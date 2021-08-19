HICKSVILLE — A balance of six starters on each side of the football keeps a solid core in place for Hicksville and head coach Lucas Smith.
Smith enters his 14th season as Aces mentor with 92 victories to his credit and the third-longest stint in the Green Meadows Conference behind Tinora’s Kenny Krouse and Ayersville’s Chris Dales.
Keeping up another run of consistent success will be a key for the Aces under Smith, as Hicksville has finished with a losing record just once since 2008 and has a string of 10 straight years with a .500 record or better.
“2020 was full of highs and lows,” admitted Smith, whose squad battled gamely with Tinora in the second round of the Division VI postseason before the Rams pulled away. “We were extremely inconsistent and could have competed better in a few games and probably won one or two more, but 5-5 during a COVID season is still not bad.”
The Aces will lose a talented athlete at quarterback in the graduated Landon Turnbull (1,012 pass yards, five TDs, 1,149 rush yards, 15 TDs) but will replace him with 6-6 senior Jackson Bergman.
Bergman, a three-sport standout for the Aces, was the team’s leading receiver last fall with 27 catches for 338 yards while rushing for 200 yards on 27 totes with two TDs. The senior got some experience behind center in 2020, including in the postseason setback against Tinora.
The run game will lose speedy Kole Wertman (1,075 rush yards, 12 TDs, 12 catches, 113 yards, two TDs, first team all-GMC) with Brody Balser (Jr.) moving in from a receiver spot after catching 20 passes for 195 yards and a score.
Kyler Baird will take on the role of top passing target for Bergman as the 5-9 senior caught 15 passes for 204 yards and a pair of TDs in 2020.
The offensive front is a mix of youth and experience. Veterans Ian Greutman (honorable mention all-GMC), Chase Railing (second team all-GMC offense) and Mason Slattery (honorable mention all-GMC) will leave the trenches but bruisers Cade White (Sr., 5-11, 275) and Travis Stoffer (Sr., 6-4, 306) are back, along with junior Gabe Rodriguez.
“Our offensive line should be big, strong and athletic,” lauded Smith. “We also have a big athletic QB and a few skill guys to complement. Depth and health is always a concern, though, and we will need to find receivers who can block and catch. We will need to stay ahead of the chains and protect the football.”
The Hicksville offense was an enigma at times, struggling in a close opening win over Edgerton before scoring seven points over the next two games. As the season went on, the Aces found some more cards to play, scoring at least 30 points in five of the next seven games.
Defensively, however, consistency will be a key to improve on as shootout losses did not go the Aces’ way in 2020 (38-31 loss at Ayersville, 56-36 loss at Edon).
Baird earned a second team all-GMC nod at linebacker for Hicksville a year ago and is back after recording 56 tackles, two TFLs and two interceptions. Baird will be in the mix at safety in 2021.
Gabe Rodriguez (51 tackles, three sacks, one INT) will join Baird on the defensive returners list, along with Methvin and Aaron Klima (Jr., 6-4).
Bergman will join Methvin and Klima as hybrid rushers on the line and at linebacker after racking up 57 tackles, two sacks and three TFLs last season. Stoffer and White will also look to push around some opposing linemen as the Aces try to replace bruisers Railing (61 tackles, five sacks, six TFLs) and Wertman (79 tackles, two sacks, three TFLs) in the front seven.
“Our front seven should be solid. We have size, speed and strength,” said Smith. “Our secondary will be the biggest question for us, but we do have speed.”
That secondary saw Turnbull tally 49 points and four interceptions last season in a second team all-league effort. JR Mendoza (Jr.) and Ashton Sentle (Jr.) will see time at cornerback in defensive coordinator A.J. Klausing’s unit.
Special teams was a strong aspect at times for the Aces a season ago but much of the spark graduated with the do-it-all Wertman (35.6 yards per punt, two kick return TDs). Mendoza will handle punting duties with Gustavo Perez kicking off and booting PATs and field goals for the Red and Black.
“We should have our kicker back which should help but we also need to be better with special teams,” explained Smith. “It used to be a big advantage for us and now other teams have leveled the playing field. We have to find a way to maximize field position and try to steal a possession or two per game.”
Smith did express some excitement about an infusion of youth into the roster.
“All the freshmen and kids coming out for the first time are promising,” said the Hicksville mentor. “I can’t wait to see how we can put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
A traditional season opener against Archbold has changed but the league clash between the GMC and Northwest Ohio Athletic League remains as the Patriots of Patrick Henry will invade Aces Field to start the year. Perennially tough D-VII squad Convoy Crestview hosts the Aces again in week two before Smith’s squad rounds out the non-league slate with a tilt against rival Edon.
The Aces will host Ayersville on Sept. 17 but travel to both Fairview and Tinora in key county and conference clashes in October that will have plenty of say in the final GMC finishes.
“The conference should be pretty competitive,” noted Smith. “I’d say Tinora returns the most and had a lot of success last year. Ayersville also returns a lot of kids and they beat us last year and Paulding returns a lot and will be new to the league. Fairview has had a ton of success the past few years and will want to keep that going.
“Wayne Trace was young and returns a lot of talent. Edgerton returns a good crew and we had quite the battle last year with them. Antwerp also gave us a run for our money last year and they return a good group of guys.”
