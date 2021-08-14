• NWOAL
BRYAN
Last season: 8-8-1 (3-3 NWOAL).
Head coach: Adam Subasic (third year, 16-16-3).
Letterwinners lost: Bre Long (goalkeeper), Shallyn Miley (outside back, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Maci Tinkel (outside back).
Returning letterwinners: Allie Zimmerman (Sr., striker, first team all-NWOAL), Addie Arnold (Sr., center back, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Delilah Taylor (Sr., attacking mid, first team all-NWOAL), Mallorie Staup (Sr., defense), Lily Schlade (Sr., forward), Ella Miller (Jr., winger, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Riley Smith (Jr., defense), Sarah Knight (Jr., defense), Calysta Wasson (So., goalkeeper), Avery Brown (So., outside back), Tabithah Taylor (So., winger), Marah Smith (So., defense, second team all-NWOAL), Molly Hess (So., midfield), Rachel Fireovid (So., outside back), Ella Rau (So., winger), Ella Voigt (So., center back), Kailee Thiel (So, attacking mid), Tania Palos (So., defense), Marlee Yoder (So., defense).
Promising newcomers: Alli Redhead (Jr.), Macy Burton (Fr.), Gillian Davies (Fr.), Emma Lambert (Fr.), Cacee Azzarello (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a strong group of 19 returning players that will help lead the team with their combined experience. There is already great chemistry among the players and drive to succeed.”
Weaknesses: “Our only weakness or challenge this season will be rotating players into the lineup and providing opportunities for all our quality players. There will be good competition within our team for time on the field.”
Overall outlook: “I anticipate this to be a season to remember. With a large group of returning players and strong leadership, we have a great chance of having a very successful season and making a solid tournament run. I’m excited to see what’s in store for us.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL has always been competitive, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. I like our chances of finishing top half and shooting for a league title as well.”
DELTA
Last season: 4-9-4 (1-4-1 NWOAL).
Head coach: Paige Triana (sixth year).
Letterwinners lost: Paulina Arroyo (forward, three-year letterwinner); Courtney Helton (goalkeeper, four-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district); Kiersten Culler (forward, two-year letterwinner), Lindsay Hambly (forward, three-year letterwinner), Annabelle Hughes (forward/midfield, two-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL), Kayla Kunar (defender, four-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Mariah Mattimore (forward, three-year letterwinner), Olivia Schneider (defender, three-year letterwinner), Kaytlin Siewertson (midfield, two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Samantha Maurer (Sr., center/midfielder, three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Anna Munger (Sr., center/defender, three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL), Summer Bates (Sr., defender, two-year letterwinner), Grace Armstrong (So., defender), Hannah Barnes (So., outside midfielder), Ella Demaline (So., forward), Grace Munger (So., midfielder), Teagan Postlewait (So., goalkeeper/midfield), Sophia Schnieder (So., defender), Olivia Turi (So., midfield), Saige Walter (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Sophie Degier (Jr., defender), Danica Fort (So., forward/midfield), Jorlenis Murillo-Montalvan (So., forward/defender), Faith Berger (Fr., defender/midfield), Skylar Boulton (Fr., defender/midfield), Evelyn Demaline (Fr., midfield), Elizabeth Schlatter (Fr., midfielder), Kendall Sprow (Fr., defender/midfield), Peyton Taylor (Fr., defender), Josilyn Welch (Fr., forward).
Strengths: “Even though we lost quite a few letterwinners from previous years, we are excited with the youth of the team and the potential that they display. The upperclassmen bring not only experience and talent but leadership as well.”
Weaknesses: “We lost a keeper to graduation this past season. Our current keeper does a great job but is also a great field player. Our team is also extremely young, which will require younger players to step into important roles without the high school field experience.”
Overall outlook: “With the leadership of our upperclassmen, we are excited to make some statements across the league this year and really grow as a group.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 9-2-6 (3-2-1 NWOAL).
Head coach: Chad Ball (second year, 9-2-6).
Letterwinners lost: Sam Engler (forward, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio), Cassidy Chapa (forward), Jillian Hoffman (defense), Morgan Garber (goalkeeper), Erica Rae Herrick (mid), Breanna Storrer (mid/defense), Sophia Segura (mid).
Returning letterwinners: Carly Roth (Sr., midfield), Aubree Hollenbaugh (Sr., forward), Kylee Kern (Sr., defense), Taylor Jenkins (Sr., defense), Kate Mohler (Sr., defense), Peyton Armey (Jr., defense), Alyssa Giesige (Jr., forward), Maddie Brogan (Jr., defense), Taryn Hollenbaugh (Jr., goalkeeper), Hannah Roth (So., midfield).
Promising newcomers: Nicole Keuer (So., forward), Madeline Bailey (Fr., defense), Tatum Oberhauser (Fr., midfield).
Strengths: Returning large group of returning letterwinners that started or contributed last year, more speed, extra preseason games, an increase of numbers, a knowledge of the game that gets better year after year.
Weaknesses: “Just like every year, you have to fill spots left vacant which brings growing pains. We have to get younger players up to speed.”
Overall outlook: “We are always looking to improve physically and mentally and build on previous years. We will keep the momentum moving forward and challenge for a league title and improve in the state tournament. We are very excited and grateful to have a field to call home. As we do every season, we will take it one practice and one game at a time and compete for a league title and make a run for state.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 6-9-2 (0-4-1 NWOAL).
Head coach: Brandon Schroeder (fifth year, 63-74-4).
Letterwinners lost: Emily Parker (three goals).
Returning letterwinners: Kadence Carroll (Sr., first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district), Kya Foote (Jr.), Jane Richer (Sr., second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), Ellie Rodriguez (Sr., second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), Eva Mennetti (Sr.), Marie Hutchinson (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Macy Gerig (Jr., first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district), Rylee Vasvery (Jr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Ezra Dixon (Jr.), Abby Smith (So.), Aariyah Hallett (So.), Ann Spieles (So.), Teagan Rupp (So.), Kasmyn Carroll (So.).
Promising newcomers: Madison Strain (Fr.), Camryn Rash (Fr.), Haylie Garner (Fr.), Aileigh Riegsecker (Fr.).
Strengths: “This is a team that loves playing for one another. They give great effort and have demonstrated an incredible heart for this team. We do return letterwinners in several key spots across the field so I would expect that we can lean on their experience a bit to bring the younger girls up around them.”
Weaknesses: “Depth is always a bit of a concern for us. We weathered a stretch of games last season in which we went 1-5-1, largely due to girls missing from various spots in our lineup. That series made us realize just how vital it is to keep everyone on the field and healthy.”
Overall outlook: “We return 14 letterwinners who have all played valuable minutes. We have been able to bring up another strong class of freshmen, many of whome will provide depth that we lacked in key positions last season. I expect for us to compete for a spot as one of the top-tier teams in the league and to put up a strong showing in tournament play.”
League outlook: “There is a tremendous amount of respect for the brand of soccer the NWOAL plays and I would expect this to be another strong year for the league.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 12-4-3 (5-1-3 WBL).
Head coach: Michelle Maag (first year).
Letterwinners lost: Kelsey Erford (first team all-WBL), Lauren Siefker, Lauren Diller, Millie Recker.
Returning letterwinners: Emilee Horstman (Sr., defense), Ella Okuley (Sr., defense), Chloe Schroeder (Sr., defense), Abby Warnecke (Sr., goalkeeper), Clara Beach (Jr., forward, honorable mention all-WBL), Alexa Fortman (Jr., mid/forward), Lily Haselman (Jr., midfield, third team WBL), Myka Aldrich (So., midfield, second team all-WBL), Brianna Douglass (So., forward), Madelyn Hovest (So., defense), Mackenzie Recker (So., midfield).
Promising newcomers: Emma Brinkman (Jr.), Emberleigh Cutlip (So.), Lauren Siefker (So.), Ashlyn Siefker (So.), Kaelyn Grothause (Fr.), Makenna Siefker (Fr.), Carlie Brinkman (Fr.), Megan Horstman (Fr.).
Strengths: “Creating chances in the attacking half and playing quickly.”
Weaknesses: “Holding possession and defensive pressure.”
Overall outlook: “The Lady Titans have a good core of returning players and a promising group of newcomers. We have a few holes to fill from players graduating last year, but the team has worked hard this offseason to improve their game. We have the ability to create attacking chances in many different ways, but will need to continue to work on playing well together and defending as a team. I have high hopes for the season and am looking forward to great competition in WBL play.”
League outlook: “It looks like it will be another strong year in the WBL. We are excited for a high level of competition in the league and we know we have to bring our best effort every game to get results.”
• PCL
KALIDA
Last season: 10-9-1 (2-2-1 PCL).
Head coach: David Kehres (16th year, 171-77-30).
Letterwinners lost: Brenna Smith (first team all-PCL), Dayna Schimmoeller (second team all-PCL), Melanie Meyers (honorable mention all-PCL), Mya Schmitz, Kathryn Siebeneck (honorable mention all-PCL), Morgan Ridinger.
Returning letterwinners: Kenzie Fortman (Sr., midfield, second team all-PCL), Livia Recker (Jr., midfield/forward, second team all-PCL), Kendal Bockrath (Jr., defender), Allie Stechschulte (Jr., defender/midfield, first team all-PCL), Jordyn Vandemark (Jr., forward/midfield), Camryn Recker (So., forward/midfield), Kassidy Hipsher (So., forward/goalkeeper, honorable mention all-PCL), Audra Hovest (So., defense/midfield).
Promising newcomers: Maddie Webken (Jr., forward), Hannah Basinger (So., midfield), Carly Webken (So., forward), Katherine Bendele (So., midfield/defender).
Strengths: “The Ladycats are a hardworking group of girls who are energetic and come to practice with a positive attitude and good work ethic.”
Weaknesses: “We are a very young team with only one senior. Our conditioning and stamina will be tested at the beginning of the season as we begin play with a very competitive schedule.”
Overall outlook: “Our defense and goalkeeping will need to be strong as our offense comes to full strength.”
League outlook: “The PCL is always a very competitive league. One must come ready to play for all league games as we are all friendly rivals.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 9-5-3 (4-1 PCL).
Head coach: Kurt Rosengarten (second year, 9-5-3).
Letterwinners lost: Maddie Ellerbrock (forward, six goals, second team all-PCL), Kayleen Maas (forward, three goals, honorable mention all-PCL), Hannah Brown (defense), Abi Reyna (defense, honorable mention all-PCL), Lauren Hermiller (defense mid), Natalie Koenig (keeper, first team all-PCL).
Returning letterwinners: Abi Long (Sr., defense/midfield, second team all-PCL), Tava Schroeder (Sr., defense), Lexi Heuerman (forward), Ava Rosengarten (Jr., forward, 10 goals, six assists, first team all-PCL), Hallie Kamphaus (Jr., midfield, honorable mention all-PCL), Carley Hermiller (Jr., midfield), Taylor Wilhelm (Jr., forward), Megan Ellerbrock (Jr., defense), Isabelle Reyna (So., midfield/forward), Chelsea Wilhelm (So., defense), Maddie Erford (So., defense).
Promising newcomers: Hailey Warnimont (Fr., midfield), Anna Niese (Fr., forward), Ava Ruck (So., midfield), Nicolette Inkrott (Jr., midfield/forward).
Strengths: Returning letterwinners.
Weaknesses: “Staying consistent throughout the year.”
Overall outlook: “Even though we lost six starting seniors, we have a good nucleus coming back. As long as we play consistently, we will hopefully compete for the PCL.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.