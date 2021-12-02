• Girls

DEFIANCE

Head coach: Brent Gerken (13th season at Defiance).

Letterwinners lost: Taylor Crigger, Kaylee Shank.

Returning letterwinners: Savannah Roth (Sr.); Malea Carolus (Sr.); Mckailyn Shock (Jr.); Tamorie Nealy (Jr.).

Promising newcomers: Katelyn Leblo (So.); Hayleigh Jones (So.); Leigh Scott (Jr.).

Strength: “We have four returning letterwinners along with the newcomers that are working hard to get better everyday. I like the progress we are making.”

Weakness: “We are not very deep with only seven on the roster. We need to keep everyone healthy and grades up.”

Overall outlook: “We should be over .500. How much over depends on our development and willingness to learn. The WBL is always tough. If we finish in the upper half that will be a good season. If we keep improving, we will be interesting to watch.”

• NWOAL

WAUSEON

Head coach: Chuck Carr (Ninth year at Wauseon, 77-48).

Last season: 11-3, 9-3 NWOAL (Fifth at NWOAL tournament, T-3rd at district tournament).

Letterwinners lost: Quinlynn Rohda (173.76 avg, NWOAL second team).

Returning letterwinners: Alyssa Stricklen (Sr., 130.42 avg); Ember Pahl (Sr., 130.40 avg); Danielle Carr (Jr., 180.92 avg, NWOAL first team); Rachel Carr (Jr., 172.25 avg, NWOAL second team); Jayde Ramos (Jr., 165.00 avg, NWOAL second team); Natalie Stevens (So., 137.88 avg).

Promising newcomers: Sereha Roberts (Jr.); Monica Brown (Fr.).

Strengths: “That is hard to answer right now. We have one bowler injured on crutches and two bowlers ineligible for now. When they can bowl we will be a threat. The second half of the season will be promising for the bowlers.”

Weakness: “Half of our bowlers are gone. We have no depth at this point.”

Overall outlook: “We’ll be weak the first half and then better the second half of the season.”

Other comments: “We have a lot of work to do with the new bowlers since they have never bowled before.

• NLL

NAPOLEON

Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year at Napoleon).

Last year: 13-0, 6-0 NLL (First at NLL).

Letterwinners lost: Lily Gubernath

Letterwinners returning: Heather McMahan, Abigail Detmer, Jalin Ruple, Ella Fox, Spencer Schwaiger.

Promising newcomers: Carlee Hohenbrink, Sydney Eberle.

Strength: “Lots of experience.”

Weakness: “Weak on spare shooting.”

Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league title again this year, but ultimately are not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year.”

Other comments: “The talent is there the bowlers just have to want it and earn it.”

