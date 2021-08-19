EDGERTON — Brody Flegal’s first season at the helm of the Edgerton football program got off to a rough start with a narrow loss to Hicksville and a blanking by league power Tinora to put the Bulldogs in an 0-2 hole.
As the season progressed, however, the Bulldogs found their footing and some offensive explosiveness to win five of their last six games and had two more canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
With a topsy-turvy season out of the way and a full year to prepare, Flegal’s sophomore campaign has more optimism following the mid-season surge in 2020 with 10 returning lettermen and a veteran trench presence.
“I’m proud of the way our team responded to adversity in the difficult 2020 season,” said Flegal, an Edgerton grad himself. “After starting out 0-2, we finished out our season going 5-1.”
While incorporating his own concepts and mindset, Flegal and the Bulldogs still kept up the smashmouth run game from the Ben Wilhelm era and used to rack up 273.5 yards on the ground per contest a season ago.
Departing from that offense, however, are the Bulldogs’ top three rushers in Gannon Ripke (804 rush yards, 11 TDs, 11.8 yards per carry, 25 catches, 392 yards, four TDs, first team all-GMC end), Craig Blue (614 rush yards, seven TDs, 26 catches, 295 yards, two TDs, second team all-GMC) and Isaiah Canales (502 rush yards, seven TDs, second team all-GMC).
Blue and Canales leave via graduation while Ripke has transferred to Edon for his senior season.
One player who is back, however, is quarterback Corey Everetts. The 5-11 signal-caller threw for 882 yards and eight touchdowns on 69-of-120 passing as a sophomore while rushing for 136 yards and a score.
Everetts loses his top four targets in Ripke, Blue, Canales and Jared Swan (six catches, 61 yards) but will have 6-4 senior tight end Nate Timbrook (three catches, 49 yards, two TDs) as an option in the pass game.
Juniors Quentin Blue and Warren Nichols will be candidates in the run game after combining for 110 yards and two TDs on 14 carries last season.
Though all-league linemen Ashton Miler (second team all-GMC tackle) and Jordan Warner (second team all-GMC defensive tackle) depart, a trio of starters will be back to anchor the offensive front in senior Isaiah Kellogg (honorable mention all-GMC) and juniors Cooper Everetts (6-0, 260) and Blake Flower.
Ray Pelz (Jr.) and Anakin Scott (Sr.) will join the rotation as likely starters in the trenches while Isaiah Fry (Jr.), Terrell Nickels (Sr.) and Owen Roth (So., 6-2, 200) will join Blue and Nichols in toting the rock. Kadyn Picillo (6-0 Jr.), Carter Herman (6-1, So.) and Riley Kollar (5-10, Jr.) will be in the mix with some size at receiver, along with Blue.
On the defensive side of things, the Bulldogs were stingy against the run (84.3 yards per game, three ypc) but were dinged in the pass game (185.8 ypg, 13 TDs allowed).
Craig Blue led the Edgerton defense in tackles with 56 last season while Warner racked up 27.5 tackles, six sacks and 7.5 TFLs before graduating.
Everetts was no slouch, however, finishing second with 36.5 tackles, four TFLs and leading the team with three interceptions from his safety spot in 2020.
Nichols will help anchor the linebacking corps in the Bulldogs’ 3-4 scheme after tallying 35.5 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five TFLs a year ago with Fry (four tackles), Kellogg (1.5 tackles), Roth (two tackles) and Flower (3.5 tackles) joining the fray.
The defensive front will try to keep up a tradition of stout line play as Cooper Everetts (two tackles, both TFLs), Cayden Burkhart (Jr., 5-11, 300), Timbrook and Pelz fill in the gaps.
Quentin Blue will join Corey Everetts at safety while Picillo (15.5 tackles) and Carter Herman (So.) man the cornerback spots.
Corey Everetts will return to punt after booting 16 kicks at a 36.8-yard clip, good for second team all-GMC honors at the position.
“We as a team will focus on competing and improving each day,” explained Flegal. “We must execute the fundamentals of blocking and tackling and be a disciplined football team in order to be successful.”
Including the 2020 postseason, the Bulldogs have qualified for the Division VII postseason each of the last four years and have not finished with a losing record since 2015.
Edgerton will look to continue that run of success in 2020 with a traditional non-league trip through Williams County. The Bulldogs will host Edon in a season opener sure to be feisty at Stauffer Field before traveling to Hilltop and Montpelier the next two weeks and to Ayersville in the team’s Green Meadows Conference opener on Sept. 10.
The Bulldogs will get both defending league champion Fairview (Sept. 24) and league title contender Tinora (Oct. 8) at home this season.
