The following are wrestling preview capsules with information returned to the Crescent-News.
- GMC
TINORA
Head Coach: Nick Siewert (Eighth-year at Tinora).
Last Season: 27-10, 7-0 GMC (Second at GMC).
Letterwinners lost: Drew Helmke (State alternate, GMC Placer), Owen Tong (GMC Placer, District Qualifier), Draven Bartley (GMC Placer, District Qualifier), Zane Gaines (GMC Placer, District Qualifier), Bryson Stevens.
Returning letterwinners: Heidy Monin (Sr., 106); Vince Monnin (Sr., 113); Bernie Friedricksen (Sr., 138); Kyan Ankney (So., 144); Dalton Wolfrum (Jr., 165); Cameron Urivez (So., 170): Gavin Bowers (So., 170); Landon Newsome (So., 190); Javen Gaines (Jr., 215); Stone Eis (Sr., 286).
Promising newcomers: Jacob Bishop (Fr., 120); Carmella Castenada (Jr., 126); Devon Luellen (Fr., 126); Morgan Diaz (So., 132); Jason DeWyse (So., 165); Grayson Delarber (Fr., 144); Theo Ripke (Fr., 144); Dominic Graziani (Fr., 138); Dominic Mills (Fr., 150); Jesse Greves (Fr., 150); Serenity Williams (Fr., 165); Aiden Helmke (Fr., 165); Andrew Richardson (So., 190); Haiden Gonzalez (Fr., 215).
Strength: “This year Tinora is returning a very strong and talented team for the 2021-2022 season. We have a lot of depth in a majority of the weight classes where each wrestler is going to have to really work to have a varsity spot. A majority of the wrestlers put in a lot of work in the off season and we are excited to see the improvements this season.”
Weakness: “While we do have a lot of depth at a majority of the weight classes, we are a fairly young team this year which can cause some concern, I believe with good leadership and work ethic the team can mature very quickly and look to make a great postseason run.”
Overall Outlook: “I think this year’s team could go down as one of the better teams to come out of Tinora in the past few years. It is going to take some dedication and hard work from the wrestlers. We have also added a girls’ team this season and it will be interesting to see how both teams can gel and work towards improving over the season. I believe this year’s team can win a conference championship and get a few wrestlers down to boys and girls state but it is going to take some work with kids constantly improving.”
League Outlook: “This year’s league outlook will be a little different then past years and I do not think there is one clear cut favorite within the league. Ayersville returns a lot of talent in the upper weights, Wayne Trace is returning two state placers as well as some younger talent. Fairvew and Edgerton can also mix up the conference tournament with the kids that they return. Hicksville improved quite a bit last year over the season and I could also see them and Antwerp with a couple champions as well. Also this is the first year Paulding is in the league and they also have a couple kids who are district level kids so with adding them into the mix the league talks this year will be up in the air.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: David Mohr (Second year at Hicksville, 29th total).
Last season: Sixth at GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Nic Congleton (220); Jack Figgins (145); Caleb Begley (285); Roman Graber (160).
Returning letterwinners: Carl Ruppert (So.); George Green (So.,).
Promising newcomers: Owen DeFreece (106); Brendan Metz (113); Shai Bauer (126); Baron Graber (132); Nicholas Wisecup (152); David Taylor (160); Oscar Camacho (182); Keaston Bertolet (195); Travis Stoffer (285).
Weakness: “Lack of experience.”
WAYNE TRACE
Head coach: George Clemens (15th year at Wayne Trace).
Last season: First at GMC
Letterwinners lost: Gabe Sutton, Seth Meggison, Eli Moore, Jacob Graham
Returning letterwinners: Kacy Hornish (So., 106-113); Graiden Troth (So., 138-145); Jarrett Hornish (Sr., 145-152); Hunter Long (Sr, 145-160); Sam Moore (Jr., 160-170); Elliot Borroff (Jr., 170-182); Nathan Osborn (So., 195-220); Kaden Woolbright (Jr., 220-285).
- NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Brian Becher (20th year at Archbold, 21st total).
Last season: 33-14 (Fourth at NWOAL).
Letterwinners lost: Carson Meyer (State champion); Andrew Francis (State qualifier); Josh Nofzinger (District placer).
Returning letterwinners: Mason Miller (So., 106, district qualifier); Logen Bowerman (Jr., 113, girls state qualifier); Jordan Rodriguez (So., 120); Wyat Fryman (Jr., 132, district qualifier); Brennan Garrow (So., 132); Gabe Chapa (Jr., 138, district qualifier); Brodie Dominique (So., 144 state placer); Ian Grime (So., 144); Jose Torres (Jr., 144); Rusty Short (Sr., 150); Wyatt Ritta (So., 150); Jose Luna (Sr., 165); Wyat Ripke (So., 175, district qualifier); Hayden Dickman (Jr., 190, district placer); Dylan Aeschliman (Jr., 190); Brian Burrowes (So., 215); Spencer Simon (Sr. 285); Branson Ebersole (Sr., 285); Blake Grime (So., 285).
Strength: “Our numbers are good with 38 wrestlers signed up, seven of those have competed at the district tournament. A good playoff run in football is always a great thing as it creates a winning attitude, and it allows more time for the coaches to focus on the wrestlers that are not still playing football.”
Weakness: “Some of our wrestlers will need to wrestle above their ideal weight class for us to put our best team on the mat.”
Overall outlook: “Our best guys will have the expectation of being state placers, and we should be competitive in most dual meets simply because we have such good numbers.”
League outlook: “Delta, Liberty Center, and Wauseon all have great dual meet teams as is evident by all having qualified for the state duals based upon the performance of their underclassmen at the 2021 district tournament. Evergreen has improved a lot from a couple of years ago and return all of their starters from the sectional tournament.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Michael Ritter (18th year at Wauseon, 22nd total).
Last season: 21-4 (First at NWOAL).
Letterwinners lost: Damion Molina (State qualifier); Jaden Banister (District placer); Ethan Kessler (District qualifier); Jack Shema.
Returning letterwinners: Lawson Grime (Sr., state placer); Connor Nagel (Sr.,); Connor Twigg (Sr., state qualifier); Zaden Torres (Jr., district placer); Collin Twigg (Jr., state placer); Justin Duncan (Jr., district qualifier); Chase Santiago (So., district qualifier); John Martinez (Sr.); Trenton Keesbury (Sr.); Carter Nofziger (Sr.); Hunter Wasnich (Sr., district qualifier); Larry Moreno (Jr.); Manny Gante (Jr., district qualifier); Zaiden Kessler (Jr., state qualifier); Austin Kovar (So., state qualifier); Ian Martin (So.); Benicio Torres (So.).
Promising newcomers: “We have another good sized freshman class who were a part of last year’s Jr High NWOAL Team Co-Champs. Several of those wrestlers have been Jr. High State Qualifiers in past years.”
Strength: “We will have a very balanced team which returns five state qualifiers and two state placers. That’s the most state qualifiers we have returned from the previous year in quite some time. Our roster numbers are up, which will provide some great depth and competition in the practice room. While this year’s starting lineup will feature a lot of seniors, we have some very quality wrestlers behind that group that will pick up where they left off in future years.”
Weakness: “We lost several kids to season ending or near-season ending injuries, but with the depth we have, we will have to apply the “next man up” mentality to pick up the slack for those kids we are missing.”
Overall Outlook: “I think we have a very hard working group of kids who are ready to continue the past success we’ve enjoyed. We are very excited to see what this team can do and how the freshman progress. Very excited to host the Regional Team Dual event on January 21, 2022 to have a shot at returning to the state dual meet tournament. We also have several wrestlers that have individual state placement goals that we will try and help them achieve.”
League outlook: “As returning league champions, we are going to do everything we can do to repeat for a sixth straight year. If we can do that, it would be our 10th league title in the last 14 years. We are returning a lot of league placers, even though we lost some significant point scorers from last year’s team. I think we’ll be right in the hunt along with Archbold and Delta.”
- NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Jason Seiler (19th season at Napoleon, 368-135).
Last season: 39-8 (Second at NLL).
Letterwinners lost: None
Returning letterwinners: Angelo Gonzalez (Sr., district placer); Turner Garber (Sr.); Omar Estrada (Sr., district qualifier); Landon Eberle (Sr., district qualifier). Brayden Hull (Jr., district qualifier); Austin Hopkins (So., district qualifier); Alex Gonzales (So., district qualifier); Henry Eggers (So.); Roman Cordoba (So., district qualifier); Harrison Bohls (So., district qualifier); William Apple (So.); Jacob Aguilar (So.).
Comments: “There is a lot of excitement going into this season. This team has the potential to be the best team that I have ever coached. We have to figure out the best weight classes for everyone and the team, put in the work to improve, and make good choices. If we can do all of those things this could be a very special season. We are led by a very talented sophomore class. A lot of sophomores gained very valuable varsity experience last year and were successful. They know what it takes to be successful on this level and we are looking for them. It will be very tough for any freshman to crack our line up this year. We have very capable and talented juniors and seniors that will fill out our line up. I think we are on the verge of something very special.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.