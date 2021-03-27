The following is a capsule preview of area baseball teams that returned information to the Crescent-News sports department (last season refers to teams’ 2019 record and finish):
• GMC
EDGERTON
Last season: 6-19 (2-5 GMC, sixth, lost in sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Michael Gilliland (first season).
Lettermen lost: Nolan Swank (honorable mention all-GMC), Jaron Cape, Rocco Green, Arryn Pahl, Logan Showalter.
Returning lettermen: Creed Muehlfeld (Sr., P/1B, two-year letterman, 1-1), Troy Wolfe (Sr., IF/, two-year lettermen, .228, 13 hits, nine RBIs), Noah Landel (Sr., C, two-year letterman, .263, 15 hits, seven RBIs), Jordan Warner (Sr., OF, two-year letterman, .211, eight hits, eight RBIs), Kale Merillat (Sr., IF, two-year lettermen), Caleb Schlie (Sr., OF/P), Gannon Ripke (Jr., OF/P, two-year letterman, .339, 19 hits, 10 RBIs, 22.1 innings).
Promising newcomers: Cole Meyer (Jr., utility), Warren Nichols (So., IF), Corey Everetts (So., IF/OF).
Strengths: “We look to compete night in and night out. We hope to rely on consistent pitching and defense.”
Weaknesses: “Offensively, without a live at-bat in over a year, we hope to continually get better as the year goes on.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to develop and grow as the year progresses and compete throughout the season.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last season: 26-4 (7-0 NWOAL, league champs, lost in regional finals).
Head coach: Dick Selgo (12th year, 246-105).
Lettermen lost: Kade Kern (CF, first team all-NWOAL, Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year), Noah Garcia (3B/P), Ethan Hagans (P), Noah Hogrefe (OF), Chase Kohler (OF), Dawson Liechty (OF), Drake Mohrig (1B), Adam Walker (OF).
Returning lettermen: DJ Newman (Jr., 3B/P).
Promising newcomers: Caleb Hogrefe (Sr., C), Brandon Taylor (Sr., IF/P), Kobe Kennedy (Sr., IF), Jaybe Birkle (Jr., P/IF), Zane Behnfeldt (Jr., 3B/P).
Strengths: “A key returning pitcher and a sincere desire to get better as a team.”
Weaknesses: “A very young team overall that is unproven.”
Overall outlook: “This group is hungry to show they can continue the tradition of Archbold baseball. A strong non-league schedule, including Defiance, Perrysburg, Anthony Wayne, Bowling Green and Toledo Central Catholic, plus many teams in our immediate area and league, will be quite challenging.”
League outlook: “It is very difficult to win a strong league, especially when you only play a single round of seven league games. Wauseon will be strong, especially when they have one of the top pitchers in Ohio on the mound in Connar Penrod. Bryan is always one of the better teams in the NWOAL.”
BRYAN
Last season: 17-11 (5-2 NWOAL, second, lost in D-II district semifinals).
Head coach: Jeff Inselmann (10th season, 153-59).
Lettermen lost: Nate Miller (C, four-year starter, second team all-NWOAL 2019), Logan Clemens (3B/P, three-year starter), Dom James (P/1B, three-year starter, first team all-NWOAL), Connor Arthur (CF/P, three-year starter), Brooks Brown (LF/P, three-year starter), Preston Ankney (OF/DH).
Returning lettermen: Breven Deckrosh (Sr., OF/P/3B, Owens CC commit).
Promising newcomers: Nolan Kidston (Sr., P/SS), Keith Huard (Sr., 1B/DH), Clayton Rupp (Sr., IF/P), Titus Rohrer (Sr., 1B/LF/P), Quinn Brown (Jr., OF/P), Ethan Psurny (Jr., OF/P), Colton Smith (Jr., OF/P), Mikey Wolff (Jr., C/P), Dylan Dominique (So., 3B/P), Taysen Deckrosh (So., C/OF/IF/P), Jase Kepler (Fr., IF, out indefinitely with injury), Noah Huard (Fr., 2B).
Strengths: Team chemistry, defense.
Weaknesses: Inexperience, overall team depth.
Overall outlook: “We’ll look to replace six seniors who graduated from a team last year that had huge expectations going into the season before COVID-19. This year’s team features one returning letterman from 2019 in Breven Deckrosh. Our expectations are to compete for the NWOAL title and get back to districts. Our non-conference schedule is extremely difficult and this team will be battle-tested by the time the sectional tournament is here. Our season will depend on our ability to stay healthy as a team and for our players to execute in the clutch.”
League outlook: “I believe Wauseon is at the top with a number of key starters back including Connar Penrod and then Archbold while the rest of the league teams will be competing to stay near the top of the standings. However, I truly believe any team in the league is capable of beating anyone on any given night. It should make for a very exciting league race.
DELTA
Last season: 2-21 (0-7 NWOAL, lost in D-III sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Damon Mattimore (ninth year, 61-113).
Lettermen lost: Drew Clifton, Chase Cooper (second team all-NWOAL), Trevor Wittes, Jacob Degrie.
Returning lettermen: Hunter Hamilton (Sr., P/IF, three-year letterman, honorable mention all-NWOAL), Jayce Helminiak (Sr., C/P/IF, three-year letterman), Austin Michael (Sr., C/P/IF, three-year letterman), Chase Stickley (Sr., P/IF, two-year letterman), Max Hoffman (Sr., IF/OF, two-year letterman), Bryce Reeves (Jr., P/OF, two-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Calvin Tenney (Jr., IF/OF), Zane Shindorf (Jr., IF), Bryce Gillen (So., P/IF/OF), Landon Griesinger (Fr., IF/P), Maverick Mercer (Fr., IF/P).
Strengths: “We have some experienced guys in key spots. This group is very coachable and they are eager to compete every day.”
Weaknesses: “Depth in certain playing positions. Offensively, our team will be learning to grind at-bats out.”
Overall outlook: “We are committed to never being satisfied and to work together as a team. We are just glad to be back together and excited to be able to have a high school baseball season.”
League outlook: “The NWOAL continues to be one of the toughest leagues in the area. We feel that we will have to compete night in and night out to be in the top tier of the NWOAL.”
EVERGREEN
Last season: 10-13 (4-3 NWOAL, tie-third, lost in D-III sectional finals).
Head coach: Mark Cymbolin (first year).
Lettermen lost: Mason Henricks (3B/SS/P, second team all-NWOAL), Jack Krispin (C), Garrett Betz (OF).
Returning lettermen: Brock Hudik (Jr., OF/P/SS), Landen Vance (Jr., SS/P), RJ Shunck (Jr., 1B/P, honorable mention all-NWOAL).
Promising newcomers: Payton Boucher (Jr., 3B/P), Zach Laver (Jr., 2B/P), Nick Smithmyer (Jr., 3B/P/1B).
Strengths: Overall pitching depth, defense.
Weaknesses: Hitting to start the season, overall team speed, inexperience.
Overall outlook: “With only having three kids with some varsity experience, we are hoping our pitching and defense will keep us in games early. Hitting will come along as the kids get to see more varsity pitching.”
League outlook: “I would say Archbold, Bryan and Wauseon would be favorites and it’s open to discussion for everybody else. We as a team want to compete and be a part of that top group at the end.”
SWANTON
Last season: 16-10 (3-4 NWOAL, lost in D-II sectional finals).
Head coach: Josh Siewert (first year).
Lettermen lost: Billy Nowakowski (P/3B, second team all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Devon Crouse (Sr., P/OF).
Promising newcomers: Trent Weigel (Sr., P/utility), Jason Newman (Sr., OF/P), Blake Szalapski (Sr., OF/P), Ryan O’Shea (So., IF/P), Hunter Gowing (Jr., P/IF), Sam Dominique (Sr., IF), Kaden Curtis (So., C), Garrett Swank (Jr., IF), Lucas Bloom (So., P/utility), John Heckert (Jr., P/C).
Strengths: Speed, athleticism.
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
Overall outlook: “For an inexperienced team, we have good team chemistry. If we can grow and learn from every game, we will have a successful season.”
League outlook: “We play in one of the toughest leagues in the area. If we can throw strikes and play solid defense, I feel we will be able to compete.”
WAUSEON
Last season: 13-14 (3-4 NWOAL, tie-fifth, lost in district finals).
Head coach: Trent Thomas (14th year).
Lettermen lost: Sean Brock (IF/P, two-year letterman, second team all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-Northwest District Division II), Cody Figy (1B/DH, two-year letterman), Jameson Gray (OF, two-year letterman), Jaden Conrad (OF/P, two-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Connar Penrod (Sr., P/utility, three-year letterman, honorable mention all-NWOAL, honorable mention all-Northwest District D-II, BGSU commit), Sam Krasula (Sr., C, two-year letterman), Brady Thomas (Sr., IF/P, two-year letterman), Kolton DeGroff (Sr., IF/P, two-year letterman), Easton Delgado (Sr., OF/P).
Promising newcomers: Cam Cantu (Sr.), Maddux Chamberlain (Sr.), Hunter Nofziger (Sr.), Jaxon Radabaugh (Sr.), Ryan Marks (So.), Eli Delgado (So.), Jude Armstrong (So.).
Strengths: Senior leadership, pitching depth, quality depth at many positions.
Weaknesses: Unknowns without 2020 season, many players who would have gained valuable varsity experience.
Overall outlook: “We’re looking to build off our Division II tournament run that ended in the district finals in 2019. All five of our returning letterwinners from 2019 played a major role on that team. We have three of our top pitchers back from that team with several others who have a great deal of potential on the mound. We believe our number one, senior Connar Penrod, is one of the best pitchers in the state. Our defense should be solid with speed at many positions and several returning position players. Our hitters without varsity experience will need to grow up fast and adjust to the speed of varsity pitching.”
League outlook: “Without the 2020 season and a true ACME season, it’s very hard to predict our league. Several teams in the NWOAL lost some very good players to graduation and we will all be looking to players who would have gained valuable experience last year to step up quickly. As always, I believe the NWOAL is very competitive from top to bottom.”
• BBC
EDON
Last season: 11-12 (8-4 BBC, lost in D-IV district semifinals).
Head coach: Brien Moore (Sixth season).
Letterwinners lost: Austin Kiess (IF), Kelby Sapp (C/P), Aidan Muehfeld (P/IF), Dylan Mason (OF), Nate Myers (OF), Connor Skiles (IF), Shane Zulch (OF/P).
Returning lettermen: Cole Vasquez (Jr., P/IF), Ethan Steinke (Jr., OF/P).
Promising newcomers: Wade Parrish (So., P/OF/IF), Caden Nester (So., P/IF), Konnor Prince (So., P/IF), Carter Kiess (So., IF), Garrett Skiles (So., C), Ian Hickman (So., P/IF), Jack Morris (So., OF), Wyatt Moore (So., OF), Connor Towers (So., OF), Clay Dulle (Fr., P/IF), Chris Joice (Fr., P/OF).
Strengths: Coachability, defense, pitching.
Weaknesses: “We are a young baseball team. We will have a lot of guys making the jump to varsity baseball with no high school experience.”
Overall outlook: “This preseason, our guys have been very easy to coach and they’ve worked hard. I look forward to what we can do this season.”
League outlook: “The BBC is a very competitive conference. We hope to compete for a league title, but we know we’ll have to improve and play great baseball. In my opinion, Montpelier would be the preseason favorite. North Central brings back a lot of talent and will be well coached, along with Hilltop, Pettisville and Stryker. Fayette will be an improved team this year.”
FAYETTE
Last season: 0-17 (0-12 BBC, lost in D-IV sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Matt Maginn (Fifth season).
Letterwinner lost: Tanner Lemley.
Returning letterwinners: Tanner Wagner, T.J. Moliterno, Owen Lemley.
Promising newcomers: Brandon Brown, Jayden Fairfield, Tyrese Pearson, Luciano Millan, Tyson Bailey, Chase Moats, Skylar Lester, Wyatt Mitchell, Shane Maginn, Riley Burkhard, Gavin Figgins, Hawk Brehm, Braxton Jacobs.
Overall outlook: “We hope to be more competitive in our league and non-league games.”
HILLTOP
Last season: 17-7 (9-3 BBC, second, lost in D-IV district semifinals).
Head coach: Tony Gerig (12th season, 91-148).
Lettermen lost: Kaiden Clendenin (P/1B, first team all-BBC, .369 average, 1.42 ERA), Jay Garrett (C/P, first team all-BBC, .342 average, 1.52 ERA).
Returning lettermen: Connor Schlosser (Sr., IF/P), Chase Whitman (Sr., IF/P/C), Ian Hoffman (Jr., OF/P), Andyn Haynes (Jr., IF).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Varney (Sr., OF/P), Evan Schoonover (Sr., OF), Lucas Jacobs (Jr., IF), Raace Haynes (Fr., OF/IF), Wade Wagner (Fr., IF/P).
Strengths: “This group of kids get along very well. They are in it for each other and that is great to see as a coach. We have a lot of seniors with younger guys that are ready to contribute.”
Weaknesses: “We have to replace two first team all-league pitchers from a year ago. Finding pitching depth is our No. 1 priority.”
Overall outlook: “Without having a season last year followed by a very limited summer season, there is a ton of unknown going into our season. We expect to compete for seven innings every day and are excited to see what this year’s team is able to do.”
League outlook: “Montpelier, North Central and Edon all have the talent to be BBC contenders this season. Montpelier being the two-time defending champs will remain the favorite until someone is able to knock them off. We intend to be competitive every night in our league.”
MONTPELIER
Last season: 18-5 (11-1 BBC, league champion, lost in D-IV district finals).
Head coach: Toby Hutchison (11th year).
Lettermen lost: Connor Yahraus (1B, two-year letterman), Brayden Custer (P/utility, two-year letterman), Jace Norrick (P/utility, two-year letterman).
Retuning lettermen: Blake Altaffer (Sr., P/3B/utility, three-year letterman, first team all-BBC, .327, 12 RBIs, 30 innings, 55 strikeouts, Ohio Northern commit), Collin Crisenbery (Sr., P/CF/utility, three-year letterman, second team all-BBC, .347, 25 steals, Owens CC commit), Tylor Yahraus (Sr., P/SS/utility, three-year letterman, honorable mention all-BBC, .339, 11 steals).
Promising newcomers: David Bowman (Jr., 3B/C), Ayden Santos (Jr., 2B/OF), Easton Richmond (So., C/P), Jaxon Richmond (Fr., P), Landon Fackler (Fr., P/C/utility).
Strengths: Athletic drive, versatility, leadership.
Weaknesses: Lack of experience. “Losing an entire season is extremely detrimental, not only to our varsity team but our program as a whole. We can coach and teach, but at the end of the day, game experience is still the best way to learn. The kids are eager to get back on the field to compete after only playing a handful of games this summer.”
Overall outlook: “If we had to characterize the outlook for our season, it would be cautiously optimistic. We’ve prepared our players to the best of our abilities but it really comes down to how well they can translate our coaching onto the field. We’re led by three BBC honorees from 2019 but the seven seniors have all come together to take control of the team. Our underclassmen have big shoes to fill and I think they understand the expectations of this program.”
League outlook: “The BBC is one of the most competitive leagues day in and day out. Teams will always through their best at us … our kids know that we have an even bigger target on our back after winning the BBC in consecutive seasons.”
NORTH CENTRAL
Last season: 10-13 (6-6 BBC, lost in D-IV sectional finals).
Lettermen lost: Jack Bailey, Levi Williams.
Returning lettermen: Ben Turner, Brandon Baker, Kaiden Russell, Zack Hayes, Colton Hicks, Sam Wheeler.
Promising newcomers: Quin Burt, Skylar Bostater, Clayton Douglass, Mason Hamilton, Ethan Beard, Joe Burt, Connor Gendron, Johnny Hicks, Gage Kidston, Cohen Meyers, Keanu Miller, Sam Moore, Ben Petit, Jake Turner.
Strengths: “We have some very experienced talent back which will help us, considering how much youth we have in the lineup.”
Weaknesses: “I guess the youth could be considered a weakness for the team, but it could be strength as well.”
Overall outlook: “Overall, this is a great group of young men who we expect to work hard and be successful by improving every day.”
PETTISVILLE
Last season: 5-14 (2-10 BBC, lost in D-IV sectional finals).
Head coach: Paul Bishop (16th year).
Returning lettermen: Josh Horning (P/CF, Sr., honorable mention all-BBC in 2019), Brayden Barrett (Sr., C/P), Jake King (Sr., IF/P), Nate Keim (Sr., 1B/P), Gideon Myers (Jr., 2B/SS/P), Josh Basselman (Jr., 3B/2B/OF/P), Nate Rupp (Jr., OF), Josh Norr (Jr., SS/P).
Strengths: “Our team has been working hard and showing improvement every day in practice. We have a few more athletes out this year which will help us be more competitive.”
Weaknesses: “Pitching depth will need to be an area of major growth for us this year. Overall experience will also be a factor. Having lost all of last year’s’ spring and summer seasons, our juniors haven’t had a lot of varsity experience.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to come out and compete in every game we play. With our top pitcher out to start the season, we will look to get our less experienced pitchers valuable time on the mound to help us later in the season.”
League outlook: “Montpelier and Edon should be at the top of the league again this season.”
STRYKER
Last season: 10-11 (6-6 BBC, lost in D-IV sectional semifinals).
Head coach: Joe Keween (First season).
Overall outlook: “After missing last season, we’re just looking forward to getting back out there and competing. We have a few newcomers who I feel will do nothing but help us. We have a big senior group. We are just looking to compete and get better as the season goes on.”
• PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last season: 15-7 (6-1 PCL, first, 6-2 NWC, third, lost in D-IV sectional finals).
Head coach: Brayden Sautter (first year).
Lettermen lost: Owen Macke (1B, three-year letterman), Brady Rudasill (3B/DH/P, four-year letterman, first team all-PCL), Alex Schneider (SS/OF/P, four-year letterman, second team all-PCL), Austin Macke (OF, two-year letterman), Evan Schroeder (OF, two-year letterman), Grant McCauley (P/OF, two-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Luke Otto (Jr., OF/IF/P, two-year lettermen), Tayt Birnesser (Sr., P/3B/1B, three-year letterman).
Promising newcomers: Ezra Jones (Sr., C/utility), Trey Sautter (Jr., 1B/OF), Shep Halker (So., SS/P), Brenton Renner (So., P/3B/C), Landen Schroeder (So., C/OF/P), Taylor Schroeder (So., P/3B), Bo Birnesser (Fr., P/3B/1B/OF).
Strengths: Depth.
Weaknesses: Inexperience.
Overall outlook: “It’s going to be a year of developing the promising young core we have. It will be a learning experience for the guys that will be getting their first taste of varsity baseball but I think it is a group that can win some games while doing that. We have a hungry group who understands what it takes to win and we hope that will translate to the diamond. Overall, we’re just incredibly grateful to have the opportunity (hopefully) to play some games this spring and we are excited to get started.”
League outlook: “It’s tough to predict since the last time any of us have seen each other play was two years ago. It should be an exciting, competitive spring in both the NWC and PCL.”
CONTINENTAL
Last season: 7-13 (2-5 PCL, lost in D-IV sectional finals).
Head coach: Ben Warnecke (second year, 7-13).
Lettermen lost: Brady Dockery (second team all-PCL), Gannon Prowant.
Returning lettermen: Blake Elkins (Sr., 1B/3B/P, first team all-PCL), Mitchell Coleman (Sr., OF/P), Jude Marshall (Jr., OF), Andrew Hoeffel (Jr., OF).
Promising newcomers: Ethan Sullivan (Fr., 1B/P), Sam Newsome (Fr., SS/P), Tim Shepard (Fr., C), Braxton Stegbauer (Fr., utility), Gavin Huff (Jr., 1B/OF).
Strengths: Solid core of returning lettermen.
Weaknesses: Lack of depth and experience.
Overall outlook: “We are looking to have a positive season where we are competitive in every game.”
FORT JENNINGS
Last season: 9-15 (2-5 PCL, lost in D-IV sectional finals).
Head coach: Matt Dube (fifh year, 63-92).
Lettermen lost: Kyle Norbeck (four-year letterman), Noah Wittler (two-year letterman), Logan Schimmoeller (two-year letterman), Brad Eickholt (three-year letterman), Thomas Calvelage (three-year letterman).
Returning lettermen: Zach Schulte (Sr., SS/P, two-year letterman, honorable mention all-PCL, .288, 10 RBis, 3-3, 2.08 ERA, 48 strikeouts), Evan Hoersten (Sr., P two-year letterman, .204, 11 runs, 0-2, 5.56 ERA, two saves), Aiden Grothause (Jr., .077, five runs).
LEIPSIC
Last season: 17-9 (4-3 PCL, tie-fourth, 6-3 BVC, fifth, lost in district finals).
Head coach: Darren Henry (17th season).
Returning lettermen: Jaden Siefker (Sr., IF/P, two-year letterman), Tyler Sickmiller (Sr., SS/P, two-year letterman, honorable mention all-PCL), Trey Schroeder (Sr., OF/P, two-year letterman), Lorenzo Walther (Sr., C, two-year letterman), Greg Larson (Sr., OF).
Promising newcomers: Kaleb Gillespie (Sr., 1B), Adrian Carrillo (Jr., 3B), Mason Brandt (Jr., IF/OF/P).
Strengths: Depth.
Weaknesses: Unproven pitching.
Overall outlook: “We should be competitive in both leagues.”
• WBL
OTTAWA-GLANDORF
Last season: 11-12 (3-6 WBL, lost in D-II district semifinals).
Head coach: Nick Miller (14th year, 218-164).
Lettermen lost: Trey Nienberg (OF), Logan Miller (C), Cory Warnecke (1B), Jarrett Johns (3B), Grant Hovest (CF), Ethan Alt (SS, honorable mention all-WBL).
Returning lettermen: Jaxon Buddelmeyer (Sr., P/OF, two-year letterman), Jacob Balbaugh (Sr., IF/P, third team all-WBL), Trevor Schimmoeller (Sr., IF), Wes Davidson (Sr., OF/P), Dylan Wagner (Sr., OF/P), Alex Macke (Jr., IF), Nate Maag (Jr., P/IF/OF).
Promising newcomers: Carter Schimmoeller (Jr., IF/C), Landon Jordan (Jr., IF/OF), Austin Birkemeier (Jr., OF), Dylan Leopold (Jr., P/OF/IF), Carter Duling (So., P/OF/1B), Ty Buckland (So., IF/P/OF).
Strengths: “We have a lot of pitching depth that we will have to rely on. Our defense should be solid on the infield as many players return with varsity experience. We have a nice mix of returning players and young players that are pushing for playing time.”
Weaknesses: “We will need to develop a catcher as we lost a four-year letterman. Pitchers will need to have better command. Offensively, we need to have a better approach to the plate and make sure we get in good fastball counts.”
Overall outlook: “We have a lot of guys capable of playing varsity this spring. There will be a lot of competition to win starting spots. If our pitchers can go out and throw strikes consistently and we get some timely hitting, we should be successful.”
League outlook: “The WBL will be very challenging as there are multiple Division I players in the league. You will need to play your best baseball every day in the league if you want to compete for a league title.”
