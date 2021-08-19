OTTAWA — Another year, another strong campaign in Titan Country.
The dean of Western Buckeye League coaches, Ken Schriner, helped guide Ottawa-Glandorf to a share of its sixth league crown as O-G handed eventual D-IV state champion Van Wert its only loss before winning a pair of playoff games.
As Schriner enters his 26th year in charge of the program, 12 starters return.
The Titans will have to replace second team all-WBL QB Jacob Balbaugh (1,585 yards, 16 TDs, 119 rush yards, three TDs) and top receiver Brennan Blevins (26 catches, 425 yards, three TDs, one kick return TD, first team all-WBL, third team all-Ohio), along with all-Ohio linebacker Will Kaufman (33 catches, 449 yards, five TDs, 56.5 tackles, three TFLs, three forced fumbles, two recovered).
As O-G breaks in a new backfield, led by returning senior Parker Schnipke (667 yards, seven TDs), the ballcarriers will have a solid group to run behind. Headlining the blocking unit will be senior Tyler Leopold, who was named District Lineman of the Year, earned first team all-WBL status on both offensive and defensive line and was a first team all-Ohio offensive tackle. The 6-5, 305-pound mauler committed to Division I Akron in July.
Senior Cael Hoehn also returns in the trenches for the Titans, with seniors Beau Nienberg Spencer Alt, Sam Becker, Ben Kahle and Hunter Conn bringing some veteran leadership to the units.
Ian Fenbert is back as well and will likely see an expanded backfield role after rushing 50 times for 219 yards and four scores. Caleb Kuhlman will return as the leading statistical target at receiver for the Titans, catching 43 balls for 503 yards and five scores, all team highs.
The linebacking corps will also bring back some senior vetss with Cy Rump (51.5 tackles, one sack, one INT, one TD), Ian Fenbert (40.5 tackles, two TFL) and Owen Thomas back.
Kuhlman garnered all-league and district status at defensive back with 43 tackles and two picks and will anchor the secondary with fellow seniors Trevor Cantrell (35.5 tackles, one INT, one TD) and Landen Jordan (19 tackles).
Jordan will also be leaned in the special teams realm after earning honorable mention all-Ohio status at punter (28 punts, 36.5 yard average, 11 punts inside opponents’ 20 yard line).
