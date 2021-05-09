2021 Baseball Tournament Pairings
Sectionals (All games at 5 p.m.)
Division II
Archbold District
Wednesday, May 19
(9) Rossford (9-9) at (8) Maumee (6-12)
Friday, May 21
Rossford-Maumee winner at (1) Defiance (16-4)
(7) Bryan (9-11) at (4) Wauseon (14-5)
(5) Ottawa-Glandorf (14-9) at (2) Van Wert (18-4)
(6) Napoleon (8-13) at (3) Toledo Central Catholic (8-4)
Archbold District winner advances to face North Ridgeville District winner at Bowling Green Regional
Division III
Defiance District
Wednesday, May 19
(11) Delta (6-13) at (9) Fairview (8-10)
(13) Swanton (3-14) at (3) Lake (14-5)
(14) Liberty Center (3-9) at (4) Archbold (14-8)
(12) Northwood (6-16) at (8) Otsego (12-10)
(7) Paulding (14-6) at (6) Liberty-Benton (14-6)
(10) Van Buren (6-14) at (5) Evergreen (11-7)
Friday, May 21
Fairview-Delta winner at (1) Tinora (19-3)
Lake-Swanton winner vs. Archbold-Liberty Center winner at best-seeded team
Otsego-Northwood winner at (2) Ottawa Hills (14-3)
Liberty-Benton-Paulding winner vs. Van Buren-Evergreen winner at best seeded team
Defiance District winner advances to face Shelby District winner at Elida Regional
Elida District
Wednesday, May 19
(13) Bluffton (0-21) at (11) Elmwood (6-9)
(10) Lakota (8-13) at (4) Lima Bath (12-9)
(6) Minster (9-8) at (5) Mt. Blanchard Riverdale (15-7)
(12) Kenton (4-12) at (9) Columbus Grove (8-9)
(8) Parkway (9-10) at (7) Delphos Jefferson (11-11)
Friday, May 21
Elmwood-Bluffton winner at (1) Coldwater (16-6)
Lima Bath-Lakota winner vs. Riverdale-Minster winner at best-seeded team
Columbus Grove-Kenton winner at (2) Eastwood (18-2)
Delphos Jefferson-Parkway winner at (3) Allen East (17-8)
Defiance District winner advances to face Central 1 District winner at Elida Regional
Division IV
Bryan District
Tuesday, May 18
(10) Fayette (3-10) at (9) Edon (4-17)
(8) Hilltop (4-16) at (5) North Central (10-10)
(12) Stryker (0-10) at (7) Hicksville (7-12)
(11) Maumee Valley Country Day (2-3) at (6) Edgerton (9-13)
Thursday, May 20
Fayette-Edon winner at (1) Antwerp (14-4)
North Central-Hilltop winner at (4) Pettisville (12-4)
Hicksville-Stryker winner at (2) Montpelier (15-5)
Edgerton-MVCD winner at (3) Ayersville (13-7)
Bryan District winner advances to face Coldwater District winner at Hamler Regional
Patrick Henry District
Tuesday, May 18
(12) Fort Jennings (3-15) at (10) Pandora-Gilboa (8-9)
(13) Continental (1-16) at (4) Wayne Trace (13-6)
(11) Cory-Rawson (4-14) at (5) Ottoville (12-5)
(8) McComb (8-12) at (7) Patrick Henry (8-11)
(9) North Baltimore (6-9) at (6) Holgate (9-12)
Thursday, May 20
Pandora-Gilboa-Fort Jennings winner at (1) Kalida (14-5)
Wayne Trace-Continental winner vs. Ottoville-Cory-Rawson winner at best-seeded team
Patrick Henry-McComb winner at (2) Miller City (15-4)
Holgate-North Baltimore winner at (3) Leipsic (18-7)
Hamler District winner advances to face Galion District winner at Hamler Regional
