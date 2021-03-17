FINDLAY — The 2021 All-Northwest District boys basketball teams, as selected by the an Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association media panel.
DIVISION I
Player of the Year: Grace VanSlooten, Notre Dame.
Coach of the Year: Juan Vela, Fremont Ross.
First team: Grace VanSlooten, 6-foot-2, junior, Notre Dame, 21.8 points per game; Kacee Baumhower, Northview, 5-9, sr., 18.7; Olivia Sims, Notre Dame, 5-9, sr., 13.2; Bella Vaillant, Perrysburg, 6-1, sr., 13.5; Kaylee Brodine, Findlay, 6-0, sr., 16.7; DaShanti Miller, Sandusky, 5-10, sr., 19.4; Chesney Davis, Mansfield Madison, 5-8, sr., 15.9.
Second team: Brooklyn Baptista, Fremont Ross, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Taylor Stacy, Northview, 5-8, sr., 12.9; Kylie Griggs, Perrysburg, 5-4, sr., 12.9; Kelsey Ragan, Anthony Wayne, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Janiah Holmes, Fremont Ross, 5-10, soph., 12.5; Sinai Douglas, Start, 5-6, fr., 12.6; Aly Ray, Notre Dame, 5-7, sr., 10.9.
Third team: Kari Eckenwiler, Mansfield Madison, 5-10, sr., 12.8; Kaylee Friesen, Ashland, 5-9, sr., 11.3; Nakiya Sigman, Lima Senior, 5-4, sr., 13.2; Macie Stringfellow, Perrysburg, 5-11, sr., 10.9; Emily Savage, St. Ursula, 5-8, sr., 11.3; Destiny Robinson, Fremont Ross, 5-5, fr., 11.8; Alysia Lawson, Bowsher, 5-8, jr., 14.0.
Honorable mention: Breena Plank, Ashland; Bri Nichols, Findlay; Mia Rose, Springfield; Cheyanne Bean, Lima Senior; Faith Kuhn, Mansfield Madison; Amiyah Sturdivant, Sandusky; JaNeece Lee, Sandusky; Carly Maple, Northview; Chaise Brown, Southview; Jada Dames, Bowsher; Tai'Laya Harrison, Start; Sincere Nicholson, Start.
DIVISION II
Co-Players of the Year: Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Cory Santoro, Bellevue.
Coach of the Year: Corey Kreinbrink, Napoleon.
First team: Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, sr., 28.0; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-9, sr., 17.0; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, sr., 10.6; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, jr., 14.0; Logen Love, Rogers, 6-1, sr., 20.9; Caely Ressler, Napoleon, 6-0, sr., 12.1; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 6-0, sr., 10.6.
Second team: Sidney Hohman, Clyde, 5-7, sr., 14.7; Sophie Niese, Shelby, 5-6, jr., 11.9; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, 5-6, jr., 18.9; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr. 10.3; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, sr., 14.5; Kaitlyn Moeller, Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 10.5; Kendall Dieringer, St. Marys Memorial, 5-5, jr., 12.7.
Third team: Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, 5-6, jr., 9.7; Emma Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-8, jr., 8.9; McKendry Semer, Bryan, 5-9, sr., 9.2; Grace Freiberger, Lima Shawnee, 5-5, fr., 15.6; Carleigh Pearson, Ontario, 5-7, sr., 13.2; Bekah Conrad, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-4, jr., 14.9; Chloe Crawford, Central Catholic, 5-5, sr., 13.0.
Honorable mention: Reese Grothaus, Bryan; Kalli Helberg, Napoleon; Natalee Perkins, Galion; Kristen Harrah, Clyde; Elena Barber, Norwalk; Kelley Baker, Sandusky Perkins; Cameron Kaufman, Sandusky Perkins; Brynn Vogel, Bellevue; Serena Ingalls, Tiffin Columbian; DC Lanier, Port Clinton; Camryn Colahan, Vermilion; Esther Bolon, Lima Bath; Amira Freeman, Elida; Zoe Best, Lima Shawnee; Sofia Houg, Van Wert; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior; Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior; Julia Rizzo, Mansfield Senior; Madi Basilone, Lexington; Morgan Galco, Bellville Clear Fork; Lyvia Davis, Bellville Clear Fork; Haylee Baker, Shelby; Audi Albert, Shelby; Macy Mangan, Ontario; Anastacia Morgan, Rogers; Maquaia Hudgins, Scott; Noelle Ruane, St. Marys Memorial.
DIVISION III
Co-Players of the Year: Makayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon; McKenna Stephens, Willard.
Co-Coach of the Year: Russell Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview; Doug Reynolds, Elmwood.
First team: Kenedi Goon, Ashland Crestview, 6-2, sr., 14.9; McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, sr., 17.3; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood, 6-0, jr., 21.5; Kiersten Cline, Sherwood Fairview, 5-6, sr. 11.6; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, sr., 19.0; Makayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, sr., 20.7; Emma Leis, Spencervlle, 5-8, sr., 16.6; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, sr., 14.5; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, sr., 12.8.
Second team: Riley Rismiller, Coldwater, 6-3, so., 18.5; Elliana Schaefer, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 16.1; Hayley St. John, Lake, 5-10, sr., 14.0; Aubrey Haas, Eastwood, 5-8, jr., 19.2; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-9, sr., 12.0; Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, sr., 14.4; Ariel Page, Montpelier, 5-11, jr., 13.7; Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton, 5-11, fr., 17.2; Sadie Arend, Carey, 5-11, sr., 11.3.
Third team: Aliyah Caporini, Milan Edison, 5-8, sr., 14.8; Kylie Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 5-11, so., 15.5; Caitlin Cruickshank, Genoa, 5-10, sr., 13.5; Janae Pease, Paulding, 5-5, jr., 12.1; Alyvia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson, 5-6, fr., Lyndie Williams, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-7, sr., 14.4; Riley Irwin, Liberty-Benton, 5-6, so., 10.5; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, sr., 10.8.
Honorable mention: Layla Dials, Willard; Olivia Zender, Hopewell-Loudon,; Carlie Foos, Lakota; Kaylyn Risner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; Anna Barber, Elmwood; Lauren Smith, Liberty-Benton; Breanna Tabler, Van Buren; Carrigan Vent, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Alaina Tiell, Carey; Chloee Glenn, Ottawa-Glandorf; Kaidance Iles, Upper Sandusky; Jenna Kurtz, Upper Sandusky; Ashlyn Rable, Northwood; Randi Wilson, Northwood; Annelise Harlamert, Coldwater; Kylie Ringler, Ashland Crestview; Mary Leeper, Ashland Crestview; Presley Feltner, Willard; Devyne Eisenhauer, Castalia Margaretta; Izzi Duchette, Collins Western Reserve; Ellie Blankenship, Collins Western Reserve; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron; Kylie Sauder, Archbold; Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Autumn Pelok, Wauseon; Liv Mueller, Defiance Tinora; Jalynn Parrett, Paulding; Carrie Zeedyk, Sherwood Fairview; Karrie Smith, Sherwood Fairview; Jessica Bumb, Montpelier; Alycia Lindeman, Delphos Jefferson.
DIVISION IV
Co-Players of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian; Ivy Wolf, Minster; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Mike Wiss, Minster; Kyle Clair, Woodmore.
First team: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, sr., 25.2; Malorie Schroeder, McComb, 5-8, sr., 13.0; Camille Endsley, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-6, sr., 14.3; Katrina Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-8, sr., 13.7; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, sr., 14.4; Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-7, sr., 16.4; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-7, jr., 12.4; Paige Gaynier, Delphos St. John’s, 5-6, sr., 21.5; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-10, sr., 20.3; Brooke Allen, Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 21.8; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, jr., 19.2; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, sr., 12.0.
Second team: Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-8, sr., 12.0; Shelby Grover, Lucas, 5-9, so., 20.0; Macie Miller, Old Fort, 5-4, fr., 17.4; Elle Schmitz, Mansfield Christian, 5-7, sr., 17.9; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, sr., 12.1; Kenzie Schroeder, Hicksville, 6-0, so., 17.9; Madison Brown, Pioneer North Central, 5-5, jr., 14.9; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, 5-5, jr., 13.8; Abi Lammers, Miller City, 5-6, jr., 15.8; Sammy Hoelscher, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-9, jr., 12.4; Alli Vaughn, Fort Recovery, 5-10, sr., 11.4; Morgan Leffel, New Knoxville, 5-7, sr., 13.1;
Third team: Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, jr., 11.2; Kierra Wendel, Fort Recovery, 5-5, sr., 10.2; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-6, jr., 11.4; Elli Roetgerman, New Bremen, 5-10, sr., 11.6; Emily Siesel, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, jr., 13.0; Abbie Westmeyer, Ottawa Hills, 5-10, sr., 16.1; Mackenzie Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 6-0, fr., 13.2; Zoe Chisholm, Cory-Rawson, 5-9, sr., 14.2; Lacie Fenstermaker, Pandora-Gilboa, 5-11, jr., 12.7; Kiaya Thierry, New London, 5-6, sr., 15.2; Allie Weilnau, Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 12.8; Grace Klausing, Kalida, 5-9, sr.
Honorable mention: Evelyn Wright, Fremont St. Joseph; Gabrielle Stober, Rockford Parkway; Ellie Diesen, Ottawa Hills; Reagan Pratt, Arcadia; Olivia Miehls, McComb, Maddie Grappy, Dola Hardin Northern; Justine Eis, Holgate; Leanna Baker, West Unity Hilltop; Sydney Hohman, New Riegel; Alexis Hicks, Attica Seneca East; Cali Gregory, Convoy Crestview; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian; Syncere Lumsden, Maumee Valley; Abby Dewhirst, Ottawa Hills; Linnea Hughes, Cardinal Stritch; Samantha Burnett, Arcadia; Lyndee Ward, Arcadia; Liz Scheckelhoff, Leipsic; Grace Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Audrey Phillips, Vanlue; Whitney Langhals, Leipsic; Mackenzie Cascaden, Cory-Rawson; Mia McCartney, North Baltimore; Jamie Grover, Lucas; Aubrynn Maiyer, Mansfield Christian; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian; Kennedy Deppen, Greenwich South Central; Kendyl Beverly, Greenwich South Central; Grace Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central; Payton Scheid, Monroeville; Braylee Wise, Monroeville; Maddy McCall, Norwalk St. Paul; Morgan Baxter, Norwalk St. Paul; Erin Stevens, Plymouth; Ally Schindler, Defiance Ayersville; Sage Woolace, Stryker; Trista Fruchey, Fayette; Olivia Cunningham, Convoy Crestview; Bailey Gregory, Convoy Crestview; Erin Downing, Columbus Grove; Kendall Bollenbacher, Lincolnview; Natalie Koenig, Miller City; Catelyn Etter, Continental; Alexa Honigford, Ottoville; Whitley Rammel, Fort Recovery; Alana Pohlman, Maria Stein Marion Local; Ella Mescher, Minster; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen; Kaylee Freund, New Bremen; Avery Henschen, New Knoxville; Allison Hughes, Rockford Parkway; Mya Ontrop, St. Henry; Macey Bauder, Woodmore; Jordan Reineck, Old Fort; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, Makenna Depinet, Seneca East; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert.
