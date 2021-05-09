2021 Baseball Tournament Pairings

Sectionals (All games at 5 p.m.)

Division II

Archbold District

Wednesday, May 19

(9) Rossford (9-9) at (8) Maumee (6-12)

Friday, May 21

Rossford-Maumee winner at (1) Defiance (16-4)

(7) Bryan (9-11) at (4) Wauseon (14-5)

(5) Ottawa-Glandorf (14-9) at (2) Van Wert (18-4)

(6) Napoleon (8-13) at (3) Toledo Central Catholic (8-4)

Archbold District winner advances to face North Ridgeville District winner at Bowling Green Regional

Division III

Defiance District

Wednesday, May 19

(11) Delta (6-13) at (9) Fairview (8-10)

(13) Swanton (3-14) at (3) Lake (14-5)

(14) Liberty Center (3-9) at (4) Archbold (14-8)

(12) Northwood (6-16) at (8) Otsego (12-10)

(7) Paulding (14-6) at (6) Liberty-Benton (14-6)

(10) Van Buren (6-14) at (5) Evergreen (11-7)

Friday, May 21

Fairview-Delta winner at (1) Tinora (19-3)

Lake-Swanton winner vs. Archbold-Liberty Center winner at best-seeded team

Otsego-Northwood winner at (2) Ottawa Hills (14-3)

Liberty-Benton-Paulding winner vs. Van Buren-Evergreen winner at best seeded team

Defiance District winner advances to face Shelby District winner at Elida Regional

Elida District

Wednesday, May 19

(13) Bluffton (0-21) at (11) Elmwood (6-9)

(10) Lakota (8-13) at (4) Lima Bath (12-9)

(6) Minster (9-8) at (5) Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (15-7)

(12) Kenton (4-12) at (9) Columbus Grove (8-9)

(8) Parkway (9-10) at (7) Delphos Jefferson (11-11)

Friday, May 21

Elmwood-Bluffton winner at (1) Coldwater (16-6)

Lima Bath-Lakota winner vs. Riverdale-Minster winner at best-seeded team

Columbus Grove-Kenton winner at (2) Eastwood (18-2)

Delphos Jefferson-Parkway winner at (3) Allen East (17-8)

Defiance District winner advances to face Central 1 District winner at Elida Regional

Division IV

Bryan District

Tuesday, May 18

(10) Fayette (3-10) at (9) Edon (4-17)

(8) Hilltop (4-16) at (5) North Central (10-10)

(12) Stryker (0-10) at (7) Hicksville (7-12)

(11) Maumee Valley Country Day (2-3) at (6) Edgerton (9-13)

Thursday, May 20

Fayette-Edon winner at (1) Antwerp (14-4)

North Central-Hilltop winner at (4) Pettisville (12-4)

Hicksville-Stryker winner at (2) Montpelier (15-5)

Edgerton-MVCD winner at (3) Ayersville (13-7)

Bryan District winner advances to face Coldwater District winner at Hamler Regional

Patrick Henry District

Tuesday, May 18

(12) Fort Jennings (3-15) at (10) Pandora-Gilboa (8-9)

(13) Continental (1-16) at (4) Wayne Trace (13-6)

(11) Cory-Rawson (4-14) at (5) Ottoville (12-5)

(8) McComb (8-12) at (7) Patrick Henry (8-11)

(9) North Baltimore (6-9) at (6) Holgate (9-12)

Thursday, May 20

Pandora-Gilboa-Fort Jennings winner at (1) Kalida (14-5)

Wayne Trace-Continental winner vs. Ottoville-Cory-Rawson winner at best-seeded team

Patrick Henry-McComb winner at (2) Miller City (15-4)

Holgate-North Baltimore winner at (3) Leipsic (18-7)

Hamler District winner advances to face Galion District winner at Hamler Regional

