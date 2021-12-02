• Girls
• WBL
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Brent Gerken (13th season at Defiance).
Letterwinners lost: Taylor Crigger, Kaylee Shank.
Returning letterwinners: Savannah Roth (Sr.); Malea Carolus (Sr.); Mckailyn Shock (Jr.); Tamorie Nealy (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Katelyn Leblo (So.); Hayleigh Jones (So.); Leigh Scott (Jr.).
Strength: “We have four returning letterwinners along with the newcomers that are working hard to get better everyday. I like the progress we are making.”
Weakness: “We are not very deep with only seven on the roster. We need to keep everyone healthy and grades up.”
Overall outlook: “We should be over .500. How much over depends on our development and willingness to learn. The WBL is always tough. If we finish in the upper half that will be a good season. If we keep improving, we will be interesting to watch.”
• NWOAL
WAUSEON
Head coach: Chuck Carr (Ninth year at Wauseon, 77-48).
Last season: 11-3, 9-3 NWOAL (Fifth at NWOAL tournament, T-3rd at district tournament).
Letterwinners lost: Quinlynn Rohda (173.76 avg, NWOAL second team).
Returning letterwinners: Alyssa Stricklen (Sr., 130.42 avg); Ember Pahl (Sr., 130.40 avg); Danielle Carr (Jr., 180.92 avg, NWOAL first team); Rachel Carr (Jr., 172.25 avg, NWOAL second team); Jayde Ramos (Jr., 165.00 avg, NWOAL second team); Natalie Stevens (So., 137.88 avg).
Promising newcomers: Sereha Roberts (Jr.); Monica Brown (Fr.).
Strengths: “That is hard to answer right now. We have one bowler injured on crutches and two bowlers ineligible for now. When they can bowl we will be a threat. The second half of the season will be promising for the bowlers.”
Weakness: “Half of our bowlers are gone. We have no depth at this point.”
Overall outlook: “We’ll be weak the first half and then better the second half of the season.”
Other comments: “We have a lot of work to do with the new bowlers since they have never bowled before.
• NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year at Napoleon).
Last year: 13-0, 6-0 NLL (First at NLL).
Letterwinners lost: Lily Gubernath
Letterwinners returning: Heather McMahan, Abigail Detmer, Jalin Ruple, Ella Fox, Spencer Schwaiger.
Promising newcomers: Carlee Hohenbrink, Sydney Eberle.
Strength: “Lots of experience.”
Weakness: “Weak on spare shooting.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league title again this year, but ultimately are not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year.”
Other comments: “The talent is there the bowlers just have to want it and earn it.”
