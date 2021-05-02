2021 Softball Tournament Pairings

Sectionals (All games at 5 p.m.)

Division II

UNOH District

Tuesday, May 11

() Kenton (3-13) at () Defiance (5-15)

() Napoleon (3-10) at () Van Wert (3-11)

Friday, May 14

Kenton-Defiance winner at (1) Lima Bath (15-4)

() St. Marys (10-7) at () Elida (11-7)

Van Wert-Napoleon winner at (2) Bryan (18-1)

() Celina at (5-16) Lima Shawnee (13-8)

Winner faces Willard District winner at Tiffin Regional

Genoa District

Tuesday, May 11

(10) Rossford (1-12) at (9) Toledo Rogers (4-1)

(6) Sandusky Perkins () at (5) Maumee (3-12)

Friday, May 14

Rossford-Toledo Rogers winner at (1) Oak Harbor (16-7)

(8) Toledo Central Catholic (1-9) at (4) Toledo St. Ursula (9-3)

Maumee-Sandusky Perkins winner at (2) Wauseon (11-6)

(7) Port Clinton (3-16) at (3) Clyde (14-7)

Winner faces LaGrange District winner at Tiffin Regional

Division III

Lima Bath District

Tuesday, May 11

(10) Patrick Henry (3-10) at (9) Fostoria (4-11)

(11) Delphos Jefferson (3-17) at (5) Riverdale (16-4)

(8) Allen East (11-8) at (7) Liberty-Benton (12-8)

(12) Ottawa-Glandorf (2-15) at (6) Coldwater (15-6)

Friday, May 14

Fostoria-Patrick Henry winner at (1) Elmwood (17-3)

Riverdale-Delphos Jefferson winner at (4) Paulding (16-2)

Liberty-Benton-Allen East winner at (2) Fairview (16-1)

Coldwater-Ottawa-Glandorf winner at (3) Van Buren (18-2)

Winner faces Maumee District winner at Elida Regional

Maumee District

Tuesday, May 11

(11) Genoa (4-14) at (8) Tinora (10-4)

(13) Delta (1-14) at (6) Evergreen (9-6)

(9) Woodmore (7-12) at (5) Liberty Center (13-5)

(12) Montpelier (4-13) at (7) Archbold (6-7)

(10) Northwood (7-10) at (4) Lake (14-8)

Friday, May 14

Genoa-Tinora winner at (1) Otsego (12-3)

Evergreen-Delta winner vs. Liberty Center-Woodmore winner at best-seeded team

Archbold-Montpelier winner at (2) Eastwood (17-4)

Lake-Northwood winner at (3) Swanton (13-2)

Division IV

Bryan District

Monday, May 10

(13) Fayette (0-10) at (1) Hilltop (18-3)

(11) Stryker (3-5) at (5) North Central (6-7)

(10) Continental (3-9) at (6) Hicksville (6-13)

(9) Edon (3-9) at (4) Antwerp (7-6)

(8) Pettisville (5-7) at (7) Miller City (5-10)

Thursday, May 13

Hilltop-Fayette winner vs. (12) Holgate (1-11) at best-seeded team

North Central-Stryker winner vs. Hicksville-Continental winner at best seeded team

Edon-Antwerp winner at (2) Ayersville (10-8)

Miller City-Continental winner at (3) Edgerton (10-10)

Winner advances to face Shelby District winner at Leipsic Regional

Elida District

Monday, May 10

(12) Ottoville (1-11) at (8) Kalida (5-11)

(11) Hardin Northern (1-15) at (5) Ada (9-9)

(13) Cory-Rawson (0-13) at (3) Wayne Trace (10-8)

(9) Bluffton (4-11) at (6) Leipsic (7-7)

(10) Arlington (3-10) at (7) McComb (6-10)

Thursday, May 13

Kalida-Ottoville winner at (1) North Baltimore (13-5)

Ada-Hardin Northern winner vs. Wayne Trace-Cory-Rawson winner at best-seeded team

Bluffton-Leipsic winner at (2) Lima Central Catholic (10-8)

McComb-Arlington winner at (4) Columbus Grove (10-7)

Winner advances to face Oak Harbor District winner at Leipsic Regional

