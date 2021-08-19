WAUSEON — Wauseon came up a point short of the program’s first Northwest Ohio Athletic League title since 2015 a year ago but the league runner-up Indians will have plenty to focus on in 2021 with some decorated players departing via graduation.
Wauseon fell to league champion Archbold in a 36-35 thriller in the final week of the six-week regular season ahead of the all-in playoff format in 2020. A tough Clyde team stifled the Tribe on its home field in a 28-15 Division IV postseason setback but the Indians rebounded with a 22-18 win over rival Bryan in the season finale to cap a solid but bittersweet 6-2 campaign.
The key cogs of both the offensive and defensive units are gone, however, leaving some holes for the Indians and third-year head coach Shawn Moore to fill.
QB Connar Penrod, a second team all-district pick as senior signal caller and a former all-Ohio wide receiver with the Indians, tallied 1,856 passing yards and 23 TDs with 325 rush yards and two scores statistically last year and will now suit up on the baseball diamond for Bowling Green State University.
On the other side, NWOAL co-Defensive Player of the Year and first team all-Ohio linebacker Isaac Wilson, another four-year letterman, departs after serving as a two-way standout for the Indians for four seasons. Wilson recorded a team-high 76 tackles with 18 TFLs, two sacks and an interception in 2020.
Linebacker and running back Tyson Britsch (394 rush yards, four TDs, 41 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, two sacks, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), receiver/defensive back Kolton DeGroff (13 catches, 205 yards, three TDs, 29 tackles, two INTs, one TD, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and linemen Jaden Banister (second team all-NWOAL), Jack Shema (first team all-NWOAL), Hunter Nofziger (second team all-NWOAL) and Cooper Lane (honorable mention all-NWOAL) are also losses via graduation, along with kicker Samuel Blanco (30-31 PATs) and linebacker Andrew Figgins (20 tackles).
“We will again have good leadership this year coming from a lot of guys that played significant roles on our team last year,” said Moore, 15-5 in two seasons with the Indians. “We will again have to fill some spots on the offensive and defensive lines so it will be interesting to see how those positions develop throughout the summer and fall.”
The replacement for Penrod is undetermined, with junior Zaidan Kessler and sophomore Elijah McCloud jockeying for the starting spot.
That starter will still have some talented targets, however, led by three-year lettermen Jonas Tester (6-2, Sr., 34 catches, 563 yards, three TDs) and junior Jude Armstrong (35 catches, 452 yards, 11 TDs). Sam Smith Jr., a 6-3 junior, is also in the fold with 17 catches, 438 yards and six TDs in 2020. Fellow juniors Jack Leatherman and Ethan Borton could also see some tosses their way, along with sophomore Tyson Rodriguez.
“We will also have lots of athleticism at the skill positions on both sides of the ball,” noted Moore. “We will continue to look to get those guys the ball in the open field and allow them to make some plays.”
Despite the losses on the line, veteran leadership still remains in seniors Teren Garcia, Matthew Shaw and Tucker Dulaney as two-year lettermen, along with senior Kyle More and juniors Chance Snow and Justin Duncan.
Wilson was a disruptor in the defensive scheme for the Indians in 2020 but after recording 45 tackles and two TFLs as a junior, Bryson Stump will take on a bigger role in the Wauseon linebacking corps. Logan Carroll (15 tackles), Kessler (nine tackles) and Dulaney (19 tackles) will also be in the mix as the Indians transition to a 4-3 defensive scheme from their traditional 3-4.
Garcia put up a solid line of 41 tackles, four sacks and nine TFLs and will anchor the front four. Shaw’s 21 tackles and three TFLs a year ago provide some punch along with 15 tackles returning from Snow. Duncan, senior Chase Santiago and sophomore Ian Martin will vie for time in the starting rotation in the trenches.
With the rangy Tester (39 tackles, two INTs) and Armstrong (19 tackles, two INTS) in the defensive backfield, along with Leatherman, Smith, Rodriguez and Borton, the corners and safeties in the Wauseon defense are a solid unit.
With Blanco departing, kicking duties will likely fall to Rodriguez while Cameron Stevens and Bryson Stump will battle for the starting punting job.
“We again have some good players on the outside and we will be looking for someone who can manage our offense by making the correct reads and getting those guys the ball in space,” explained Moore. “We must also continue to play swarming defense, looking to not give up the big plays that set us back in our losses last season.”
Competing for a Division IV playoff spot will be a goal as ever at the corner of Oak and Glenwood Streets as Wauseon has qualified for the postseason in six of the last eight seasons.
Though the first two opponents on the schedule are two divisions smaller, the competition will be just as fierce as the Indians open on the road at rival Fairview before hosting GMC title contender Tinora in week two. A trip to Buckenmeyer Stadium in Napoleon will round out the league slate in a rugged stretch capped by a trip to Liberty Center on Sept. 10 to start league action. Patrick Henry, Delta, Archbold and Bryan are the final four games of the always-rugged NWOAL slate, though all but the Delta game will be played at Harmon Field.
“The league will again be very competitive from top to bottom this year,” said Moore. “I see returning champions Archbold and Liberty Center having strong teams again this year and should be the teams to beat but every team will need to bring their ‘A’ game each and every week.”
