PAULDING — A new era has started for Paulding football, in more ways than one.
On the macro side of things, the school will begin its second stint in the Green Meadows Conference in 2021 after spending 53 years in the Northwest Conference.
On the micro side, nearly the entire starting lineup will look different than last year’s 3-7 campaign under head coach Tyler Arend with new faces at nearly every position.
“We will have a lot of new faces and new starters at the varsity level,” admitted Arend, entering his seventh year as head coach for his alma mater. “It’s exciting to see what they can do but at the same time, it will require a lot of patience and good coaching on our part to get everyone on the same page.
“2020 was an interesting year as everyone was trying to navigate COVID and the schedule changes that came with it. We were lucky to have a great group of seniors that we could depend on for great leadership.”
After navigating injuries to key players early in the season, the Panthers stayed competitive throughout the season and finished the regular season with two wins in its final three games, including a 56-50 double-overtime shootout against Edon in the season finale.
Five starters return for the Panthers in 2021 as Paulding graduated its leading passer in Payton Beckman (1,852 pass yards, 15 TDs, 146 rush yards, two TDs, honorable mention all-NWC), leading rusher in Fernando Garcia (374 yards, six TDs) and top five receivers.
Caleb Manz (24 catches, 629 yards, six TDs, second team all-NWC), Deyton Price (28 catches, 480 yards, one TD, honorable mention all-NWC), Adrian Manz (30 catches, 410 yards, four TDs, second team all-NWC) and Hunter Kauser (30 catches, 257 yards, two TDs) all depart.
6-3 sophomore Jacob Fife will be the likely heir to the QB spot as the Panther youngster completed his only attempt in 2020 for a 14-yard gain.
Senior Sam Woods will move from the trenches to the fullback spot in the Panthers’ compact run game with juniors Dawson Lamb and Brayden Sanders (four catches, 41 yards, one TD) at the T and H-back spots, respectively.
The Panthers will need to overcome some youth at the receiver spots with juniors Nash Saylor and Larkin Yates seeing time, along with sophomore Caleb Larson. Freshman Jack Woods and senior Zach Gorrell will man the tight end spots.
The offensive line does see some familiar faces back with returning starters Kobe Foor (So.) and Ronnie Goodwin (So.). Senior Kyle Kelly will also see time on the offensive front, along with 6-3 sophomore Dillon Shough and junior Jacob Lipps. Junior Vincente Cantu will also be in the mix.
“I believe we are going to be able to be a physical offense that is able to control games with our run game and will keep defenses honest with the speed and size we will have on the outside,” explained Arend.
On the defensive side, Kauser leaves a hole at linebacker after leading the Panthers with 89 tackles a season ago en route to second team all-NWC honors. Price (56 tackles, one INT, honorable mention all-GMC), Adrian Manz (43 tackles, two sacks), Garcia (38 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, one INT) and Quintin Gonzales (18 tackles, one sack, honorable mention all-NWC DL) all depart as well.
Brayden Sanders and his 45 tackles from 2020 lead the way in terms of defensive experience. He will be joined on the unit by Sam (10 tackles, two TFLs) and Jack Woods and Lamb (16 tackles, two sacks) in the Panthers’ 4-4 scheme.
Food (eight tackles, two sacks), Goodwin (six tackles), Gorrell, Shough and Cantu will see time in the defensive trenches with Yates, Fife, Saylor and senior Evan Burtch (6-2) at corner and sophomore Jesse Shaffer at safety.
“I believe that we will have a lot of fearless football players that will play physically,” said Arend. “A lot of positions are wide open so we should have some good competition at those positions. Our depth in the defensive backfield is a little thin so we will rely heavily on our outside linebackers in the 4-4 defense to be involved in the pass game. Those guys will have to be able to be very versatile.”
Special teams was a weapon at times for the Panthers with Kauser (13 punts, 35 yards per punt) and Beckman (eight punts, 38.3 average) booming punts and Price as a lethal returner (29.4 yards per kick return, two TDs).
Sam Woods will handle kicking duties for the Panthers with Fife taking over the punting spot.
“We are going to have a lot of youth and first time starters out there on Friday nights,” noted Arend. “Physically, they will be ready but they will have to get adjusted to the speed and physicality of high school football quickly. I believe the key for us will be to control games by running the ball and stopping the run. We will also have to be able to manufacture big plays offensively and minimize big plays defensively.”
Despite the Panthers’ sub-par mark in 2020, the Maroon and White were anything but overmatched. Paulding lost to Spencerville, Bluffton and Wayne Trace by eight points or less and were very competitive in a 16-0 first-round playoff loss to Van Buren.
2021 marks a new start for the Panthers in a league much closer to home and plenty of familiar opponents.
A home tilt with Arlington opens the slate before visits to defending NWC champion Columbus Grove and to NWOAL upstart Delta the next two weeks. A home date with Fairview on Sept. 10 at Keysor Field will inaugurate the Panthers’ return to Green Meadows Conference action with consecutive league matchups with county rivals Antwerp and Wayne Trace on Oct. 8 and 15.
“We are excited for this to be our first year competing within the Green Meadows Conference,” said Arend, who is also the high school athletic director at Paulding. “We have competed against many of these teams in non-conference games over the years and we know how competitive this league is. We are excited for the opportunity and the challenge and we expect to contend for GMC championships every year.”
