• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 8-9-1 overall, 3-2-1 NWOAL.
Head coach: Stewart Rodger (second year, 8-9-1).
Letterwinners lost: Levi Tilse (defense), Parker VonDeylen (defense), Miles Rupp (midfield), Trey Theobald (striker, NWOAL Player of the Year, second team all-Ohio), Sean Hageman (midfield), Daniel Oyer (midfield), Kenny Williams (goalkeeper).
Returning letterwinners: Colten Beaverson (defense), Lance Ramirez (midfield), Brodie Dominique (So., midfield, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Devon Apt (striker), Tyler Apt (defense), Gabe Short (defense), Wyat Fryman (midfield), Kyler Boulton (Jr., goalkeeper, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Krayton Kern (Jr., midfield, first team all-NWOAL), Ben Dowdy (defense), Dane Riley (Jr., striker, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Ethan Stuckey (Jr., striker, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Kaden Rufenacht (striker), Karson Rufenacht (Sr., defense, second team all-NWOAL).
Promising newcomers: Ashton Kammeyer (Sr.), Madden Valentine (Fr.), Jay Riley (Fr.).
Strengths: “We are a very close-knit group with good speed and physical strength that will have benefitted from all the game time and experience they received last year.”
Weaknesses: “A brand new defense that will need time to settle and gel.”
Overall outlook: “We are optimistic going into the season. The boys have formed a close bond and are working hard. They are a very coachable group so they will continue to improve throughout the season.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL looks extremely competitive across the board this season. Defending league champions Wauseon will be the team to beat, but I expect ourselves, Evergreen and Bryan to provide stiff competition. In addition, Delta are well coached and can be a handful for anyone on their day.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Last season: 2-12-1 (0-5-1 NWOAL).
Head coach: Andrew Storer (first year).
Lettermen lost: Asa Killam (first team all-NWOAL), Ryan Tonjes (honorable mention all-NWOAL), Daniel Tonjes, Daniel Giese (second team all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Isaiah Estelle (Sr., striker, second team all-NWOAL), Cole Roth (Sr., midfield), Michael Romine (Sr., midfield), Wes Wymer (Sr., midfield, second team all-NWOAL), Hunter Miller (Sr., fullback), Shawn Neumeier (Sr., fullback), Jake Speith (Sr., striker), Jackson Wheeler (Sr. goalkeeper), Kaden Bergstedt (Jr., centerback), Cody McDougle (Jr., centerback), Jacob Fausnight (Jr., striker), Devin Norris (Jr., midfield), Will Norris (Jr., fullback), Carter Shank (So., midfield), Collin Reyes (So., midfield).
Strengths: Senior leadership, returning lettermen, good young talent.
Weaknesses: “We have to improve on the little things.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to bounce back from a tough season last year.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 15-2-1 (5-0-1, NWOAL champions).
Head coach: Casey Elson (fourth year, 28-14-12).
Lettermen lost: Easton Delgado (first team all-NWOAL, first team all-Ohio, school record 522 career saves), Maddux Chamberlin (defender), Logan Richer (defender, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Jacob Hageman (midfield), Benicio Vielma (midfield, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Benicio Torres (So., midfield, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-Ohio), Manuel Gante (Jr., midfield), Beau Reeder (Jr., defender), Gavin Gerig (So., forward, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-Ohio), Eli Delgado (Jr., forward, second team all-NWOAL), Reece Pauley (So., defender), Colin Kinnersley (Sr., defender).
Promising newcomers: Seth Richer (Fr., midfield/defender), Daniel Jiminez (Fr., midfield).
Strengths: Athleticism up front and in midfield.
Weaknesses: “We lost our starting goalie, who we thought was one of the best goalies we have ever seen come through Wauseon. We’re also losing good defenders in Maddux Chamberlin and Logan Richer, which will leave us with some holes to fill.”
Overall outlook: “We return a lot of starters and will have a great midfield core and strong forwards. I think we will have a very competitive team and should be able to compete for the league title.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 15-5 (3-1 PCL).
Head coach: Brian Stegbauer.
Returning lettermen: Wyatt Davis (Sr., first team all-PCL), Andrew Hoeffel (Sr., first team all-PCL), Alex Sharrits (Sr., second team all-PCL), Elijah Mayes (Sr.), Rhenn Armey (Jr., first team all-PCL, PCL Player of the Year, second team all-Ohio), Konnor Knipp-Williams (Jr.), Warrin Okuley (Jr.), Carson Etter (So.), Mason Rayle (So.), Braxton Stegbauer (So., honorable mention all-PCL), Peyton Wilson (So.).
Promising newcomers: Drew Crossgrove (Jr.), Gavin Huff (Sr.), Collin Davis (Fr.).
Strengths: “We work well together as a group. We pass very well and try to possess the ball as much as possible.”
Weaknesses: “We need to work on our defensive third. We also need to work on finishing more corner kicks this year.”
Season outlook: “We have a smaller group of boys this year so our focus is to stay healthy throughout the season and play every game with good kill and poise. We should be fun to watch if we stay healthy.”
KALIDA
Last season: 4-9-3 (2-2 PCL, district runner-up).
Head coach: Ryan Birkemeier (first year).
Lettermen lost: Brandon Miller (three-year letterman, three goals, four assists in 2020), Adam Basinger (two-year letterman), Tanner Schultz (two goals, one assist).
Returning lettermen: Gabe Roof (Sr., midfielder, two-year letterman), Adam Siefker (Sr., defender, two-year letterman), Grant Vorst (Sr., defender, two-year letterman), Drew Fersch (Jr., midfielder/forward, two-year letterman, three goals, three assists), Evan Stechschulte (Jr., midfielder/forward, two-year letterman, three goals), Logan Bockrath (Sr., forward), Cole Nienberg (Sr., defender), Dylan Bendele (Jr., defender), Dominic Bockrath (Jr., defender), Jacob Geckle (Jr., midfielder/forward), E.J. Miller (Jr., midfielder, one goal, two assists), Dawson Schultz (Jr., defender), Jaden Smith (Jr., midfielder), Brady Fersch (So., goalkeeper, six shutouts, 1.84 GAA).
Promising newcomers: Joel Horstman (Jr., defender/midfielder), Jacob Siebneck (Fr., midfielder/forward), Braylon Smith (Fr., midfielder/forward).
Strengths: “Returning players have the game experiences and dedication to improve upon last season’s outcome.”
Weaknesses: Fundamentals, execution.
Overall outlook: “We have a handful of juniors competing for starting roles and for valuable playing time off the bench. With the large amount of returning players, we are looking to improve the regular season outcomes from last season and work towards becoming competitive in the district again.”
MILLER CITY
Last season: 8-3-6 (1-2-1 PCL).
Head coach: Kevin Deitering (third year, 14-14-7).
Letterwinners lost: Brent Verhoff (defense, first team all-PCL), Zach Fillinger (midfield, honorable mention all-PCL), TJ Michel (defense, honorable mention all-PCL).
Returning letterwinners: Ethan Barlage (So., three goals, six assists, honorable mention all-PCL), Joseph Deitering (Sr., 12 shutouts, first team all-PCL), Ethan Ellerbrock (So.), Philip Ellerbrock (Jr.), Samuel Ellerbrock (Sr.), Talon Heuerman (So.), CJ Lehman (So.), Silas Niese (So.), Lane Pester (So.), Mason Rieman (Jr., six goals, second team all-PCL), Aaron Schnipke (So.), Evan Schroeder (So.), Owen Tobe (So., second team all-PCL), Andrew Wagner (So.).
Strengths: “Our guys work very hard and had some success defensively.”
Weaknesses: “We need to find a way to be more dynamic offensively and score more goals.”
Overall outlook: “We are hoping to build off our 8-3-6 season from last year. We are still a very young but many of these guys got a great deal of valuable experience last season and throughout the summer.”
• Elsewhere
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 10-7-1 (3-5-1 WBL).
Head coach: Kyle Metzger (seventh year, 55-37-12).
Lettermen lost: Derek Crumrine (forward, three-year letterman, 12 goals, two assists, first team all-WBL), Jaden Lehman (centerback/midfield, three-year letterman, third team all-WBL, five goals, two assists), Blaize Heuerman (forward, two-year letterman, second team all-WBL, seven goals, seven assists), Carter Welch (defense, two-year letterman), Kieffer Phillips (two-year letterman, two assists).
Returning lettermen: Alex Macke (Sr., midfield/defense, three-year letterman, two assists), Carson Fuka (Sr., centerback/midfield, three-year letterman, five goals, eight assists, honorable mention all-WBL), Austin Birkemeier (Sr., midfield, three-year letterman, four goals, four assists), Jeramy Hermiller (Sr., midfield, three-year letterman, three goals, three assists), Nate Maag (Sr., defense, two-year letterman), Luke Brickner (Sr., defense, two assists), Micahel Evers (Sr., forward, three goals, two assists), Jordan Schroeder (Sr., midfield), Carter Lammers (Sr., defense), Dylan Birkemeier (Sr., goalkeeper, seven shutouts), Owen Kidd (Sr., defense), Grant Siefker (Sr., defense), Jackson Heringhaus (Jr., midfield, three assists), Isaac Macke (So., forward), Tyler Hohenbrink (So., defense), Jayden Oliver (So., forward).
Promising newcomers: Brody Kartcher (Jr., midfield), Jordan Croy (So., midfield/defense).
Strengths: “Overall experience will be a big strength. A lot of guys got to see the field last year and are eager to get back out there to show what they can do.”
Weaknesses: “Finishing. We lost our top goal scorers. We have a few guys who are looking to fill that role.”
Overall outlook: “I expect to be really competitive this year. We have a lot of experience and leadership that will help push us in the right direction. We’ve got 12 seniors that want to go out with a bang this year.”
League outlook: “The WBL is going to be a dogfight. There are a lot of teams in our league that will be looking to make a push for the league title.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 11-5-1 (4-2 TAAC).
Head coach: Barnaby Wyse (fourth year, 39-23-8).
Lettermen lost: Brayden Barret, Blake Eyer, Ben Morris, Isaac St. John.
Returning lettermen: Quinn Wyse (Sr., first team all-district, second team all-Ohio), Zakkai Kaufmann (Sr., second team all-district), Harley Crossgrove (Sr.), Bryce Beltz (Sr.), Shawn Adkins (Jr.), Jaret Beck (Jr.), Ellie Grieser (Jr.), Joey Ripke (So.).
Strengths: “We are returning a core of players that contributed on the varsity pitch last season. We again have some strength with quality players in the midfield and should be strong in the middle of the pitch.”
Weaknesses: “We are looking to find consistent goal-scoring out of the wing positions. We are also starting two new center backs and are looking for contribution on the varsity pitch from three freshmen.”
Overall outlook: “This season, we should see some growth and improvement throughout the season with a hard-working group. I think we will find some leadership in the senior group, which should positively affect overall growth and chemistry.”
