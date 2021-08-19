SWANTON — As Swanton enters the third year of Denton Saunders’ tenure, the Bulldogs will lean on 13 returning lettermen to boost the program up after a 2-8 season in 2019 and a 1-8 campaign a year ago.
Trent Weigel departs at QB after earning three letters and Devon Crouse, a four-year letterman and all-NWOAL punter, is among seven starters gone but the Bulldogs have eyes on improvement.
“The 2020 season presented many challenges but I believe this team has learned a lot from last year,” said Saunders, a Patrick Henry grad. “We’re ready to move forward and will keep improving and competing week in and week out.”
Cole Mitchey, a 6-2 junior, will take the reins at QB full time this fall after splitting time with Weigel in 2020 and earning a nod as a second team all-NWOAL receiver.
Nate Vance (Jr.), Hunter Gowing (Sr.) and Kamon Molina (Jr.) will man the backfield with state-qualifying high jumper Kayden Davis (Jr., 6-3), Ethan Hensley (Jr.), Xander Wiemken (Jr.) and Kaden Curtis (Jr.) in the receiving corps. Lathan Pawlowicz will be an athletic and sizeable target at the tight end spot as the 6-4 senior and three-year letterman earned honorable mention all-NWOAL status at offensive line a year ago.
The offensive line will be a work in progress early, though senior Bryce Marvin returns as a starter along with junior Drew Smigelski and senior Austyn Gossett.
Senior Aaron Thomas (6-3, 235) and junior Luke Coon (6-2, 240) will also see time in the trenches.
Marvin and Pawlowicz will anchor the defensive line spot at the end position, providing a real strength to the unit, per Saunders.
As the Bulldogs incorporate a new 3-3 stack defensive scheme, the learning curve will come into play.
“We have some young and inexperienced players in the secondary so they will need to grow up fast,” explained Saunders. “We need to come together as a team and compete every day to get better.”
