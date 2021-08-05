Boys
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: GMC runner-up, seventh sectionals.
Head coach: Toby Kennerk (fourth year).
Lettermen lost: Noah Landel (second team all-GMC).
Returning lettermen: Esten Kennerk (Sr., first team all-GMC, 41 nine-hole average), Kaden Kennerk (So., second team all-GMC, 46 nine-hole average), Nate Swank (Jr.), Preston Bartlett (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Caden Leppelmeier (So.), Landon Perry (So.), Braden Leppelmeier (Fr.), Jacob duVal (Fr.), Trevor Font (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “Last year we finished second in the GMC tournament and we are looking to compete again this year.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: Fifth in GMC, eighth sectionals.
Head coach: Andy Singer (20th year).
Letterwinners lost: Ronnie Adkins (four-year letterman, second team all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Nathaniel Adkins (Sr., 2-year letterman), Brendan Degryse (Sr., 2-year letterman), Kasen Kauffman (So., second team all-GMC), Jack Karzynow (So.), Blake Zeedyk (Sr.), Kolton Schooley (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Samuel Clemens (Sr.), Reed Singer (Sr.), Lester Smith (Jr.), Wesley Joice (Jr.), Michael Mansel-Pleydell (Jr.), Eli Adkins (Fr.), Eli Meyer (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a lot of returning players for both the boys and girls teams. We have many newcomers to the varsity boys team so as they gain experience, we look to become more competitive.”
Weaknesses: “We have to get ourselves back into the routine of golfing every day to make ourselves better … Golf is a sport of consistency, which can be a challenge.”
Overall outlook: “We want to get to the point where an individual or the team makes it out of sectionals this year. This is going to be tough but it gives each athlete something to work toward. We also want to be competitive in the GMC.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Eighth GMC, 12th sectionals.
Co-head coaches: Jeff Haught and Tony Tear.
Lettermen lost: Brandon Thornburg.
Returning lettermen: Gabe Layne (Sr.), Maverik Keesbury (Jr.), Aidan Pollick (So., honorable mention all-GMC), Brandon Silcott (So.).
Promising newcomers: Rylen Bassett (So.), Brayden Slattery (So.), Parker Bassett (Fr.), Owen DeFreece (Fr.), Jace Hilty (Fr.).
Strengths: “Our main strength is our work ethic. The guys are working hard to improve their game. Our experienced golfers are serving as great leaders in helping our younger golfers.”
Weaknesses: “Our main weakness will be inexperience at the varsity level. We have 12 golfers out this year but only four with much varsity experience.
Overall outlook: “We look to improve each time out on the course and to be compettive. It will be exciting to see what some of our more experienced golfers can do this year. It will also be exciting seeing our younger golfers gain a lot of experience and consistently improve and learn the game of golf.”
PAULDING
Last season: Third in NWC, fourth at sectionals.
Head coach: Steve Heilshorn (11th year).
Letterwinners lost: Hailey Hartzell (four-year letterwinner), Hunter Kauser (three-year letterman), Blake McGarvey (second team all-NWC), Andrew Adams.
Returning letterwinners: Kyle Dominique (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWC), Logan Tope (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Boston Pease (Sr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Kyle Mobley (Sr.), Ethan Foltz (Jr.), Isaac Reeb (Jr.), Luke Zartman (Jr.), Aiden Miller (So.), Jonathan Lipp (Fr.), Austen Kinder (Fr.), Max Stork (Fr.).
Strengths: Senior leadership.
“Kyle Dominique has the potential to be one of the best players in the GMC as well as northwest Ohio. Logan and Boston have enough varsity experience to help our team to have a very good year … the growth of our three juniors as well as Kyle Mobley and Aiden Miller will be the difference forus as a team as we seek our first GMC conference title.”
Weaknesses: Overall inexperience.
Overall outlook: “Because the GMC is based on a one-day tournament at the end of the season, our team will have a chance to compete for the title as we gain experience throughout the regular season. I believe the league title will be wide open for several teams to step up at the GMC tournament and claim a championship.”
TINORA
Last season: Third in GMC, seventh sectionals.
Head coach: Brent Renollet.
Letterwinners lost: Kevin Keber (honorable mention all-GMC), Joe Melia (honorable mention all-GMC), Ethan Sattler.
Returning letterwinners: Sammy Sinn (Sr.), Carter Bernal (Jr., second team all-GMC), Aiden Rittenhouse (So.), BJ Morlock (So.).
Promising newcomers: Korbin Casteel (Jr.), Micah Shelton (So.), Lane Maassel (So.), Nathan Boyd (So.), Jason DeWyse (So.), Grayson Delarber (Fr.), Mason McQuillen (Fr.), Alec Schaublin (Fr.), Theo Ripke (Fr.), Drew Higbea (Fr.).
Strengths: Numbers.
Weaknesses: Lots of underclassmen with a lack of experience.
Overall outlook: “We’re looking to get better each day and become a better team at the end of the season.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last season: GMC champions, third sectionals, 13th districts.
Head coach: Chris Rosswurm (15th year).
Letterwinners lost: Kaden Sutton (GMC Golfer of the Year); Garrett Williamson (second team all-GMC); Dane Moore (honorable mention all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Evan Crosby (Jr., 2-year letterman); Nyle Stoller (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Tyler Davis (Jr.), Kyle Sutton (Fr.), Conner Davis (Fr.), Tyson Gerber (Fr.).
Weaknesses: “We are going to be be young in our three to six positions with not a lot of experience.”
Overall outlook: “We’re looking to improve throughout the season.”
• NWOAL
BRYAN
Last season: NWOAL champions, third sectionals, fourth districts.
Head coach: Todd Grosjean (third year).
Lettermen lost: Nolan Kidston (first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district, four-year letterman); Clayton Rupp (NWOAL medalist, second team all-NWOAL, four-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Drew Dauber (Jr., NWOAL Player of the Year, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Noah Huard (first team all-NWOAL); Nate Hess (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Collin Shirkey (Sr.); Gideon Mejia (So.).
Promising newcomers: Carter Brown (Sr.), Gideon Mejia (So.).
Strengths: “We have three pretty solid golfers returning in Dauber, Huard and Hess. We need to develop some depth and find two or three others to fill the lineup moving forward.”
Weaknesses: “We have two golfers that are dual athletes that are also playing soccer and football, so hopefully the schedule works that they can participate.”
Overall outlook: “The team is very excited for another successful season. Many of these guys have played a lot of junior tournaments over the summer in preparation for the season.”
League outlook: “The league race will be very interesting with Archbold returning several outstanding players. Wauseon is always a factor in the league as well. Swanton and Patrick Henry will be much improved.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: 5-13 overall, 1-7 NWOAL, 11th at sectional.
Head coach: Brett Yungman, third season.
Letterwinners lost: Trey Woods (HM NWOAL), Lee Hogrefe, Sydney Rohrs.
Returning letterwinners: Ethan Rohrs (HM NWOAL), Jaxson Guelde, Don Meyer, Noah Robison.
Promising newcomers: Ian Schwab (Fr.), Thomas Smith (So.), Zach Hastedt (So.).
Strengths: “Ethan Rohrs is set to have a strong senior season. He has worked extremely hard this offseason and has an opportunity to make first team NWOAL and advance to the district tournament.
Weaknesses: “Looking for consistency from the younger golfers.”
Overall outlook: “Led by senior Ethan Rohrs, we have a lot of young golfers. Sophomore Jaxson Guelde is looking to have a strong season after showing flashes last year of great performances. High hopes for freshman Ian Schwab as he has shown great ability this summer. We will see who steps up and gives us our fourth score between junior Don Meyer and sophomore Noah Robison and newcomers Thomas Smith and Zach Hastedt.
League outlook: “Last year’s league winner, Bryan, will be a frontrunner to finish at the top of the league. Archbold and Wauseon also have some talented golfers and could also finish at the top. Ethan Rohrs has the ability to finish towards the top of the individual leaderboard as he has been working very hard this offseason.”
• BBC
EDON
Last season: Seventh in BBC.
Head coach: Aaron Wolfe (first year).
Lettermen lost: Hayden Price (first team all-BBC, district qualifier).
Returning lettermen: Thomas Wehrenberg (Sr.).
Overall outlook: “Promising. We have more golfers than last season and hope to improve.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: BBC runner-up, third sectionals, 14th districts.
Head coach: Brandon Shoup (fifth year).
Lettermen lost: Hunter Burlew (first team all-BBC, 9-hole and 18-hole record holder), Ethan Marihugh (honorable mention all-BBC), Brayden JoHantgen.
Returning lettermen: Aidan Higbie (Sr., honorable mention all-BBC), Cooper Clark (Sr.), Easten Richmond (Jr., honorable mention all-BBC), Trent Thorp (Jr.), Jaxon Richmond (So., honorable mention all-BBC), Drake Sommer (So.).
Promising newcomers: Joel Saneholtz (Fr.), Greyson Saneholtz (Fr.), Miguel Alvira (Fr.), Kyler Stoy (Fr.).
Strengths: “Bringing back six varsity players will help the team. We will be a deep team that can compete against anyone in the area.”
Weaknesses: “We are losing three seniors. All three of them helped us succeed over the past four years. As of right now, we do not have a dedicated No. 1. We have six golfers that can all shoot low but can also be inconsistent at times.”
Overall outlook: “Over the past five years, the Montpelier golf program has been fortunate to have good athletes wanting to play golf. Every year there is a new group ready to take over for the graduating seniors. This year is no different, we have the same goals: compete and work hard in every match to win the BBC and advance to districts as a team.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: BBC, sectional and district champions, fourth at state tournament.
Head coach: Mike Zimmerman (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Max Leppelmeier (state runner-up), Tommy McWatters (BBC Player of the Year, sectional and district medalist), Caleb Nafziger (honorable mention all-district), Levi Myers, Jake King, Josh Horning.
Promising newcomers: Sam Myers (Jr.), Caden Bishop (Fr.).
Weaknesses: Youth and inexperience.
Overall outlook: “We will be looking to improve as the year moves on.”
STRYKER
Last season: Fourth in BBC, fifth sectionals.
Head coach: John Ruffer (17th year).
Lettermen lost: Spencer Clingaman (four-year letterman), Devon Miller (four-year letterman), Brandon Bowers (two-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Michael Donovan (So.), Gavin LaBo (So.), Angela Soellner (So.).
Promising newcomers: Logan Stuckey (Sr.), Shawn Buehrer (Fr.), Daniel Donovan (Fr.), Kennedy Morr (Fr.), Gavin Paxton (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We will be a very young team this season with only one senior on our roster with the rest being freshmen and sophomores. Hopefully as the season progresses and we gain some experience, we will become a very competitive team.”
League outlook: “The BBC race looks wide open this year and we hope to put ourselves into a position to contend for our league championship.”
• PCL
MILLER CITY
Last season:1-6 PCL, fifth at sectional.
Head coach: Todd Pester, sixth season 51-46 record.
Letterwinners lost: TJ Michel, Isabelle Vance.
Returning letterwinners: Dillon Peck (Sr., three year letterwinner), Thomas Weis (Jr., two year letterwinner), Caleb Niese (Jr., two year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Jesse Lammers (Fr.), Will Otto (Fr.), Andrew Weis (Fr.), Brayden Niese (Fr.), Jude Otto (Fr.), Myles Kuhlman (Fr.), Carter Niese (Fr.), Austin Ruhe (Sr.).
Strengths: “Based upon our open practices this summer, we will have some depth and a lot of competition. Determining our starting six will be a problem, but a good problem.”
Weaknesses: “Our greatest weakness will be our youth, but I expect them to grow quickly.”
Overall outlook: “With 12-13 boys to choose from, another five in eighth grade wanting to come up, the future will be interesting to say the least. I expect to compete in nearly every match this year. Last year we struggled with consistency and keeping good scores.”
League outlook: “I expect this team to be very competitive in the PCL and Division III sectional. I don’t expect this team to go to state, but we will have a solid shot in the 2022 golf season.”
Girls
• GMC
FAIRVIEW
Last season: 18-8, GMC runner-up, third sectionals, 11th districts.
Head coach: Andy Singer (16th year).
Letterwinners lost: Emily Singer (4-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC).
Returning letterwinners: Lorelle Hetrick (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, first team all-GMC), Eva Wermer (Sr., 3-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC), Andrea Macsay (Sr., 2-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-GMC).
Promising newcomers: Jamie Reineck (Sr.), Maddison Clark (So.), Abi Sprow (So.), Calee Dockery (Fr.).
Strengths: Tournament experience, veterans.
“Our senior class is very strong and made great strides toward the end of last season. The girls have made it to districts three years in a row and have got a taste of success in tournament time. One of their goals is to make it back there again as a team again this year.”
Weaknesses: “We have to get ourselves back into the routine of golfing every day to make ourselves better … Golf is a sport of consistency, which can be a challenge.”
Overall outlook: “We want to get to the point where an individual or the team makes it out of sectionals this year. This is going to be tough but it gives each athlete something to work toward. We also want to be competitive in the GMC.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Sean Bergman (third year).
Letterwinners lost: none.
Returning letterwinners: Emily Harmon (Sr.), Kenzie Schroeder (Jr., GMC golfer of the year, first team GMC), Julia Garza (Jr., HM GMC), Morgan Fogle (Jr., HM GMC), Makeegan Bailey (Jr., HM GMC), Leah Seitz (Jr.), Alyssa Seitz (Jr.), Tori Perna (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Hayden Neidhardt (So.).
Strengths: “Everyone from last year’s team is returning, except one. The girls took third place at the GMC tournament last season, a big improvement from the previous year. The team has a lot more experience going into this year. Kenzie Schroeder is one of the best players in the area, making her second district appearance as a sophomore. All the girls are working hard and having fun playing the game as they work on their skills to improve.”
Overall outlook: “I think the team is looking to be better than last year, working hard at overall consistency while trying to improve their scores throughout the season. I believe we will be a complete team throughout the season.”
TINORA
Last season: 7-5 overall, fourth at GMC, 11th at sectional.
Head coaches: Jenni Saner and Candi Keller.
Letterwinners lost: Emma Luthi, Savannah Welling, Felicity Barker, Zoe Gomez.
Returning letterwinners: Rylee Joost (Jr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Maryann Meyer (Jr.), Rose Billing (Fr.).
Strengths: “An enthusiastic, responsible and motivated team.”
Weaknesses: Experience.
Overall outlook: “This is a great group of ladies that work, want the best for the team, and give their best effort. I’m excited to see them continue to improve and work towards getting better each day.”
League outlook: “There are always many great teams in the GMC. Fairview is returning a strong group of seniors and should be the favorite. Wayne Trace is always a strong tea, year after year and Hicksville will have as good of a shot as they return their full team of juniors. It will be a competitive season in the GMC this year.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Third NWOAL, fifth sectionals.
Head coach: Jed Grime (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Josee Grime (four-year letterwinner), Lucia Rodriguez (two-year letterwinner), Leslie Garcia.
Returning letterwinners: Brayton Huffman (Jr., two-year letterwinner), Carly Grime (Jr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Maize Bevins (So.), Alli Bickel (Sr.), Gabby Rodriguez (So.), Kaylee Rodriguez (So.), Aniyah Copeland (Fr.), Callie Casey (Fr.), Taelor Baden (Fr.), Bella Chapa (Fr.).
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Linda Hummer (fourth season).
Letterwinners lost: Sydney Rohrs (advanced to district), Brandi Arnold, Makayla Updike.
Returning letterwinners: Alyssa Gebers (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Kasey Nelson (Fr.), Kathryn Johnson (Jr.), Maddi Latta (Jr.).
WAUSEON
Last season: 70-20 overall, 5-0 NWOAL, state qualifier.
Head coach: Mike Marshall (third year girls coach, 33rd overall).
Letterwinners lost: Lexe McQuillin, Ellie Oyer.
Returning letterwinners: Halle Frank (Sr.), Jordan King (Sr.), Calaway Gerken (Jr.), Ashley Fisher (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Jaylee Perez (Fr.), Olivia Tansel (Sr.).
Strengths: “We return four of our six players from last year.”
Weaknesses: “We lost our No. 1 player from last year in Lexe McQuillin.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking for a solid season, but our schedule became more difficult than last year.”
• PCL
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Todd Pester (sixth season).
Letterwinners lost: Isabelle Vance.
Returning letterwinners: Chelsea Erford (So.).
Promising newcomers: Marissa Carr (Fr.), Anna Keeler (Fr.), Addison Ellerbrock (Fr.).
Strengths: “Chelsea should play well from the ladies tees this year.”
Weaknesses: “We are young and this is a new team. The three freshmen girls have a lot to learn.”
Overall outlook: “This will be a building year. I look forward to growing the girls golf team.”
