ARCHBOLD — Though some key personnel losses will need to be addressed, a solid core of Archbold’s recent run of success will return in 2021 following a second straight three-round run in the postseason.
The Bluestreaks swept all six of their Northwest Ohio Athletic League contests in 2020 winning in dominant fashion against Bryan, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton (161-15 combined margin of victory) while edging Liberty Center by seven points and Wauseon by one to claim the outright league crown for the first time since 2017 and defend a shared crown from 2019.
From there, a dominant playoff opener against Gibsonburg was followed by a 35-28 win over an athletic Carey team. The Streaks’ playoff run ended at the hands of powerful Columbus Grove, however, putting a damper on an otherwise stellar season with a 34-20 home setback.
David Dominique enters his seventh season at the helm of the Archbold program with four straight winning seasons and five straight campaigns of finishing at least .500 or better.
To continue that run of consistency, the offense around veteran QB DJ Newman will look to gel with plenty of new faces while the Bluestreak defense will fill in some holes from some talented trench standouts.
Newman threw for 1,526 yards and 14 TDs as a junior while also rushing for a team-high 831 yards and 10 TDs on his way to earning first team all-league honors at QB. The 6-1 field general will be surrounded by some new faces with four new starters on the offensive line and the departure of all-league first teamers Noah Gomez (613 rush yards, 12 TDs, 16 catches 188 yards) at running back and Antonio Cruz (37 catches, 547 yards, six TDs) at receiver.
Center Carson Meyer, tackles Caleb Ranzau and Bishop Tuckerman and receiver Brandon Taylor also will need to be replaced as key cogs in the Archbold offense.
A sizeable crop of upperclassmen will be tasked with that. Honorable mention all-NWOAL pick Gavin Bailey (Sr., 6-1, 1 catch, 10 yards) will be one of Newman’s targets on the outside along with 6-2 junior Karter Behnfeldt and 6-1 senior Hunter Cullen-Lemley.
Junior Carson Dominique, a 5-11, 200-pound bruiser, will take over for Gomez after tallying 67 yards on 13 totes a season ago.
“I think one of our main strengths on the offensive side of the ball will be at the skill positions,” explained Dominique, citing team speed as a strength the Streaks can utilize this fall. “We return our starting QB along with a running back, tight end and wide receiver crew that was able to gain valuable experience throughout the season last year.”
Junior Devon Morris brings back some experience on the line for the Blue and Gold and will likely start at guard with sophomores Mason Siegel, Brian Burrowes and Wyat Ripke, senior Spencer Simon and juniors Chase Cornell, Seth Foth and Hayden Dickman also in the fold.
“Our main concern on the offensive side of the ball will be the lack of experience on the offensive line,” added Dominique. “We return two starters and a number of guys who were able to get secondary reps last year but they must get used to the speed and physicality of varsity football quickly in order for us to succeed.”
On the defensive side, Carson Meyer’s departure leaves a big hole to fill after the 2020 first-team all-Ohio linebacker and two-time all-Ohioan’s graduation, taking with him 82 tackles and six sacks from a season ago.
Cayden Alvarado (77 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 INT) will lead the linebacker pack, along with Carson Dominique (22 tackles) and Gabe Chapa (four tackles). Morris (48 tackles, 4 sacks, 8 TFLs) and senior Charlie Krieger (honorable mention all-NWOAL end, 38 tackles, 6 sacks, 6 TFLs) will man spots on the D-line, with Simon, Cornell, Foth and junior Lance Bauer in the mix.
Newman will be joined by sophomores Jack Hurst and Stephen Diller at the safety spots to patrol the secondary as Behnfeldt (23 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 TD), junior Kaleb Gigax, senior Donmonic Simpson and sophomore Chase Miller will see time at corner.
“A concern for us defensively will be the lack of experience in our defensive backfield,” said Dominique, a unit that sees standouts like NWOAL first-teamer Taylor (21 tackles, 3 INTs, 5 pass break-ups), second-teamer Caleb Hogrefe (29 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 INTs) and Gomez depart. “I think the younger guys were able to gain valuable insight and experience playing behind them last year. Our main defensive strength will be our front six. We return three starters in this group and they’re a physical group of guys.”
Special teams will not be as worrying a phase of the game for Dominique and the Bluestreak staff with junior Krayton Kern (41-43 XP, 3-6 FG) handling kicking and kickoff duties for the second straight year and Newman back punting after averaging 34.4 yards per boot last year on 10 punts.
Though no stranger to rugged league campaigns, even during outstanding overall years, the program will challenge itself in the non-league schedule as well. Archbold opens the season with a trip to Genoa before hosting a loaded Liberty-Benton eam in week two and visiting Lake in week three.
The initiation into the 2021 league slate doesn’t get easier with a trip to Bryan to open the slate then games with league title hopefuls Liberty Center and Delta the next two weeks. A trip to rival Wauseon also awaits in week nine.
“The biggest thing we must do is get the new faces acclimated to the speed and physicality of varsity football as quickly as possible,” said Dominique. “If we’re able to do this, I feel that we will be able to compete every week. We do have some depth at certain positions but there are a couple others that we are lacking depth at and must stay healthy.”
As for the league slate, health may be the biggest determining factor, according to the Archbold mentor.
“As a whole, I think the NWOAL will yet again be a competitive league from top to bottom,” added Dominique. “I look for Liberty Center, Wauseon and Delta being at the top of the league but also could see other teams like PH and Bryan push for the top spot.
“In my mind, the team that is able to stay the most healthy will be the one you see at the top after week 10.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.