FINDLAY — The 2021 All-Northwest District boys basketball teams, as selected by the an Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association media panel.

DIVISION I

Co-Players of the Year: Sean Craig, Northview; A.J. Adams, Findlay.

Coach of the Year: Jim Rucki, Findlay.

First team: Sean Craig, Northview, 6-foot-7, junior, 20.2 points per game; A.J. Adams, Findlay, 6-5, sr., 16.4; Luke Denbow, Ashland, 6-1, jr., 21.8; Khalil Luster, Lima Senior, 5-6, jr., 13.8; Brady Lichtenberg, St. John's, 6-2, sr., 12.8; Kaleb Wanamaker, Start, 5-11, sr., 21.2; Grant Pahl, Southview, 6-2, sr., 16.1.

Second team: Cli'Ron Hornbeak, St. Francis, 6-9, sr., 11.5; Garret Pike, Anthony Wayne, 6-3, sr., 14.7; Frank Waganfeald, Clay, 6-8, sr., 14.3; Kasey Hunt, Northview, 6-4, jr., 12.5; Eli White, Ashland, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Max Roth, Findlay, 6-1, jr., 13.5; C.J. Hornbeak, St. John's, 6-1, soph., 15.1.

Third team: Kannon Klusmeyer, Perrysburg, 6-4, jr., 12.3; Marzellus Moore, Bowsher, 6-2, sr., 9.6; KeVontai Payne, Start, 5-9, sr., 11.8; Noah Hagdohl, Clay, 6-6, sr., 15.2; Kaleb Gerken, Bowling Green, 6-5, sr., 13.0; Dominic Debo, Anthony Wayne, 6-0, sr., 11.1.

Honorable mention: Grayson Steury, Ashland; Dylan Ankney, Findlay; Bo Bucher, Springfield; Jourdyn Rawlins, Lima Senior; Jayden Jefferies, Mansfield Madison; Matt Watkins, Perrysburg; Justin Noe, Northview; A.J. Jump, Southview; Feisal Crumby, St. Francis; Jaedyn McKinstry, St. John's; Thomas Zsiros, St. John's; Cameron Stuck, Waite; Nikolas Heslet, Waite.

DIVISION II

Player of the Year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee.

Coach of the Year: Travis Kinn, Tiffin Columbian.

First team: Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, sr., 14.6; Logan Beaston, Tiffin Columbian, 6-3, so., 15.6; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-4, sr., 31.3; Connar Penrod, Wauseon, 6-2, sr., 13.1; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 10.3; TJ Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 25.6; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Chico Johnson, Central Catholic, 6-3, so., 15.5.

Second team: Sam Siegel, Sandusky Perkins, 5-11, sr., 19.3; LJ Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-4, sr., 14.2; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, sr., 20.7; Tyson Elwer, Lima Shawnee, 6-5, sr., 10.2; Ben Morrison, Rossford, 6-4, jr., 13.5; Cody Lantz, Shelby, 6-3, sr., 16.0; Gavin Carey, Upper Sandusky, 6-6, sr., 15.7; LeTrey Williams, St. Marys Memorial, 5-11, sr., 14.1.

Third team: Will Gehlhausen, Norwalk, 6-0, sr., 14.9; Davion Henry, Sandusky, 6-5, sr., 16.8; Titus Rohrer, Bryan, 6-7, sr., 15.4; Jonas Tester, Wauseon, 6-2, jr., 14.8; Brady Tedrow, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, sr., 15.1; Maurice Ware, Mansfield Senior, 6-2, jr., 11.7; Dion Springer, Fostoria, 6-2, jr., 14.0; Nate Houston, Rogers, 6-1, jr., 13.6.

Honorable mention: Grant Nichols, Bellevue; Jaden Cook, Clyde; Shane Hohman, Clyde; Jacob Lamb, Huron; Dylan Hohler, Huron; Jarrein Alexander, Sandusky; Jayden Rowe, Sandusky Perkins; Matt Saegert, Vermilion; Bryce Burns, Tiffin Columbian; Adam Thorbahn, Port Clinton; Brady Wheeler, Lima Shawnee; Noah Ambos, Wapakoneta; Jamari Croom, Rossford; Nic Borojevich, Rossford; Kolten Kurtz, Ontario; Shad Creamer, Mansfield Senior; Jeremy Holloway, Shelby; Gage Weaver, Ontario; Baden Forup, Lexington; Jared Scott, Clear Fork; Dom Settles, Fostoria; Cade Adams, Upper Sandusky; Trent Beamer, Upper Sandusky; Jordan Kynard, Rogers; Christian Neal, Scott; Jequan Pack, Scott; Dominic Chizmar, Woodward; Kuronn Finley, Woodward; Josh Rasawehr, Celina; Josh Mack, Napoleon; Bradyn Shaw, Defiance; Austin Parks, St. Marys Memorial.

DIVISION III

Co-Players of the Year: Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve; Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch.

Co-Coaches of the Year: David Sheldon, North Robinson Colonel Crawford; John Kurtz, Ashland Crestview.

First team: Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, 24.5; Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch, 5-8, sr., 26.1; Brennen Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-11, sr., 16.3; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, sr., 13.8; Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood, 6-4, jr., 13.8; Blake Booker, Oak Harbor, 5-11, sr., 19.0; Evan Lumbrezer, Evergreen, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, jr., 18.9.

Second team: Myles Pinkston, Willard, 6-2, sr., 13.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, sr., 16.6; Evan Hamilton, Ashland Crestview, 5-11, sr., 18.6; Jacob Meyer, Eastwood, 6-3, jr., 12.0; Josh Vance, Swanton, 6-3, sr., 15.0; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, jr., 11.6; Rossy Moore, Lima Central Catholic, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, jr., 14.0.

Third team: Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Eli VanSlooten, Ottawa Hills, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Hunter Allen, Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Joseph Dzierwa, Otsego, 6-6, jr., 12.6; Blake McGarvey, Paulding, 6-0, sr., 15.2; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-0, fr., 13.3; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, so., 15.8; Chase Walker, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, sr., 14.0.

Honorable mention: Austin Adelman, Willard; Lincoln Meredith, Milan Edison; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve; Ross Thompson, Cardinal Stritch; Brenden Revels, Cardinal Stritch; Romel Hightower, Cardinal Stritch; A.J. George, Ottawa Hills; Christian Majors, Maumee Valley; Kade Lentz, Elmwood; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf; Andrew Schroeder, Van Buren; Ben Spiess, Liberty-Benton; Thomas Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Isaac Holland, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Ethan Post, Coldwater; Myles Blasingame, Coldwater; Evan Gibbs, Ashland Crestview; Evan Conrad, Liberty Center; Kyle Stoller, Haviland Wayne Trace; Cameron Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace; Alex Roth, Noah Gomez, Archbold; Payton Beckman, Paulding; Andrew Thornton, Swanton; Marcus Grube, Tinora; Evan Unruh, Lima Central Catholic; Ian Wannemacher, Delphos Jefferson; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; Mike Wise, Bucyrus; Josh Reindel, Liberty-Benton; Jackson Clark, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale; Caleb Frank, Sherwood Fairview; Andrew Kalb, Attica Seneca East.

DIVISION IV

Player of the Year: Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Michael McClurg, Minster; Chris Sautter, Columbus Grove.

First team: Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, sr., 21.6; David Lamoreaux, Greenwich South Central, 6-4, sr., 17.3; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, sr., 19.5; Ethan Sauder, Lucas, 5-10, sr., 15.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, jr., 17.7; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, jr., 19.5; Austin Tusing, Sycamore Mohawk, 5-11, sr., 16.0; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, sr., 19.3; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, sr., 20.9; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, sr., 15.8; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, sr., 23.4; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-5, sr., 15.4.

Second team: Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, jr., 22.0; Joey Bonham, Value, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Cade Crawford, Carey, 6-0, sr., 12.9; Cayden Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-6, so., 16.1; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, jr., 15.0; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-3, sr., 15.5; Brayden Knight, Lima Perry, 5-9, sr., 15.5; Alex Eyink, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-1, sr., 12.8; Reece Busse, New Bremen, 6-4, jr., 13.1; Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph, 6-3, jr., 18.3.

Third team: Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, jr., 19.4; Nate Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, sr., 14.3; J.R. Lumsden, Maumee Valley, 6-4, sr., 22.0; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian, 6-2, sr., 15.1; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-1, jr., 18.1; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, sr., 15.1; Luke Krouse, Antwerp, 6-2, jr., 7.5; Max Leppelmeier, Pettisville, 5-10, sr., 14.2; Zach Dewese, Old Fort, 6-1, sr., 15.0; Ried Jury, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, jr., 12.8; Logan Lefeld, St. Henry, 6-2, sr., 12.0; Brock Noblit, Crestline, 5-10, sr., 17.5.

Honorable mention: Bryce Conti, Carey; Hayden Nash, Carey; Daniel Lommerse, Hopewell-Loudon; Mitch Clark, North Baltimore; Brandon Hull, Arlington; Jaden Siefker, Leipsic; Zavier Thornton, Arlington; Jared Kloepfer, Vanlue; Jared Dillon, McComb; Blake Steiner, Pandora-Gilboa; Matt White, Cory-Rawson; Owen Wetherill, Dola Hardin Northern; Logan Toms, Lucas; Logan Cyphers, Mansfield Christian; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian; Gavin Foltz, Mansfield St. Peter’s; Robbie Thacker, Holgate; Jakob Trevino,  Ayersville; Gannon Ripke, Edgerton; Tylor Yahraus, Montpelier; Austin Lichty, Antwerp; Tanner Wagner, Fayette; Elijah Lerma, Fayette; Kaleb Holsopple, Stryker; Zack Hayes, North Central; Collin Overholt, Lincolnview; Creed Jessee, Lincolnview; Evan Hoersten, Fort Jennings; William Miller, Ottoville; Ryan Suever, Ottoville; Josh Henline, Spencerville; Gabe Clement, Columbus Grove; Tyler Clum, Allen East; Landon Newland, Ridgemont; Connor Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley; Gabe Schaaf, Rockford Parkway, Owen Jutte, Fort Recovery; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery; Charlie Huelsman, Maria Stein Marion Local; Johnny Nixon, Minster; Eric Schmidt, Minster; Carson Bierlein, New Knoxville; Patrick Covert, New Knoxville; Carter Ontrop, St. Henry; Ethan Clark, Crestline; Calvin Reed, Crestline; Tyler Rose, Buckeye Central; Brady Kerschner, Buckeye Central; Alex Kanney, Buckeye Central; Scotty Adelman, Norwalk St. Paul; Grant Heileman, New London; Jacob Shaver, New London; Zeth Goth, Plymouth; Jackson McCormack, Greenwich South Central; Gus Roth, Sandusky St. Mary; DeAron Newell, Sandusky St. Mary; Ben Palomo, Castalia Margaretta; Myles Miller, Old Fort; Nolan Beeker, Tiffin Calvert; Brandon Gillig, New Riegel; Jayden Sims, Emmanuel Christian; Bryce Gast, Arlington; Grant Bacon, Cory-Rawson; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern; Ethan Wallace, Lucas; Garrett Spain, Tiffin Calvert; Mitchell Coleman, Continental; Caden Slusher, Rockford Parkway; Bryan Falk, Minster; Brian Bihn, Fort Recovery; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg; Tyler Henderson, Gibsonburg; Bennett Gels, St. Henry.

