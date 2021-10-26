OHSAA Football Playoffs
First Round Pairings
Division I, II, III and IV - Friday.
Division V, VI and VII - Saturday.
All games kick off at 7 p.m.
Games listed with regional seed and overall record
DIVISION I
Region 1
16 Lorain (1-9) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (8-1)
15 Shaker Heights (3-5) at 2 Medina (10-0)
14 Canton Glen Oak (3-6) at 3 Stow-Munroe Falls (8-2)
13 Solon (4-6) at 4 Can. McKinley (6-4)
12 Strongsville (5-5) at 5 Mass. Jackson (8-2)
11 Mentor (5-5) at 6 St. Ignatius (6-4)
10 Elyria (6-4) at 7 Cleveland Hts. (8-2)
9 Berea-Midpark (6-4) at 8 Brunswick (6-4)
Region 2
16 Delaware Hayes (3-7) at 1 Marysville (9-0)
15 Clayton Northmont (3-6) at 2 Springfield (8-1)
14 Dublin Coffman (3-7) at 3 Huber Hts. Wayne (8-2)
13 Tol. Start (5-5) at 4 Tol. Whitmer (8-2)
12 Springboro (5-4) at 5 Centerville (7-3)
11 Miamisburg (6-4) at 6 Findlay (7-3)
10 Olentangy Liberty (5-5) at 7 Dublin Jerome (6-4)
9 Kettering Fairmont (6-4) at 8 Perrysburg (7-3)
Region 3
16 Thomas Worthington (2-7) at 1 Upper Arlington (10-0)
15 Grove City (2-7) at 2 Pick. Cent. (9-1)
14 Westerville Central (2-7) at 3 Gahanna Lincoln (6-2)
13 Westerville North (3-7) at 4 New Albany (10-0)
12 Central Crossing (4-6) at 5 Hilliard Darby (7-3)
11 Groveport Madison (4-6) at 6 Pickerington North (7-3)
10 Lancaster (4-6) at 7 Hilliard Bradley (5-5)
9 Reynoldsburg (4-5) at 8 Hilliard Davidson (7-3)
Region 4
16 Cin. Oak Hills (0-10) at 1 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (7-3)
15 Hamilton (2-6) at 2 Cin. St. Xavier (8-2)
14 Cin. West Clermont (2-8) at 3 W. Chester Lakota West (8-1)
13 Cin. Walnut Hills (2-8) at 4 Cin.Princeton (9-1)
12 Cinc. Sycamore (5-5) at 5 Liberty Township Lakota East (7-3)
11 Lebanon (3-6) at 6 Milford (6-4)
10 Cin. Colerain (5-5) at 7 Cin. Elder (4-5)
9 Mason (4-6) at 8 Fairfield (5-4)
DIVISION II
Region 5
16 Akron Firestone (4-6) at 1 Cle. Benedictine (6-2)
15 Cle. John Hay (4-6) at 2 Macedonia Nordonia (8-2)
14 Eastlake North (4-6) at 3 Akron Hoban (6-3)
13 Ashtabula Lakeside (5-4) at 4 Hudson (8-2)
12 Maple Heights (5-4) at 5 Cuy. Falls Walsh Jesuit (8-2)
11 Warren G. Harding (5-5) at 6 Austintown-Fitch (6-3)
10 Bedford (6-3) at 7 Willoughby S. (7-3)
9 Lyndhurst Brush (5-4) at 8 Painesville Riverside (6-4)
Region 6
16 Tol. Waite (4-4) at 1 Medina Highland (9-1)
15 Tol. St. Francis de Sales (4-6) at 2 Avon (8-2)
14 Lakewood (5-5) at 3 Barberton (9-1)
13 N. Olmsted (6-4) at 4 Tol. CC (8-2)
12 Tol. St. John’s (4-5) at 5 Avon Lake (7-3)
11 Valley Forge (6-3) at 6 Olmsted Falls (8-2)
10 North Royalton (7-3) at 7 Fremont Ross (7-3)
9 Cle. Rhodes (6-2) at 8 Anthony Wayne (8-2)
Region 7
16 Lewis Center Olentangy (3-7) at 1 Sunbury Big Walnut (10-0)
15 Worthington Kilbourne (4-6) at 2 North Canton Hoover (8-2)
14 Wooster (5-5) at 3 Olentangy Berlin (8-2)
13 Columbus Independence (5-5) at 4 Massillon Washington (8-2)
12 Uniontown Lake (5-4) at 5 Westerville South (7-2)
11 Licking Heights (5-4) at 6 Dublin Scioto (7-3)
10 Marion Harding (7-3) at 7 Uniontown Green (7-3)
9 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 8 Whitehall-Yearling (6-3)
Region 8
16 Morrow Little Miami (4-6) at 1 Piqua (9-0)
15 Lima Senior (3-6) at 2 Kings Mills Kings (10-0)
14 Xenia (5-4) at 3 Cin. Anderson (8-2)
13 Riverside Stebbins (5-4) at 4 Ashville Teays Valley (9-1)
12 Sidney (5-5) at 5 Trenton Edgewood (7-2)
11 Harrison (4-5) at 6 Cin. La Salle (5-4)
10 Cincinnati Turpin (6-4) at 7 Cincinnati Winton Woods (7-3)
9 Troy (6-3) at 8 Cin. Withrow (8-1)
DIVISION III
Region 9
16 Akron East (5-5) at 1 Chardon (9-0)
15 Akron SVSM (4-6) at 2 Dover (9-0)
14 Painesville Harvey (5-4) at 3 Chagrin Falls Kenston (9-1)
13 Chardon NDCL (5-5) at 4 Canfield (9-1)
12 N. Philadelphia (6-4) at 5 Hubbard (9-1)
11 Tallmadge (7-3) at 6 Steubenville (8-2)
10 Ravenna (7-3) at 7 Aurora (8-2)
9 Chesterfield West Geauga (7-3) at 8 Streetsboro (7-2)
Region 10
16 Copley (3-7) at 1 Norton (9-0)
15 Sylvania Southview (4-6) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (10-0)
14 Tol. Rogers (4-5) at 3 Rocky River (7-3)
13 Lexington (4-6) at 4 Mansfield Sr. (8-2)
12 Cleveland CC (3-6) at 5 Parma Padua (7-2)
11 Caledonia River Valley (5-5) at 6 Medina Buckeye (7-3)
10 Lodi Cloverleaf (4-5) at 7 Tiffin Columbian (6-4)
9 Bay Village Bay (5-4) at 8 Parma Heights Holy Name (4-5)
Region 11
16 Col. Bishop Watterson (5-5) at 1 Granville (9-0)
15 Col. South (7-3) at 2 Jackson (8-2)
14 Bellefontaine (6-4) at 3 Dresden Tri-Valley (8-1)
13 Zanesville (6-3) at 4 London (8-2)
12 Washington Court House Miami Trace (7-3) at 5 Columbus Bishop Hartley (8-2)
11 Columbus Beechcroft (7-3) at 6 Mount Orab Western Brown (8-2)
10 Plain City Jonathan Alder (6-4) at 7 Columbus Eastmoor Academy (6-3)
9 Thornville Sheridan (8-2) at 8 Columbus St. Francis DeSales (6-4)
Region 12
16 Vandalia Butler (3-6) at 1 Hamilton Badin (9-0)
15 Kettering Archbishop Alter (5-5) at 2 Monroe (8-2)
14 Trotwood-Madison (4-5) at 3 Bellbrook (8-2)
13 Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-5) at 4 Hamilton Ross (7-2)
12 Franklin (4-6) at 5 St. Marys (8-2)
11 Dayton Dunbar (4-3) at 6 Wapakoneta (8-2)
10 Cincinnati Mount Healthy (6-4) at 7 Tipp City Tippecanoe (8-2)
9 Lima Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cin. Hughes (6-1)
DIVISION IV
Region 13
16 Cuyahoga Falls CVCA (5-5) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-0)
15 Gates Mills Hawken (5-5) at 2 Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-1)
14 Canton South (7-3) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (6-3)
13 Canal Fulton Northwest (6-4) at 4 Perry (8-2)
12 Girard (6-4) at 5 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (7-2)
11 Peninsula Woodridge (6-4) at 6 Salem (7-3)
10 East Liverpool Beaver (7-3) at 7 Cleveland Glenville (7-3)
9 Poland Seminary (7-3) at 8 Navarre Fairless (9-1)
Region 14
16 Milan Edison (5-5) at 1 Bellevue (8-2)
15 Galion (4-6) at 2 Clyde (8-2)
14 Rossford (5-5) at 3 Van Wert (9-1)
13 Toledo Scott (6-4) at 4 Port Clinton (9-1)
12 Huron (6-4) at 5 La Grange Keystone (8-1)
11 Wauseon (7-3) at 6 Wooster Triway (7-1)
10 Bellville Clear Fork (6-4) at 7 Shelby (8-2)
9 Sandusky Perkins (7-3) at 8 Rocky River Lutheran West (8-1)
Region 15
16 Vincent Warren (3-7) at 1 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (10-0)
15 Newark Licking Valley (2-7) at 2 St. Clairsville (9-1)
14 Belmont Union Local (5-4) at 3 New Concord John Glenn (6-3)
13 Gallipolis Gallia Academy (4-3) at 4 Heath (8-2)
12 Duncan Falls Philo (6-4) at 5 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (6-2)
11 Mc Arthur Vinton County (6-3) at 6 Byesville Meadowbrook (8-2)
10 Cambridge (6-4) at 7 Carrollton (7-3)
9 Columbus Linden McKinley (8-2) at 8 Marengo Highland (7-3)
Region 16
16 Waynesville (5-5) at 1 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)
15 Dayton Oakwood (4-6) at 2 Eaton (9-1)
14 WCH Washington (4-5) at 3 Cincinnati Archbishop McNicholas (8-1)
13 Dayton Northridge (7-3) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (8-1)
12 Germantown Valley View (5-5) at 5 Waverly (8-1)
11 Cincinnati Shroder (4-2) at 6 Bethel-Tate (8-1)
10 Cincinnati Indian Hill (5-5) at 7 West Milton Milton-Union (9-1)
9 Cleves Taylor (5-5) at 8 St. Paris Graham Local (6-3)
DIVISION V
Region 17
16 Harrison Central (4-6) at 1 Kirtland (9-0)
15 Rootstown (5-5) at 2 Canfield S. Range (10-0)
14 Buckeye Local (3-5) at 3 Sugarcreek Garaway (10-0)
13 Magnolia Sandy Valley (6-4) at 4 Garrettsville Garfield (10-0)
12 Columbiana Crestview (5-4) at 5 Bellaire (9-1)
11 Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (5-5) at 6 Ravenna Southeast (8-1)
10 Burton Berkshire (6-4) at 7 Mantua Crestwood (6-3)
9 Richmond Edison (7-3) at 8 Akron Manchester (6-4)
Region 18
16 Bucyrus Wynford (4-6) at 1 Tontogany Otsego (9-0)
15 Marion Pleasant (2-8) at at 2 Elyria Catholic (8-2)
14 Brooklyn (4-6) at 3 Elmwood (8-1)
13 Apple Creek Waynedale (5-5) at 4 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3)
12 Doylestown Chippewa (4-5) at 5 Ottawa-Glandorf (7-3)
11 Lima Bath (5-5) at 6 Liberty-Benton (7-2)
10 Genoa (5-5) at 7 North Union (8-2)
9 Lakota (7-3) at 8 Eastwood (7-2)
Region 19
16 Wellston (5-5) at 1 Ironton (9-1)
15 McDermott Northwest (5-5) at 2 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (6-2)
14 Coshocton (5-4) at 3 Piketon (9-0)
13 Columbus Bishop Ready (5-5) at 4 West Lafayette Ridgewood (9-1)
12 Portsmouth West (5-5) at 5 Wheelersburg (7-3)
11 Baltimore Liberty Union (6-4) at 6 Gahanna Columbus Academy (6-4)
10 Minford (6-3) at 7 Amanda-Clearcreek (6-4)
9 Portsmouth (7-3) at 8 Chillicothe Zane Trace (8-2)
Region 20
16 Cin. Madeira (4-6) at 1 Cin. Taft (7-2)
15 East Clinton (5-5) at 2 St. Bernard Roger Bacon (7-2)
14 Springfield Greenon (6-3) at 3 Camden Preble Shawnee (10-0)
13 Carlisle (5-5) at 4 Reading (7-2)
12 Cin. Summit CD (4-4) at 5 Versailles (9-1)
11 Williamsburg (6-4) at 6 Brookville (8-2)
10 Blanchester (5-4) at 7 Cin. Mariemont (7-3)
9 Springfield Shawnee (6-4) at 8 Cincinnati Purcell Marian (7-3)
DIVISION VI
Region 21
16 Garfield Heights Trinity (3-7) at 1 Leavittsburg LaBrae (9-1)
15 Wellington (4-6) at 2 Columbia Station Columbia (9-1)
14 Berlin Center Western Reserve (5-5) at 3 New Middletown Springfield (9-1)
13 Canton Central Catholic (4-6) at 4 Mogadore (7-3)
12 Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-4) at 5 Middlefield Cardinal (7-3)
11 Andover Pymatuning Valley (6-3) at 6 Creston Norwayne (7-3)
10 East Canton (5-3) at 7 Sullivan Black River (7-3)
9 Brookfield (6-3) at 8 Hanoverton United (8-1)
Region 22
16 Delta (4-6) at 1 Archbold (10-0)
15 Northwood (4-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (10-0)
14 Van Buren (4-5) at 3 Carey (9-1)
13 Ottawa Hills (6-4) at 4 Columbus Grove (10-0)
12 Bluffton (5-5) at 5 Liberty Center (8-2)
11 Attica Seneca East (6-4) at 6 Defiance Tinora (9-1)
10 Oregon Cardinal Stritch Catholic (5-3) at 7 Colonel Crawford (9-1)
9 Collins Western Reserve (6-3) at 8 Gibsonburg (7-2)
Region 23
16 Johnston Northridge (5-5) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (7-1)
15 Lore City Buckeye Trail (4-5) at 2 Proctorville Fairland (8-1)
14 Lucasville Valley (4-6) at 3 West Jefferson (9-1)
13 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (5-4) at 4 Barnesville (7-1)
12 Columbus KIPP (6-4) at 5 Symmes Valley (9-0)
11 Fredericktown (5-5) at 6 Galion Northmor (8-2)
10 Worthington Christian (7-2) at 7 Columbus Africentric Early College (6-3)
9 Centerburg (6-3) at 8 Nelsonville-York (7-3)
Region 24
16 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-5) at 1 Mechanicsburg (10-0)
15 New Paris National Trail (4-6) at 2 Harrod Allen East (7-3)
14 Fort Recovery (3-7) at 3 Arcanum (8-2)
13 Delphos Jefferson (3-7) at 4 Coldwater (8-2)
12 Cincinnati Deer Park (3-7) at 5 Cincinnati Country Day (7-2)
11 Anna (4-6) at 6 Springfield Northeastern (7-3)
10 Milford Center Fairbanks (5-5) at 7 Bainbridge Paint Valley (5-4)
9 Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (6-2) at 8 Jamestown Greeneview (6-4)
DIVISION VII
Region 25
16 Ashland Mapleton (3-6) at 1 Lucas (8-1)
15 Greenwich S. Central (3-6) at 2 Norwalk St. Paul (8-1)
14 Monroeville (3-7) at 3 Warren JFK (6-2)
13 Vienna Mathews (6-3) at 4 Dalton (8-2)
12 Toronto (5-5) at 5 Independence (8-2)
11 Youngstown Valley Christian (7-2) at 6 Cuyahoga Heights (5-3)
10 Plymouth (5-4) at 7 Salineville Southern Local (7-3)
9 Lowellville (7-2) at 8 Malvern (8-2)
Region 26
16 Dola Hardin Northern (6-4) at 1 Hopewell-Loudon (9-1)
15 Spencerville (5-5) at 2 Edon (9-1)
14 Convoy Crestview (6-4) at 3 Lima Central Catholic (8-2)
13 Arlington (8-2) at 4 McComb (9-1)
12 Ayersville (6-3) at 5 Leipsic (7-3)
11 Lima Perry (6-4) at 6 Upper Scioto Valley (9-1)
10 Patrick Henry (6-4) at 7 Antwerp (8-2)
9 Mohawk (5-5) at 8 Waynesfield-Goshen (8-2)
Region 27
16 Danville (4-6) at 1 Newark Cath. (9-1)
15 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (4-6) at 2 Sugar Grove Berne Union (9-0)
14 Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy (4-6) at 3 Shadyside (8-1)
13 Reedsville Eastern (4-4) at 4 Howard East Knox (8-2)
12 Lancaster Fisher Catholic (5-5) at 5 Glouster Trimble (7-2)
11 Bowerston Conotton Valley (5-4) at 6 Waterford (7-2)
10 Woodsfield Monroe Central (4-5) at 7 Hannibal River (6-4)
9 New Matamoras Frontier (5-3) at 8 Caldwell (5-4)
Region 28
16 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (4-6) at 1 Marion Local (10-0)
15 Cin. Miami Valley Christ. Aca. (3-7) at 2 Tri-Village (9-1)
14 Troy Christian (6-4) at 3 Portsmouth Notre Dame (7-2)
13 Portsmouth Sciotoville (5-3) at 4 De Graff Riverside (7-3)
12 Fayetteville-Perry (5-5) at 5 Cincinnati College Prep. Acad. (7-2)
11 Ansonia (6-4) at 6 St. Henry (7-3)
10 Lockland (4-4) at 7 N. Bremen (7-3)
9 Springfield Cath. Cent. (7-3) at 8 Fort Loramie (4-6)
