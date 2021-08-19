AYERSVILLE — The Ayersville Pilots showed improvement from year one to year two of Chris Dales’ second stint as head coach with a two-win improvement, competitiveness through the season and experience gained.
Dales and the Pilots will be looking for more of the same positive trajectory in 2021 with a group of 20 returning lettermen and a solid core of talent and experience at the skill positions.
Ayersville nabbed wins over Antwerp, county rival Hicksville and Montpelier during the regular season a year ago, dropping a close game to Wayne Trace as well while battling gamely with Edgerton in a playoff rematch before succumbing, 34-22.
“We made great progress in an overall perception of a football program,” said Dales, now with 86 wins across 15 seasons in charge. “We are fundamentally better in the area of tackling, blocking and assignments.”
The players with their hands on the football will help navigate the season, especially early on, for the Pilots with the quarterback, running back and receiver positions all nearly completely intact from last year.
Guiding the Blue and Gold under center will be athletic senior Jakob Trevino, who racked up 1,403 pass yards and 14 TDs while rushing for a team-high 519 yards and eight scores. With Trevino as a rushing threat, the Pilot offense will also have Owen Berner (Jr., four rushes, 17 yards) and Cade Hanenkrath (So., nine rushes, 24 yards) to tote the rock as well.
Senior Ike Eiden highlights a bevy of returning receivers after hauling in 31 passes for 556 yards and 10 TDs last year. Joining Eiden in the group is Weston McGuire (Jr., 29 catches, 317 yards, 33 rushes, 128 yards, one TD), Isaac Miler (Sr., one catch, seven yards), Ray Wolfrum (So., two catches, 18 yards) and Hayden Dales (Sr.) while 6-1 junior Blake Hauenstein at tight end (13 catches, 177 yards) also returns.
Offensive line will be the area of focus heading into 2021 with the graduation of twin brothers Evan and Ryan Clark from the guard spots and tackle Conner Youngker from the starting rotation.
Seniors Jacob Stiltner and Ricky Sherman will be back at center and tackle, respectively. Joining the veteran duo will be a quartet of sophomores getting their first full taste of varsity action in Ethan Courtaway (6-2, 245), Brady Clark, Noah Bodi and Trenton Florence.
The Pilot defense was stingy at times but dealt with some breakdown issues and execution problems, something Dales has narrowed in on as a spot for improvement for the squad this season.
Evan Clark garnered second team all-GMC accolades at the defensive tackle spot with 49 tackles and a sack last season and will be a hole to fill on the defensive unit. Brady Clark (six tackles), Sherman (22 tackles), Courtaway, Stiltner, Bodi, Florence and senior Dominic Moore (seven tackles, one sack) will all rotate in the trenches in the Pilots’ 3-4 defensive scheme.
The linebacking corps does bring back more veteran leadership with leading tacklers in Berner (44 tackles, two forced fumbles), McGuire (61 tackles, one sack), Hauenstein (51 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles) and Hanenkrath (25 tackles, one sack).
Miler (12 tackles, one INT) and Trevino (21 tackles) will man the cornerback spots in the Pilot defensive unit with Dales and Eiden (39 tackles, one INT) at safety.
Though Ayersville will have to replace its longsnapper, kicker Bradley Young (11-14 PATs) is back for his senior season with Trevino handling the punting duties (20 punts, 35.1 average).
As the Pilots address youth and inexperience in the trenches, the roster’s 12 seniors have Dales thinking that the future is bright at Craig McCord Field.
“I’m very optimistic (about the 2021 season),” said the Ayersville mentor. “We’ve got a large senior class with a lot of great leaders. Our goal is to be one of the top teams in the GMC and get into the playoffs. To do that, we’re going to have to be healthy this season and stay healthy.”
Execution will be keys to success again this season as well.
“The biggest things for us is not turning over the ball and not missing alignments,” added Dales. “We need to be efficient on third down and get the ball to our skill guys on offense. Defensively, creating turnovers is going to be a major key for us. We need to get three and outs and execute in those situations and make teams drive the football to score.”
If Dales’ perspective on the league proves to be accurate, Defiance County will be plenty pleased with its gridiron success in 2021.
“Tinora and Fairview are at the top, in my opinion, but I feel we can be right there,” said Dales.
Ayersville will start the season with back-to-back road games against Delta and Delphos Jefferson before a Sept. 3 home opener against Bluffton. Edgerton will travel to McCord Field in week four to open the GMC slate as league title contenders Tinora and Fairview will visit Ayersville this season.
