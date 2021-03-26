The following is a capsule preview of area softball teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department (last season refers to teams’ 2019 record and finish):
GMC
EDGERTON
Coach: Marchetta Caryer (15th year).
Letterwinners Lost: Ally Cape (3B), Emma Siebenaler (OF), Coral Picillo (SS) and Hannah Warner (2B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Allison Elliot (1B) and Rylei Moreno (C); juniors Holly Stark (OF), Ashlyn Sleeman (P), Dominique Fort (OF) and Grace Schroeder (2B).
Strengths: "The kids have a hard-working work ethoic and the desire to get better and build great team chemistry."
Weaknesses: "We will be young in some key positions."
Overall Outlook: "To have a successful season a big key will be to remain healthy. Everyone needs to play consistant, productive softball. We hope to have a winning record and compete for the GMC title and be playing our best ball come tournament time."
League Outlook: "We have an enthusiatic group of girls this season and the GMC will be strong and competitive."
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Coach: Andrea Thiel (Fifth year, 46-28).
Letterwinners Lost: Chloe Schramm (2B/C/P), Madison Roth (3B) and Braylnn Blanton (P/1B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Kylie Sauder (SS) and Alyssa McCoy (C/OF) and junior Reagan Kohler (OF).
Promising Newcomers: Senior Lucia Rodriguez (P); juniors Addi Ziegler (1B), Harley Phillips (Utility), Carsyn Hagans (OF), Emma Hall (2B) and Mya Stuckey (P/OF) and sophomores Bre Boysel (Utility), Maddie Thiel (P/Utility) and Ella Bowman (P/OF).
Strengthss: Hard-working, strong focus and desire to get better every day, chemistry and defense.
Weaknesses: Replacing key positions, inexperienced pitching staff.
Overall Outlook: "Our goal is to be playing our best softball of the year as we approach tournament time. We will have another very challenging non-league schedule, which will help us prepare for our NWOAL contests. It will probably take some time for us to fit all of the pieces together to adapt to the new roles that many of our newcomers are being asked to fill."
League Outlook: "Every year our goal is to battle for the NWOAL title and make a nice tournament run and this year is no different. It will take a group of young ladies that can maintain a strong focus through the ups and downs that will come along the way, and who are committed and determined to work together for that to happen.
There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year as we attempt to bring a league title back to Archbold. Several league teams return key players that will make each and every league opponent we face a tough test. I believe that there could be several teams fighting for the right to call themselves NWOAL champs at the end of the season, with Wauseon being at the top of that list."
BRYAN
Coach: Samantha Fowls (Second season).
Letterwinners Lost: Kelly Miller (C/1B), Meggie Voigt (OF), Allison DuBois (OF) and Hannah Goodrich (Utility).
Returning Letterwinners: Scout Smith (2B/SS/3B), Alex Vreeland (1B/P/OF), Breanna Long (2B/P/OF), Olivia Moore (OF/3B/DP), Jasmine Richter (Utility), Addie Arnold (P/3B), Delilah Taylor (SS/C/P), Madison Grieser (OF/C) and Alisyn Shaffer (C/DP).
Promising Newcomers: Ella Voigt (C/SS/OF), Katelan Nagel (2B/P/OF), Tabithah Taylor (SS/2B/OF) and Kailee Thiel (OF/1B).
Strength: "Our team is very athletic and strong. We have a wide variety of athletes that are a part of our team. Many of our girls are multiple sports athletes."
Weakness: "After last season being cancelled, we feel many of our girls missed out on a full year to improve. Many of our girls continued to work hard in the offseason, but I think the loss of the season will be a weakness for everyone this year."
Overall Outlook: "Our team has worked very hard during the first three weeks of the season. Our girls have stepped up and bought into some of the new things that I have been trying to implement as a second-year head coach."
DELTA
Coach: Kelsey Gillen (Second season).
Letterwinners Lost: Jorrdyn Wolford, Lydia Yoder, Lizzy Ford, Ramzie Hockenberry, Marissa Cargill, Jordan Mauter and Madison DeSantos.
Returning Letterwinners: Reagan Rouleau (SS).
Promising Newcomers: Mariah Mattimore (3B/OF), Jasey Spiess (OF/P), Katie Friess (C/2B), Madison Savage (P/1B/OF), Karsyn Gillen (P), Gretchen Culler (OF/SS), Sophia Burres (3B) and Abby Ford (C/2B).
Season Outlook: "Versatility and team chemistry will help the team rise above previous seasons and inexperience at the varsity level. Our offense is coming along nicely with great plate discipline and refining swing mechanics of each player."
League Outlook: "I believe we will be able to compete with teams in the league and non-conference this year."
SWANTON
Coach: Joe Nye (10th year).
Letterwinners Lost: Kylie Ulch (1B), Jessica Dohm (3B), Alexis Sarvo (SS), Alexis Bergman (P/IF), Olivia Bergman (P/IF) and Kara Truckor (OF).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Rachel Waszak (C), Kailey Brownfield (2B), Emma Operacz (IF) and Bailey Arnold (OF) and juniors Brianna Williams (P) and Trista Eitniear (IF).
Promising Newcomers: Seniors Amy Lawson (OF), Aricka Lutz (IF/OF), Averie Lutz (IF/OF); juniors Rheannah Kesler (IF) and Jayden Hendricks (OF); sophomore Alaina Pelland (IF) and freshmen Kyleigh Shinaver (OF) and Taylor Forrest (P/IF).
Strengths: Pitching and defense.
League Outlook: Wauseon, Bryan, Archbold and Evergreen.
WAUSEON
Coach: Mark Schang (Fourth year, 38-9).
Letterwinners Lost: Harlee Floss (C) and Julie Spadafore (P/3B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Payton Albright (2B), Chelsie Raabe (OF), Jettie Burget (OF), Macee Schang (P/1B/3B) and Alexis Haury (OF); juniors Autumn Pelok (SS), Jayli Vasquez (C/3B) and Olivia Gigax (OF).
Promising Newcomers: Sophomores Grace Calvin (C/3B) and Ella Albright (OF); freshmen Brianna Hayes (C/SS/3B), Madisyn Ledyard (P/1B/OF) and Ella Hageman (P/SS).
Strengths: "With a great bunch of returning letterwinners, we are set to have a strong season. The up and comers will contribute and fill out our roster very well."
Weaknesses: "Haven't found one yet."
Overall Outlook: "The fact that we lost a season last year has driven the girls to put in the extra work to make this season a very good one."
League Outlook: "Without having a season last year, it is anybody's guess."
BBC
EDON
Coach: Paula Fry (First year).
Letterwinners Lost: Claire Radabaugh, Alea Brandt, Zoe Maier and Alex Jacoby.
Returning Letterwinners: Paige Briner (OF), Carlie Kiess (3B/SS), Ashley Kaylor (OF/3B) and Allison Kaylor (1B).
Strength: "We have four returning letterwinners that lead by example and all have a passion for the game. There is an excitement around the program and a new foundation that is being created and positive driven experience for the players that will carry over after the season."
Weakness: Young, lack experience at key positions.
FAYETTE
Coach: Lauren Yoder (First year).
Returning Letterwinner: Kyla Berg.
Promising Newcomers: Alexus McClain and Aslinn Meeker.
Strength: Strong on the infield.
Weakness: Experience.
Overall Outlook: "I'm excited to work with this group of young ladies who have a passion for playing the game. We are more than ready to get back on the field this season and show our improvement from past seasons."
HILLTOP
Coach: Tom Schaper (Eighth year).
Letterwinners Lost: Maddie Schaper (P/3B) and Katelynn Smith (OF). From 2019: Haley Stephens (SS/3B) and Ashlyn Figy (OF).
Returning Letterwinners: Kodi Brenner (P/SS), Sara Barnum (1B/OF), Hannah Riley (OF), Alex Horton (Utility), Lana Baker (P/1B/SS), Americus Maddox (C), Leanna Baker (C/Utility), Kacy Connolly (OF/C) and Holly Jermeay (OF).
Promising Newcomer: Arleigh VanArsdalen (OF).
Overall Outlook: "As experience grows ans defense continues to improve throughout the season, we should be able to field another competitive squad for 2021."
League Outlook: "As long as we continue to learn from our mistakes and keep a positive attitude in the process, we should be able to remain in contention for an eighth-straight league title."
MONTPELIER
Coach: Andy Robinson (First year).
Letterwinners Lost: Haley Rose (P), Sarah Higbie (P), Courtney Pease (OF), Keiylee Bentley (C), Tory Steffes (OF), Kenzie Nemire (OF) and Kennedy Caudill (2B).
Returning Letterwinners: Jessi Bumb (SS), Emily Fritsch (OF/2B) and Cadey Hilliard (P/OF).
Promising Newcomers: Alyssa Custer (C), Kaycee Humbargar (OF) and Bianca Phongphiou (3B/P).
Overall Outlook: "We have a solid group of older girls that can help build up the program and younger girls who are willing to work to get better to get us where we want to be."
League Outlook: "We have an expectation to be competitive not only in our league, but also in the surrounding area."
NORTH CENTRAL
Coach: Joe Fidler (Eighth year, 62-64).
Letterwinners Lost (from 2019): Macie Willson (C).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Kendee Hollstein (3B), Jazmine Hendricks (2B/3B) and Makayla Meyers (P/1B) and junior Alexia Miller.
Promising Newcomers: Sophomores Kendall Sutton (P/SS), Isabelle Burnett (P/SS), Makinzy King (1B), Emma Fidler (C/OF), Kailysa Hickman (IF), Macie Gendron (Utility) and Kaytee Tomblin (Utility) and freshman Darbi Stewart (P).
Strengths: "We have enough kids this year for a JV team. The younger kids are going to push the returnees for positions so everyone will be working hard for a varsity position. we will have decent depth at about every position, including pitching."
Weaknesses: "We will be young without a lot of varsity experience."
Overall Outlook: "We will work on improving every day and competiting in every game. We should be competitive in the league."
PETTISVILLE
Coach: Lexie King (Third year, 2-15).
Letterwinners Lost: Mackenzie Morgan, Heather Sauder and Libby Cerda.
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Kaylee Grimm, Kenzi Rivera and Elise Hartzler; juniors Mya Meck and Angie Rosillo.
Strengths: "We have a really fun group of girls who work hard and have great attitudes."
Weaknesses: "Though we have a solid young core, our numbers aren't where they need to be yet to allow for the unexpected injuries or sickness that may happen throughout the course of the season."
STRYKER
Coach: Amanda Chrisman (First year).
Returning Letterwinners: Caitlyn Lyons, Ariane Dangler, Marissa Meyers, Haylee Fulk, Abbie Meyer and Gabby Ramon.
Promising Newcomers: Sage Wollace, Adysen Andresm Emma Fulk, Taylore Rethmel and Karah Gerescher.
Overall Outlook: "This season, we look forward to developing a competitive softball team by focusing on fundamentals working together as a team. We have been working hard this preseason and look forward to competing."
PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Coach: Travis Gallmeier (Eighth year, 99-39 record).
Letterwinners Lost: Emily Watt (SS/OF/P), Angel Schneider (1B), Autumn Renner (C) and Kiarra Danniels (OF).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Grace Selhorst (OF) and Cheyanne Mershman (SS/3B/P); juniors Kam Utendorf (SS/3B/P), Madison Zimmerly (C/OF) and Shay Schroeder (2B).
Promising Newcomers: Senior Kennedy Smith; sophomores Jaelyn Mangas, Kalyn Garmatter, Megan Bogart and Gwen Langhals and freshmen Abby Stechschulte, Isabella Wilson and Lauren Fuerst.
Overall Outlook: "We return five girls with varsity experience and look to be competitive in both the PCL and NWC. We have two pitchers with varsity experience from two years back. We have a large group of promising freshmen and sophomores that will need to step into some roles left from last year's seniors."
CONTINENTAL
Coach: Leva Aguirre (Third year, 6-11 record).
Letterwinners Lost: Kennedy Hiltner (C), Mackenzie Rayle (OF), Macy Collier (OF/1B), Natalie Speiser (OF/3B) and Kerri Prowant (2B/3B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Maddison Burke (SS), Catelyn Etter (OF), Madelyn Potts (Utility) and Tygre Troyer (P/OF); sophomores Alli Scott (3B/P), Maddison Rayle (1B) and Reese Knowles (OF/1B).
Promising Newcomers: Junior Madison Burkhart (OF); sophomores Peyton Stauffer (OF) and Olivia Logan (Utility); freshmen Destiny Pier (OF), Kaitlyn Bidlack (OF) and Ashlyn Elkins (OF/1B).
Strengths: "We have Strengths in numbers with many athletes that are willing to learn and put in time to get better. We have four great players in the senior class that will lead by example."
Weaknesses: "We are a young team with only four returning experienced varsity players."
Overall Outlook: "The team's goal are a record of .500 or better and to win at least half of our PCL games."
KALIDA
Coach: Randy Buss (Fourth year, 8-26 record).
Letterwinners Lost: Ella Kaufman (OF/1B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Emilt Buss (P/SS/1B), Mya Schmitz (OF), Melanie Meyers (C), Katelyn Kahle (SS) and Brooke Siefker (1B); juniors Allie Hoyt (IF/OF) and Molly Westrick (OF/P).
Promising Newcomers: Junior Ella Meyers (OF); sophomores Paige Broussard (IF) and Alayna Hundley (OF) and freshmen Kassidy Hipsher (SS/C), Maddie Nienberg (P/IF), Adelyn Ridinger (OF), Elyse Romes (P/IF), Ella Schumacher (IF) and Paige Veroff (OF).
Strengths: Pitching, hitting and speed.
Weaknesses: Inexperience in some key positions.
Overall Outlook: "We are looking forward to improving in each game and hopefully competing for the PCL championship. Our schedule will challenge us early, so our inexperienced players will need to contribute right away."
LEIPSIC
Coach: Shane Hermiller (Third year, 10-14 record).
Letterwinners Lost (from 2019): Bailee Sickmiller, Jala Hazelton, Kacey Dulle and Hannah Mortimer.
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Caitlen Flick (C) and McKenna Nunez (2B) and juniors Jocelyn Hermiller (P) and Ally Kirkendall (1B).
Promising Newcomers: Junior Sidney Fausey (IF/OF); sophomores Krysten Martinez (3B/P), Marisa Hermiller (OF/IF), Abby Haselman (OF) and Sydney Schroeder (OF/P) and freshmen Ava Henry (IF) and Samantha Hazelton (IF).
Strengths: "Pitching should be good. We have a young, athletic group."
Weaknesses: "We are young. Only one player from 2019 infield returns. We have two seniors and four juniors."
Overall Outlook: "We look to compete well. We hope to contend for a PCL and BVC title."
League Outlook: "In 2019, we tied Miller City and Columbus Grove for a shared PCL title. We hope to compete for a title again this year."
MILLER CITY
Coach: Mike Oedy (Third year, 7-9 record).
Letterwinners Lost: Molly Ellerbrock (3B).
Returning Letterwinners: Seniors Maddie Otto (P), Aubrey Knueven (OF), Allison Roth (DP/OF) and Isabelle Vance (3B); juniors Tess Oedy (2B/P), Nicole Ellerbrock (C/OF) and Aly Michel (DP/1B).
Promising Newcomers: Sophomores Taylor Wilhelm (1B), Tori Wenzinger (DP/IF), Kiana Gable (OF) and Samantha DeMuth (IF); freshmen Chelsea Wilhelm (IF/OF) and Isabelle Reyna (P/IF).
Strengths: "Pitching - we have four girls that have big game experience. Speed - we have speed to burn and we will do a lot of courtesy and pinch running."
Weaknesses: "We have to slow other teams down with solid catching and strong throws. I expect this group to learn and grow by leaps and bounds."
Overall Outlook: "There are so many things you cannot practice in a gym. I'm going to ask a lot from my nine sophomores. We also have nine freshmen bolstering a solid JV squad. We need to play games."
League Outlook: "A PCL title would be great but the Division IV road to state goes down US 127. We have to compete with those schools."
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 5-15 (4-5 WBL, sixth, lost in sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Stan Myers (first season).
Returning letterwinners: Kenzi Cupp (Jr., C/IF), Maddy Shuey (Sr., P/OF), Ashley Sonnenberg (Sr., P).
Promising newcomers: Kendra Miller (Jr., SS), Evey Bennett (Jr., 1B), Paige Meyer (Jr., 2B), Kaylee Unverferth (Jr., OF/P), Alivia Balbaugh (So., OF/IF), Macy Ellerbrock (So., OF/IF), Sarah Sutter (So., OF/P).
Strengths: Good defensive infield, putting ball in play, senior leaders.
Weaknesses: "Because of not playing last year, we are very inexperienced."
Overall outlook: "Things will be different early this year for all teams. Hopefully, as we gain experience, our confidence grows and we keep improving game by game."
