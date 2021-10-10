Girls Soccer Tournament Pairings

Division II

Elida District

Wednesday, Oct. 20

(9) Van Wert (1-11) at (4) St. Marys (7-7), 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 23 (all at 1 p.m.)

St. Marys-Van Wert at (1) Bryan (15-0-1)

(7) Kenton (5-8-1) at (3) Celina (9-4-1)

(8) Defiance (2-13-1) at (2) Lima Shawnee (13-1)

(6) Lima Bath (5-9) at (5) Elida (8-7)

Lake District

Wednesday, Oct. 20

(6) Maumee (2-9-3) at (5) Napoleon (2-9-1), 5 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 23 (all at 1 p.m.)

Napoleon-Maumee winner at (3) Port Clinton (11-2)

(9) Clyde (1-13) at (1) Wauseon (12-1-1)

(8) Tiffin Columbian (2-11-1) at (2) Oak Harbor (10-2-3)

(7) Rossford (1-10-1) at (4) Toledo Central Catholic (3-6-5)

Division III

Evergreen District

Tuesday, Oct. 19

(8) Continental (6-6-2) at (4) Ottawa Hills (9-2-1), 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21 (all at 5 p.m.)

Continental-Ottawa Hills winner at (2) Evergreen (10-1-2)

(6) Liberty Center (5-6-2) at (3) Archbold (6-6-2)

(9) Delta (6-7-1) at (1) Ottawa-Glandorf (12-1)

(7) Swanton (4-9-1) at (5) Miller City (8-3-3)

Ottoville District

Tuesday, Oct. 19 (all at 5 p.m.)

(10) Fort Jennings (2-12) at (9) Spencerville (2-11)

(11) Delphos St. John’s (1-12-1) at (7) Crestview (6-8)

(8) Delphos Jefferson (4-7-3) at (6) Allen East (6-6-2)

Thursday, Oct. 21 (all at 5 p.m.)

Spencerville-Fort Jennings winner at (2) Lima Central Catholic (9-3-2)

(5) Ottoville (6-4-2) at (4) Kalida (6-7-2)

Crestview-Delphos St. John’s winner at (3) Coldwater (8-5-2)

Allen East-Delphos Jefferson winner at (1) Columbus Grove (11-1-1)

