METAMORA — Though offensive struggles plagued Evergreen through much of an 0-8 start in 2020, the Vikings ended the year on a high note with back-to-back victories over Swanton and Montpelier to take a winning streak into 2021.
For fifth-year coach Aaron Schmidt, the hope is that upswing will carry into the upcoming year with a solid core group of returners.
Evergreen will have to replace its top rusher (Brock Hudik, 462 yards, five TDs) and receiver Jacob Riggs (42 catches, 603 yards, second team all-NWOAL) but signal caller Payton Boucher is back to run the offense as a senior.
Boucher passed for 815 yards and eight scores in 10 games for the Vikings last year while rushing for 407 yards and three more scores to earn an honorable mention all-league nod at QB.
Junior Connor Hewson will see time at running back after getting three carries last year and two receptions. Riley Dunbar (6-4, So., two catches, 12 yards, one TD) will be a main target for Boucher, along with 6-2 soph Grant Richardson (two catches, 19 yards, one TD) and Jesse Spradlin (So., two catches, 31 yards.
Seniors Cody Sheller (6-0, 280) and Ashton Sayers, juniors Sam Worline, Camden Schlueter and Andrew Geer and sophomores Diesil Stoykoff and Robbie Pennington will be in the mix on the offensive front to protect the developing backfield.
A defensive unit that improved by seasons’ end will see Worline (29 tackles), Stoykoff (five tackles), Pennington (four tackles) and Geer (four tackles) battle up front in the trenches while senior Landen Vance (54 tackles, three sacks, honorable mention all-NWOAL end) will be joined at linebacker by Hunter Vaculik (nine tackles) and Sayers (seven tackles) in a position group that lost three starters from last season.
Vance will be a weapon in the special teams game after averaging 30.4 yards a punt in 2020 en route to a first team all-NWOAL spot.
“We will need our experienced players to step up and help the new kids on both sides of the ball,” said Schmidt of keys to a 2021 uptick. “We will need to have some leaders emerge in order to help lead our team through hard times and keep us focused during good times.
“Offensively, we will need to establish a run game and control the clock and get our playmakers the ball in space. Defensively, we need to do a better job of not giving up the big play, which has been an Achilles heel for us in the past.”
Evergreen will travel to Montpelier in week two in a rematch from last season, sandwiched by home tilts with North Baltimore and Ottawa Hills at Pifer Field. Rival Swanton will host the Vikings in the regular season finale on Oct. 22.
