Defiance will look for a culture change and a new start in 2021, starting at the top.
Former Bryan and Wauseon head coach Travis Cooper will take the reins of a program he served as an assistant in during Jerry Buti’s tenure and again last season as offensive coordinator for now-departed head coach Kevin Kline.
Cooper, who racked up 73 wins in his head coaching career (2008-18), has been upfront about his eagnerness to take on the role of Bulldog head coach and the program he inherits has fallen on hard times.
The most recent season to end in a record of .500 or better came in 2013 at 6-5 with a combined mark of 13-57 since then.
The first step to a return to relevancy?
“The biggest thing is just our kids getting some confidence,” said Cooper, who was an assistant at Defiance from 2003-07 before taking the Bryan job in 2008. “I think it’s going to take getting over a hurdle and beating a team that would have beat us in the past or overcoming a situation that turned against us in the past.
“Things have to happen that prove what we’re doing in practice is working and seeing the fruits of those labors.”
The 2020 campaign was an up-and-down one as Defiance slid to a 1-9 record. That mark could have looked different with a 7-0 loss to Lima Shawnee and a 16-6 loss to Elida during the regular season and a 32-28 loss at Milton-Union in a late-notice game on the road.
However, the Bulldogs’ lone win came in an emotional Division III Region 10 first-round playoff trip to Cleveland suburb Bay Village Bay that saw a throwback defensive effort in a 27-10 win.
However, the win is far from what the Bulldogs are looking for and the Blue and White will have sights set on improvement across the board.
Offensively, Defiance does bring back some talent and experience on the line with four returning starters and some senior weapons but will have to replace starting quarterback Drew Davis.
Davis threw for 1,292 yards with five TDs and 14 interceptions last season. Junior Gavin Miller will be the next man up in the QB line for the Bulldogs as Miller and running back Drew Kellermyer combined for three attempts each, three total completions and nine yards from Miller with an interception.
“Gavin’s a competitor and often his hardest critic,” said Cooper. “He’s going to do what it takes to win and he’s a tough kid. I thiink the kids respect the way he goes about things. We’ve got a few guys at the position but he’s the most ready to play.”
Whoever ends up taking the first snap week one against Napoleon will do so with plenty of experience in front of him in seniors Alex Hoeffel, Dawson Hornish, Keagen Villarreal and Braeton Morris.
Senior Keaton Linebrink will join the rotation as well, along with sophomore Caden Allman and junior Caden Hazelton.
The skill positions will garner some attention on the quick turf at Fred J. Brown Stadium as speedsters Drew Kellermyer and Kam’Ron Rivera are back.
Kellermyer was a jack of all trades for the Bulldogs on offense in 2020, completing two passes for 106 yards and two TDs, leading the team with 414 rush yards and four scores and catching 25 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns.
Rivera, a 5-10 senior, led the team in receptions (33) and yards (449) last fall, catching one touchdown pass. Payton Switzer does depart via graduation (18 catches, 251 yards, one TD), the only other player to catch more than seven passes last season.
Gavin Hale could see time at both running back and receiver as the senior rushed for 220 yards last year and caught seven balls for 92 yards. Sophomore Brogan Castillo turned some heads during the scrimmage slate while senior Wade Liffick will be in the skill-position mix as well while Dom Tracy will serve as a tight end in the DHS offense.
Execution will be a main key for the DHS offense as the Bulldogs were plagued by turnovers and penalties, especially in the red zone.
“From day one, one of our points of emphasis has been discipline,” said Cooper on cleaning up mistakes. “Every team’s going to have penalties but we’ve got to make sure ours don’t happen at crucial times. I think we’ve come a long way in that aspect but we’ll see what happens once games start.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the Bulldogs showed flashes of competitiveness with 10 interceptions, seven recovered fumbles and 11 sacks but often were backed into corners against tough offensive attacks in the Western Buckeye League, surrendering 31.6 points per game and nearly 220 yards rushing each Friday night.
The good news for the DHS defense is its top performer does return in 2021. Senior defensive back Bailey DeTray was a revelation in 2020, returning an interception for a touchdown against Van Wert in week two before going on to lead the team in tackles (93) and interceptions (three).
DeTray will be joined by returning starter Gavin Hale (Sr., 46 tackles, three TFLs, two INTs) in the defensive backfield while a trio of solid linebackers are also back.
Seniors Dom Tracy (74 tackles, seven TFLs, one sack, three fumble recoveries) and Alex Hoeffel (72 tackles, 18 TFLs, two sacks, three forced fumbles) and junior Gavin Miller (26 tackles, three TFLs) will patrol in the front seven as Villarreal will bring 23 tackles and a sack from last season to the defensive front with Linebrink, Allman and Hazelton joining the fold as well.
Sophomore Grant Rodenberger will be in the mix in the linebacking corps with Kellermyer, Rivera and Servantre Graves (Sr.) in the secondary.
“The defense is flying around, the defensive line has really stepped up and other guys are growing by leaps and bounds,” noted Cooper on the task ahead on defense. “We’ve been able to force a lot of turnovers in the scrimmages and 7-on-7’s, we want to continue that defensively because that can be a difference-maker in games.”
Branden Gmutza will be back to place kick for the Bulldogs, pulling double duty on the football and soccer teams after hitting eight of nine extra points a season ago. DeTray will serve as punter this season.
For the first time ever, Defiance will play consecutive games against Napoleon on the overall schedule after the COVID-19-adjusted schedule a year ago moved six WBL games to the front of the schedule and the River Rock Rivalry to Week 10.
A 28-0 Napoleon win in that game marked the seventh Wildcat win in the last 10 meetings and the first decided by more than two TDs since 2012.
The importance of the rivalry isn’t lost on Cooper.
“I think my appreciation has grown over the years, learning more and more about what this rivalry means,” said the DHS mentor. “It’s one of the biggest and oldest rivalries in the state.”
Defiance’s nine-game league slate gets off to a big start in week two with a trip to perennial title contender St. Marys in week two before hosting defending D-IV state champion Van Wert on Sept. 3. Lima Shawnee, Lima Bath and Wapakoneta will round out the home tilts on the league schedule for the Bulldogs with back-to-back weeks of road games in September (Kenton Sept. 17, Elida Sept. 24) and October (Celina Oct. 8, Ottawa-Glandorf Oct. 15).
“I think the WBL is very deep,” said Cooper of the league race. “The NWOAL is another great league with great coaches but when I was at Wauseon, there were always two or three teams that we look at the schedule and say, we have a tremendous talent advantage. When you look at the WBL schedule, we have to be tired of being that team that people look at and think we’re going to be a win for them.
“We’ve got to stop that doormat mentality and put that label on someone else.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.