- WBL
DEFIANCE
Head coach: Daniel D. Grimes (16th year at Defiance)
Last season: 10-4, 6-3 WBL.
Letterwinners lost: Dylan Smith, Jayden Hernandez
Returning letterwinners: Boston Briseno (Sr.); Rhees Andrews (Sr.); Xander Valle (Sr.); Try Siler (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Ian Campbell (Jr.); Aiden Santana (Sr.); Levi Godfrey (Fr.); Kenny Schlosser (So.).
Strengths: “Our strengths this season would be our returning seniors. They bowled over the summer and worked on a few things in their game. We have some new bowlers that will be ready to step in and give a helping hand. This game is all about spares and we will be shooting a lot of spares in practice.”
Weakness: “I feel each year our weakness is communication between the players, the bowlers don’t understand that you should discuss the game between each other at that time and moment, help each other understand why you changed balls or threw the ball in a different spot on the alley at each and every match bowled.”
Overall outlook: “This team this season has a stronger foundation. The seniors are ready to win and the juniors and sophomores are ready to help with those wins. Last season we came up short on the wins, we lost a couple that we shouldn’t have. But you live and learn, the game isn’t over until the last ball has been thrown.”
League outlook: “Somehow the last two years we blew it in the WBL tournament and the sectionals. I believe they need to stay in the game until that day is over. The team missed sectionals twice now because of a team mistake and loss of focus.”
NWOAL
WAUSEON
Head coach: Kody Moden (Sixth year at Wauseon).
Last season: 4-10, 4-8 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Ben Allan, Aidan Teal, Brayden Everly
Returning letterwinners: Parker Black (Jr.); Ryan Marks (Jr.); Kage Little (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Josh Freestone (Jr.); Landon Gleckler (Fr.); Clayton Hilton (Fr.); Riley Morr (Sr.); Kane Panico (Jr.).
Strength: “We have a good core group of letterwinners with experience who have a will to be better than last year. They practice hard and want to lead by example.”
Weakness: Even with the experience of my letterwinners we have a lot of first time bowlers. They show promise with the little practice we have had so far so they may take some lumps the first part of the season but they have the ability to get better quickly with some hard work put in.”
Overall outlook: “We have three returning letterwinners from last year that are ready to redeem themselves from what they felt was a disappointing season last year. They are hard at work improving their game and looking forward to getting out and proving they can be contenders in the league this year. We have several new bowler that are showing good promise early in this season’s practice. It’s always hard to tell if we can turn that into wins until you are actually in the heat of competition but I look forward to seeing them improve throughout the season.”
League outlook: “A lot of the top bowlers graduated last year but the underclassmen were the story. I look for Liberty Center to be the team at the top this year with the young players from last year and the experience they got last year. Bryan is always a team that seems to be able to reload after last year. Patrick Henry lost some good players but also had some good underclassmen that will be ready for the challenge.”
- NLL
NAPOLEON
Head coach: Randy Schwaiger (20th year at Napoleon)
Last year: 12-4, 7-3 NLL (First at NLL)
Letterwinners lost: Levi Anderson, Anthony Steward
Returning letterwinners: Elijah Wolf, James Gerken, Jacob Hull, Michael Gallagher, Preston Miller, Ashton Kiessling.
Promising newcomers: Riley Ehlers, Mason Melia
Strength: “Lots of experience.”
Weakness: “Weak on spare shooting.”
Overall outlook: “We hope to win the league title again this year, but ultimately are not going to be happy with anything short of a state trip this year.”
Other comments: “The talent is there the bowlers just have to want it and earn it.”
