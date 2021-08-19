EDON — A high-scoring offense with a returning star triggerman will spur the Edon Bombers in veteran head coach Bob Olwin’s second season at the helm.
In Olwin’s first year with the program, the Bombers tallied their third consecutive winning season with a 6-4 mark, finished as TAAC runners-up at 4-1 and claimed a first-round playoff victory.
Now with 6-4 gunslinger Drew Gallehue back behind center and 14 returning lettermen suiting up in Blue and White, the squad will have another chance to rack up the points.
Gallehue, a four-year letterman and all-Ohio performer in basketball and was a first team all-state performer in Division VII after throwing for 2,900 yards (215-of-373) and 38 touchdowns in Olwin’s wide-open attack that racked up 37.7 points per contest.
Senior twins Hayden (40 catches, 447 yards, six TDs) and Henley Dye (40 catches, 517 yards, five TDs) will provide talented targets, along with 5-10 senior Ethan Steinke (30 catches, 477 yards, three TDs) and 6-3 junior Caden Nester (57 catches, 707 yards, 11 TDs). The Edon offense returns nine starters with the defense bringing back eight.
Top target Dawson Kiess, a second team all-Ohio pick at receiver, does depart after catching 58 balls for 710 yards and 14 TDs from Gallehue.
Adding to the fold is a transfer from nearby Edgerton as former Bulldog standout Gannon Ripke, son of former Edgerton hoops coach and now Edon mentor and athletic director Matt Ripke, will play his senior season with the Bombers after lettering three times with Edgerton.
Ripke tallied a team-high 1,255 all-purpose yards (804 rushing, 392 receiving) with 15 touchdowns while tallying 20 tackles, two sacks, three TFLs and an interception at Edgerton last season, earning honorable mention all-Ohio accolades, and will provide another weapon for the Edon roster.
Another impact player for the Bombers will be in the trenches as 6-3, 295-pound bruiser Cassius Hulbert (four-year letterman, 71 tackles, three sacks) is back for his final go-round in Bomber Blue.
Defensively, the Bombers will look for improvement after surrendering 38.2 points per game last season, including 62 to Northwood, 75 in a playoff loss to Arlington and 56 in a double-OT loss at Paulding to end the 2020 season.
Departing the program is the reigning Crescent-News Defensive Player of the Year in Jobe Carlson, who racked up 147 tackles and six TFLs in his senior campaign. With Carlson’s graduation, the linebacking corps will have some depth issues, per Olwin.
Numbers are also up in the Edon program with an influx of 10-12 more players in the program, allowing for a junior varsity season.
“Our kids have worked hard and are eager to start the season,” said Olwin. “As far as the conference outlook goes, Northwood, Ottawa Hills and us should be the favorites.”
A trip to non-league rival Edgerton awaits in Edon’s season opener while defending champion Northwood will host the Bombers to open the TAAC slate.
