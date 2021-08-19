ANTWERP

2020

Antwerp 20, Waynefield-Goshen 17

Leipsic 41, Antwerp 13

2007

Ada 41, Antwerp 12

2003

Cory-Rawson 48, Antwerp 7

2001

Columbus Grove 29, Antwerp 14

2000

Antwerp 21, Ayersville 7

McComb 21, Antwerp 6

1999

Cardinal Stritch 43, Antwerp 14

1998

Tiffin Calvert 34, Antwerp 0

ARCHBOLD

2020

Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0

Archbold 35, Carey 28

Columbus Grove 34, Archbold 20

2019

Archbold 27, Coldwater 21

Archbold 31, Liberty Center 30

Anna 42, Archbold 7

2017

Archbold 23, Indian Lake 14

Marion Pleasant 28, Archbold 24

2012

Col. Station Columbia 39, Archbold 34

2010

Archbold 49, Northwood 0

Lima Central Catholic 35, Archbold 14

2008

Archbold 26, Liberty Center 6

Liberty-Benton 42, Archbold 10

2007

Liberty-Benton 45, Archbold 13

2002

Archbold 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Archbold 16, Delta 13

Kenton 52, Archbold 0

1990

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Archbold 23, Ayersville 13

Archbold 34, Minster 7

Sandusky St. Mary 14, Archbold 0

1989

Versailles 33, Archbold 12

1988

DIVISION V STATE CHAMPION

Archbold 42, Fremont St. Joe 8

Archbold 37, Monroeville 24

Archbold 20, Minster 0

Archbold 42, Mogadore 14

1987

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Archbold 21, Otsego 7

Archbold 3, Huron 0

Gates-Mills Hawken 21, Archbold 14

1982

DIVISION IV STATE RUNNER-UP

Archbold 31, Rossford 6

Archbold 17, Wellington 0

West Jefferson 6, Archbold 0

1980

DIVISION IV STATE SEMIFINALIST

Archbold 10, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Cincinnati Mariemont 35, Archbold 7

AYERSVILLE

2020

Edgerton 34, Ayersville 22

2016

Ayersville 49, Seneca East 0

Ayersville 30, Bucyrus Wynford 6

Patrick Henry 21, Ayersville 19

2015

Colonel Crawford 42, Ayersville 10

2007

Ayersville 35, Carey 14

Ada 51, Ayersville 50

2006

Ayersville 33, Bucyrus Wynford 30

Ayersville 39, Fairview 33

Liberty-Benton 48, Ayersville 7

2004

Columbus Grove 21, Ayersville 14

2000

Antwerp 21, Ayersville 7

1999

Pandora-Gilboa 45, Ayersville 21

1997

Delphos St. John’s 56, Ayersville 14

1991

Bluffton 37, Ayersville 0

1990

Archbold 23, Ayersville 13

1989

Ayersville 35, Lima Central Catholic 32

Sandusky St. Marys 21, Ayersville 14

1987

Delphos Jefferson 12, Ayersville 0

1986

DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP

Ayersville 40, Elmore Woodmore 0

Ayersville 34, Tiffin Calvert 0

Ayersville 29, Mogadore 28

Newark Catholic 28, Ayersville 27

BRYAN

2020

Bryan 42, Lorain Clearview 12

Huron 44, Bryan 22

2018

Clear Fork 20, Bryan 6

2013

Bryan 43, Genoa 36

Bryan 49, River Valley 19

Kenton 46, Bryan 43

2012

Bryan 41, Columbus Bishop Watterson 24

Napoleon 21, Bryan 20

2009

Columbus St. Francis DeSales 45, Bryan 21

DEFIANCE

2020

Defiance 27, Bay Village Bay 10

Bowling Green 56, Defiance 13

2013

Toledo Central Catholic 69, Defiance 14

2008

Avon 7, Defiance 0

2003

Defiance 26, Grafton Midview 0

Defiance 25, Sylvania Southview 13

Avon Lake 27, Defiance 6

2001

Defiance 28, Maumee 10

Avon Lake 17, Defiance 14

2000

Defiance 14, Toledo St. Francis 13

Defiance 35, Green 14

Akron Buchtel 31, Defiance 28

1997

DIVISION II STATE CHAMPIONS

Defiance 35, Bowling Green 0

Defiance 33, Brecksville 12

Defiance 28, Lebanon 20

Defiance 36, Uniontown Lake 10

1996

Columbus Watterson 20, Defiance 12

1994

Defiance 26, Springfield 3

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 21, Defiance 12

DELTA

2020

Seneca East 32, Delta 28

2015

Delta 21, Bucyrus Wynford 15

Van Buren 29, Delta 28

2014

Liberty-Benton 28, Delta 0

2006

St. Peter Bedford Chanel 16, Delta 7

2004

Delta 56, Urbana 20

Coldwater 41, Delta 35

2003

DIVISION IV STATE SEMIFINALIST

Delta 31, Huron 28

Delta 28, Urbana 20

Delta 16, Coldwater 14

Versailles 28, Delta 7

2002

Delta 14, Rossford 6

Archbold 16, Delta 13

2001

Castalia Margaretta 34, Delta 14

2000

Sandusky Perkins 50, Delta 6

EDGERTON

2020

Edgerton 34, Ayersville 22

2019

Edgerton 44, McComb 21

Leipsic 39, Edgerton 6

2018

Edgerton 36, Norwalk St. Paul 0

Edgerton 52, Pandora-Gilboa 8

McComb 33, Edgerton 18

2017

Tiffin Calvert 50, Edgerton 43

2011

McComb 49, Edgerton 39

2010

Delphos St. Johns 73, Edgerton 21

2003

Northwood 20, Edgerton 3

1983

McComb 25, Edgerton 0

EDON

2020

Edon 34, Arcadia 7

Arlington 75, Edon 6

2019

Norwalk St. Paul 35, Edon 21

2013

Tiffin Calvert 34, Edon 31

2011

Tiffin Calvert 42, Edon 20

2002

Cory-Rawson 42, Edon 0

1999

Tiffin Calvert 19, Edon 6

EVERGREEN

2020

Ashland Crestview 49, Evergreen 0

1984

Collins Western Reserve 14, Evergreen 13

FAIRVIEW

2020

Fairview 67, Bluffton 6

Fairview 38, Northwood 36

Fairview 35, Colonel Crawford 34

Columbus Grove 42, Fairview 21

2019

Fairview 29, Lima Central Catholic 27

Anna 54, Fairview 20

2018

Fairview 35, Gibsonburg 7

Fairview 32, Hillsdale 26

Seneca East 26, Fairview 21

2009

Tinora 45, Fairview 6

2008

Bucyrus Wynford 40, Fairview 34

2007

Tinora 45, Fairview 42

2006

Fairview 52, Patrick Henry 49

Ayersville 39, Fairview 33

2004

Liberty Center 47, Fairview 28

2001

Fairview 28, Bluffton 27

Liberty Center 13, Fairview 12

1999

Liberty Center 43, Fairview 21

HICKSVILLE

2020

Hicksville 28, Woodmore 16

Tinora 34, Hicksville 13

2017

Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8

Liberty-Benton 60, Hicksville 7

2016

Hicksville 33, Leipsic 16

McComb 42, Hicksville 0

2015

Tiffin Calvert 42, Hicksville 35 (2OT)

2013

Hicksville 28, McComb 21

Arlington 54, Hicksville 14

2011

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Hicksville 28, Hopewell-Loudon 7

Hicksville 20, Liberty-Benton 13

Hicksville 34, Patrick Henry 7

Coldwater 41, Hicksville 21

2009

Lima Central Catholic 49, Hicksville 0

2004

DIVISION VI STATE SEMIFINALIST

Hicksville 41, Pandora-Gilboa 36

Hicksville 26, Columbus Grove 19

Hicksville 30, McComb 20

Norwalk St. Paul 22, Hicksville 0

2003

Columbus Grove 52, Hicksville 6

HILLTOP

2015

Lucas 51, Hilltop 6

2008

Ada 56, Hilltop 8

2007

Arlington 48, Hilltop 0

HOLGATE

1984

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Holgate 6, McComb 0

Middletown Fenwick 22, Holgate 21 (OT)

LIBERTY CENTER

2020

Liberty Center 69, New London 6

Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

Colonel Crawford 34, Liberty Center 28 (OT)

2019

Liberty Center 43, Allen East 12

Archbold 31, Liberty Center 30

2018

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Liberty Center 24, Miami East 21

Liberty Center 14, Oak Harbor 0

Liberty Center 43, Genoa 40

Orrville 38, Liberty Center 7

2016

Liberty Center 28, Colonel Crawford 20

Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 3

2012

Liberty-Benton 16, Liberty Center 7

2011

Liberty Center 28, Carey 0

Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 7

2008

Archbold 26, Liberty Center 6

2007

Patrick Henry 50, Liberty Center 6

2006

Hopwell-Loudon 42, Liberty Center 22

2005

Sandusky St. Marys 29, Liberty Center 12

2004

Liberty Center 47, Fairview 28

Liberty Center 27, Bluffton 0

Patrick Henry 41, Liberty Center 27

2001

Liberty Center 22, Ashland Crestview 20

Liberty Center 13, Fairview 12

Marion Pleasant 24, Liberty Center 0

2000

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 7

Liberty Center 22, Delphos Jefferson 20

Liberty Center 28, Marion Pleasant 21

St. Peter Bedford Chanel 31, Liberty Center 30

1999

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Liberty Center 43, Fairview 21

Liberty Center 35, Columbus Grove 28

Liberty Center 49, Sycamore Mohawk 28

St. Henry 35, Liberty Center 28

1998

DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP

Liberty Center 14, Bluffton 7

Liberty Center 13, Applecreek Waynedale 7

Liberty Center 43, Warren JFK 0

Versailles 22, Liberty Center 7

1997

DIVISION V STATE CHAMPIONS

Liberty Center 21, Marion Pleasant 19

Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 14

Liberty Center 44, Applecreek Waynedale 8

Liberty Center 49, Amanda Clearcreek 8

1993

DIVISION V STATE RUNNER-UP

Liberty Center 45, McComb 23

Liberty Center 42, Crestline 19

Liberty Center 34, Sydney Lehman 7

Steubenville Catholic 17, Liberty Center 14 (OT)

1992

Liberty Center 7, Columbus Grove 6

Liberty Center 30, Fremont St. Joesph 8

St. Henry 28, Liberty Center 6

1991

Liberty Center 43, Marion Elgin 18

Springfield Central Catholic 30, Liberty Center 28

1980

Tiffin Calvert 40, Liberty Center 19

MONTPELIER

2020

Carey 63, Montpelier 0

1993

Montpelier 27, Otsego 14

Huron 13, Montpelier 6

1992

Elyria Catholic 8, Montpelier 7

1973

CLASS A STATE RUNNER-UP

Montpelier 19, Newark Catholic 8

Middletown Fenwick 27, Montpelier 7

NAPOLEON

2020

Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20

2013

Sandusky Perkins 35, Napoleon 11

2012

Napoleon 30, River Valley 6

Napoleon 21, Bryan 20

Bellevue 35, Napoleon 20

2011

Clyde 27, Napoleon 7

2009

Napoleon 24, Columbus Eastmoor Academy 14

Columbus Bishop Watterson 6, Napoleon 3

2007

Napoleon 48, Urbana 6

Clyde 19, Napoleon 13

2006

Sunbury Big Walnut 31, Napoleon 20

2005

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 35, Napoleon 14

2004

Eastwood 17, Napoleon 0

2002

Akron Buchtel 49, Napoleon 21

1999

Lima Bath 24, Napoleon 21

1998

Napoleon 35, Columbus Mifflin 0

Columbus St. Francis DeSales 49, Napoleon 0

1986

Napoleon 34, Elyria Catholic 14

Fostoria 14, Napoleon 0

OTTAWA-GLANDORF

2020

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, West Salem Northwestern 0

Otsego 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

2019

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Galion 17

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Wauseon 14

Clyde 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 10

2016

Ottawa-Glandorf 49, Bellevue 34

Ottawa-Glandorf 33, Indian Lake 28

Columbus Bishop Hartley 38, Ottawa-Glandorf 35

2015

Ottawa-Glandorf 23, Indian Lake 15

Columbus Bishop Hartley 42, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

2012

Ottawa-Glandorf 72, Clearview 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Genoa 12

Columbus Bishop Hartley 41, Ottawa-Glandorf 31

2011

Eastwood 31, Ottawa-Glandorf 0

2010

Genoa 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

2009

DIVISION IV STATE SEMIFINALIST

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Wooster Triway 14

Ottawa-Glandorf 48, Eastwood 3

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Orrville 20

Chagrin Falls 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

2008

Ottawa-Glandorf 56, Lorain Clearview 12

Ottawa-Glandorf 28, Marion Pleasant 21 (OT)

Genoa 40, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

2007

Ottawa-Glandorf 35, Fostoria 18

Marion Pleasant 48, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

2006

Milton-Union 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 21

2005

Ottawa-Glandorf 41, Otsego 7

Huron 10, Ottawa-Glandorf 3

2002

Archbold 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

2000

Ottawa-Glandorf 42, Fostoria 21

Columbus Watterson 21, Ottawa-Glandorf 14

1997

Ottawa-Glandorf 27, Cincinnati Wyoming 0

Germantown Valleyview 36, Ottawa-Glandorf 22

PATRICK HENRY

2020

Patrick Henry 51, Vanlue 12

Hopewell-Loudon 41, Patrick Henry 6

2019

DIVISION VII STATE SEMIFINALIST

Patrick Henry 26, Arlington 14

Patrick Henry 42, Norwalk St. Paul 14

Patrick Henry 27, Leipsic 13

Marion Local 40, Patrick Henry 6

2018

McComb 45, Patrick Henry 21

2016

DIVISION VI STATE SEMIFINALIST

Patrick Henry 39, Tinora 0

Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 3

Patrick Henry 21, Ayersville 19

Marion Local 36, Patrick Henry 7

2012

Patrick Henry 20, Northwood 19

Patrick Henry 56, Columbia 15

Liberty-Benton 22, Patrick Henry 21

2011

Patrick Henry 49, Northwood 28

Patrick Henry 21, Liberty Center 7

Hicksville 34, Patrick Henry 7

2010

Patrick Henry 35, Tiffin Columbia 12

Ashland Hillsdale 48, Patrick Henry 41

2009

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Patrick Henry 41, Northwood 14

Patrick Henry 42, Jeromesville Hillsdale 19

Patrick Henry 28, Tinora 21

Coldwater 35, Patrick Henry 24

2008

Patrick Henry 38, Ashland Crestview 7

Patrick Henry 21, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Liberty-Benton 28, Patrick Henry 0

2007

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Patrick Henry 50, Liberty Center 6

Patrick Henry 34, Lima Central Catholic 14

Patrick Henry 44, Liberty-Benton 27

Marion Local 42, Patrick Henry 20

2006

Fairview 52, Patrick Henry 49

2005

DIVISION V STATE CHAMPIONS

Patrick Henry 34, Elmwood 31

Patrick Henry 41, Wayne Trace 6

Patrick Henry 56, Bucyrus Wynford 35

Patrick Henry 48, North Lima South Range 28

Patrick Henry 42, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 30

2004

DIVISION V STATE SEMIFINALIST

Patrick Henry 42, Tinora 13

Patrick Henry 45, Liberty-Benton 32

Patrick Henry 41, Liberty Center 27

St. Henry 13, Patrick Henry 0

2003

Patrick Henry 20, Liberty-Benton 13

Patrick Henry 51, Lorain Clearview 24

Delphos St. Johns 41, Patrick Henry 7

2002

Delphos St. Johns 40, Patrick Henry 7

2000

Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 7

1997

Patrick Henry 28, Columbus Grove 14

Liberty Center 40, Patrick Henry 14

1996

Elmore Woodmore 45, Patrick Henry 27

1977

Astabula St. John 21, Patrick Henry 7

PAULDING

2020

Van Buren 16, Paulding 0

SWANTON

2020

Lima Bath 37, Swanton 0

2016

Swanton 40, Northwestern 22

Creston Norwayne 28, Swanton 21

2015

Swanton 38, Applecreek Waynedale 28

Milan Edison 17, Swanton 15

1995

Versailles 21, Swanton 20

TINORA

2020

Tinora 34, Hicksville 13

Columbus Grove 41, Tinora 35

2016

Patrick Henry 39, Tinora 0

2015

DIVISION VI STATE SEMIFINALIST

Tinora 48, Seneca East 6

Tinora 28, Colonel Crawford 23

Tinora 44, Van Buren 14

Marion Local 34, Tinora 10

2014

DIVISION VI STATE SEMIFINALIST

Tinora 47, Wayne Trace 20

Tinora 37, Spencerville 0

Tinora 17, Bucyrus Wynford 0

Minster 14, Tinora 13

2013

Tinora 34, Northwood 6

Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 7

2010

Lima Central Catholic 21, Tinora 20

2009

Tinora 45, Fairview 6

Tinora 24, Lima Central Catholic 14

Patrick Henry 28, Tinora 21

2007

Tinora 45, Fairview 42

Liberty-Benton 14, Tinora 7

2006

Liberty-Benton 35, Tinora 21

2004

Patrick Henry 42, Tinora 13

2003

Lorain Clearview 14, Tinora 6

2002

Tinora 29, Lorain Clearview 22

Delphos St. John’s 28, Tinora 7

1995

Elmore Woodmore 44, Tinora 14

WAUSEON

2020

Clyde 28, Wauseon 15

2019

Wauseon 41, Bellevue 18

Ottawa-Glandorf 21, Wauseon 14

2017

Shelby 50, Wauseon 13

2015

Bellevue 18, Wauseon 0

2014

Wauseon 9, Genoa 7

Wauseon 34, Bellevue 12

Kenton 38, Wauseon 14

2013

Wooster Triway 26, Wauseon 21

1999

Oak Harbor 24, Wauseon 13

1994

Wauseon 24, New London 6

Orrville 21, Wauseon 14 (OT)

1993

DIVISION III STATE CHAMPIONS

Wauseon 42, Bay Village 30

Wauseon 31, Wooster Triway 19

Wauseon 13, Youngstown Ursuline 7

Wauseon 13, Ironton 10

WAYNE TRACE

2020

Gibsonburg 38, Wayne Trace 30

2017

Nowalk St. Paul 52, Wayne Trace 13

2014

Tinora 47, Wayne Trace 20

2013

Wayne Trace 52, Colonel Crawford 28

Wayne Trace 40, Tinora 7

Wayne Trace 68, Ada 14

Wayne Trace 57, Mechanicsburg 10

Kirtland 44, Wayne Trace 16

DIVISION VII STATE RUNNER-UP

2005

Wayne Trace 40, Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14

Patrick Henry 41, Wayne Trace 6

