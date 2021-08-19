NAPOLEON — The 2020 season was one of plenty of emotion for the Napoleon Wildcats, going from promising in the preseason to thrilling after a 3-0 start and competitiveness against league power Perrysburg to heartbroken after a season-ending injury to star Jarrett Gerdeman to frustrating after back-to-back close losses in October to satisfied with a 28-0 blanking of rival Defiance in an unprecedented season finale date against their River Rock rivals.
Gerdeman (70 carries, 518 yards, 11 TDs), along with eight other starters, depart from the 5-4 Wildcat squad of a year ago but head coach Tory Strock’s 14th year is filled with just as much enthusiasm for the 2021 edition of Napoleon football.
“Injuries crippled us after that 3-0 start,” admitted Strock, who hit 75 career victories with the win over Defiance last season. “We lost Jarrett Gerdeman for the season and then lost Michael Chipps right before the playoffs.”
Chipps, a 5-9, 180-pound senior bruiser is back to headline 15 returning lettermen this season and will be the focal point of Napoleon’s smashmouth run game.
Chipps earned second team all-Northern Lakes League honors after supplanting Gerdeman in the Perrysburg game and racking up 892 rush yards and eight TDs on the ground.
Tanner Rubinstein, a second team all-league pick at linebacker, will join Chipps in ballcarrying duties with 336 yards and five TDs a season ago. Junior Preston Speaks will be a candidate at halfback and junior Noah Leatherman (four carries, 11 yards) at fullback.
Quarterback Zack Rosebrook, a three-year letterman and third team all-league pick at QB, also leaves with 6-2 junior Blake Wolf (2-3, 40 yards) set to take his place under center. As Wolf grows into the role, he won’t have to worry about overthrowing his targets with 6-4 leaper Josh Mack at receiver (22 catches, 384 yards, two TDs), 6-2 seniors Seth Muncy and Kaleb Woods on the edge and 6-4 junior tight end Caleb Stoner. Juniors Andrew Williams (three catches, 58 yards) and Brett Bostelman also join the fray as targets for Wolf in the passing game.
Development in the trenches will also be a key in the Wildcats’ chances for success in 2021. Jason Waisner and Carter Burken earned second team all-NLL status at guard and tackle, respectively, while all-league third team center Lane Crossland and fellow grads Justin Aldrich and Demitrius Hernandez also depart.
“We are young up front, every starter graduated from last year’s team,” explained Strock. “We’ve got to grow up in a hurry. That inexperience and depth up front is there on the defensive line too.”
Brock Wiemken will be back at guard for his senior year as the 6-2, 195-pounder missed the second half of the season a year ago with injury. Seniors Ashton Niese and Logan Schroeder will likely see time at guard and center, respectively.
The Napoleon defensive unit recorded three shutouts a season ago and held league runner-up Bowling Green to 19 points.
Mack, the anchor of that defense from his safety spot, will look to make even more plays after a 2020 season that saw the 6-4, 200-pound veteran tally 35 tackles, two TFLs, six interceptions and three pass break-ups en route to spots on the Division IV all-Ohio first team and on the second team in the NLL and Northwest District.
Chipps (32 tackles, two pass breakups), Rubinstein (team-high 46 tackles, 2.5 TFLs), Stoner (12 tackles) and Speaks (seven tackles) will dart around in the Wildcats’ 3-4 scheme as starters at linebacker. Wiemken will see time in the trenches with Niese and Schroeder.
Bostelman will join Mack at safety while Williams (six tackles) and Woods (four tackles) will man the corner spots.
“I feel our linebacking corps and our secondary are real strengths for us,” said Strock. “We’ve got lots of talent returning. I expect our team speed to be very good.”
Drew Grant is back at kicker for his senior year after earning second team all-district accolades (34-34 PAT) with Mack back as an excellent punting option (36.4 yards per punt, three inside 20).
As is always the case as the smallest school in the NLL, depth will be an issue in areas for the Wildcats with bigger rosters from Division I schools in the conference serving as an advantage unavailable to Strock’s squad.
“We must stay healthy, but we’ve got depth in some areas,” said Strock. “Our linemen must grow up in a hurry. Athleticism will not be a concern for us though.”
Napoleon has had just one season in Strock’s tenure where the Wildcats did not win at least five games. In fact, 10 seasons in that 14-year span saw Napoleon finish with either five or six wins on the dot.
That level of consistency and expectations have not left the program, ups or downs notwithstanding. The road to relevance in the rugged NLL will mean some knock-down, drag-outs with bigger opponents.
“You’ve got to like Perrysburg and Anthony Wayne,” said Strock of his league prognostications. “After that, I think it is very balanced. Even with our inexperience up front, we expect to contend for a NLL championship.”
League results aside, the Wildcats’ non-league slate will certainly sharpen the iron as a traditional season opener at rival Defiance on Thursday night will get things going from opening kickoff while rivals Liberty Center and Wauseon will visit Morley’s Field at Buckenmeyer Stadium to round out the slate.
Trips to talented Sylvania Northview and Perrysburg open the schedule before a home league opener Sept. 24 against Maumee. A possibly-crucial game against Bowling Green will mark the regular season finale and final scheduled home game for Napoleon on Oct. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.