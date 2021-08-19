SHERWOOD — The run of success in Fairview football over the past four years has seen the Black and Gold make three straight postseasons with wins in all three, claim back-to-back Green Meadows Conference championships for the first time since 1995-96 and scorch scoreboards with an athletic and high-flying offense.
2021 will mark a new era in Sherwood, however, as Doug Rakes’ tenure ended in December 2020 after eight seasons with the Apache grad’s resignation and a decorated 15-man senior class full of four-year lettermen and statistical standouts graduated.
The new face on the sideline will be Ohio high school coaching stalwart Phil Mauro, who has tallied 195 victories in a 34-year head coaching career with stops at nine different schools in Ohio while coaching last season in North Carolina.
Mauro, 66, will keep a spread offensive attack in place and has held onto some familiar faces in an assistant coaching capacity, including Hall of Fame coach Craig McCord, defensive coordinator Jon McCord and longtime coach Ken Boland. Jake Jones, Joe Kime and Tim Grine will also serve as assistants to Mauro as the program goes through some transition.
“This team has a winning culture and attitude,” said Mauro. “We are replacing numerous senior starters.”
“They’ve got a great program here with a great tradition,” said Mauro ahead of his hiring in early May. “Coach Rakes has done a great job here and obviously they’ve had success here in the past.”
The Apaches blitzed their six-game slate in the regular season to the tune of a 329-34 scoring margin and bulldozed Bluffton 67-6 in their Division VI playoff opener in 2020.
From there, Fairview made sure its fans got their cardiologist appointments scheduled with a 38-36 win over Northwood on a game-winning Caleb Frank field goal at the horn before rallying from 20 points down with a go-ahead 2-point conversion with 1:14 to go to upend Colonel Crawford 35-34.
Though Columbus Grove ultimately pulled away with some timely defensive plays in the regional final, the memories made will be everlasting in Apache country.
What isn’t everlasting is last year’s squad’s eligibility, as Fairview will need to replace its entire starting offensive line, quarterback, top four receivers and running back along with nearly the entire defensive unit.
Despite the talent of the Class of 2020, plenty of underclassmen got some opportunities to see time a year ago, with 14 returning lettermen suiting up in Black and Gold.
Seniors Bryar Williams (15-21, 124 yards, one TD) and Brady Karzynow will be tasked with replacing first team all-Ohio QB and both GMC and Crescent-News Offensive Player of the Year Doug Rakes (2,987 yards, 42 TDs, 613 rush yards, 12 TDs) while Keaton Singer (Sr., 116 yards, one TD) and Dylan Gebers (Jr.) join the backfield, replacing starter Luke Timbrook (372 rush yards, five TDs, 34 catches, 549 yards, nine TDs).
Weston Minic (one catch, 37 yards, one TD), Jace Chapman (four catches, 14 yards), Kaiden Kern (two catches, 21 yards, one TD), D’Andre Hastings (one catch, six yards), Adam Lashaway (one catch, 10 yards) and Bryce Krill will see time in the receiving corps.
All five Fairview line starters earned first team all-GMC status and all depart. Returning lettermen Jackson Grine (Jr., 6-5, 250), Easton Kime (Sr.) Zeplyn Bany (Sr.) will man the trenches for the Apaches, along with juniors Clayton Van Arsdalen (6-2, 255) and Andrew Mast and sophomore Klayton Boland.
On the defensive side, Timbrook will need replaced after earning all-Ohio honors and GMC Defensive Player of the Year honors at defensive back with 69 tackles, two interceptions, and two defensive scores.
Leading tacklers Aaron Layman (106 tackles, four sacks) and Caleb Skinner (96 tackles, 2.5 sacks) also graduate.
Russ Zeedyk, Corbin Keegan and Wes Bany, all GMC first-teamers, depart as well from the front line. Zep Bany, Kime, Grine and Evan Saylor will be tasked with those spots in the Apaches’ 3-4 scheme.
Along with Minic (28 tackles), Boland (eight tackles), Mast and Chapman (33 tackles), juniors Kyler Blair (32 tackles, one sack) and Dylan Gebers (49 tackles) will fill out the linebacking corps.
The defensive backfield was also hit hard with Frank (54 catches, 894 yards, 10 TDs, 73 tackles, four INTs, one TD, third team all-Ohio receiver), Cade Ripke (49 catches, 716 yards, 12 TDs, 20 tackles, two INTs), Rakes, and Austin Lashaway (one INT) graduating.
Hastings, Adam Lashaway and Kern will man the cornerback spots with Karzynow, Singer and Williams in at safety.
With Frank leaving as kicker following a season with 46-of-51 PATs and 37.7 yards per punt, Adam Lashaway will boot the ball for Fairview in 2021 and Minic punting.
Mauro cited the continuity of the schemes defensively and the Apaches’ special teams as major strengths for the squad going forward.
“This season, the main key is that we need to be playing as one heartbeat, all in,” said Mauro.
Mauro’s first non-league slate will be no cakewalk as a trip to Leipsic in week two is bookended by a pair of Northwest Ohio Athletic League stalwarts in Wauseon and Bryan in Sherwood.
A trip to GMC newcomer Paulding opens the conference slate for Fairview in week four before the team’s first home league contest against Antwerp on Sept. 17.
