The following are wrestling preview capsules with information returned to The Crescent-News:
• BOYS
NWOAL
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 11-3, 3rd in NWOAL
Head coach: Pat Woods (1st year, 10th total).
Lettermen lost: Jaylin Drew, Aaron Walters, Joey Boden, Lee Hogrefe.
Returning letterwinners: Tyler Piercefield (Sr.), Cyruss Wyss (Sr.), Seth Hathaway (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Josh Munding (Sr.), Josh Hoops (Jr.), Isaiah Geahlen (So.), Austin Lammers (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “After a third place finish last year in the NWOAL we are looking to improve on that finish. We have three letter winners returning in Tyler, Cyruss and Seth. We will be looking for Josh Hoops and other underclassmen to have the opportunity to continue our success at Patrick Henry.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 3-11, 3-9 NWOAL (5th)
Head coach: Kody Moden (7th year, 51-46)
Lettermen lost: Josh Freestone, Riley Morr
Returning lettermen: Parker Black (Sr.), Kage Little (Sr.), Ryan Marks (Sr.), Kane Panico (Sr.), Landon Gleckler (So.), Clayton Hilton (So.), Isaiah Luce (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Thomas Reed (Fr.), Evan Stevens (Fr.)
Strengths: “We have a solid group with good experience returning. Even though the record looked weak we had a lot of matches that were very competitive. The 4 returning Varsity letter winners should be much better and be able to pick each other up when someone may be struggling.”
Weaknesses: “Beyond the top four we are young and/or inexperienced for match play. But the talent is there if we can tap into it and be patient as they develop.”
Overall outlook: “I believe we could have a very strong year as long as we can stay focused and cover our spares. They will throw many strikes but to stay competitive we need simple spares covered. The senior boys have some high expectations that are attainable if they can work through the rough patches that the bowling season can throw their way.”
League outlook: “I believe Liberty Center will be the team to beat in league play. They are strong from top to bottom and have four of their top five returning from a strong 21-22 season. Bryan and Patrick Henry while losing some strong players won’t be intimidated and will challenge for a title.”
NLL
NAPOLEON
Last season: 10-3-1, seventh in D-II state tournament.
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (22nd year).
Lettermen lost: Michael Gallagher (206 average); Jacob Hull (213 average); Owen Phlipot (180 average).
Lettermen returning: Ashton Kiessling (210 average); Mason Melia (170 average); Riley Ehlers (217 average); Preston Miller (190 average).
Overall outlook: “We should be able to challenge for one of the top three spots in the NLL. We hope to get one or two individuals to state.”
• GIRLS
WBL
DEFIANCE
Last season: 2-6, 7th WBL
Head coach: Brent Gerken
Lettermen lost: Savannah Roth (WBL 2nd Team), Malea Carolus (WBL HM).
Returning lettermen: McKailyn Shock (Sr.), Tamorie Nealy (Sr.), Leagha Scott (Sr.), Katelyn Leblo (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Mabel Adams, Serenity Lane,Caryss Canales, Kalyan Michael.
Strengths: “We were short handed part of last season, but when we got back to full strength, we had a good outing at sectionals and qualified the team for districts. That experience will help with confidence for this year. The girls are working hard to accomplish the goals we have set out for the season and are very excited to compete this year.”
Weaknesses: “We are still relatively inexperienced as a team and will need to build confidence as the season goes along.”
League Outlook: “Celina, Wapakoneta, St, Marys, and Lima Shawnee are probably the teams to beat in the WBL.”
Overall outlook: “As the season progresses, we could be an interesting team to watch. Our goal is to get the team back to districts with a much better finish there than last year and finish higher in the WBL. If the girls buy in to what we are teaching, this could be easily accomplished.”
NWOAL
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 9-1, 4th in Division II state tournament
Head coach: Rick Shadday (7th year, 32-19).
Lettermen lost: Jensen Sonnenberg (149.5 avg), Audrey Bowers (166.2 avg), Riley Garretson (166 avg), Gwyn Morrey (155 avg).
Returning lettermen: Madison Amstutz (Sr., 179.2 avg), Hannah Roth (Jr., 177.7 avg), AJ Seedorf (So., 169.1 avg), Arianna Smith (Sr., 148.3 avg), Meredith Bowers (Sr.), Killian Garretson (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Halle Shadday (Fr.), Annalise Keen (Fr.), Cheyenne Miller (Fr.), Marleigh Rego (Jr.), Madelyon Shanks (Jr.), Vivian Gebers (Sr.).
Strengths: “We have four returning state participants.”
Weaknesses: “We do not have the same depth that we had last year.”
Overall outlook: “Should be very competitive for league and tournament play.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 4-9, 5th NWOAL.
Head coach: Pat Woods (1st year).
Lettermen lost: None.
Returning lettermen: Sarha Breece (Sr.), Angeline Parson (Sr.), Paige Chio (Sr.), Rachel Breece (Jr.), Zayne Kuesel (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Kylee Karmol (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “After last year’s fifth place finish in the NWOAL, we will be looking to improve on that finish as all five returning bowlers have the experience from the past two years to continue our success at Patrick Henry.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 3-7, 4th NWOAL
Head coach: Chuck Carr (9th year, 67-45)
Lettermen lost: Ember Pahl.
Returning lettermen: Danielle Carr (Sr., 3x first-team all-NWOAL), Jayde Ramos (Sr., 2021-22 state qualifier), Natalie Stevens (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Rachel Carr (Sr.), Drue Rousch (Sr.), Kendall Horner (Fr.), Josie Spires (Fr.), Kymberlee Yocom (Fr.).
Strengths: “Wauseon Girls Bowling looks very good this year! Last year we limped along and at times had 4 athletes to bowl a match.”
Overall outlook: “This year looks good. We placed fourth at the State Invitational Kick off Tournament on Saturday! Right now on a good roll.”
NAPOLEON
Last season: 8-4, Division II state runner-up.
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (22nd year).
Letterwinners lost: Ella Fox (184 average, two-time state qualifier, 13th state tournament, honorable mention all-Ohio); Ashlynn Highfield (138 average); Jalin Ruple (199 average, two-time state qualifier); Spencer Schwaiger (196 average, two-time state qualifier, state runner-up 599 series, first team all-Ohio).
Letterwinners returning: Carlee Hohenbrink (205 average, 2022 state qualifier, third at state tournament, 645 series, first team all-Ohio); Sophia Cohrs (97 average).
Overall outlook: “It’s going to be a rebuilding year with five freshman bowlers but I still feel we will do better than .500. We should have two advance to state as individuals.”
