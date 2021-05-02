2021 Softball Tournament Pairings
Sectionals (All games at 5 p.m.)
Division II
UNOH District
Tuesday, May 11
() Kenton (3-13) at () Defiance (5-15)
() Napoleon (3-10) at () Van Wert (3-11)
Friday, May 14
Kenton-Defiance winner at (1) Lima Bath (15-4)
() St. Marys (10-7) at () Elida (11-7)
Van Wert-Napoleon winner at (2) Bryan (18-1)
() Celina at (5-16) Lima Shawnee (13-8)
Winner faces Willard District winner at Tiffin Regional
Genoa District
Tuesday, May 11
(10) Rossford (1-12) at (9) Toledo Rogers (4-1)
(6) Sandusky Perkins () at (5) Maumee (3-12)
Friday, May 14
Rossford-Toledo Rogers winner at (1) Oak Harbor (16-7)
(8) Toledo Central Catholic (1-9) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-3)
Maumee-Sandusky Perkins winner at (2) Wauseon (11-6)
(7) Port Clinton (3-16) at (3) Clyde (14-7)
Winner faces LaGrange District winner at Tiffin Regional
Division III
Lima Bath District
Tuesday, May 11
(10) Patrick Henry (3-10) at (9) Fostoria (4-11)
(11) Delphos Jefferson (3-17) at (5) Riverdale (16-4)
(8) Allen East (11-8) at (7) Liberty-Benton (12-8)
(12) Ottawa-Glandorf (2-15) at (6) Coldwater (15-6)
Friday, May 14
Fostoria-Patrick Henry winner at (1) Elmwood (17-3)
Riverdale-Delphos Jefferson winner at (4) Paulding (16-2)
Liberty-Benton-Allen East winner at (2) Fairview (16-1)
Coldwater-Ottawa-Glandorf winner at (3) Van Buren (18-2)
Winner faces Maumee District winner at Elida Regional
Maumee District
Tuesday, May 11
(11) Genoa (4-14) at (8) Tinora (10-4)
(13) Delta (1-14) at (6) Evergreen (9-6)
(9) Woodmore (7-12) at (5) Liberty Center (13-5)
(12) Montpelier (4-13) at (7) Archbold (6-7)
(10) Northwood (7-10) at (4) Lake (14-8)
Friday, May 14
Genoa-Tinora winner at (1) Otsego (12-3)
Evergreen-Delta winner vs. Liberty Center-Woodmore winner at best-seeded team
Archbold-Montpelier winner at (2) Eastwood (17-4)
Lake-Northwood winner at (3) Swanton (13-2)
Division IV
Bryan District
Monday, May 10
(13) Fayette (0-10) at (1) Hilltop (18-3)
(11) Stryker (3-5) at (5) North Central (6-7)
(10) Continental (3-9) at (6) Hicksville (6-13)
(9) Edon (3-9) at (4) Antwerp (7-6)
(8) Pettisville (5-7) at (7) Miller City (5-10)
Thursday, May 13
Hilltop-Fayette winner vs. (12) Holgate (1-11) at best-seeded team
North Central-Stryker winner vs. Hicksville-Continental winner at best seeded team
Edon-Antwerp winner at (2) Ayersville (10-8)
Miller City-Continental winner at (3) Edgerton (10-10)
Winner advances to face Shelby District winner at Leipsic Regional
Elida District
Monday, May 10
(12) Ottoville (1-11) at (8) Kalida (5-11)
(11) Hardin Northern (1-15) at (5) Ada (9-9)
(13) Cory-Rawson (0-13) at (3) Wayne Trace (10-8)
(9) Bluffton (4-11) at (6) Leipsic (7-7)
(10) Arlington (3-10) at (7) McComb (6-10)
Thursday, May 13
Kalida-Ottoville winner at (1) North Baltimore (13-5)
Ada-Hardin Northern winner vs. Wayne Trace-Cory-Rawson winner at best-seeded team
Bluffton-Leipsic winner at (2) Lima Central Catholic (10-8)
McComb-Arlington winner at (4) Columbus Grove (10-7)
Winner advances to face Oak Harbor District winner at Leipsic Regional
