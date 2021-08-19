DELTA — In his second stint as Delta head coach, Nate Ruple bounced back from an 0-10 start in 2019 to a very competitive 4-4 season in year two.
With nine starters back on offense and eight on defense, the Panthers now have their sights set much higher than just improvement with possible trophies on the brain in hopes of competing for the first league crown for the program since 2006.
The smash-mouth Delta Wing-T attack will be directed by junior QB James Ruple, who threw for four TDs on 28 completions and powered by a trio of running backs. 6-2, 215-pound senior Josh Tresnan-Reighard is back for a final go-round after rushing for 607 yards and five TDs to earn first team all-league honors. Jeremiah Wolford (Jr.) adds 390 yards and four TDs to the returning coffers while 5-7 junior Bryar Knapp provides a speedy option with 256 yards and two scores on the ground last year along with 13 catches for 170 yards.
Perhaps most important for the Panthers is the return of four starting offensive linemen, namely senior Austin Kohlhofer, a first team all-league and second team all-district pick at center in 2020.
With the senior trio of Evan Perry (honorable mention all-NWOAL guard), Rollin Robinson (6-2, 230) and Zane Shindorf, the trenches are in safe hands.
Perry (70 tackles, three sacks), Tresnan-Reighard (28 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 forced fumbles) and senior Kalvin Tenney (28 tackles) bring back three returning linebackers with all-league honors while five players are back with starting experience in the defensive backfield in Knapp, Ruple, and seniors Shawn Cook and DJ Davis.
“We return multiple positions on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” said Ruple. “Continuing to build on the experience of those returning players will be critical for success in 2021. We expect to be much more competitive in the NWOAL this upcoming season.”
Delta will host a pair of Green Meadows Conference squads in the nonconference slate with Ayersville in the opener and Paulding in a week three battle of the Panthers. A game against Cardinal Stritch at Oregon Clay splits the pair. Rival Evergreen opens up the league slate at home with trips to Patrick Henry and Liberty Center to round out the regular season.
