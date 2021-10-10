Girls Soccer Tournament Pairings
Division II
Elida District
Wednesday, Oct. 20
(9) Van Wert (1-11) at (4) St. Marys (7-7), 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 (all at 1 p.m.)
St. Marys-Van Wert at (1) Bryan (15-0-1)
(7) Kenton (5-8-1) at (3) Celina (9-4-1)
(8) Defiance (2-13-1) at (2) Lima Shawnee (13-1)
(6) Lima Bath (5-9) at (5) Elida (8-7)
Lake District
Wednesday, Oct. 20
(6) Maumee (2-9-3) at (5) Napoleon (2-9-1), 5 p.m.
Saturday Oct. 23 (all at 1 p.m.)
Napoleon-Maumee winner at (3) Port Clinton (11-2)
(9) Clyde (1-13) at (1) Wauseon (12-1-1)
(8) Tiffin Columbian (2-11-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (10-2-3)
(7) Rossford (1-10-1) at (4) Toledo Central Catholic (3-6-5)
Division III
Evergreen District
Tuesday, Oct. 19
(8) Continental (6-6-2) at (4) Ottawa Hills (9-2-1), 5 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 21 (all at 5 p.m.)
Continental-Ottawa Hills winner at (2) Evergreen (10-1-2)
(6) Liberty Center (5-6-2) at (3) Archbold (6-6-2)
(9) Delta (6-7-1) at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (12-1)
(7) Swanton (4-9-1) at (5) Miller City (8-3-3)
Ottoville District
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)
(10) Fort Jennings (2-12) at (9) Spencerville (2-11)
(11) Delphos St. John’s (1-12-1) at (7) Crestview (6-8)
(8) Delphos Jefferson (4-7-3) at (6) Allen East (6-6-2)
Thursday, Oct. 21 (all at 5 p.m.)
Spencerville-Fort Jennings winner at (2) Lima Central Catholic (9-3-2)
(5) Ottoville (6-4-2) at (4) Kalida (6-7-2)
Crestview-Delphos St. John’s winner at (3) Coldwater (8-5-2)
Allen East-Delphos Jefferson winner at (1) Columbus Grove (11-1-1)
