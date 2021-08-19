With perhaps as loaded a cast of returning players as any in the area, the Tinora Rams seem primed to return to the mountaintop in 2021 and stake their place among the top squads in Division VI.
The Rams’ bruising Wing-T attack returns its triggerman in senior QB Nolan Schafer, its entire rushing attack from last season and veterans in the trenches while a stingy defense also has its share of loaded athletes off last year’s 7-2 campaign.
With head coach Kenny Krouse entering his 24th season in charge of the program and the foundation in place, the motivation is clear entering the 2021 campaign: compete for titles.
The Rams won all five of their GMC contests a season ago but a potential matchup with fellow league unbeaten Fairview in November was halted amid COVID-19 concerns. The Rams’ defense did not allow a point through the season’s first three weeks and came within six points of knocking off eventual regional champion Columbus Grove in a 41-35 playoff defeat.
Schafer completed 51 of his 97 pass attempts in 2020 for an efficient 52 percent, 680 yards and five touchdowns.
Cole Anders caught the most passes from Schafer last season with 11 receptions for 85 yards and a score while Casen Wolfrum caught two TD passes.
The rushing game, however, was as strong as ever last season with 2,356 yards on the ground as a team (261.8 yards per game) and a bevy of candidates capable of making plays on the ground.
Senior speedster KP Delarber led the charge, nearly hitting the millennium mark with 973 yards and 11 touchdowns on 126 carries (7.7 yards per carry) en route to first team all-GMC accolades. The wingback came up with big performances on big stages, rushing for 152 yards and three TDs in a playoff win over Hicksville and 152 and two scores against Columbus Grove.
Fullback Christian Commisso is also back as the 6-2, 210-pound bruiser put together 652 yards and 10 scores on 110 totes. Schafer (265 yards, five TDs) put over 110 yards in the playoff tilt against Grove while blazing-quick back Brandon Edwards tallied over seven yards a carry (306 yards, seven TDs) as a sophomore last season.
The Rams will have to replace graduated guards Elijah Ackerman (first team all-GMC) and Owen Tong and tackle Braden Serres from the offensive front.
A pair of veterans will flank the front five for the Rams in 2021 as seniors Bryce Bailey and Tyler Hespe will look to protect Schafer and the backfield with another senior in Eric Bohn handling things at center. Senior Baeden Hancock, a decorated defensive presence, will also help anchor the trenches at guard.
A stingy defense is equally stocked with veterans and talent in 2021, headlined by all-Ohio defensive tackle Baeden Hancock. The 6-0, 245-pound senior racked up 61 tackles and five sacks as a first team all-GMC and all-district selection and anchors a tough defensive front with Bailey (Sr., 33 tackles, four fumble recoveries, five sacks) at end, nose guard Javen Gaines (10 tackles). Zaine Gaines (10 tackles) and Ben Mendez (29 tackles, one INT, three sacks, two fumble recoveries) depart.
Christian Commisso and Delarber tied for the lead on the defense a season ago with 72 tackles each to help fill out the linebacking corps, along with some athleticism from senior Casen Wolfrum (64 tackles).
Gavin Eckert took well to his first year as a starter with 58 tackles, two interceptions and a half-sack in his sophomore campaign at safety. Edwards (19 tackles), junior Dallas Dachenhaus (41 tackles, one sack) and Cole Anders (20 tackles) all had step-up seasons while taking on larger roles. Even some younger players took advantage of chances, with Grady Gustwiller blocking three punts as a freshman, including two in the Rams’ playoff win over Hicksville alone.
Mendez handled punting duties for the Rams and averaged a shade under 30 yards a kick as a senior, so Schafer will take on the duties this season. Placekicking saw a split of duties between Javen Gaines and Dylan Camp last season and both return for 2021.
Edwards could prove to be a weapon again in the return game after recording an 80-yard kick return TD last season and finishing second in the 100 dash in the GMC championships this past spring.
X’s and O’s and Jimmy’s and Joe’s aside, the path towards enough computer points for a playoff spot in Division VI Region 22 is certainly clear. The Rams snapped a four-year stretch with no playoff victories with a pair of wins in 2020 but the schedule is plenty stingy.
A traditional season opener against Liberty Center at Justin F. Coressel Stadium begins the year before a trip to Wauseon in week two in a very competitive matchup in recent years. A new addition to the slate comes in local Division VII power Leipsic, which will visit Tinora on Sept. 3.
The Rams will travel to Ayersville on Sept. 24 with plans on stretching its River Bowl Rivalry win streak to five straight games. The Rams will draw Wayne Trace, Paulding and Hicksville as home games in league play, with a season-ending capper at defending league champion Fairview.
