The following is a capsule preview of area baseball teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department:
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: 12-16 (1-6 GMC, eighth, lost in sectional finals).
Head Coach: Michael Gilliland (third year).
Lettermen lost: Noah Landel (3-year letterman, .277, 25 RBIs), Creed Muehlfeld (3-year letterman, .264, 19 RBIs, 7.33 ERA), Jordan Warner (3-year letterman, .258), Kale Merillat (3-year letterman, .233, 13 RBIs, 14 SB), Gannon Ripke (3-year letterman, transfer, .263, 16 RBIs, 21 R, 29 SB, 6.16 ERA), Troy Wolfe (3-year letterman), Caleb Schlie (2-year letterman, 7.58 ERA), Isaac Muniz.
Returning lettermen: Cole Meyer (Sr., .253, 22 runs, 26 IP, 4.85 ERA, 22 strikeouts), Corey Everetts (Jr., .258, 14 RBIs, 25 runs, 17 steals, 40 IP, 2.93 ERA, 33 strikeouts), Warren Nichols (Jr., .313 , 14 RBIs, 20 R 12 SB, 12 IP, 2.25 ERA), Nate Swank (Jr., .225).
Promising newcomers: Jayson Schiesser (Jr., P/OF), Dylan Bass (Jr., IF/P), Kadyn Picillo (Jr., C).
Strengths: “I believe that we will compete very hard. Our strengths should be our offense and ability to run. Defensively we should be able to make a lot of plays.”
Weaknesses: “We are lacking experience outside of a few players. We will need some guys outside of Cole and Corey to step up and throw a lot of innings. We will have to be able to adjust to varsity level pitching.”
Overall outlook: “I believe we will be competitive in many games and will improve with the experience we get throughout the season.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 23-12 (4-3 NWOAL, fourth, state runner-up).
Head coach: Dick Selgo (13th year, 269-117)
Lettermen lost: Brandon Taylor (INF/P, first-team all-NWOAL, 20 RBIs), Caleb Hogrefe (C, honorable mention all-NWOAL, 24 runs, 8 doubles).
Returning lettermen: DJ Newman (Sr., P/SS, first-team all-NWOAL, first-team all-Ohio, Crescent-News Player of the Year, .509, 30 RBIs, 3 HR, 15 doubles, 3 triples, 7-4, 1.96 ERA, 96 strikeouts, 68 IP). Jaybe Burkle (Sr., 1B/P, second-team all-NWOAL, .333 , 15 RBIs, 8 doubles), Gavin Bailey (Sr., OF, .270 , 6 doubles), Zane Behnfeldt (Sr., 3B/P), Devon Morris (C, .299, 15 RBIs, 6 doubles), Carson Dominique (Jr., OF, .225, 20 RBIs), Brayton Hobbs (Jr., IF, .278, 14 RBIs), Krayton Kern (Jr., OF, .255), Jayden Seiler (So., P/IF, 10-3, 1.21 ERA, 70 strikeouts, 70 IP), Jack Hurst (So., OF/P, .275).
Promising newcomers: Cade Miller (Jr., 2B), Brian Brrowes (So., C), Stephen Diller (So., INF).
Strengths: “A number of key returning letter winners that had very productive years last season.”
Weaknesses: “Filling the key positions of players lost to graduation, and getting everything to jell together at the right time.”
Overall outlook: “This team was very young last year, but gained a lot of very valuable experience. They are very motivated to continue the tradition of Archbold Baseball. A strong non-league schedule including Defiance, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green, Ottawa Hills, and Sylvania Southview, plus many teams in our immediate area and league, will be quite challenging.”
League outlook: “It is very difficult to win a strong league, especially when you only play a single round of seven league games. Evergreen will be one of the top teams to beat, as they were very good last year, and have everyone returning.”
BRYAN
Last Season: 12-16 (6-1 NWOAL, second).
Head coach: Corey Walker (first year).
Lettermen Lost: Breven Deckrosh (OF/P, first team all-NWOAL), Nolan Kidston (P/SS, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Clayton Rupp (P/INF/OF), Keith Huard (1B, second team all-NWOAL), Titus Rohrer (1B/OF).
Returning lettermen: Mikey Wolff (Sr., C/P, first-team all-NWOAL, second-team all-district, .384, 8 doubles, 18 RBIs, 13 SB), Quinn Brown (Sr., OF/P, honorable mention all-district, .318, 19 RBIs, 13 SB), Ethan Psurny (Sr., OF/P, honorable mention all-NWOAL, .270, 2.40 ERA, 20 IP), Dylan Dominique (Jr., IF/P), Taysen Deckrosh (Jr., utility, .246, 6 doubles, 17 RBIs, 20 BB), Noah Huard (So., IF/P).
Promising newcomers: Parker Vollmer (Jr., OF/P), Ayden Pelz (Jr., OF/P), Landon Shilling (Jr., OF/1B/P), Joe Watson (Jr., 1B/C), Colbrin Miley (Jr., OF/P), Jase Kepler (So., utility), Carter Dominique (Fr., IF/P).
Strengths: Team chemistry, defense, team speed.
Weaknesses: Inexperienced pitching depth, lineup depth
Overall Outlook: “The 2022 Bryan Golden Bears will look to replace 5five seniors who graduated last season. The return of six letter winners, Mikey Wolff, Ethan Psurny, Quinn Brown, Taysen Deckrosh, Dylan Domiqiue, and Noah Huard, provide experience and leadership for our program. With only three seniors in the program, we are looking for younger guys to step up and play key roles. The expectations are to compete for the NWOAL title and get back to districts. Our non-conference schedule will test us in order to get ready for the state tournament. Our season will depend on our ability to throw strikes consistently, make plays defensively, and do the little things offensively to score runs.”
{p dir=”ltr”}League Outlook: “The NWOAL this year should be extremely competitive top to bottom. Archbold and Evergreen both return the majority of their teams and have the top two arms in the league in DJ Newman and RJ Shunck. Wauseon will replace a great senior class and will play hard and are well-coached. Patrick Henry and Liberty Center were young teams last year who return a lot of experience this spring. Swanton and Delta should both be vastly improved as well. We hope to compete every time out to give ourselves a chance to win a league title.”
{p dir=”ltr”}EVERGREEN
Last season: 18-10 (5-2 NWOAL).
Head coach: Mark Cymbolin (second year, 18-10).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: RJ Shunck (Sr., P/1B, first team all-NWOAL, .278, 18 RBIs, 4-4, 3.11 ERA, Toledo commit); Landen Vance (Sr., SS/P, first team all-NWOAL, .342, two HR, 26 RBIs, 5-3, 1.80 ERA); Brock Hudik (Sr., OF/P/SS, second team all-NWOAL, .319, 31 runs, 29 steals); Zach Laver (Sr., 2B, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Nick Smithmyer (Sr., P/1B, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Ashton Sayers (Sr., 1B/DH, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Joe Mitchey (Sr., OF); Alex Peete (Sr., OF); Payton Boucher (Sr., 3B/P); Austin Marvin (Sr., OF); Isaac Overfield (Jr., C); Conner Hewson (Jr., OF); Hunter Vaculik (So., P/SS).
Promising newcomers: Layne Vance (Fr., C).
Strengths: ”Experience with everybody back is a strength. Pitching and defense will also be strengths for us and we will rely on that to keep us in games.”
Weaknesses: “Offensive production. We struggled at times to produce runs. We need more consistency at the plate from all of our guys.”
Overall outlook: “With an experienced group coming back this year, we expect to be competitive in every game we play this season. We will rely heavily on our pitching staff and defense. Offensively, we need to have better at-bats and drive in runs when guys are in scoring position.”
League outlook: “We look to be competitive and have a chance to contend for a league title. The league is going to be competitive and have good balance. Hopefully we can play good baseball and give ourselves a chance.”
SWANTON
Last season: 3-24 (1-6 NWOAL).
Head coach: Josh Siewert (third year, 3-24).
Lettermen lost: Trent Weigel (P/utility); Devon Crouse (P/OF); Blake Szalapski (P/OF, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Hunter Gowing (Sr., P/IF); Ryan O’Shea (Jr., P/IF); Garrett Swank (Sr., IF); Kaden Curtis (Jr., C); Austyn Gossett (Sr., C/utility); Lucas Bloom (Jr., P/utility); Drew Smigelski (Jr., P/1B, second team all-NWOAL); John Heckert (Sr., P/C).
Promising newcomers: Caleb Ostrander-Bowser (Jr., utility); Zander Swartz (Jr., IF); Wes Coon (Sr., P/1B); Kyler Stevens (So., P/OF).
Strengths: Team chemistry, discipline.
Weaknesses: Inexperience, pitching.
Overall outlook: “We have a little experience from last year, but we have good team chemistry. If we can learn something from every game we play, I believe we will be able to compete with anyone.”
League outlook: “I think we play in one of the toughest leagues around, it will be a grind.”
• BBC
EDON
Last season: 7-19 (6-6 BBC, tie-fourth).
Head coach: Brien Moore.
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Ethan Steinke (Sr., 3-year letterman, first-team all-BBC), Cole Vasquez (Sr., 3-year letterman, first-team all-BBC), Garrett Skiles (Jr, 2-year letterman, second-team all-BBC), Konnor Prince (Jr., 2-year letterman, honorable mention all-BBC), Wade Parrish (Jr. 2-year letterman, honorable mention all-BBC), Gannon Ripke (Sr., 3-year letterman at Edgerton), Caden Nester (Jr., 2-year letterman), Connor Towers (Jr.), Wyatt Moore (Jr.), Ian Hickman (Jr., 2-year letterman), Chris Joice (So.), Clayton Dulle (So.).
{p dir=”ltr”}Promising newcomers: Kyler Sapp (Fr.), Max Radabaugh (Fr.), Carter Steinke (Fr.).
{p dir=”ltr”}Strengths: Experience, hitting, pitching, baserunning.
{p dir=”ltr”}Weaknesses: Depth, defense.
{p dir=”ltr”}Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive this spring. We bring back our entire roster from last season and we have added some promising student-athletes to our program. We believe our non-conference schedule will prepare us for our tough league schedule. With our non-conference schedule and league schedule, we feel it will help prepare us for the tournament. We know that we must play our best baseball every day in order to be successful.”
{p dir=”ltr”}League outlook: “The BBC is a very tough baseball conference. The league has a lot of great programs, players, and coaches. We feel that we can compete for a league championship this year, but know we have to play our best to win the league. The league will be wide open this year. North Central returns two of the top arms in the league, Montpelier brings back a ton of offensive experience, Holgate is always tough and they play fundamental baseball, Pettisville is always well-coached and they compete, and Stryker and Fayette are improving and will be very competitive. The BBC should be a fun conference to watch this year.
FAYETTE
Last season: 4-16 (2-10 BBC).
Head coach: Matt Maginn (fifth year).
Lettermen lost: Tanner Wagner (P/SS, 4-year letterman, first team all-BBC); TJ Moliterno (CF, 3-year letterman); Tyrese Pearson (RF/LF); Jayden Fairfield (LF).
Returning lettermen: Owen Lemley (Sr., 1B, 3-year letterman); Skyler Lester (Jr., 3B, 2-year letterman); Chase Moats (Jr., CF/P/3B, 2-year letterman); Shane Maginn (So., P/C/SS, honorable mention all-BBC); Riley Burkhard (So., RF/2B); Gavin Figgins (So., RF); Hawk Brehm (So., 1B); Wyatt Mitchell (So., P/C/SS/2B/CF, honorable mention all-BBC); Sebastian Jacob (So., P/2B/RF).
Promising newcomers: Quinn Mitchell (Sr., P/SS/2B); Caden Leininger (Fr., P/SS/3B).
Strengths: “We have nine returning lettermans and most of them have gotten several innings of playing time. Our pitching should be more experienced as well.”
Weaknesses: “Our main weakness will be our middle fielding. We lost great experience to graadiuation with Tanner and TJ last year. The boys will need to step it up at shortstop and centerfield to fill those positions.”
Overall outlook: “I am positive and excited for this upcoming season. I feel we should be competitive in all of our games this season.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 20-7 (12-0 BBC), district runner-up.
Head coach: Toby Hutchison (12th year, 105-94).
Lettermen lost: Colin Crisenberry (first team all-Ohio, first team all-BBC, 4-year letterman, .478, 41 steals, 5-0, 0.96 ERA); Tylor Yahraus (honorable mention all-Ohio, first team all-BBC, 3-year letterman, .419, 43 steals); Blake Altaffer (BBC Player of the Year, 4-year letterman, .440, 41 RBIs, 10-1, 0.45 ERA, 127 strikeouts); Ethan Marihugh (second team all-BBC, .321); Brayden Johantgen; Gavin Wurm; Gavin Stratton.
Returning lettermen: David Bowman (Sr., 2-year letterman, P/C/utility); Easten Richmond (Jr., 2-year letterman, P/utility); Jaxon Richmond (So., P/utility, honorable mention all-BBC).
Promising newcomers: Trent Thorp (Jr., P/utility); Jamison Grime (Jr., P/utility); Landon Fackler (So, P/utility).
Strengths: Versatility, pitching depth. “Any one of our kids can come from any position to fill a gap … our kids and coaches are comfortable with anyone at any spot. Every single kid on our team can and will pitch. We consistently pound the zone and have confidence to throw any pitch on any count.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience, low numbers. “Obviously losing a good core of guys is going to put us back. We are going to be asking a lot out of our younger guys. Some people may have to play positions that they may not have ever played before. Currently we will not have enough athletes to play a full-time separate JV schedule.”
Overall outlook: “Winning the BBC for the third year in a row, playing in the district finals and breaking numerous school records was everything we could have hoped for from our boys last season. Like we say every day, there is a bullseye on our back from day one. New faces will have to step up to fill the gap that many of the kids have left.
League outlook: “Overall, we expect to compete in the BBC every day. With the new schedule of league play, we now only get one shot at a team, which I feel will make teams rely more on pitching than ever before. The league as a whole will be competitive and every team has to bring their best every day.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 12-8 (7-5 BBC).
Head coach: Paul Bishop (17th year).
Lettermen lost: Brayden Barrett, Blake Eyer, Josh Horning (first team all-BBC), Nate Keim (honorable mention all-BBC), Jake King (honorable mention all-BBC), Anthony Smith, Isaac St. John (second team all-BBC).
Returning lettermen: Josh Basselman (Sr., P/2B/3B); Gideon Myers (Sr., P/SS/2B, 4-2, second team all-BBC); Josh Norr (Sr., utility, second-team all-BBC, .308, 27 RBIs, 22 runs); Nate Rupp (Sr., P/1B/CF); Luke VanDenBerghe (Jr.).
Strengths: “Our team has been working hard and showing improvement every day in practice.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience. “We will need to have guys step up in a hurry to replace the seven seniors from last season.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to come out and compete in every game we play. We will be starting five guys with little to no varsity baseball experience. The growth and experiences these young guys get from the early season games will help tremendously later on in the season.”
League outlook: “North Central and Edon should be at the top of the league this year.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 2-19 (2-5 PCL).
Head coach: Jordan Streicher (first year).
Lettermen lost: Blake Elkins (first team all-PCL); Mitchell Coleman (second team all-PCL).
Returning lettermen: Sam Newsome (So., P/SS); Braxton Stegbauer (So., P/IF/C); Konner Knipp-Williams (Jr., 2B/OF); Ethan Sullivan (So., P/1B); Tim Shepard (So., P/C); Dwayne Nienberg (So., OF).
Promising newcomers: Hunter Rue (Sr., P/IF); Brady Dockery (Fr., IF/P); Alex Neidenescher (Fr., CF/P); Caleb Bibler (Fr., OF).
Strengths: “We have over 20 boys on the roster looking to help to start a baseball program in Continental. We have a lot of good arms that we hope to develop into solid pitchers.”
Weaknesses: “We are a very young and inexperienced team.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking for improvement each and every day. We know we have a long way to go but we are going to work hard to improve this program.”
League outlook: “The PCL, as always, will be an extremely tough league with a number of teams battling for the top spot.”
KALIDA
Last season: 18-10, 6-1 PCL (League Co-Champs, lost in district finals)
Head coach: Chad Ehrnsberger (third year)
Returning lettermen: Justin Siebeneck (Sr., P/OF, .318, 22 RBIs, 7 doubles), Ryan Klausing (Sr., IF/P, .277, 13 runs, 2.71 ERA), Gabe Roof (Sr., C/IF/OF, .262), Grant Vorst (Sr., OF/P, .281), Nathan Schroeder (Sr., P/OF/IF, 4-2, 3.90 ERA, 23.1 IP), E.J. Miller (Jr., P/1B/3B/OF, .211), Colin Hoffman (Jr., P/1B, .299, 25 RBIs, 3-2, 27 strikeouts, 3.45 ERA), Jaden Smith (Jr., IF/P, second team all-PCL, .384, 7 doubles, 15 RBIs), Carson Klausing (Jr., P/IF, 2-3, 20 strikeouts, 34.1 IP), Drew Buss (Jr., P/IF, 1-0, 2.33 ERA, 15 IP).
Promising newcomers: Evan Klausing (Jr., OF/P), Michael Horstman (Jr., OF/P), Dyllan Bendele (Jr., OF/P), Ethan Wehri (So., C/P/OF), Griffin Nienberg (So., OF), Braylon “Bubba” Smith (Fr., IF), Brady Rampe (Fr., OF), Jacob Siebeneck (Fr., OF/P), Jack Stechschulte (Fr., IF/P/C).
Season outlook: “I’m really excited about our pitching depth this year and our defense loostrikeouts solid as well. We don’t have a whole lot of our offense coming back but the kids are working hard and hopefully they’ll be ready when the time comes.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 20-6 (6-1 PCL, tie first).
Head coach: Dusty Pester (12th year, 197-85).
Lettermen lost: TJ Michel (first team all-PCL, 6-0, 2.81 ERA, 32.1 innings, 38 strikeouts.413, five doubles, one home run); Caleb Giesken (second team all-PCL, 6-1, 1.66 ERA, 40.2 innings, 55 strikeouts .275, five doubles).
Returning lettermen: Austin Ruhe (Sr., SS, first team all-PCL, .397, 31 hits, 17 RBIs); Joe Deitering (Sr., C, honorable mention all-PCL, .321, 27, 30 RBIs, one home run); Evan Niese (Sr., OF/IF, honorable mention all-PCL, .357, 25 his, 32 runs); Caleb Warnimont (Sr., P/3B, .197, 15 hits, seven doubles, 12 runs, 17.2 innings, 0-2, 20 strikeouts, 2.38 ERA); Dillon Peck (Sr., OF/DH, .256, 20 hits, seven doubles, 18 RBIs); Caleb Niese (Jr., P/1B, first team all-PCL, .291, 23 hits, 20 RBIs, 17 runs, 59.2 innings, 7-2, 80 strikeouts, 1.29 ERA); Thomas Weis (Jr., OF/P, .237, 14 hits, 12 runs, 7 innings, 1-1, 7 strikeouts, 0.00 ERA).
Strengths: “We return a good part of our lineup from last season. I expect that experience to help us put a competitor in the batter’s box in every spot, one through nine. Our seven seniors will provide great leadership for our team this year.”
Weaknesses: “We do not have the big game pitching experience at the varsity level from anyone other than Caleb Niese. We will need to work to fill out our rotation as the spring season unfolds.”
Overall outlook: “I am excited to see how our team grows and competes this season. We lost two very good seniors that combined for a pitching record of 12-1. We will need a couple of our younger guys to step up and fill that role. We are capable of putting a nice season together. If we come together as a team and play for one another, I believe we can have a successful season.”
League outlook: “I think we will once again have good balance in the PCL. Last year, three teams shared the PCL title. We look forward to a competitive game every Tuesday.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 17-12 (6-3 WBL, fourth, lost in districts).
Head coach: Nick Miller (15th year, 230-176).
Lettermen lost: Jaxon Buddelmeyer (P/OF, 3-year letterman, first team all-WBL); Jacob Balbaugh (P/IF, 2-year letterman, third team all-WBL); Trevor Schimmoeller (IF, 2-year letterman); Wes Davidson (OF, 2-year letterman, honorable mention all-WBL); Dylan Wagner (P/OF, 2-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Alex Macke (Sr., IF, 2-year letterman); Nate Maag (Sr., P/OF, 2-year letterman, second team all-WBL); Landen Jordan (Sr., IF/P); Carter Schimmoeller (Sr.); Dylan Leopold (Sr., IF/P); Carter Duling (Jr., OF/P); Ty Buckland (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Brad Maag (Jr., C/IF/P), Evan Pester (Jr., IF/P), Kaleb Yoder (Jr., IF/C), Colin White (So., IF/P).
Strengths: “We have a lot of pitching depth that we will have to rely on. Our defense should be solid on the infield as many players are returning with varsity experience. We have a nice mix of returning players and young players that are pushing for playing time.”
Weaknesses: “Pitchers will need to have better command. Offensively, we need to have a better approach to the plate and make sure we get in good fastball counts.”
Overall outlook: “We have a lot of guys capable of playing varsity this spring. There will be a lot of competition to win starting spots. If our pitchers can go out and throw strikes consistently and we get some timely hitting, we should be successful.”
League outlook: “The WBL will be very challenging this year as there are multiple teams that can compete for a league title. You will need to play your best baseball every day in the league if you want to compete for a league title.”
