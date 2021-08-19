LIBERTY CENTER — Graduation did plenty of damage to the Liberty Center roster after the program’s third straight season with multiple playoff wins as a heartbreaking overtime loss to top-seeded Colonel Crawford in the D-VI Region 22 postseason capped a solid 7-3 campaign.
Casey Mohler’s fifth season at the helm will be the toughest yet as the Tigers graduate their quarterback, top rushers and three of its top receivers, along with one of the program’s best special teamers in kicker/punter Asa Killam.
Though the Tigers came up short of retaining their Northwest Ohio Athletic League title status, it’s tough to be more competitive than LC was in 2020, losing to Archbold by just seven points and shaking off an 0-2 start to rack up over 35 points in a six-game win streak before the 34-28 loss to Colonel Crawford and a 20-17 closeout win at Allen East.
Much of that offensive firepower departs, as first team all-Ohio running back and NWOAL Offensive Player of the Year Max Phillips graduates rumbling for 1,495 yards and 23 touchdowns and catching 13 passes for 232 yards and a team-high five TDs.
The QB throwing him those passes also departs in three-year letterman and second team all-league pick Cam Krugh (1,300 yards, 16 TDs, four INTs) graduating. Karter Kern (534 yards, four TDs) departs as the No. 2 option in the backfield, along with top passing targets Dylan Matthews (team-high 24 catches, 263 yards, three TDs) and Trey Patterson (16 catches, 235 yards, three TDs) and running back Brecken Garretson.
Up front, honorable mention all-Ohio lineman Evan Cramer also graduates, with veterans Evan Hogrefe, Cole Kahle, Riley Weaver, Devin Robinson, Zane Garber and John Smith departing from the trenches.
The cupboard is not bare in Tiger Country, however, with senior tight end Evan Conrad (6-4, 16 catches, team-high 339 yards, two TDs, second team all-NWOAL) back as the top offensive weapon.
6-2 junior Zane Zeiter and 5-10 sophomore Landon Amstutz will be candidates to replace Krugh as signal-caller with wingback Camren Foster (Sr.) and running back Matthew Orr (Jr.) in the backfield. Returning lettermen Riley Chapa (Jr.), Gavin Gerken (Sr.), Emmett Perry (Sr.) and Ethan Tampurages (Sr.) will also compete for time at the receiver spots with sophomore Josiah Johnson.
Senior Owen Johnson (first team all-NWOAL) and junior Owen Box are back as two-year lettermen on the offensive line, along with seniors Luke Leatherman, Kyle Huffman and Jesse Noll at guard, tackle and center, respectively.
Sophomore Landon Bockelman (6-2, 235) shows some promise, per Mohler, while senior running back TeJay Moore is a transfer from Napoleon that will suit up in Orange and Black this season.
Defensively, the linebacking corps will be where the bulk of experience lies for the Tigers.
Conrad tallied 35 tackles and five sacks with 11 tackles for loss in 2020 while Johnson led the Tiger defense with 59 tackles overall, six for loss, with a pair of sacks.
With Foster (honorable mention all-NWOAL, 55 tackles, three sacks), Orr and junior Tanner Kline in the mix at linebacker and Box (38 tackles, four sacks, six TFLs) anchoring the defensive front with Noll and Huffman, the secondary will be a key area to replace.
Tampurages will see time in the defensive backfield with 6-3 junior Aiden Hammontree, Josiah Johnson, Chapa, Gerken and Perry as the graduation of Dylan Matthews and Trey Patterson takes 66 tackles and five interceptions combined away.
Asa Killam’s departure sees 40-of-45 PATs and 5-of-7 field goals gone as well as a 34.9 yard average in the punt game.
With the traditional three non-league games and seven NWOAL contests back on the slate after the COVID-adjusted 2020 season, Liberty Center has little room to ease into the season. With scrimmages against Division III Defiance and D-VII powerhouse Leipsic out of the way, the Tigers travel to GMC and Region 22 title contender Tinora in week one before visiting Napoleon in a Henry County slobberknocker at Buckenmeyer Stadium.
In the first varsity football game on the turf of Kip Kern Field at Rex Lingruen Tiger Stadium, the Tigers will welcome in a talented Otsego squad that reached the Division V state semifinals.
The league race doesn’t bring an easier start, either, as Wauseon visits LC on Sept. 10 before the Tigers travel to Archbold in week five.
“Our schedule is very challenging, especially early in the season,” admitted Mohler. “We must grow up quickly and find out who can be counted on on a Friday night. We hope to compete every week and give ourselves a chance to win.”
Mohler cited Wauseon as a league title favorite with Archbold and Patrick Henry not far behind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.