Volleyball Tournament Pairings

Division II

Leipsic District

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

(15) Toledo Scott (0-8) at (13) Rossford (3-15)

(14) Toledo Woodward (0-5) at (4) Elida (11-6)

(9) Toledo Central Catholic (4-16) at (5) Bryan (9-12)

(12) Napoleon (2-16) at (2) Maumee (12-8)

(8) Lima Bath (8-12) at (6) St. Marys (7-14)

(10) Van Wert (5-14) at (7) Defiance (7-12)

(11) Toledo Rogers (5-9) at (3) Lima Shawnee (12-7)

Thursday, Oct. 21

At Celina

Toledo Scott-Rossford winner at (1) Celina (17-4), 5 p.m.

Elida-Toledo Woodward winner vs. Bryan-Toledo CC winner, 6:30 p.m.

At best-seeded team

Maumee-Napoleon winner vs. St. Marys-Lima Bath winner, 5 p.m.

Defiance-Van Wert winner vs. Lima Shawnee-Toledo Rogers winner, 6:30 p.m.

Division III

Defiance District

Monday, Oct. 18 (all at 5:30 p.m.)

(12) Evergreen (6-13) at (8) Northwood (12-6)

(10) Montpelier (9-10) at (4) Fairview (15-5)

(6) Wauseon (13-6) at (5) Swanton (17-3)

(9) Liberty Center (7-13) at (7) Otsego (10-9)

(13) Delta (0-17) at (3) Tinora (15-4)

Wednesday, Oct. 20

At Lake

Fairview-Montpelier winner vs. Wauseon-Swanton winner, 5:30 p.m.

Northwood-Evergreen winner at (1) Lake (19-1), 7 p.m.

At Archbold

Tinora-Delta winner vs. (11) Paulding (5-14), 5:30 p.m.

Otsego-Liberty Center winner vs. (2) Archbold (18-3), 7 p.m.

Division IV

Napoleon District

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

(9) Pettisville (5-14) at (8) Edgerton (6-13)

(11) Fayette (0-16) at (4) Ayersville (13-6)

(7) Stryker (7-12) at (6) Antwerp (6-12)

Thursday, Oct. 21

At Hilltop

Edgerton-Pettisville winner vs. (2) North Central (15-4), 5 p.m.

(10) Continental (2-17) vs. (1) Hilltop (15-4), 6:30 p.m.

At Hicksville

Ayersville-Fayette winner vs. (5) Edon (10-7), 5 p.m.

Antwerp-Stryker winner vs. (3) Hicksville (14-5), 6:30 p.m.

Bowling Green District

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

(7) Holgate (4-15) at (6) Patrick Henry (5-13)

(8) Toledo Emmanuel Christian (2-10) at (5) Ottawa Hills (9-9)

(10) Put-in-Bay at (1) Leipsic (18-1)

Thursday, Oct. 21

At Miller City

Patrick Henry-Holgate winner vs. (2) Miller City (16-3), 5 p.m.

(3) Woodmore (11-5) vs. (9) Gibsonburg (2-17), 6:30 p.m.

At site TBA

Ottawa Hills-Emmanuel Christian winner vs. (4) Toledo Christian (12-6), 5 p.m.

Leipsic-Put-In-Bay winner vs. (11) Cardinal Stritch (3-13), 6:30 p.m.

Van Wert District

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(9) Lima Temple Christian (16-4) at (8) Kalida (7-13)

(11) Lima Central Catholic (3-16) at (5) Marion Local (6-14)

(10) Lima Perry (11-9) at (6) Wayne Trace (11-9)

(12) Delphos St. John’s (1-18) at (4) Fort Recovery (9-10)

Thursday, Oct. 21

At St. Henry

Kalida-Temple Christian winner vs. (1) St. Henry (13-6), 5 p.m.

Marion Local-Lima CC winner vs. (7) Ottoville (13-6), 6:30 p.m.

At Lincolnview

Wayne Trace-Lima Perry winner vs. (2) Lincolnview (15-3), 5 p.m.

Fort Recovery-Delphos St. John’s winner vs. (3) Crestview (15-6), 6:30 p.m.

