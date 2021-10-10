Volleyball Tournament Pairings
Division II
Leipsic District
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)
(15) Toledo Scott (0-8) at (13) Rossford (3-15)
(14) Toledo Woodward (0-5) at (4) Elida (11-6)
(9) Toledo Central Catholic (4-16) at (5) Bryan (9-12)
(12) Napoleon (2-16) at (2) Maumee (12-8)
(8) Lima Bath (8-12) at (6) St. Marys (7-14)
(10) Van Wert (5-14) at (7) Defiance (7-12)
(11) Toledo Rogers (5-9) at (3) Lima Shawnee (12-7)
Thursday, Oct. 21
At Celina
Toledo Scott-Rossford winner at (1) Celina (17-4), 5 p.m.
Elida-Toledo Woodward winner vs. Bryan-Toledo CC winner, 6:30 p.m.
At best-seeded team
Maumee-Napoleon winner vs. St. Marys-Lima Bath winner, 5 p.m.
Defiance-Van Wert winner vs. Lima Shawnee-Toledo Rogers winner, 6:30 p.m.
Division III
Defiance District
Monday, Oct. 18 (all at 5:30 p.m.)
(12) Evergreen (6-13) at (8) Northwood (12-6)
(10) Montpelier (9-10) at (4) Fairview (15-5)
(6) Wauseon (13-6) at (5) Swanton (17-3)
(9) Liberty Center (7-13) at (7) Otsego (10-9)
(13) Delta (0-17) at (3) Tinora (15-4)
Wednesday, Oct. 20
At Lake
Fairview-Montpelier winner vs. Wauseon-Swanton winner, 5:30 p.m.
Northwood-Evergreen winner at (1) Lake (19-1), 7 p.m.
At Archbold
Tinora-Delta winner vs. (11) Paulding (5-14), 5:30 p.m.
Otsego-Liberty Center winner vs. (2) Archbold (18-3), 7 p.m.
Division IV
Napoleon District
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)
(9) Pettisville (5-14) at (8) Edgerton (6-13)
(11) Fayette (0-16) at (4) Ayersville (13-6)
(7) Stryker (7-12) at (6) Antwerp (6-12)
Thursday, Oct. 21
At Hilltop
Edgerton-Pettisville winner vs. (2) North Central (15-4), 5 p.m.
(10) Continental (2-17) vs. (1) Hilltop (15-4), 6:30 p.m.
At Hicksville
Ayersville-Fayette winner vs. (5) Edon (10-7), 5 p.m.
Antwerp-Stryker winner vs. (3) Hicksville (14-5), 6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green District
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)
(7) Holgate (4-15) at (6) Patrick Henry (5-13)
(8) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2-10) at (5) Ottawa Hills (9-9)
(10) Put-in-Bay at (1) Leipsic (18-1)
Thursday, Oct. 21
At Miller City
Patrick Henry-Holgate winner vs. (2) Miller City (16-3), 5 p.m.
(3) Woodmore (11-5) vs. (9) Gibsonburg (2-17), 6:30 p.m.
At site TBA
Ottawa Hills-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. (4) Toledo Christian (12-6), 5 p.m.
Leipsic-Put-In-Bay winner vs. (11) Cardinal Stritch (3-13), 6:30 p.m.
Van Wert District
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(9) Lima Temple Christian (16-4) at (8) Kalida (7-13)
(11) Lima Central Catholic (3-16) at (5) Marion Local (6-14)
(10) Lima Perry (11-9) at (6) Wayne Trace (11-9)
(12) Delphos St. John’s (1-18) at (4) Fort Recovery (9-10)
Thursday, Oct. 21
At St. Henry
Kalida-Temple Christian winner vs. (1) St. Henry (13-6), 5 p.m.
Marion Local-Lima CC winner vs. (7) Ottoville (13-6), 6:30 p.m.
At Lincolnview
Wayne Trace-Lima Perry winner vs. (2) Lincolnview (15-3), 5 p.m.
Fort Recovery-Delphos St. John’s winner vs. (3) Crestview (15-6), 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.