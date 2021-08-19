HAVILAND — Wayne Trace’s head coach is a new face in the program but one plenty familiar with the Raiders.
Matt Holden, a former coordinator and player at rival Crestview will take the reins of the WT football program after five seasons under Mike Speice.
Even with a four-year veteran gone at QB and the Raiders’ top receiver graduating, Holden will still have plenty to work with as Wayne Trace returns six starters and 13 overall lettermen in his first season at the head coaching level.
“The biggest keys for us will be to continue to buy into all of the ‘new,’” explained Holden, who took on the position in March after serving as defensive coordinator under Jared Owens with the Knights. “I certainly hope all of the changes we’re implementing as a staff will lead to us winning every game but it could be the case where we get off to a rough start.
“If this team continues to buy into the new systems, new mindsets and new approaches to the game that we’re bringing to the table this season, the sky’s the limit for them.”
A bevy of candidates will look to take over behind center for the Raiders as Trevor Speice departs after a four-year career with 9,792 (8,355 passing, 1,437 rushing) total yards and 118 TDs (98 passing, 20 rushing), including 2,040 pass yards, 23 TDs, three interceptions and 558 rush yards with seven TDs as a second team all-GMC signal-caller in 2020.
Senior Allen Minck (one catch, eight yards), sophomores Cooper Wenzlick (6-for-8, 131 yards, two TDs), Cale Winans (six catches, 124 yards, one TD) and freshmen Brady Miller and Cole Morehead are all possible candidates to take on the QB role in a spread offensive attack for the Raiders.
Second team all-GMC receiver Owen Manz (37 catches, 754 yards, 10 TDs) graduates, as does wideout Gabe Sutton (24 catches, 474 yards, nine TDs) but experienced targets in Race Price (Jr.) and Tucker Antoine (So., 18 catches, 214 yards, one TD, 21 rushes, 178 yards, four TDs) are back. Joel Reinhart (Sr.), Dylan Hildebrand (So., seven catches, 71 yards, one TD) and Landon Foltz (So.) will also be possible targets for whoever takes first snaps for the Raiders this fall.
A pair of talented juniors will tote the rock in the Raider running game with junior Kyle Slade (362 yards, two TDs) and Jared Pierce (119 yards, one TD) back in Red, White and Blue.
“We have good team speed and a good amount of depth at the skill positions,” explained Holden. “We have some leadership along our offensive line that will help bring our younger guys up to speed to make this a position of strength for our offense.
“Losing a multiple-year starter at QB, we’re working to fill that void this season. Additionally, any time you bring in a new head coach with new schemes, it’s a concern getting the players up to speed with the new system.”
In the trenches, bruisers Jacob Stouffer (honorable mention all-GMC) and Joe Munger depart.
However, second team all-GMC pick Landyn Whitman (Sr.) is back for his senior season with Nate Sinn (Sr.) and Kyle Forrer (So.) back for the Raiders.
Freshmen Luke Stouffer, Parker Schisler and Nate Osborn will also be among candidates for the Raiders’ starting five.
On the defensive end, the Raiders were susceptible at times against the big play (30.1 ppg allowed) but tightened up at times as well, holding Division III Maumee to six points while outslugging Ayersville and Paulding (26 points allowed combined) in narrow wins.
With Holden serving as defensive coordinator as well, the Raiders will try to vary the looks they provide opposing offenses.
Depth will hope to be a key for the Raiders in the trenches as Whitman (48 tackles, 14 TFLs, eight sacks, two pass breakups), Sinn, Foltz (four tackles), senior Brayson Parrish (38 tackles, 10 TFLs, eight sacks) and junior Dakota Merritt (six tackles) will form a solid rotation up front.
Speice garnered second team all-league accolades at linebacker as well last season (106 tackles, eight TFLs, two INTs, one TD) and will need to be replaced. Slade brings back linebacker experience with junior Lane Morehead (three tackles) and Winans (10 tackles) as possible starters.
Minck and Reinhart will bring athleticism to the cornerback positions as juniors Martin Alejo and Derrek Dangler join the fray on the varsity level.
Price (12 tackles, two INTs), Pierce and Antoine (20 tackles, two pass breakups) will be contributors at the safety spots.
“The system I’m bringing in is simple in my mind but that’s not always the case with high school athletes,” said Holden. “The only concern I see is getting our guys up to speed on how to play our new system at a high level.”
As Wayne Trace looks to build up the program to compete for the school’s first league title since 2012, a tough start to the schedule will be a trial by fire for varsity newcomers.
Fort Recovery, a battle-tested program from the Midwest Athletic Conference that nearly knocked off eventual Division VI state champion Coldwater in the 2020 postseason, visits Haviland to start the season before WT visits Patrick Henry week two and meets Crestview in week three at Raider Field in a reunion of Raider coach and alma mater.
Trips to Tinora and rival Antwerp dot the early part of the Green Meadows Conference slate as rival Paulding visits in week nine.
“Coming from the NWC last season and with it being an odd schedule due to COVID, I only got to coach against Paulding last year,” explained Holden. “However, I firmly believe that we’ll be in a position to compete for a top spot in the conference as long as our team continues to buy into the process.”
