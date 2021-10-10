Boys Soccer Tournament Pairings
Division II
Elida District (all at 5 p.m.)
Monday, Oct. 18
(11) Van Wert (0-12-1) at (10) Upper Sandusky (8-5)
(8) Liberty-Benton (7-4-3) at (5) Elida (8-3-3)
(9) Defiance (5-7-2) at (3) St. Marys (9-3-3)
Thursday, Oct. 21
Upper Sandusky-Van Wert winner at (1) Lima Shawnee (12-1)
(7) Celina (6-6-3) at (4) Kenton (7-2-6)
Elida-Liberty-Benton winner at (2) Ottawa-Glandorf (12-2-1)
Defiance-St. Marys winner vs. (6) Wapakoneta (8-5-1) at best-seeded team
Lake District (all at 5 p.m.)
Monday, Oct. 18 (all at 5 p.m.)
(11) Toledo Scott (6-3-1) at (10) Sandusky (6-6-2)
(7) Napoleon (3-7-1) at (6) Oak Harbor (8-5)
(12) Port Clinton (4-8-1) at (2) Toledo Central Catholic (7-5-2)
(9) Bryan (4-8) at (8) Rossford (5-8)
Thursday, Oct. 21 (all at 5 p.m.)
Sandusky-Toledo Scott winner at (1) Sandusky Perkins (12-1-1)
Napoleon-Oak Harbor winner at (4) Maumee (7-7)
Port Clinton-Toledo CC winner at (5) Lake (8-3-1)
Bryan-Rossford winner at (3) Wauseon (8-3-1)
Division III
Ottawa Hills District
Wednesday, Oct. 20 (all at 5 p.m.)
Saturday, Oct. 23 (all at 4 p.m.)
Kalida District
Wednesday, Oct. 20 (all at 5 p.m.)
(11) Lima Temple Christian (1-12) at (9) Lima Central Catholic (4-9)
(12) New Knoxville (1-11-1) at (5) Spencerville (8-5)
(8) Allen East (4-9-1) at (6) Lima Bath (3-11)
(10) Fort Jennings (1-11-2) at (7) Lincolnview (6-9)
Saturday, Oct. 23 (all at 4 p.m.)
Lima Temple Christian-Lima Central Catholic at (2) Ottoville (7-2-4)
Spencerville-New Knoxville at (3) Miller City (9-4-1)
Lima Bath-Allen East at (4) Kalida (7-5-2)
Lincolnview-Fort Jennings at (1) Continental (13-1-1)
