The following is a capsule preview of area boys track and field teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department (last season refers to teams’ 2019 record and finish):
GMC
ANTWERP
Last season: Eighth in GMC.
Head coach: Jason Hale (second year).
Returning lettermen: Kaden Phares (Jr., distance/mid-distance), Hayden Wagner (Jr., sprints), Gaige McMichael (Jr., hurdles/pole vault), Kaden Recker (Jr., sprints), Avin Johnson (So., distance), Jagger Landers (Jr., throws).
Overall outlook: “I look forward to piecing things together this year after not competing last year. Our kids are excited and ready to work hard. We make sure our kids are ready to compete when we get to meets and we are all excited to get back on track for 2021.”
League outlook: “It will be very interesting to see who emerges in the conference this year with having a year off. It will be very competitive this year for the boys and girls sides.”
AYERSVILLE
Last year: Seventh in GMC.
Head coach: Scott Wichman (third year).
Lettermen lost: Noah Fisher (state-runner-up 3200), Isaac Schindler (distance), Logan Schlachter (throws).
Returning lettermen: Andrew Miler, Conner Youngker, Trevor Johnson, Bradley Young, James Zimmerman, Evan Clark, Isaac Miler.
Promising newcomers: Rick Sherman (sprints, throws), Jakob Trevino (sprints, jumps).
Strengths: “I see potential in distance sprints and throws but it’s difficult to gauge without a previous season.”
Weaknesses: Inexperience, lack of depth.
Overall outlook: “Our numbers are a little low, so I am still assessing the team to see where our best opportunities are based on the athletes we have. I expect to see some very good performances from a few individuals, but how we do as a team will depend on others stepping up and contributing.”
EDGERTON
Last season: GMC runner-up, sixth in D-III districts.
Head coach: Jason Zumbaugh (21st year).
Lettermen lost: Josh Apt, Eric Graves, Hunter Prince, Elliot Roth, Connor Thiel.
Returning lettermen: Craig Blue (Sr.), Hunter Burke (Sr.), Mason Goebel (Sr.), Jared Swan (Sr.), Isaiah Kellogg (Jr.), Colin Kimpel (Jr.), Nicholas Roth (Jr.), Nate Timbrook (Jr.), Logan Balogh (So.).
Promising newcomers: Dakota Burke (Fr.), Carter Herman (Fr.), Matthew Sinclare (Fr.), Owen Roth (Fr.).
Strengths: Great numbers, experienced returning athletes.
Weaknesses: Lack of experience with younger athletes.
Overall outlook: “We look to be very competitive as the season goes on.”
FAIRVIEW
Last season: GMC champions, eighth in D-III districts.
Head coach: Doug Rakes (12th year).
Lettermen lost: Eric Culler, Kevin Macsay, Nicholas Reed, Luke Skinner, Brayden Kolb, Ethan Thompson, Chris Yagel, Kaleb Ankney, Alex Nichols, Trey Scantlen.
Returning lettermen: Treyvon Hastings (Sr.), Luke Timbrook (Sr.), Doug Rakes (Sr.), Noah Volz (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Russ Zeedyk (Sr.), DeAndre Hastings (So.), Jeffrey Smith (So.), Kaiden Kern (So.), Clayton VanArsdalen (So.), Weston Minic (Jr.).
Strengths: Top end of sprints and distance, field events.
Weaknesses: Depth in filling out all relays.
Overall outlook: “We return some athletes who should be competitive but will need to develop depth in order to compete with top area teams.”
League outlook: “With the two-year gap, it’s hard knowing what everyone will return. I feel like we should be competitive in the league if we continue to develop.”
HICKSVILLE
Last season: Sixth in GMC, 10th in D-III districts.
Head coach: Paul Payne (24th year).
Lettermen lost: Josh Carns, Nathan Sullivan, Owen Allen, Josh Swift, Ephraim Delagrange.
Returning lettermen: Ian Greutman (Sr., throws), Chase Railing (Sr., throws), Isaac Ridgway (Sr., pole vault/sprints), Ezra Rogers (Sr., jumps/sprints), Kole Wertman (Sr., sprints), Kyler Baird (Jr., hurdles/long jump), Josh Myers (Jr., distance), Ryan Schliesser (Sr., mid-distance), Zach Bell (So., distance), Calvin Lichty (So., distance), JR Mendoza (So., mid-distance/high jump), Gustavo Perez (So., distance), Ashton Sentle (So., hurdles/jumps), Kelton Stone (So., distance), Michael Villena (So., distance).
Promising newcomers: Nolan Methvin (So.), Gabe Rodriquez (So.), Alex Gordon (So.), George Green (Fr.), Michael Crawford (Fr.), Noah Harmon (Fr.).
Strengths: "We have a good core of experienced athletes back whose contributions will be very important to our success as a team. We have a great group of kids who are working very hard to get better."
Weaknesses: "We have some events where we are weak or unproven. We don't have the depth that we need in some events. We will need some of our athletes to step up their performances to fill those voids."
Overall outlook: "I'm looking forward to an exciting year. We have a great group of kids who we are enjoying working with. They're working very hard to get better on a daily basis."
League outlook: "It's difficult to make any predictions for this spring. Fairview has won the last few years, time will tell if someone can unseat them as league champions."
HOLGATE
Last season: Fourth in GMC, 11th at D-III districts.
Head coach: Scott Giesige.
Lettermen lost: Ethan Altman (sprint relays, pole vault), Avery Casillas (distance), Luke Wenner (sprints, district champion in 100).
Returning lettermen: Hayden Hartman (Sr., 1600/3200), Anthony Swary (Sr., mid-distance), Owen Fry (Sr., mid-distance), Garrett Sidle (Sr., sprints), Richard Bower (Jr., 1600/3200), Jason Jordan (Jr., distance), Hunter Gerschutz (Jr., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Bailey Sonnenberg (Sr., 1600/3200), Sylas Cash (Jr., throws), Levi Zachrich (So., distance/mid-distance), Addison Casillas (So., distance/mid-distance), Jack Westrick (So., distance/mid-distance), Logan Miller (Fr., mid-distance/relays), Xavier McCord (Fr., sprints/relays/long jump).
Strengths: “Our distance runners are coming off a fourth-place state finish in cross country. We will utilize them in all the events we can. We have two very solid sprinters returning as well, along with some newcomers to fill out our relays.”
Weaknesses: “Our lack of depth in field events, especially shot and discus.”
Overall outlook: “It will be an exciting season for our boys program this year. We have high expectations for individuals and as a team.”
TINORA
Last season: Third in GMC, seventh at D-III districts.
Head coaches: Jim Winseman and Scott Rinkel.
Lettermen lost: Christopher Ferguson (four-year letterman, three-time regional qualifier).
Returning lettermen: Clay Carpenter (Sr., three-year letterman, two-time regional qualifier), Jacob Cramer (Sr., three-year letterman, regional qualifier), Evan Flory (Sr., three-year letterman), Jared Grieser (Sr., three-year letterman), Elijah Ackerman (Sr., three-year letterman), Lance Rinkel (Jr., two-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Jaxen Durfey (So.), Cole Sweinhagen (So.), Brandon Edwards (So.), Dustin Haas (So.), Steven Bohn (So.), Shea McMaster (So.).
Strengths: Experience, talent.
Weaknesses: “We’re in the same boat as every other program, how quickly do the kids transition into track and field without a season last year. We need some of the younger kids to step up and fill some key spots.”
Overall outlook: “The boys will be very tough in quite a few events but we’ll need kids to step up and develop quickly if we want to be competitive as a team in the conference.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last season: Fifth in GMC, fifth at D-III districts.
Head coach: Troy Branch.
Lettermen lost: Tyce Homier, Cale Crosby, Nate Showalter.
Returning lettermen: Richie Dunno (Jr.), Isaac Head (So.), Owen Manz (Sr.), Jerry Molitor (Jr.), Eli Moore (Sr.), Ethan Moore (Sr.), Brayson Parrish (Jr.), Carson Rupp (Sr.), Trevor Sinn (Jr.), Riley Stoller (Sr.), Jacob Stouffer (Sr.), Gage Tinlin (Sr.), Ryan Wenninger (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Elliott Boroff (So., sprints), Doug Bradtmueller (Fr., sprints), Kaden Clark (Fr., sprints), Cameron Sinn (Jr., mid-distance), Maddox Treece (Fr., mid-distance).
Strengths: Numbers, mid-distance.
Weaknesses: Varsity experience.
Overall outlook: “We have some talented individuals that should do well this year. As a team, we will probably be middle of the pack at most invitationals.”
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: Third in NWOAL, eighth in D-II districts.
Head coach: Rachel Kinsman.
Lettermen lost: Matthew Gladieux (four-year letterman), Spencer Short (four-year letterman), Ivan Cobb (four-year letterman), Devin Witte (four-year letterman), Mason Babcock (four-year letterman), Elijah Zimmerman (two-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Ben Dowdy (So.), Chase Cornell (So.), Brady Miller (So.), Cole Plassman (So.), Gabe Short (So.), Karter Behnfeldt (So.), Alex Roth (So.), Austin Roth (Sr.), Dane Riley (So.), Aden McCarty (So.), Donmonic Simpson (Jr.), Brady Johns (Jr.), Rudy Dua (Sr.), Weston Ruffer (Sr.), Trey Theobald (Sr.), Hunter Cullen-Lemley (Jr.), Spencer Simon (Jr.), Parker VonDeylen (Sr.), Levi Tilse (Sr.), Caleb Ranzau (Sr.).
Overall outlook: “We have 20 returning letterwinners from the 2020 season. It is a little different this season as we begin becaus of not having a full season last year, we are working with two new classes. We have a well-rounded team in the running events, jumps and throws. Our league is always competitive and this year will be no different.”
BRYAN
Last season: NWOAL champions, fourth at D-II districts, 11th at regionals.
Head coach: Ken Ciolek (second year).
Lettermen lost: Tyler Manon (sprints), Connor Pelland (sprints/mid-distance), Travis Baughman (jumps/sprints), Lucas Vidal, Ethan Cox (sprints), Carter Hoffman.
Returning lettermen: Joshuah Taylor (Jr., distance), Andrew Cogswell (Sr., jumps/sprints), Lucas Will (Sr., pole vault/hurdles), Owen Potvin (Sr., sprints).
Promising newcomers: Rylan Garza (So., sprints), Trevor Mason (So., distance), Xander Fackler (Fr., distance).
Strengths: “We will rely on some talented upperclassmen to lead a very young team. We will be well-rounded with some strengths in each event area.”
Weaknesses: “We will be very young as we lost a lot of depth and state medalists to graduation. However, this is a great chance to see growth in the team in areas where we may not expect it and allow our top returners to set the example for the rest of the team.”
Overall outlook: “We’re very excited about this squad and their potential for the season. They have been working hard and we will be looking to focus on the process of getting better each meet. If we’re able to do this, I can see us positioning ourselves to be very competitive at the league championship.”
DELTA
Last year: Tie-sixth in NWOAL
Head coach: Mary Reighard (13th year).
Lettermen lost: Hunter Tresnan-Reighard (state qualifier shot put, two-time state placer discus), Walker Sniegowski (distance).
Returning lettermen: Blake Schauwecker (regional qualifier 200), Kaleb Barnes (hurdles), Nick Sherick (distance).
Promising newcomers: Ronnie Wyse (high jump), James Ruple (sprints), Justin Ruple (sprints/pole vault), Bryar Knapp (sprints), Jeremiah Wolford (hurdles).
Strengths: Senior leadership.
Weaknesses: Numbers.
Overall outlook: “This season, we’re looking to try and continue to build our program and climb a few steps up the ladder in the league meet.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: NWOAL runner-up, D-III district and regional champion, eighth at state.
Head coach: Rob Myers (second year).
Lettermen lost: Zach Bowers, Conner Keller, Maguire Vollmar, Aaron Shafer, Jake Lubinski.
Returning lettermen: Breckin Garrettson (Sr., pole vault, sprints), Nathaniel Elieff (Sr., distance), Trey Patterson (Sr., high jump, sprints), Mitch Wood (Jr., long jump, sprints), Owen Long (Jr., pole vault, hurdles, sprints).
Promising newcomers: Riley Chapa (So., sprints), Owen Box (So., throws), Matt Orr (So., throws, distance), Josiah Johnson (So., sprints).
Strengths: Field events, relays.
Weaknesses: Lack of depth.
Overall outlook: “We’re hoping to compete weekly in a very strong league.”
League outlook: “Archbold, Bryan and Wauseon will be strong.”
PATRICK HENRY
Last season: Eighth in NWOAL, third at districts.
Head coach: Jason Gubernath (22nd year).
Returning lettermen: Corbin Johnson (Sr., 200/400/high jump/relays), Gavin Eagleson (Sr., 400/800/pole vault/relays), Owen Jardine (Sr., pole vault), Noah Kistner (Jr., 100/200/relays), Ryan Kurtz (Jr., 800/high jump/relays), Ethan Rohrs (Jr., pole vault), Timmy Johnson (Jr., 100/200/400/relays), Will Seedorf (Jr., throws).
Promising newcomers: Ivan Delgado (Sr., 400/800/1600/relays), Gavin Jackson (So., 100/200/400/high jump/relays), Kaden Rosebrook (So., 200/400/relays), Brennen Yates (Fr., 800/1600/relays), Luke Bostelman (Fr., 800/1600/relays), Thomas Smith (Fr., 100/200/long jump/relays), Cody McCance (Fr., 100/200/400/800/relays).
Overall outlook: “We have a lot of promise this season. Like most teams, losing last season has left us with a lot of question marks but the team has been working extremely hard in practice. We expect to be a competitive and fun team to watch grow. We have a nice mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen that we should see growth from as the season progresses.”
SWANTON
Last season: Sixth in NWOAL, ninth in D-II districts.
Head coach: Ryan Borer (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: Garrett Bradish.
Returning lettermen: Blaine Pawlowicz (Sr., mid-distance), Blake Szalapski (Sr., long jump/mid-distance), Lathan Pawlowicz (Jr., sprints/relays).
Promising newcomers: Kayden Davis (So., jumps/mid-distance), Kamon Molina (So., hurdles), Xander Wiemken (So., jumps/mid-distance), Bryce Marvin (So., throws), Nathan Vance (So., mid-distance), Cole Mitchey (So., sprints/jumps).
Overall outlook: “We are very young and will rely on our returning lettermen to guide us in hopes of competing well and getting better as the season progresses.”
WAUSEON
Last season: Fourth in NWOAL, seventh at D-II districts.
Head coach: Joe Allen (19th year).
Lettermen lost: Jonah Figgins, JT Hutchinson, Owen King, Jordan Lange, Alex Moore, Greg Moore, Andrew Pile, Andon Raker, Holden Serres, Sammy Sosa, Noah Tester, Damian Veith.
Returning lettermen: Andrew Figgins (Sr.), Noah Sauber (Sr.), Braden Vernot (Sr.), Layton Willson (Sr.), Teren Garcia (Jr.), Jonas Tester (Jr.), Hunter Wasnich (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Xander Ankney (Fr.), Robby Crossland (Fr.), Elijah Felzer (Fr.), Aiden Goings (Fr.), Jared Lange (Fr.), Dane Leininger (Fr.), Garrett Leininger (Fr.), Andrew Malone (Fr.), Kaden Milliman (Fr.), Logan Poorman (Fr.), Brad Rose (Fr.), Levi Tester (Fr.), Braxton Wittenmyer (Fr.).
Strengths: Numbers (50-plus athletes), long jump, distance events.
Weaknesses: Youth (seven returning lettermen), technical events.
Overall outlook: "The success of this year's squad really depends on how we can develop our underclassmen to perform. I belive that we have some talent but we will have to work to find the best fit for our team. There will be some major growth this year."
League outlook: "I see the NWOAL being very competitive once again this year. I could see Bryan, Archbold and Liberty Center all battling for the top spot. We just hope to be in contention this year because of how much we lost from last year's team."
BBC
HILLTOP
Last season: Seventh in BBC.
Head coach: Nate Massie (seventh year).
Lettermen lost: Carson Mahlman (shot put/discus, four-year letterman), Hayden Brown (sprints, four-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Hunter Leupp (Jr., sprints), Wyatt Beltz (Jr., long jump), Ty Creamer (Jr., shot put, discus), Joe Reamsnyder (Sr., distance).
Promising newcomers: Ryan Bell (Fr., sprints), Alex Stone (Fr., sprints), Aidan Terrill (Fr., shot put, discus).
Strengths: Field events, sprints.
Weaknesses: Youth, depth.
MONTPELIER
Last season: BBC champions, D-III district runner-up.
Lettermen lost: Jaret Dye, Eric Short, Chandler Byers, Clay Turner, Tyler Michael, Alex McCord, Tyler Phongphiou, Rowen Beck.
Returning lettermen: Scottie Hilliard, Landon Brigle, Andre Aguirre.
Promising newcomers: Brennen Friend, Athen Vankham, Taylor Bard, Garrett Walz, Ash Walz, James Camper.
Overall outlook: “We continue to be blessed with good speed. We should be able to compete and challenge for every invitational title that we enter. The relays will be very strong and we will have good individuals in each race. We will have to reload with all of our field events … but next man up. We are very excited to be back on the track.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: Fifth in BBC.
Head coach: Doug Faler (fourth year).
Lettermen lost: Jack Bailey, Santiago Cadena, Manny Cruz, Koleman Faler, Colby Haas, Alex Lehsten, Evan Livengood, Landon Patten, Hunter Rickman, Evan Traxler.
Promising newcomers: Quinn Burt (So., distance).
Overall outlook: “Our core leadership of upperclassmen are leading by example. They are modeling hard work, persistence and attitude. They have elevated the entire team into a family of hard-working athletes.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: Fourth in BBC, 16th in D-III districts.
Head coaches: Gabe Jaramillo, Marty Rupp.
Letterwinners lost: Graeme Jacoby.
Returning letterwinners: Heath Waidelich.
Strengths: “This is going to be one of the largest boys teams we have fielded in quite some time. Having the numbers to be able to put together relay teams will allow us to keep competitive in all events.”
Weaknesses: “Youth and inexperience at the varsity level will prove to be a challenge. With last year’s season cancelled, the majority of our team will have little to no experience competing at this level.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking forward to putting together an overall competitive team effort in the smaller meets, as well as in invitationals.”
League outlook: “We are hoping to keep pace in scoring at the league meet to put us among the top teams in our league.”
STRYKER
Last season: Sixth in BBC.
Head coach: Larry Freshour (first year).
Lettermen lost: Emanuel Villanueva, Izaiah Sanchez, Sean Shindledecker.
Returning lettermen: Tyler Damms (So., sprints), Jaydin Rethmel (So. throws), Jeffrie Pace (So., throws).
Promising newcomers: Kameron Shellenberger (So. sprints/long jump), Jakob Gaskill (So., throws), Michael Donovan (Fr., distance).
Strengths: “The boys team is led by a committee of sophomores that will look to make a splash with plenty of opportunities to showcase what they’re capable of.”
Weaknesses: “Stryker has quality athletes but we will be unable to fill all available events in 2021. The Panthers must look for individual successes throughout the season.”
Overall outlook: “Both the boys and girls teams will look to continually improve in running, jumping and throwing. We expect to have individual success and crown individual BBC champions as we look to build and expand the program.”
PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last season: PCL champions, NWC champions, D-III district champions.
Returning lettermen: Zeke Halker (Sr., high jump/long jump), Jon Banal (Sr., hurdles), Derek Birkemeier (Sr., intermediate), Reagan Clymer (Sr., discus), Gabe Clement (Sr., hurdles, state qualifier in pole vault), Ethan Halker (Sr., discus/shot put), Collin Metzger (Jr., sprints), Braylon Baxter (Jr., pole vault/sprints), Tayden Pingle (Jr., distance), Josh Smith (Jr., sprints), Carson Closson (Jr., distance, state qualifier in 3200 relay), Caleb Stechschulte (Jr., distance, state qualifier in 1600, 3200 relay), Landon Myers (Jr., intermediate/long jump), Lawson Maag (So., discus/hurdles), AJ Shaffer (So., shot put), Trent Koch (So., distance).
Promising newcomers: Caleb Morman (Jr., distance), Roy Langhals (Jr., distance), Mitchel Caudill (So., intermediate), Jaden Daniels (So., sprints), Trenton Daniels (So., sprints).
Strengths: “We have 17 letterwinners back so we expect our team depth to be beneficial in our league meets. Our field events are once again very strong and we hope to advance individuals to the state meet.”
Weaknesses: “We have some injuries pertaining to some of our key athlets and are hoping to get them healthy by April. Due to COVID, our indoor team did not get many meets in and are not where we have been in previous years.”
Overall outlook: “We stil have experience and hope to build on the success of 2019 and continue to improve in all areas. Our goals are to win the NWC and PCL titles and also to advance as many athletes as possible to regionals and on to the state meet this year.”
CONTINENTAL
Last season: Sixth in PCL.
Head coach: Chris Warnement (eighth year).
Lettermen lost: Wyatt Stauffer, Trevor Brecht, Karson Prowant, Noah Becher.
Returning lettermen: Isaac Gibbs (Sr.), Connor Maag (Sr.), Curtis Mansfield (Sr.), Wyatt Davis (Jr.), Elijah Mayes (Jr.), David Speiser (Jr.), Dalys Tice (Jr.), Konner Knipp-Williams (So.).
Promising newcomers: Hunter Tegenkamp, Jonathan Etter, Dominique Hammond.
Strengths: “Hard-working, dedicated reutning lettermen providing positive leadership. We have several student-athletes eyeing school records and state competition.”
Weaknesses: “We lost some momentum by losing last season.”
Overall outlook: “Strong upperclassmen leadership and work ethic should keep us competitive this season. This is a very cohesive group of student-athletes which makes for a positive season.”
WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: Seventh in WBL, 11th in D-II districts.
Head coach: Brian Heebsh (sixth year).
Lettermen lost: Shawn Beverly (sprints), Garret Croy (mid-distance), Eric Heebsh (sprints), Clay Recker (sprints), Solomon Bensman (sprints), Preston Rosenberger (throws).
Returning lettermen: Gavin Hedrick (Sr., hurdles), Ian Fenbert (Jr., mid-distance, regional qualifier 3200 relay), Jason Balash (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Trevor Cantrell (Jr., sprints), Cael Hoehn (Jr., throws), Parker Schnipke (Jr., sprints), Luke Brickner (Jr., sprints/mid-distance), Easton Osting (Jr., pole vault), Landon Morman (So., sprints), Hunter Stechschulte (So., distance), Isaac Macke (Fr., mid-distance).
Overall outlook: “We lost a great group of six seniors with multiple letterwinners and like every other team, missed out developing our young athletes last year. There are a lot of opportunities available in multiple events and many exciting prospects with good potential.”
