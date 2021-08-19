BRYAN — Bryan suffered three setbacks during the 2020 regular season, all to teams who finished ahead of the Golden Bears in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League standings.
As head coach Grant Redhead has helped build the program into a consistent squad in the area, the next step towards competing comes in overcoming that hierarchy.
For the Bears, that means doing so without a quartet of first team all-NWOAL performers from last season and the core of the passing game in QB Ethan Wasson, receivers Caleb Kepler and Decota Shaw and 6-8 tight end Titus Rohrer.
The cupboard is far from bare, however, in Redhead’s seventh season in charge and the Bears have eyes on continuing the run of four straight seasons of .500 football or better.
Bryan competed well in league play after a 37-8 loss to Archbold in the season opener. A run of four wins in five games spurred the Bears in their Division IV postseason opener, a 42-12 rout of Lorain Clearview before falling to Huron in the second round.
With Wasson (98-153, 1,201 yards, 13 TDs, 116 rush yards, three TDs) departing, a trio of candidates are in the mix to take over under center. Senior AJ Martinez, junior Dylan Dominique and sophomore Jase Kepler are all vying for the job with Martinez bringing the most experience from a season ago with 37 attempts, 322 yards and five TDs.
What is more established is who that QB will be handing the ball off to as senior Korbin Shepherd returns to tote the rock after tallying 802 yards and seven scores last season en route to a second team all-NWOAL nod.
The trenches also are a strength in Redhead’s view, as plenty of size up front returns in senior Nick Herold (6-0, 265), guard Parker Vollmer (Jr., second team all-NWOAL), junior Zain Bell (6-7, 318) and senior Noah Phillips (6-0, 280). Tyler Spisak (Jr.) and Austin Koch (Jr.) will also be in the mix for starting spots.
With Rohrer (33 catches, 454 yards, seven TDs, first team all-NWOAL), Shaw (13 catches, 238 yards, three TDs, honorable mention all-NWOAL) and Kepler (37 catches, 589 yards, five TDs) departing, seniors Jay Damron (6-1, six catches, 47 yards, one TD) and Craig Jackson will be the main targets in the offense’s passing attack, with sophomore Sam Herold (one catch, 25 yards, one TD) seeing time at tight end. Martinez caught five passes for 67 yards last season as well.
Defensively, the Golden Bears kept things competitive all season long in 2020 but graduate some athleticism and talent in the secondary with Kepler () earning first-team honors at defensive back.
Damron (26 tackles, three INTs, six deflections, one TD, honorable mention all-NWOAL) will be back at cornerback along with Martinez (17 tackles) and Jase Kepler while seniors Carter Brown (78 tackles, three deflections) and Mikey Wolff (72 tackles, two TFLs) will man safety spots.
The front seven should bring some grit to the gridiron with Nick Herold (44 tackles, five TFLs, one sack, honorable mention all-NWOAL) leading the charge in the Bears’ 4-2-5 alignment. Senior Joey Douglas (6-3, 265, six tackles) will be another bruiser up front along with Vollmer (two tackles) and senior Conner Brown (32 tackles, 1.5 sacks).
Sam Herold (73 tackles, two TFLs, one fumble recovery) and Ayden Pelz (team-high 98 tackles, six TFLs, two deflections) will likely start at linebacker, with Pelz earning honorable mention all-league honors last year at the position.
Senior Quinn Brown brings back experience in the special teams realm at kicker and will battle for the starting punting job with Wolff.
“Staying healthy is a big key for us,” said Redhead of important factors to another solid season in Golden Bear Country. “Our offensive line and running game are strengths right now but we need to see that development of the quarterback and receivers to grow our passing game.”
A traditional season-opening matchup with longtime rival and defending D-IV state champion Van Wert leads things off at Golden Bear Stadium in Bryan’s season opener before a pair of road games at Maumee and nearby Fairview.
No layoff awaits the Bears in league play as defending league victor Archbold visits in the league lidlifter before contender Delta comes to town on Sept. 17. Consecutive trips to Henry County against Patrick Henry and Liberty Center will also provide some stiff tests.
“Delta and Wauseon should be very strong,” said Redhead of the league outlook. “Archbold, PH and LC are still tough and always competitive. If you’re not focused, you can get beat by anybody.”
