• GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: 12-11 (4-3 GMC).
Head coach: Ashley Malfait (first year).
Returning letterwinners: Astianna Coppes (Sr., middle hitter, first team all-GMC), Lydia Brewer (Jr., setter/right side hitter, honorable mention all-GMC), Faith Nestleroad (Sr., outside hitter), Grace Schuette (Sr., middle hitter), Maddie Smith (Sr., outside hitter/defensive specialist).
Overall outlook: “We are all so excited to kick off the season and display the hard work we’ve done over the summer and preseason. The girls have been so coachable and receptive to the new ideas, drills, etc. that come with being a new coach. Great leadership comes from five strong, hard-working seniors. They are a great asset to this program and are leading the way for the future of Archer volleyball.”
AYERSVILLE
Last season: 7-12 (1-6 GMC).
Head coach: Alicia Kalik (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Kaylynn Wellman (opposite, honorable mention all-GMC), Nikki Fishpaw (defensive specialist), Maddie Rowe (defensive specialist), Alison Mohr (defensive specialist), Lizzie Wank (outside hitter).
Returning letterwinners: Kacee Okuley (Sr., middle blocker), Maci Froelich (Sr., outside hitter, second team all-GMC), Cassidy Hench (Jr., setter), Taylor Craft (So., middle blocker), Taylor Waldron (So., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Mabel McGuire (So., setter/opposite).
Strengths: “Our serving and passing game. We have been working diligently on constantly improving our serve and serve receive efficiency .. We also have a lot of athletes that play multiple positions and are willing to do what is best for the team.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive all season long. We are implementing a new system in hopes that it makes our overall game stronger. There is a lot of athleticism in our program and we hope that with honing in on volleyball mechanics that our overall game will improve tremendously. As a first year coach, I look forward to seeing the progress this incredible group of student-athletes can accomplish.”
League outlook: “The GMC is a tough league and I look forward to seeing what we can do this season.”
EDGERTON
Last season: 4-16 (1-6 GMC).
Head coach: Krista Pahl (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Rylei Moreno (setter), Avery Degryse (defensive specialist), Brianna Wickerham (Jr., injured this season).
Returning letterwinners: Grace Schroeder (Sr., outside hitter), Domonique Fort (Sr., outside hitter), Sadie Walter (Jr., middle hitter, honorable mention all-GMC), Taylor Smith (Jr., setter), Noelle Ritter (Jr., middle hitter), Kayt Timbrook (So., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Addie Cape (Jr., libero), Karissa Merillat (Sr., outside hitter), Ella Miller (So., outside hitter).
Strengths: Strong hitting and blocking, back row passing, competitive nature.
Weaknesses: “We are young and we’ve had to rebuild and rely on newcomers to fill roles they don’t always play in.”
Overall outlook: “I believe we will be extremely competitive. If we can limit the small mistakes and stay positive, I think we will have a great season.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 22-2 (7-0 GMC, league champions).
Head coach: Allison Ciolek (sixth year, 131-69).
Letterwinners lost: Olivia Ricica (four-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC), Kiersten Cline (three-year letterwinner, GMC Player of the Year), Anna Ankney (three-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Emma Wynne (Sr., defensive specialist), Kylie Gates (Sr., outside hitter), Paige Ricica (Jr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC), Haley Hammer (So., setter), Kelly Crites (So., middle hitter, honorable mention all-GMC).
Strengths: “After losing three seniors from last year, everyone has had to adapt and adjust to new roles and positions throughout the summer to prepare for this upcoming season. We have multiple players who are versatile and can play different positions, which has allowed us to remain competitive.”
Weaknesses: “The main point of emphasis in every practice and drill for our team has been communication. The team is still trying to find their identity while adapting to new roles. Consistency has also been an issue throughout the summer months in preparation for the upcoming season.”
Overall outlook: “There is going to be a mix of experience and newcomers as part of our volleyball program this year. We have a handful of girls that are continuing to fight for positions. The interesting challenge that lies before is to see how those pieces come together right from the start. Our team chemistry, how we connect and the expectation that we create for our team will ultimately define just how our season will play out.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: 15-8 (5-2 GMC).
Head coach: Samantha Lavin (first year, head coach from 2011-14 at Hicksville, 128-103 overall).
Letterwinners lost: Kennedy Phillips (setter, second team all-GMC), Kelsey Monroe (outside hitter), Madalyn Fredericks (outside hitter).
Returning letterwinners: Avery Slattery (Sr., two-year letterwinner, middle hitter, honorable mention all-GMC), Veronica Vasquez (Sr., defensive specialist), Izzie Smith (Sr., two-year letterwinner, defensive specialist), Macie Eicher (Sr., two-year letterwinner, defensive specialist), Sydney Bland (Sr., two-year letterwinner, outside hitter), Molly Crall (Jr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC), Lindsay Bergman (Jr., setter/outside hitter), Aubrie Baird (So., setter).
Promising newcomers: Rachel Woenker (Jr., outside hitter), Lynae Poling (Jr., outside hitter), Ella Clark (Jr., setter/defensive specialist), Maddie Stairhime (Jr., defensive specialist), Martina Vasquez (So., setter/defensive specialist).
Strengths: “Experience. We have eight letterwinners returning that have the drive to do better. They are striving for things they haven’t achieved yet. They want to do it this season.”
Weaknesses: Consistency.
Overall outlook: “The Lady Aces will be competitive with every opponent they face. We’re looking to utilize our strengths to succeed on and off the court.”
League outlook: “There is a new dynamic with Paulding joining the conference this year. They are always a competitive program in volleyball.”
PAULDING
Last season: 20-5 (7-1 NWC).
Head coach: Sydney Collins (second year, 20-5).
Letterwinners lost: Sadie Estle (middle hitter, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWC, first team all-district 7), Leigha Egnor (outside hitter/setter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWC), Jalynn Parrett (right side/defensive specialist, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWC), Gabbie Stallbaum (middle hitter, two-year letterwinner), Maggie Manz (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner), Baylee March (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Kaeli Bustos (right side, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Claire Schweller (Sr., setter, right side, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-district 7, over 1,000 career assists), Janae Pease (Sr., outside hitter/defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWC and all-District 7).
Promising newcomers: Katie Beckman (Jr., setter/outside hitter), Carlea Kuckuck (Jr., middle hitter), Makayla Suffel (Jr., middle hitter), Sydney Trahin (Jr., defensive specialist), Maci Kauser (So., libero), Joce Parrett (So., outside hitter/defensive specialist), Elli Barton (So., outside hitter/defensive specialist).
Strengths: “ Although this is an entirely new group, they have a great team chemistry. They are a hardworking, athletic, coachable group that has put in a lot of work this summer. We have worked a lot on placing the ball and being smarter players at the net. We also have a strong, quick back row defense. This team is very scrappy and can pick up a lot of things and turn it into a good play.”
Weaknesses: “Our biggest weakness is our lack of varsity experience. With only 2 returning varsity players, we have a lot of catching up to do. Our newcomers are great volleyball players and have had successful seasons in the past. It is just a different game at this level, but they have prepared all summer. Height is also not on our side. Our tallest player is 5’9” and the rest of the team is pretty short. Blocking and hitting around bigger blocks can be a struggle.”
Overall outlook: “After losing seven talented seniors, you would expect our program to struggle a bit this year. However, I feel our program has the potential to be just as successful as last season. We have quite a few very skilled freshmen joining the team and some other underclassmen really stepping up. This varsity team has different strengths than last year’s team, but I still think it is a strong group. Joining the GMC this year makes our schedule a bit more competitive. Even though our league is tough, I believe we will be a top contender in the GMC this season.”
TINORA
Last year: 20-6 (6-1 GMC).
Head coach: Bretta Hagerty (20th year, 7th at Tinora, 134-18 at Tinora).
Letterwinners lost: Audrey Rittenhouse (defensive specialist, two-year, letterwinner, second on team in serve percentage), Sara Stark (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Tristen Norden (two-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, team-high 97.9 serve percentage and 480 assists), Lexi Wachtman (four-year letterwinner, GMC Specialist of the Year, team-high 308 kills), Tori Morlock (four-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC, team-high 30 blocks, 302 digs, 0.346 hitting percentage).
Letterwinners returning: Emma Chafins (Sr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC, team leader in serve receive 2.32, passing 2.33), Brooklyn Reineke (Sr., setter, two-year letterwinner), Makenna Reetz (Sr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner), Kjerstin Scott (Sr., middle hitter), Quinn Horn (Sr., outside hitter).
Promising newcomers: Macey Schlosser (Sr., outside hitter), Logan McQuillin (Jr., defensive specialist), Emma Cramer (Jr., defensive specialist), Maggie Nagel (Jr., outside hitter), Kaylee Dickinson (So., defensive specialist).
Strengths: “Our all around play & the depth in our back row.”
Weaknesses: “Unforced errors.”
Overall outlook: “The team has taken the right approach to practice and their time spent in the gym. They have a good volleyball IQ on what we have to do to be successful. We have a strong schedule and the team looks forward to those challenges every night.”
League outlook: “There are so many teams in the area that are continuing to grow and get stronger. There will be a lot of good volleyball happening in Northwest Ohio. The gap from top to bottom in the GMC is pretty small and that will make for some great battles on the court for the GMC title.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last year: 10-12 (3-4 GMC)
Head coach: Katey Lloyd (third year, 21-25).
Letterwinners lost: Morgan Hefner (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner), Katrina Stoller (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner), Hannah Sanderson (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Natalie Schultz (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Tiffany Sinn (outside hitter, two-year letterwinner).
Letterwinners returning: Rachel Stoller (Sr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC), Gracie Shepherd (Jr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC), Sydnee Sinn (Jr., outside hitter), Kacy Hornish (So., setter), Paige Alber (So., setter).
Promising newcomers: Christina Graham (Sr., outside hitter), Macy Doster (Jr., defensive specialist), Harper Myers (Fr., outside hitter/right side hitter).
Strengths: “Raider Volleyball has a large returning Varsity roster, and with this brings experience. Our offense has many strengths with the return of our varsity hitters. You will see a large offensive presence from our Junior hitter, Gracie Shepherd, and our senior middle, Rachel Stoller. This offense is run by our two sophomore setters, Paige Alber and Kacy Hornish.”
Weaknesses: “Sound defense has proven to have its challenges for Raider Volleyball. Where we lack soundness, we excel in speed. We have been scrappier and quicker to the ball than in years past.”
Overall outlook: “Overall, Raider Volleyball will be a team to look-out for. While we present ourselves as young on the roster, we are returning 5 key-players with varsity experience along with great additions to the team to round-out the roster.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 11-6 (6-1 NWOAL, league co-champions).
Head coach: Debbie Culler (second year, 11-6).
Letterwinners lost: Hadley Galvan (honorable mention all-NWOAL, Keira Gensler, Lyndsay Gladieux.
Returning letterwinners: Addie Ziegler (Sr., first team all-NWOAL, NWOAL Player of the Year), Carsyn Hagans (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Chaney Brodbeck (Jr., first team all-NWOAL), Ella Bowman (Jr., second team all-NWOAL), Aubrey Eicher (Jr.), Jaely Gericke (Jr.).
Season outlook: “With so many returing letterwinners, there are very high expectations for this team to make their mark in the NWOAL. This team has big goals for the season to redeem a few losses from last year and work to continue to build a culture a legacy of winning.”
BRYAN
Last season: 13-9 (6-1 NWOAL, league co-champions).
Head coach: Melanie Reinhart (13th year, 282-188).
Letterwinners lost: Abby Fernihough (two-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL), McKendry Semer (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Kloee Antigo (honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning letterwinners: Gwen Spengler (Sr., outside hitter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL), Jordan Beck (Sr., libero, first team all-NWOAL specialist), Paige Kunsman (Jr., middle hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Promising newcomers: Tara Morr (Sr., defensive specialist), Ellyn Murphy (Sr., opposite hitter), Crystal Fillman (Jr., setter), Maya Keil (Jr., defensive specialist/outside hitter), Blayze Langenderfer (Jr., outside hitter), Caroline Brightman (Jr., middle/opposite hitter), Ella Vansteenkiste (So., middle hitter).
Strengths: Senior leadership, team chemistry.
Weaknesses: Inexperience, consistency.
Overall outlook: “We’re looking forward to a competitive season. We have a strong league that prepares you for the postseason.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 5-18 (1-6 NWOAL).
Head coach: Nichole Thanasiu (fourth year, 31-39).
Letterwinners lost: McKenna Babcock (outside hitter, four-year letterwinner, co-NWOAL Player of the Year, first team all-NWOAL), Madison Smith (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner), Morgan Foster (middle hitter, two-year letterwinner).
Letterwinners returning: Lydia Valentine (Sr., setter), Brianna Sintobin (Sr., right side hitter), Nicole Johnson (Sr., outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Sarai Gutierrez (Sr., middle blocker), Ellie Johnson (Jr., setter), Marissa VanDenk (Jr., libero).
Promising newcomers: Lucie Nichols (Jr., defensive specialist), Lucy Serna (Jr., middle hitter), Lyla Nash (So., outside hitter).
Strengths: “This year we are returning Nicole Johnson, Marissa VanDenk, Brianna Sintobin and both our setters, Lydia Valentine and Ellie Johnson from last year. All of these players played a full time role in our last year rotation. We are starting to see the hard work that these girls put in last year being ‘young’ and now becoming seasoned.”{p class=”bodycopy”}Weaknesses: “Filling roster loss of co-player of the year, McKenna Babcock. We are not the tallest rostered team, but bring a lot of talent this year!”
Overall outlook: “This year Evergreen volleyball is coming with a huge chip on our shoulder. Last years’ record has left a bad taste and we are ready to come back and strive to be better. The work the girls have been putting in, in the offseason, shows they are not satisfied with the results of last year.”
League outlook: “This year we have a young and energetic group of girls that are looking to do some damage to our schedule. They have been working very hard during this pre-season and our energy and expectations are high. We are excited to play some competitive volleyball with all the talent in the NWOAL.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 7-13 (3-4 NWOAL).
Head coach: Jill Jolliff (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Abby McGraw (setter, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), McKenzie Vance (middle hitter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL), Trista Fintel (right side hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Taylor Crawford (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Bailey Schwiebert (defensive specialist), Jenna Musto (defensive specialist).
Returning letterwinners: Kelsey Smith (Sr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner), Chloe Baird (Sr., outside hitter), Ella Meyer (Sr., outside hitter), Baylor McGraw (So., setter), Karsyn Weber (So., outside hitter), Whitney Johnson (So., libero).
Strengths: Flexibility of athletes to play multiple positions, serving.
Weaknesses: Learning new roles based on losing six letterwinners.
Overall outlook: “With the flexibility of athletes being able to play multiple positions, we should be able to compete in all matches.”
SWANTON
Last season: 19-5 (6-1 NWOAL, league co-champions).
Head coach: Kyle Borer (10th year, 139-55).
Letterwinners lost: Samantha Taylor, Avril Roberts (second team all-NWOAL), Kailey Brownfield, Bailey Arnold, Emma Operacz, Savanha Jaqua.
Returning letterwinners: Brooke Dockery (Sr., outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Trista Eitniear (Sr., middle block/outside hitter), Brie Williams (Sr., defensive specialist), Sofie Taylor (Jr., setter, first team all-NWOAL), Katlyn Floyd (Jr., outside hitter/middle blocker, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Morgan Smith (Jr., outside hitter, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Promising newcomers: Morgan Pettit (Sr.), Bailey DeKoeyer (Jr.), Saylor McNally (Jr.), Madison Smith (So.), Mackenzie Secory (So.), Olivia Gowing (So.), Mika Levin (So.), Samantha Nelson (So.).
Strengths: “We return a good core of experienced players from last season, six letterwinners and a few others who got some varsity experience. We have a junior who is a very experienced setter running our offense. We have a nice group of diverse and strong hitters who can play multiple positions. We are also a very effective serving team.”
Weaknesses: Ball control consistency in our passing game, court communication and lack of depth at certain positions.
Overall outlook: “We are very optimistic about this coming season. With our experience returning and finding a few more pieces, we can have another successful season. That success will depend on improving on our weaknesses and maintaining the consistency we need in order to play at a high level.”
League outlook: “I foresee the NWOAL to be very competitive, as it usually is. I believe there will be a few teams that will compete for the top spot and we will do our best to be up there to accomplish that team goal.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 10-9 (4-3 NWOAL).
Head coach: Nik Encalado (first season).
Letterwinners lost: None.
Letterwinners returning: Cameron Estep (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Marisa Seiler (Sr., second team all-NWOAL), Aaliyah Glover (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Drue Roush (Jr.), Autumn Pelok (Sr.), Jazmine Barajas (Jr.), Makayla Kebschull (Sr.), Hayley Meyer (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Johanna Tester (Fr.), Ella Hageman (So.), Jocelynne St. John-Fisher (Jr.).
Strengths: “Our strength this season is the overall experience we have returning. We have seven seniors on this team that we will be leaning on in our key positions. These seniors have really stepped into a leadership role for the younger girls who may not have played varsity before. Cameron Estep (outside hitter) and Marisa Seiler (setter) are connecting very well this season in our new offense. Jazmine Barajas and Aaliyah Glover have been controlling the back court and working hard as we are also inputting a new defense they have never run before. With those four girls I believe we have a solid core of leaders on the court at all times.”
Weaknesses: “Our biggest weakness thus far is trying to squeeze everything in before we start the season. With this being my first season with Wauseon we are trying to input a lot of new systems in a short amount of time. But these girls have constantly been in the gym determined to be prepared for our season opener and ready to compete.”
Overall outlook: “Overall I am excited for this season with this group of girls. These girls have been committed all summer and working hard to make this a great season. I think we will be ready to display all the hard work these girls have put in. This season we are looking to compete and continue to show up ready to work hard to reach the standards we have set for our team.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL will be competitive this season from top to bottom as it always is. Archbold is returning some key players who received first-team honors including Addie Ziegler, who was player of the year in the NWOAL. Debbie Culler has a good program over there and I look for them to be a key team to beat this year. Swanton will have first-team setter Sofie Taylor back controlling the offense this year and I think Swanton is a team that is always competing at the top of the league. We have some girls who were around when Wauseon competed for the league a few years back and these girls are now seniors and hoping to push toward the top half of the league again.
• BBC
HILLTOP
Last year: 18-6 (9-3 BBC)
Head coach: Janice Bruner (34th year, 446-350)
Letterwinners lost: Hannah Riley (libero, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Taryn Grant (outside hitter, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Kodi Brenner (right side hitter, two-year letterwinner), Jaden Rising (defensive specialist, two-year letterwinner), Arleigh Van Arsdalen (setter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Letterwinners returning: Kacy Connolly (Sr., setter, two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Alex Horton (Sr., right side hitter, two-year letterwinner), Gabby Rodriguez (Jr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner, first team all-BBC), Jayma Bailey (Jr., outside hitter, second team all-BBC), Mia Hancock (Jr., middle hitter).
Promising newcomers: Jozlyn Jones (Sr., outside hitter), Alyssa Momyer (Sr., defensive specialist), Ray Saunders (Jr., liebero), Madi Routt (Jr., outside hitter), Matayvia Van Zile (Jr., middle hitter), Joscelyn Latman (So., setter), Libbie Baker (Fr., middle hitter).
Strengths: “We have good numbers this season and the players are well rounded. They will challenge each other every day in practice. Multiple options on offense, serving, and sound defense.”
Weaknesses: “Lack of height in a couple of positions.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be competitive and to improve throughout the season to be peaking at tournament time.”
League outlook: “The BBC will be very competitive this year and we hope to be one of the teams in the race for a championship.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 9-11 (7-5 BBC).
Head coach: John Horning (15th year, 250-111).
Letterwinners lost: Xavia Borden (honorable mention all-BBC).
Returning letterwinners: Karsen Pursel (Sr., second team all-BBC), Paris Coopshaw (Jr., honorable mention all-BBC), Elizabeth Rochefort (Jr., first team all-BBC), Alli King (Jr.), Leah Beck (Jr.), Lyla Heising (Sr.), Hollyn Klopfenstein (So.), Amanda Grimm (So.), Rosemary Baer (Jr.), Taylor Boger (Sr.).
Strengths: “The girls are hard working and have a desire to improve every day.”
Weaknesses: “We have a lot of youth on our team this year and need to learn to adapt to the speed and skills required at the varsity level.”
Overall outlook: “We want to improve every day and take the season one match at a time. We should be competitive in all our matches and hope to be playing our best ball at the end of the season.”
League outlook: “I think our league will be competitive. North Central and Hilltop will be bringing back a lot of good talent.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 5-18 (0-6 PCL).
Head coach: Allison Schmidt (eighth year, 48-104).
Letterwinners lost: Madelyn Potts (outside hitter, second team all-PCL, 116 kills, 307 digs), Tygre Troyer (outside hitter, honorable mention all-PCL, 171 kills, 192 digs), Catelyn Etter (setter, honorable mention all-PCL, 67 kills, 173 digs, 372 assists).
Returning letterwinners: Annika Bowers (Sr., outside hitter/defensive specialist, 245 digs, 20 aces), Delaney Bowers (So., middle hitter, 70 digs, 17 aces, 99 kills), Olivia Logan (Jr., right side hitter/setter, 118 digs, 28 assists, 10 kills), Rheagan Marshall (So., middle hitter, 42 kills).
Promising newcomers: Macie Cordes (Jr., outside hitter), Lauren Williams (Jr., middle hitter).
Strengths: “We are returning both of our middle hitters from last year and with a year of experience, they should be largely improved from last season. Also, we have many players that are versatile and this should allow for some flexibility within our lineup.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a large chunk of our offense from last season so adjusting to not having last year’s seniors as an option is going to force others to have to step in and fill the void offensively.”
Overall outlook: “This group is getting better with every practice, so with a disappointing overall record last season, I look for the team to be motivated to pick up some of those wins that we weren’t able to get last season.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 19-5 (5-1 PCL, district runner-up).
Head coach: Kari Wenzinger (fourth year, 55-18).
Letterwinners lost: Adrienne Kuhlman (four-year letterwinner, 855 assists, second team all-PCL), Lily Otto (two-year letterwinner), Adi Niese (two-year letterwinner), Maddie Otto.
Returning letterwinners: Abi Lammers (Sr., outside hitter, three-year letterwinner, PCL and District 8 Player of the Year, second team all-Ohio, 452 kills, 522 digs), Abi Teders (Sr., middle blocker, three-year letterwinner, first team all-PCL, 233 kills, 50 aces, 62 blocks), Lexi Banks (Sr., outside hitter, three-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL, 225 kills, 49 aces), Tessa Oedy (Sr., defensive specialist, three-year letterwinner), Kiana Gable (Jr., defensive specialist/outside hitter/right side, 255 digs, two-year letterwinner), Samantha DeMuth (Jr., middle blocker/right side), Tori Wenzinger (Jr., libero, 522 digs).
Promising newcomers: Grace Pfau (Jr., setter), Dani Siefker (So., middle blocker), Morgan Verhoff (Fr., outside hitter/right side).
Strengths: “We have a lot of experience coming back in hitting and defense and the District 8 and PCL Player of the Year Abi Lammers returning.”
Weaknesses: “Although we have many returning letterwinners, we have a new setter they’re adapting to this year. We also have young, inexperienced hitters stepping into positions lost to graduation and injuries.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league and to have a winning season. We have strong hitters back. The girls have worked extremely hard this summer to learn positions and new rotations.
League outlook: “We hope to win the league.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 24-1 (9-0 WBL, league champions, regional semifinalists).
Head coach: Amber Miller (third year, 60-13, WBL and D-III Ohio Coach of the Year).
Letterwinners lost: Maddie White (four-year letterwinner, WBL Player of the Year, first team all-Ohio), Saleigha Ellerbrock (three-year letterwinner, second team all-WBL), Alexa Fortman (two-year letterwinner, third team all-WBL), Hailey Settelmire, Madison Carillo, Mackenzie Tobe.
Returning letterwinners: Erin Kaufman (Sr., middle hitter, two-year letterwinner, first team all-WBL, second team all-Ohio), Miya Ellerbrock (Jr., outside hitter, two-year letterwinner), Katie Kaufman (So., middle hitter), Chloee Glenn (Jr., outside hitter), Mia Verhoff (Sr., defensive specialist).
Promising newcomers: Amara Shepherd (Sr., defensive specialist), Sydney Kleman (Sr., outside hitter), Ella Stauffer (Sr., middle hitter), Averi Krouse (Sr., defensive specialist), Reece Van Oss (Jr., setter).
Strengths: “We have a lot of experienced upperclassmen with strong leadership skills and deep depth.”
Weaknesses: Staying consistent.
Overall outlook: “Our team is working hard to have another consistently competitive season.”
