HOLGATE — Holgate’s second season at the eight-man level, though not as lofty as the unbeaten inaugural campaign in 2020, showed that the new transition is one that can lead to success in Tiger Country.
After a 5-3 campaign in the first full Northern 8 Football Conference slate, the Tigers and head coach Colton Wagner have optimism about keeping up the growth.
“In years past, if you said Holgate had a winning record,people would be excited. That’s not the case for us anymore,” said Wagner, 13-3 as head coach in the eight-man game and 16-10 overall. “We expect to win and came up short of our goal of competing for a conference championship.”
Numbers will be an issue for Holgate, as is always the case in eight-man football, but the Tigers enter the 2021 campaign with 12 players on the varsity roster.
Offensively, talent returns to the roster but a major hole will be left by the graduation of quarterback Gavyn Kupfersmith, who threw for 1,280 yards as a senior with 20 TDs and four interceptions while also rushing for 403 yards and seven scores en route to a first team all-Northern 8 nod.
Kupfersmith will serve as a QB and linebackers coach this fall, keeping that continuity going.
The role of field general will fall to a sophomore, either Xavier McCord or Dylan Boecker. McCord enters with the slight edge in the experience departmentwith a pair of pass attempts in 2020.
The anchor of the offense will be speedy running back Hunter Gerschutz. The 5-7 senior back averaged over nine yards a carry with 921 yards and 11 TDs on the ground on 98 totes while leading the team in the receiving game with 14 catches, 447 yards and six scores.
A trio of standout linemen in Brandon Hohenberger (first team all-Northern 8), Owen Frey (second team all-Northern 8) and Sammy Medina depart, along with senior Brodi Burgel and sophomore Anthony Wallace, who will not play this season.
Andrew Tenorio, a sophomore, brings letterman experience to the offensive line with freshmen Caleb McDougle (6-4, 225), Ethan Showalter and Hunter Soto bringing numbers but also inexperience.
Other targets in the pass game will be the loser of the starting QB battle, McCord or Boecker, along with sophomore Isaac DeLong. 2020 starters Robbie Thacker and Abe Kelly are also not going out for the 2021 Tiger season.
Sophomore Chris Plotts will see some carries as will DeLong while sophomore Ezekiel Belmares and freshman Canon Sexton will be in the mix at receiver and freshman Alexavier Alvarez at tight end.
“Offensively, we return a lot of speed and athleticism. I’m really looking forward to seeing what these guys can do with another year of experience under their belt,” said Wagner. “We are also returning Hunter (Gerschutz), who has the potential to put up video game stats this year.
“The main concern is the offensive line. We have guys fighting for playing time there but are all very inexperienced and young. We need them to pick up on things quick in order for us to play at a high level.”
Defensively, the Tigers competed well at times with a shutuout of Stryker while holding Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic to 20 points in a 19-point win last year but also saw big plays given up against Toledo Christian (50-44 win, 70-26 loss) and league champion Danbury (40 and 30 points allowed in two losses).
The athleticism in the secondary will be helpful in the Tigers’ 3-2-3 and 4-2-2 schemes with Gerschutz, McCord, Belmares and DeLong as options at cornerback.
The front seven will require some attention as Plotts, Boecker and Gerschutz could see time at linebacker while Showalter, Tenorio, Alvarez and sophomore Rachel Greenlaw will make up the trench attack for the Tigers.
“Much like the offense, our strengths are in our skill guys,” said Wagner. “We have a lot of playmakers and speed in the secondary. Currently there are a lot of question marks with the line and linebacker corps with huge holes to fill. This summer has been very important to see who wants to step up and be nasty in the trenches.”
With the addition of Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic to the Northern 8, the league race is as intriguing as ever with home-and-home dates with all four of Holgate’s league compatriots.
With just one scrimmage to work with in the preseason, it will be frying pan into the fire time for the Tiger roster ahead of a season opener at Toledo Christian.
“We have to grow up real fast,” admitted Wagner. “We need to pick up things quickly and get to playing fast and physical with max effort in everything we do. With our schedules not matching up with Michgian, we were unable to get much-needed scrimmages this season. There are a lot of question marks with (week one) being the first live reps we will see against an opponent, which is something I have never experienced.”
Non-league matchups for the Tigers include a trip to Britton-Deerfield (Mich.) on Oct. 15 and a home date against Tri-State Crusaders (Harlan, Ind.) on Oct. 22.
With low numbers, the season will be a test for both coaches and players.
“We have the 12 toughest guys in the school that aren’t lazy, want to compete and get better,” said Wagner. “Obviously with only one senior and no juniors, there is going to be a lot of growing pains, especially with only 12 guys, but it is going to be exciting to see how this team progresses and grows throughout the season.”
The league race, with Danbury reigning as league champ, should be a wide-open one, per Wagner.
“The Northern 8 should be a very competitive conference,” added the Holgate mentor. “Every team lost a large number of key contributors, including every starting quarterback. With starting conference play as early as week one, we have to be playing at an already high level. We don’t have time to ease into things.”
