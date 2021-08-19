WEST UNITY — The 2020 campaign was a trying one for Hilltop in head coach Nate Massie’s fourth season.
Early-season injuries dinged the season from the start in an 0-8 effort that saw the Cadets score just 20 points all season.
Though signal-caller Connor Schlosser does depart, along with five other starters, a solid core of returners does come back for Massie in year five for the Red and White.
“We did the best we could and modified the offense to fit what we had,” explained Massie, a Hilltop grad himself. “There were lots of first-year starters on the team who grew as the season progressed and have showed potential for this upcoming season.”
As the new field general emerges, he will have some speed and talent at the skill positions to work with.
Senior Andyn Haynes, one of three candidates at QB, tallied 100 yards rushing and receiving a season ago. Freshmen Devin Dempsey and Cameron Schlosser will also vie for the signal-caller job.
Seniors Wyatt Beltz and Alex Richmond will be joined by 6-3 junior Tyzon Pelfrey in the backfield with sophomore Anthony Eckenrode and freshmen Brock Kesler and Carson Crossgrove at the receiver spots.
Pelfrey will look to continue his rise at the defensive end spot after racking up four sacks and six TFLs as a sophomore. Beltz added 55 tackles and a sack as a junior from his linebacker spot with Haynes, Hunter Leupp (Sr.) and Dalton Bauer (So.) bringing back experience in that corps.
Massie cited the experience in the front seven of the Cadet defensive unit as a positive heading into the 2021 campaign.
Richmond (20 tackles), Haynes (28 tackles, 1 INT) and Eckenrode will be leaned on in the secondary along with Dempsey and Kessler joining the fold.
“The biggest keys are bringing young players up to speed at key positions quickly and having great execution on both sides of the ball,” said Massie.
Hilltop will open its regular season with an interesting matchup as Jackson-Milton will make the trek from the Youngstown area after prior week one foe Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic opted to join the Northern 8. The Cadets and Blue Jays will meet Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Glass Bowl at the University of Toledo at 2 p.m.
A home tilt with Edgerton at Daft Field on Aug. 27 follows.
