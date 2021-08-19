HAMLER — After taking their lumps in a rebuilding year, Patrick Henry’s trial by fire for plenty of new starters in 2020 will be the foundation for a resurgence in 2021 for the Patriots.
PH battled through a 3-6 campaign with 15 starters lost entering the 2020 campaign but battled in single digit losses to Bryan, Delta and Van Buren while also rolling to a 51-12 first-round playoff win over Vanlue.
With that year under their belt and the always-steady leadership of longtime coach Bill Inselmann, the question will be whether the step up will happen with 14 returning lettermen in an always-rugged Northwest Ohio Athletic League as PH transitions from the program’s traditional West Coast quick-pass and bruising run offense to a spread attack in 2021.
“It was a learning curve for our young football team,” said Inselmann, who enters his 29th year as PH mentor with a 235-87 career mark (.729 win percentage). “We had a lot of young men get experience. We’ll have experience and competition back on the offensive line, but that was one of our weaknesses last year.”
Gavin Jackson saw time at quarterback a season ago (42-82, 546 yards, six TDs) but the 5-9 junior may be starting in a different position as sophomore Nash Meyer (10-17, 137 yards, two TDs) will compete for the starting QB position with Jackson at receiver.
Speedster Corbin Johnson (532 yards, six TDs) graduates from the running back spot after nabbing second-team all-NWOAL a year ago but senior Noah Kistner, a first-team all-league linebacker, will take on more of the rushing duties this fall after rushing for 263 yards and six scores last fall.
With Meyer or Jackson as triggerman, the development of the Patriot receiving corps will play an even larger role. 6-3 juniors Aiden Behrman (21 catches, 215 yards, three TDs) and Kaden Rosebrook (three catches, 12 yards) saw varsity time last season and will be big targets in the pass game, along with senior Timmy Johnson (three catches, 63 yards, one TD), junior Braden Hall (three catches, 30 yards), senior Ryan Kurtz and sophomore Landon Johnson.
Landen Wensink earned honorable mention status in the league as a sophomore at tackle and will be back, along with fellow honorable mention pick Emilio Raymundo (Sr.) at guard. Ty Northrup (Jr., 6-6, 245) and Will Seedorf (Sr., 6-3, 195) could see time at tackle along with guard candidates Drew Rosengarten (Jr.) and Josh Tyson (Sr.) and junior Draken Kestner.
“We have experience and competition back at the receiver position as well,” said Inselmann. “But uncertainty at the QB position and learning a new offensive scheme for both the players and the coaches are going to be some concerns.”
With Wensink (36 tackles, three TFLS), Raymundo, Northrup and Kestner (35 tackles) filling out an experienced defensive front, the PH attack will bring different looks under co-defensive coordinators Bob and Ben George.
Kistner led the team with 88 tackles, four sacks and six TFLs. Seedorf and Hall (25 tackles, one INT) will man the linebacker spots, along with 6-2 junior Mason Schwiebert (32 tackles, one INT).
Behrman (17 tackles, one INT) and Rosebrook (15 tackles) are back to patrol the defense at the safety spots with Timmy and Landon Johnson joining the fold at corner with Kurtz and Jackson.
Though the kicking and return games aren’t locked in quite yet, the Patriots still have a special teams weapon in Hall, who was a first-team all-NWOAL selection at punter after averaging 36.9 yards a boot in 2020.
“We will have more competition and more depth than we’ve had for the past several years,” said Inselmann. “Our defense will have to be an early season strength as our coaches and players adjust to learning a new style of offense.”
Inselmann cited rival Liberty Center and Wauseon as favorites to take home the NWOAL crown with Archbold and Delta right in the mix as well.
A trip to Hicksville starts the slate for the Patriots in 2021 before hosting Wayne Trace and reigning D-VI Region 22 champion Columbus Grove at Big Red Stadium to round out the nonconference slate. Swanton visits PH to start off a tricky NWOAL slate with road games against Wauseon, LC and Archbold in the final four weeks with a home finale against Delta wedged in.
