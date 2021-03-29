The following is a capsule preview of area girls track and field teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department (last season refers to teams’ 2019 record and finish):
GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Eighth in GMC.
Head coach: Jason Hale (second year).
Returning lettermen: Mia Altimus (Jr., regional qualifier 400 relay), Kennadi Recker (Jr., regional qualifier 400 relay), Leslie Pollock (Jr., throws, GMC champion and district runner-up discus), Kiera Reyes (Jr., regional qualifier pole vault).
Promising newcomers: Layla Copsey (Jr., sprints).
Overall outlook: “I look forward to piecing things together this year after not competing last year. Our kids are excited and ready to work hard. We make sure our kids are ready to compete when we get to meets and we are all excited to get back on track for 2021.”
League outlook: “It will be very interesting to see who emerges in the conference this year with having a year off. It will be very competitive this year for the boys and girls sides.”
AYERSVILLE
Last year: GMC champions, third at D-III districts, seventh at regionals.
Head coach: Scott Wichman (third year).
Returning lettermen: Teryn Bour (Sr., two-time state finalist 400, 2019 state qualifier 200 and 800 relay, 2020 state indoor qualifier 400), Nikki Fishpaw (Sr., (2019 state qualifier 100 and 800 relay, 2021 state indoor qualifier 60, 200), Kara Retcher, Kaylynn Wellman(Sr.), Maci Froelich (Jr.), Delaney Parcher, Lily Weisgerber.
Promising newcomers: Kaylee Dockery (So., sprints, hurdles), Ally Schindler (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: “Our sprint events should be strong again as we have seniors Teryn Bour and Nicole Fishpaw leading the way in that area.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
Overall outlook: “Our numbers are decent again this year, so we would have opportunities to score in many areas. We lost a couple key athletes since 2019 but still have a solid team overall. We should be in contention for another team conference title.”
EDGERTON
Last season: Seventh in GMC, seventh at D-III districts.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (21st year).
Letterwinners lost: Faith Herman, Cheri Hulbert, Casey Leppelmeier, Elizabeth Martin, Zara McNalley, Madison Smith.
Returning letterwinners: Audrey Schroeder (Sr.), Stefanie Thiel (Sr.), Briana Walkup (Jr.), Madison Brown (Jr.), Elissa Bowen (So.), Cailyn Brubst (So.), Addie Cape (So.), Natalie Kellogg (So.), Makayla Keppeler (So.), Ashlee Hug (So.), Taylor Smith (So.), McKenna Warner (So.), Brianna Wickerham (So.).
Promising newcomers: Libby Cheek (Fr.), Avery Dietsch (Fr.), Clara Gerschutz (Fr.), Kayt Timbrook (Fr.), Alexis Vermillion (Fr.), Anna Vermillion (Fr.).
Strengths: Great numbers, lots of youth.
Weaknesses: “Experience will hurt at the beginning.”
Overall outlook: “We look to be very competitive at the end of the season.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: Fifth in GMC.
Head coach: Doug Rakes (12th year).
Letterwinners lost: Ali Mavis, Mercedes Wagner, Riley Mealer, Kendall Baker, Taylor King, Samantha Vance.
Returning letterwinners: Michelle Marshall (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Karrie Smith (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Emily Singer (Sr.), Summer Bates (Jr.), Kylie Gates (Jr.), Samantha Rohrs (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Julia Arend (So.), Ellie Sliter (So.), Kaitlyn Zeedyk (Jr.), Emma Kolb (So.), Savanna Singer (Fr.).
Strengths: Balance throughout events.
Weaknesses: Inexperience in throws.
Overall outlook: “The girls are excited and working hard. We need to continue to improve in order to be competitive with good teams in the area.”
League outlook: “Coming off a fifth-place finish in 2019’s GMC meet, we need to get a lot better in order to compete with the top teams in our league. With not having a season last year, it’s difficult to know who the top teams will be.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Fourth in GMC, sixth in D-III districts.
Head coach: Dave Blue.
Letterwinners lost: Janice Green, Nathalie Swenson.
Returning letterwinners: Adelyn Strubing (Sr., distance), Taylor Metz (Jr., distance), Emily Taylor (Jr., hurdles, pole vault), Jade Sigman (Jr., hurdles), Emily Harmon (Jr., sprints, high jump), Rachel Woenker (So., sprints), Molly Crall (So., hurdles), Ella Clark (So., sprints, long jump), Alaina Stuckey (So., sprints), Reyna Mazur (So., throwing), Maddie Stairhime (So., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Taylor Early (Jr., sprints), MaKeegan Bailey (So., distance), Lindsay Bergman (So., relays, throwing), Baylee Scher (Fr., distance), Aubrie Baird (Fr., hurdles, relays), Hayden Neidhardt (Fr., relays, throwing).
Strengths: “The utter excitement, anticipation and joy the girls have for a track and field season!”
Weaknesses: “Not having a season last year.”
Overall outlook: “We want to enjoy the heck out of all the aspects of a track season, improve, compete hard and advance as many athletes as possible through the tournament.”
HOLGATE
Last season: GMC runner-up, seventh at D-III districts.
Head coach: Scott Giesige (seventh season).
Letterwinners lost: Raena Willett (2018 state qualifier 800, 2019 fourth at state, 1600), Rylie Schuller (GMC champion 300 hurdles, regional qualifier 100 hurdles), Carissa Meyer, Savannah Rothman, Mackenzie Roehl.
Returning letterwinners: Justine Eis (Jr., shot put), Cora Schwab (Sr., sprints/mid-distance), Mackenzie Boecker (Sr., sprints/mid-distance), Macey Stover (Sr., high jump).
Promising newcomers: Madison Clark (So., shot put, discus), Jolynn Eis (So., discus), Elisabeth Willett (So., distance), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (Fr., distance), Hannah Swary (Fr., distance), Kathleen Hernandez (Jr., distance), Miriam Bower (Fr., mid-distance), Kylee Harris (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: “Our balance in our throwers will help us score some team points as well as opportunities for some individual titles. Our distance runners will be our overall deepest and strongest races.”
Weaknesses: Lack of depth in sprints, mid-distance.
Overall outlook: “Our distance runners, led by Elisabeth Willett, will have a very good year individually. We are just excited and happy to be competing again after last season was cancelled due to the pandemic.”
League outlook: “We expect Fairview, Ayersville and Tinora to be competing for a league title, but don’t sleep on Hicksville and Wayne Trace.”
TINORA
Last season: Third in GMC, fifth at districts
Head coach: Waverly Rue (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Baylee Rex (2018 regional qualifier, 800 relay), Tristin Ackerman (regional qualifier, high jump), Corbyn Paxton (pole vault), Gabby Garcia (regional qualifier, shot put).
Returning letterwinners: Lexi Wachtman (Sr., state qualifier, long jump), Tori Morlock (Sr., regional qualifier, 400), Kjerstin Scott (Jr., regional qualifier, 800 relay), Emma Chafins (Jr., regional qualifier, 800 relay), Amanda Meyer (Jr., regional qualifier, 800 relay).
Promising newcomers: Addison Lee (Fr., long jump, mid-distance), Lauren Sattler (Fr., 3200), Isabel Ferguson (So., high jump), Liv Mueller (So., sprints, relays).
Strengths: Long jump, relays, 400, 3200.
Weaknesses: Pole vault.
Overall outlook: “We have the ability to be top-three in the GMC if we stay healthy. We have more depth in sprints and will be competitive in all relays. Our mid- and long-distance are much stronger.
League outlook: “Ayersville is once again the favorite in the GMC, with Wayne Trace having a chance to claim the title.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last season: Sixth in GMC, ninth at D-III districts.
Head coach: Troy Branch.
Letterwinners lost: Kaitlyn Vest, Ashlynn Parrish.
Returning letterwinners: Alexa Campbell (Jr.), Kassidy Campbell (Sr.), Brandy Miller (Jr.), Hannah Sanderson (Sr.), Molli Shepherd (Jr.), Katrina Stoller (Sr.), Rachael Stoller (Jr.), Malia Wittwer (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Kiara Bahena (So., distance), Alyssa Greathouse (So., sprints), Kacy Hornish (Fr., sprints/mid-distance/pole vault), Abby Moore (So., mid-distance/distance), Gracie Shephard (So., mid-distance/high jump), Sydney Sinn (So., mid-distance).
Strengths: Numbers.
Weaknesses: Varsity experience.
Overall outlook: “We have some talented individuals this year and hope to be able to put together some strong relays. We should be competitive in most meets and hopefully place well as a team.”
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: NWOAL runner-up, third at D-III districts, regional champions, D-III state runner-up.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman
Letterwinners lost: Shylo Richardson (four-year letterman)
Returning letterwinners: Amya Coulon (So.), Kacie Wolf (So.), Zoey Ripke (So.), Logen Bowerman (So.), Jenna Mahnke (So.), Amber Gericke (So.), Sophie Rupp (So.), Natalie Seibert (So.), Annika DeLong (So.), Karley Ramirez (Jr.), Chloe Merillat (Jr.), Kiera Gensler (Sr.), Chelsea Brenneman (Sr.), Camryn Hudson (Sr.), Kylie Sauder (Sr.), Regan Ramirez (Sr.), Brittney Ramirez (Sr.).
Overall outlook: “We have 16 returning letterwinners for the 2021 season. We have very talented athletes throughout all our events that will be able to contribute. We have 29 female athletes this season, that isn’t too bad. We will use them where their strengths are and move them around as we compete each week to gain as many points as we can. We have three girls returning from our 2019 state runner-up team who competed in relays and individual events. They will be a huge asset to our team.”
BRYAN
Last season: Tie-third in NWOAL, fifth at D-II districts.
Head coach: Garrett Gleckler (second year).
Letterwinners lost: Alissa DeWitt (regional qualifier 400 relay), Ali Dubois, Hannah Goodrich, Kabryn Myers, Taylor Peters (pole vault, two-time NWOAL champion, 10th at state 2018, fifth at state 2019), Dusti Stafford, Meggie Voigt (regional qualifier 400 relay), Audrey Zimmerman (NWOAL champion and runner-up 3200, regional qualifier).
Returning letterwinners: Shallyn Miley (Sr., NWOAL runner-up 400, regional qualifier 400, 3200 relay), Addison Oberlin (Sr., 2018 regional qualifier 3200, 2019 regional qualifier 3200 relay), Aquilina Cordic (Jr., hurdles/relays), Lily Dixon (Jr., distance), Grace Mueller (Jr., sprints/relays), Haylee Wheeler (Jr., regional qualifier 400 relay, 3200 relay), Allie Zimmerman (Sr., mid-distance/relays).
Promising newcomers: Ella Miller (So., mid-distance), Lauren Lambert (So., hurdles/jumps), Paige Kunsman (So., hurdles/jumps), Vanessa Resendiz (Fr., sprints/pole vault), Alexis Nieves (Fr., distance), Molly Hess (Fr., distance), Rachel Fireovid (Fr., hurdles/jumps).
Strengths: “It’s great to have a good amount of balance in events. We should be able to score in the majority of events at invitationals and during the tournament season. We have a great combination of key returners and newcomers making up our team.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a great group of senior ladies in 2020 and many of them played a significant role in our league meet and at the district and regional level.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking forward to having a track season again and the kids have been working hard the first few weeks of practices. With so much youth, it will be exciting to see how much we improve over the course of this season and the seasons to come.”
DELTA
Last year: Seventh in NWOAL.
Head coach: Mary Reighard (13th year).
Letterwinners lost: Sydney Schauwecker (regional qualifier, discus), Mindy O’Neill (throws).
Returning letterwinners: Ella Ford (regional qualifier, high jump), Brooklyn Wymer (NWOAL champion, regional qualifier long jump), Gabby Ford (regional qualifier 400), Jenna Hallett (distance), Kiersten Culler (pole vault), Jessica Galliers (throws).
Promising newcomers: Ashlyn Lamb (sprints), Hannah Barnes (mid-distance), Olivia Smith (throws), Alan Hyott (sprints/long jump).
Strengths: Senior leadership.
Weaknesses: Numbers.
Overall outlook: “This season, we’re looking to try and continue to build our program and climb a few steps up the ladder in the league meet.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: NWOAL champions, D-III district champions, ninth at regionals.
Head coach: Pam Righi (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Victoria Ellenwood (sprints/hurdles), Abby Heath (throws, regional qualifier discus), Bailey Johnson (sprints/high jump, district champion, state qualifier 1600 relay), Maddie Reckner (sprints/discus), Mallory Vollmar (sprints/pole vault, NWOAL champion, regional qualifier 400 relay), Meredith Zeiter (sprints/long jump, regional qualifier long jump, 800 relay).
Returning letterwinners: Samantha Graber (Sr., throws), Sarah Graber (Sr., throws), Sophie Kundo (Sr., throws, long jump), Sophie Long (Sr., sprints/hurdles/pole vault, regional qualifier 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Sydney Miller (Sr., distance, state qualifier 3200 relay), Dalayna Ashbaugh (Sr., distance), Delaena McClure (Jr., throws), Kate Mohler (Jr., sprints, district champion 1600 relay, regional qualifier 400 relay and 800 relay, state qualifier 1600 relay, 3200 relay), Hope Oelkrug (Jr., distance), Carly Roth (Jr., sprints/long jump).
Promising newcomers: Peyton Armey (So., sprints), Maddie Brogan (So., sprints), Cassie Elieff (So., distance), Alyssa Giesige (So., throws), Haley Mohler (So., sprints), Calla Oelkrug (So., sprints), Mallory Stark (So., distance), Bea Barrett (Fr., discus), Kailey Blanton (Fr., sprints/throws), Kiersten Maas (Fr., sprints), MaKayla Meller (Fr., distance), Gracie Miller (Fr., distance), Elle Mohler (Fr., sprints).
Strengths: Sprints, distance, throws.
Weaknesses: Depth in field events, hurdles.
Overall outlook: “Although we lost some strong seniors last year, we have several girls that we are hoping cna step up and fill in the gaps.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL, third at D-III districts, ninth at regionals.
Head coach: Jason Gubernath (22nd year).
Returning letterwinners: Trista Fintel (Sr., throws), Emma Carpenter (Sr., 1600/3200), Mackenzie Dawson (Sr., 100/100 hurdles/relays), Hailee Baird (Sr., 200/300 hurdles, relays), Makayla Updike (Sr., long jump), Bailey Schwiebert (Sr., 100/200/relays), Chloe Baird (Jr., (200/400/800/relays), Brooke Bostelman (Jr., 200/400/800/relays).
Promising newcomers: Madison Prigge (So., 800/1600/relays), Gracin Vance (So., 100/200/long jump), Kenadie Leonard (So., 100/200/long jump), Alli Arnos (So., high jump), Kennedy Rettig (Fr., pole vault), Emily Gillson (Fr., 1600/3200), Karsyn Weber (Fr., 200/400/300 hurdles/relays), Lexi Holloway (Fr., 100/200/relays), Megan Meyer (Fr., 200/400/relays), Addie Schwab (Fr., 400/800/relays).
Overall outlook: “We have great numbers this year. With those numbers come a nice mix of experience and youth. Trista Fintel is a returning state qualifier in the shot put and discus, placing third at state. Hailley Baird, Chloe Baird and Brooke Bostelman return from a school-record-setting regional finish as well. These four, along with other upperclassmen will be counted on early to help provide guidance and leadership for the younger classes.”
League outlook: “We are in a very talented league so our girls will need to be on top of their game every time out if we hope to be competitive.”
SWANTON
Last season: Fifth in NWOAL, second at D-III districts.
Head coach: Kristina Newman (second year).
Letterwinners lost: Bobbie Oberle, Grace Oakes, Brooke Oberle, Audrey Szalapski.
Returning letterwinners: Jasmin Kenzie (Sr., high jump), Avril Roberts (Sr., high jump/hurdles), Samntha Taylor (Sr., shot put/discus), Brooke Dockery (Jr., mid-distance), Macy Pawlowicz (Jr., mid-distance).
Promising newcomers: Lillian Alfsen (So., sprints/relays/jumps), Megan Haselman (So., sprints/relays), Katie Floyd (So., shot put/discus), Lexi Taylor (So., distance), Bailey DeKoeyer (So., mid-distance).
Overall outlook: “We are very young but experienced in jumps, throws and mid-distance and will rely on our returning letterwinners to guide us in hopes of competing well and getting better as the season progresses.”
WAUSEON
Last season: NWOAL runner-up, eighth at D-II districts.
Head coach: Mike Colon.
Returning letterwinners: Josie Callan (Sr.), Emily Parker (Sr.), Leanne Pownall (Sr.), Leah Beltran (Jr.), Maggie Duden (Jr.), Marie Hutchinson (Jr.), Serena (Jr.), Eva Mennetti (Jr.).
Strengths: “We have a fantastic group of young ladies who are excited to compete. We are looking forward to our returning seniors and juniors leading by example and driving the team to a successful season. We are looking for underclassmen continuing to work hard to fill in open areas on the team.”
Weaknesses: “With the loss fo the 2020 season, we will have some rebuilding to do and some techniques to reteach and refine. Our team is young and will likely continue to strengthen as the season progresses. Our roster is a little thinner than previous seasons, so we will have to be strategic as we work through meet lineups.”
Overall outlook: “I feel that we have a solid base of athletes and we will work very hard to train and be ready to compete in another competitive track and field season. Northwest Ohio has a great deal of very talented programs and individuals.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL is full of tough competition as always. We will compete in the league with the best of them. I think the girls as a team will be able to compete at the level that the Wauseon track and field program has become accustomed.”
BBC
HILLTOP
Last season: Seventh in BBC.
Head coach: Nate Massie (seventh season).
Letterwinners lost: Ashley McNeal (pole vault, four-year letterwinner), Kendal Roth (sprints, three-year letterwinner), Katie Geis (two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Gabby Rodriguez (So., high jump, long jump), Savannah Westfall (Fr., shot put, discus), Alora Siegal (Fr.), Emma Smith (Fr.).
Strengths: Field events, sprints.
Weaknesses: Youth, depth.
MONTPELIER
Last season: Third in BBC, eighth at districts.
Head coach: Troy Roth (20th season).
Letterwinners lost: Kiah Sanders, Brinn Miller, Alison Lamontagne.
Returning letterwinners: Rachel McIntosh, Addi Thompson, Tristen Bexten, Chloe Bard, Shailynn Bohner, Lyndsi Engels, Chelsea McCord, Trinity Richmire.
Promising newcomers: Jacee Altaffer, Emily Manisaeng, Meara McGee.
Strengths: Relays, hurdle, high jump, throwing.
Overall outlook: “The young girls should get better with a year of experience under our belts. Depth will be an issue. We will be very solid in some events and struggle in others. This group will continue to improve this year and in the years to come. The future of the girls program is very promising.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: Fifth in BBC.
Head coach: Doug Faler (fourth year).
Letterwinners lost: Ashley Helms, Kailey Siebeneck.
Returning letterwinners: Kassidy Faler (Jr., regional qualifier), Alexia Miller (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Alexia Dominguez (Fr., distance).
Overall outlook: “Our core leadership of upperclassmen are leading by example. They are modeling hard work, persistence and attitude. They have elevated the entire team into a family of hard-working athletes.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: BBC champions, fourth in districts.
Head coaches: Gabe Jaramillo, Marty Rupp.
Letterwinners lost: Sarah Foor, Kelly Miller, Kate Stuber, Heather Sauder, Emily Dimick.
Returning letterwinners: Mayzie Clark, Grace Schnitkey, Ellie Wixom, Clara Damman, Lyla Heising, Meleah Plank, Karsen Pursel.
Strengths: “Strong numbers and some experience will aid us throughout the season. For the most part, we have a seasoned team thathas the knowledge of what it takes to compete at the varsity level.”
Weaknesses: “We do have a good number of youth that will come into the season inexperienced.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking forward to having a very solid season with some great individual efforts.”
League outlook: “There will be some strong opposition among the league but we are confident in our hope to compete for the league title.”
STRYKER
Last season: Sixth in BBC.
Head coach: Larry Freshour (first year).
Lettermen lost: McKenzie Cadwell, Abbie Grice, Sophia Keer.
Returning lettermen: Kinsey Myers (Sr., sprints, regional qualifier 400), McKenna Nowalk (Sr., distance), Brianna Breier (Jr., sprints/jumps), Emmalyn Westrick (So., pole vault), Sage Woolace (So., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Ariane Dangler (Sr., throws), Laura Leupp (Fr., mid-distance).
Strengths: “This year’s team is filled with explosive athletes and loaded with returning experience. We have several young athletes that are new to track and field that should look to contribute to the team’s success.”
Weaknesses: “Stryker has quality athletes but we will be unable to fill all available events in 2021. The Panthers must look for individual successes throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “Both the boys and girls teams will look to continually improve in running, jumping and throwing. We expect to have individual success and crown individual BBC champions as we look to build and expand the program.”
PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: Fifth in PCL.
Head coach: Tim Fuller (fifth year).
Letterwinners lost: Katie Keller (hurdles - fifth at state, sprints), Mikayla Mayes (distance).
Returning letterwinners: Maddie Burke (Sr.), Shelby Collier (Sr.), Trinity Prowant (Sr.), Ellie Schwarzman (Sr.), Kayden Centers (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Bryn Tegenkamp (So.), Destiny Pier (Fr.), Rhaegan Marshall (Fr.).
Strengths: “We’ve got a really dedicated group of individuals that have put in a lot of work in the offseason and are ready to compete at a higher level, eyeing school records and state competition.
Overall outlook: “We’ve got strong athletes who work hard that will help us to compete this season.”
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: Fifth in WBL, 11th at D-II districts.
Head coach: Matt Burwell (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Grace Hoffman (shot put, discus), Maggie Rump (200, 400, 1600 relay, 3200 relay), Emma Siefker (400 relay, 800 relay).
Returning letterwinners: Amara Shepherd (100, 200, 400 relay, 800 relay), Ella Okuley (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles).
Promising newcomers: Clara Beach (100 hurdles), Alexa Fortman (middle distance), Lily Haselman (1600 relay, pole vault), Emma Hoffman (shot put, discus), Meckenzie Recker (sprints).
Strengths: “Lily Haselman will bring some much-needed points at pole vault. The 1600 and 3200 teams will be very strong, as well as our mid-distance.”
Weaknesses: “Not having a 2020 season will hurt our field events. We’re a young team, currently with zero seniors.”
Overall outlook: “Our team has the capability of placing in the top half of the league. It will be interesting to see this young team gel together.”
