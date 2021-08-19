MONTPELIER — Montpelier enters year two of the second Joe Brigle era with hopes on improvement following a 1-7 campaign in 2020 in Locoland.
A five-man contingent of all-TAAC performers and seven starters overall are gone from the Montpelier roster, headlined by veteran Gavin Wurm, who earned first team honors at linebacker and second team honors at running back a season ago.
“We struggled to find consistency in our play,” said Brigle of the team’s play in 2020. “We had too many first year players at the varsity level. However, the team worked hard every single day and I’m very proud of their efforts.”
Quarterback Landon Brigle does return for his senior season after passing for 380 yards and three scores in his first year as a starter and will be joined by back Jacob Lamontagne (152 rush yards, one TD.
Monte Treesh (Sr.), Jamison Grime (Jr.), Ashtyn Mason (Jr.), Garrett Girrell (Jr.), Gavin Zyjewski (Jr.) and Eli Fackler (So.) return, bringing some experience from the trenches.
A major key will come in the passing game where second team all-league receiver Tylor Yahraus and athletic wideouts Collin Crisenbery and Dylan Eitniear also depart.
“Our team must buy into the recipe of strong, tough defense, efficient offense and consistent special teams,” said Brigle, now 26-63 in his 10th overall year as head coach. “Our players have really worked hard this offseason getting stronger. Numbers could be an issue this year so we have to be in great shape.”
The Locos will begin the regular season with a trip to Antwerp in week one before hosting Evergreen and Edgerton. Trips to Cardinal Stritch and Edon start the TAAC slate before a home tilt on Oct. 1 against Northwood.
