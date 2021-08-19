ANTWERP — Though it took until week seven of his second season, Jason Hale got his first win as Antwerp head coach with a 20-17 first-round Division VII playoff upset of Waynesfield-Goshen.
With an improving roster and nearly the entire starting lineup returning in Archer Country, optimism is high for an even better campaign in 2021.
“We were a very young team last year and had our growing pains,” said Hale. “We played a lot of freshmen in key spots and they played well but were just a step slow. We got better each week … and we gained great experience for this year, returning a lot of guys.”
Veterans Dylan Hines and Jordan Buerkle depart after four letterman seasons, along with veterans Landyn Reyes, John Buehrer and Peyton Lang.
Though three receivers depart, a bevy of pass-catchers will be back for sophomore quarterback Carson Altimus to throw to.
Altimus threw for 18 touchdowns as a freshman with 1,737 yards through the air and 236 on the ground in charge of the Archer offense.
Junior Parker Moore leads the returning receivers with 327 yards and six TDs from a season ago while senior Stephon Walker had 137 yards and three scores, 6-2 sophomore Landon Brewer hauled in 142 yards and a TD and 6-6 senior Jagger Landers caught three TD passes in a 255-yard campaign.
Camden Fuller (So.) will also likely see time in a five-man rotation at receiver with Kaden Recker (Sr., one TD), Sproles, Brewer and Moore. Sophomore Reid Lichty will see action at running back along with senior Austin Wade.
Though the offensive line returns some experience, Hale expressed some concerns about getting going in the trenches.
“We need to shore up our offensive line,” said the Anwerp mentor. “We cannot do anything if we are not fundamental up front. We have to get back to building the basics up front and play as a cohesive unit.
We are deep at a couple spots at the skill positions, which will help us to play fast. We have to keep progressing as an offense each week. We need to make our QB feel comfortable and make plays for him.”
A senior quartet will be in the mix on the offensive line in Kaden Miller, Chase Clark, Mason Steel and Kaden Phares (6-4, 211), with sophomore Syris Gale rounding out the unit up front. Seniors Caleb Wilson and Brady Hatlevig and sophomore Xander Smith will provide depth as well.
The defensive line will be a strength for the Archers in 2021, with plenty of experience back in Antwerp’s 4-3 scheme, led by 6-5, 330-pound junior tackle Kendric Robinson (11.5 tackles, three TFLs, 1.5 sacks). Steel will join Robinson on the interior after tallying 22 tackles as a junior with some athleticism on the outside in the form of seniors Hunter Sproles (three TFLs, one INT) and Landers, who racked up a team-high 70 tackles with 10 TFLs and three sacks as an honorable mention all-Green Meadows Conference selection.
“We return a deep defensive line, five linebackers and all our DB’s,” said Hale. “We have great experience on the defensive side of the ball. Everyone will play a huge role defensively and has to understand what their job is. We’re running a little different scheme this year so it will be an adjustment for some of our guys.”
Clark (22 tackles), Gale (36 tackles), senior Trayce Lengacher (14 tackles) and senior Hayden Wagner will comprise the linebacking corps, along with Smith.
The defensive backfield will also be an experienced unit from game action in 2020. Recker had 17 tackles, three deflections and an interception as a junior with Brewer (nine tackles), Reid Lichty (24 tackles) and Fuller (18 tackles, two INTs) likely seeing starting time. Parker Moore picked off four passes and tallied 68 tackles as a sophomore but some positional depth will allow players to not need to be on the field for every play.
In the special teams phase, Hunter Sproles will be the main man at kicker and punter for the Archers in 2021 with Kendric Robinson handling kickoff duties.
“We return many guys with a little bit of experience, some with a lot of experience,” said Hale. “To be successful this year, we have to merge the upperclassmen with the younger guys. We have to have great chemistry so that the guys know they can count on each other.
“We need to be accountable to each other and step up and make plays. We have great athletes and will put them in position to be successful and those guys need to go out and make plays, trust themselves, their teammates and coaches and go represent Antwerp to the fullest of their ability.”
Antwerp did finish winless in six league contests a season ago but were competitive in setbacks against Ayersville (14-6) and Hicksville (33-20) while putting up 32 points against county rival Wayne Trace.
In 2021, the Williams County swing continues as the Archers welcome Montpelier in week one before traveling to Edon and Hilltop in weeks two and three. League favorite Tinora visits Archer Field in a Sept. 10 GMC lidlifter with defending league champ Fairview the next week.
The Paulding County championship will have full league implications starting this year with Antwerp hosting Wayne Trace on Sept. 24 and visiting Paulding on Oct. 8.
