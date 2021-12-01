Boys

  • NLL 

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year at Napoleon)

Last year: 12-4, 7-3 NLL (First at NLL)

Letterwinners lost: Levi Anderson, Anthony Steward

Returning letterwinners: Elijah Wolf, James Gerken, Jacob Hull, Michael Gallagher, Preston Miller, Ashton Kiessling.

Promising newcomers: Riley Ehlers, Mason Melia

Strength: “Lots of experience.”

Weakness: “Weak on spare shooting.”

Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league title again this year, but ultimately are not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year.”

Other comments: “The talent is there the bowlers just have to want it and earn it.”

 

Girls

  • NLL

NAPOLEON

 

Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year at Napoleon).

Last year: 13-0, 6-0 NLL (First at NLL).

Letterwinners lost: Lily Gubernath

Letterwinners returning: Heather McMahan, Abigail Detmer, Jalin Ruple, Ella Fox, Spencer Schwaiger.

Promising newcomers: Carlee Hohenbrink, Sydney Eberle.

Strength: “Lots of experience.”

Weakness: “Weak on spare shooting.”

Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league title again this year, but ultimately are not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year.”

Other comments: “The talent is there the bowlers just have to want it and earn it.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments