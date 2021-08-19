STRYKER — As the Stryker Panthers continue to build the long-term foundation of football at the school, the squad took a big step in 2020 as an eight-man outfit.
Though struggles still existed, the team won its first game since returning to the varsity level in 2018. The 1-7 Panthers also nearly pulled a massive upset the week prior, putting up 58 points in a narrow 62-58 loss to unbeaten Northern 8 Football Conference champion Danbury.
As Kent Holsopple enters his third season in charge of the program, nine returning lettermen dot the roster with the valuable experience needed to continue the progress.
“I’m extremely proud of our seniors and team for making 2020 such a memorable season for our school and community,” said Holsopple, now the athletic director as well for Stryker High School. “We overcame several challenges throughout the season, found ways to improve, rallied together and broke through with our first varsity win.
“We’re very thankful to have had a season and are hungry to earn more firsts for our program.”
Sophomore Jacob Cadwell will take on the full role at QB after seeing limited time behind the graduated Payton Woolace (976 yards, 10 TDs, three INTs, 155 rush yards, four TDs). Cadwell threw for 436 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman while rushing for 164 yards.
The top target in the surging Stryker passing game also departs in Kaleb Holsopple (38 catches, 732 yards, eight TDs) but 6-3 junior Levi Barnum is nothing to sneeze at in his new role as top target. Barnum caught 31 passes for 396 yards and five scores while rushing 24 times for 130 yards and two TDs. Mateo Villanueva (Jr.) will also split out for the Panthers after catching three TDs last season (10 catches, 146 yards), joined by freshman Jacob Myers and tight end Matthew Froelich (Jr., five catches, 61 yards).
“We have a talented and experienced core group of returning starters in the trenches and skill positions to make plays for us,” said Holsopple. “We must be more consistent in the run game and strive to win the time of possession battle every game.”
Junior Kameron Shellenberger will join Cadwell in the backfield at running back in his first taste of varsity action.
On the defense, the three-man linebacking crew of Barnum (43.5 tackles, 4.5 sacks, seven TFLs), Villanueva (22.5 tackles) and Froelich (9.5 tackles) are back.
The two-man front will need to replace a first team all-conference output from Sloan (52.5 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five TFLs, three fumble recoveries) as Pace (2.5 tackles) and Rethmel (8.5 tackles) slot in.
Shellenberger and Myers will man the corner spots with Cadwell (16.5 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two INTs) overseeing things at safety.
Holsopple was a weapon in the return game, averaging 23.9 yards on nine kickoff returns. Froelich will take over the punting game.
As the option of the Northern 8 Conference and eight-man football overall continues to appeal to more roster-strapped programs in Ohio, the path for the Panthers is one that keeps things viable for Stryker to compete.
“The Northern 8 will continue to bring an exciting brand of high school football to Ohio,” said Holsopple, whose Panthers open the season with a home tilt against defending league champion Danbury.
