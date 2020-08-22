The following is a capsule look at volleyball teams in the Defiance six-county area that returned information to The Crescent-News.
• GMC
ANTWERP
Head coach: Paul Stoll (Fifth year at Antwerp, 13th overall, 255-63 overall record).
Last season: 13-8 overall, 5-2 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Karsyn Brumett, Alyssa Fuller (honorable mention all-GMC), Madison Boesch, Heather Oberlin, Alyvia DeVore.
Returning letterwinners: Astianna Coppes (Jr., two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC); Lydia Brewer (Jr., two-year letterwinner); Grace Schuette (Jr.); Faith Nestleroad (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Madison Ruen (Sr.), Lydia Butzin (Sr.), Heaven Bruce (Sr.), Molly Reinhart (Sr.), Madyson Bauer (Sr.), Maddie Smith (Jr.).
Strength: Good front row hitters.
Weakness: Working with a new setter.
Overall outlook: “We hope to be competitive in the GMC.”
League outlook: “Tinora and Fairview should be the favorites in the GMC.”
AYERSVILLE
Head coach: Brooke Martin (first year).
Last year: 7-17 (2-5 GMC).
Letterwinners lost: Kryshel Dales (GMC Specialist of the Year).
Returning letterwinners: Kaylynn Wellman (Sr.); Lizzie Wank (Sr.); Alison Mohr (Sr.); Nikki Fishpaw (Sr.); Madison Rowe (Sr.); Macie Froelich (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC); Hailey Johnson (Jr.); Kacee Okuley.
Promising newcomers: Cassidy Hench (So.); Taylor Craft (Fr.); Taylor Waldron (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have a lot of returning experience, which in turn has provided great leadership from those who are coming back.”
Weaknesses: “We have several girls stepping into the setter position that don’t have much prior experience at the position as we need to replace a seasoned veteran in Kryshel Dales.”
Overall outlook: “We want to improve as a team throughout the season and be competitive in each and every game.”
EDGERTON
Head coach: Samantha Lavin (Third year at Edgerton, 10th overall, 124-89 overall record).
Last season: 9-16, 2-5 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Heaven Imm (three-year letterwinner, first team GMC, second team District 7); Lydia Adams (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention GMC); Emma Siebenaler (two-year letterwinner, honorable mention District 7); Casey Leppelmeier (two-year letterwinner); Ally Cape (two-year letterwinner); Faith Herman; Coral Picillo (two-year letterwinner); Grace Nye; Zara McNally; Madison Smith.
Returning letterwinners: Rylei Moreno (Sr.); Avrey Degryse (Sr.); Sadie Walther (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kaytlann Timbrook (Fr.), Brianna Wickerham (So.), Noelle Ritter (So.), Taylor Smith (So.), Dominique Fort (Jr.), Grace Schroeder (Jr.).
Strength: Team unity.
Weakness: Consistency on the court, lack of varsity experience.
Overall outlook: ”We want to become a stronger team with more court experience.”
League outlook: ”Win or lose, we want to play the sport we love.”
FAIRVIEW
Head coach: Allison Ciolek (Fifth year, 109-67).
Last season: 23-3, 6-1 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Riley Mealer (three-year letterwinner); Sami Kime (three-year letterwinner); Kendall Baker; Madison Schoenauer (three-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Olivia Ricica (Sr., three-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC); Kiersten Cline (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Anna Ankney (Sr., two-year letterwinner, second team all-GMC); Paige Ricica (So., honorable mention all-GMC).
Promising newcomers: Allison Rhodes (So.); Kelly Crites (Fr.).
Strength: ”A strength for our team this year will be the balance we have offensively. We have a lot of players who can play all the way around, which will help with the flow of our game. The senior class has the experience and competitive spirit that helps challenge and push teammates at practice to reach their fullest potential.”
Weakness: ”As with many teams in the area, we just haven’t had the opportunity to play together this summer, so we haven’t been able to see where we’re truly at against quality competition. There will be kinks to work out with our younger players that are usually figured out in the summer so it will be a learning process as we go.”
Overall outlook: ”The returning starters from last year’s team have a lot to prove as the Apaches make the push for another successful season. The thing about these girls is that they enjoy being together and competing. When things start clicking they relax and play their best ball, and what we want to do is get a little better in one aspect of our game each time we step on the court.”
HICKSVILLE
Head coach: Nikki Bostelman (5th year at Hicksville, 9th overall, 126-88 record).
Last season: 9-14, 3-4 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Kennedey Villena (two-year letterwinner, GMC, District 7 honorable mention).
Returning letterwinners: Kelsey Monroe (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Kennedy Phillips (Sr., two-year letterwinner, second team GMC); Madalyn Fredericks (Sr.); Sydney Bland (Jr.); Avery Slattery (Jr., one-year letterwinner); Izzie Smith (Jr., one-year letterwinner); Molly Crall (So., first team GMC, District 7 honorable mention).
Promising newcomers: Veronica Vasquez (Jr.); Lindsay Bergman (So.).
Strength: Returning seven letterwinners, and adding two great additions. Team has drive and discipline to continue to get better.
Overall outlook: ”We expect to finish the season above a .500 win percentage and in the top half of the conference. We are hoping to make a great run this postseason as well.”
TINORA
Head coach: Bretta Hagerty (6th year at Tinora).
Last season: 21-3, 7-0 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Sydney Gerken (honorable mention all-Ohio, GMC Player of the Year), Sierra Kruse (District 7 all-academic).
Returning letterwinners: Tori Morlock (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team GMC, second team District 7), Makeena Reetz (Jr.), Audrey Rittenhouse (Sr.), Lexi Wachtman (three-year letterwinner, first team GMC, second team District 7), Emma Chafins (So.), Brooklyn Reineke (Jr.), Sara Stark (Sr.), Tristen Norden (Sr., honorable mention GMC).
Promising newcomers: Quinn Horn (Jr.), Macey Schlosser (Jr.), Kierstin Scott (Jr.), Logan McQuillin (So.), Emma Cramer (So.).
Strength: “We have a lot of depth this year. We bring experience to the court with our returning lettermen. Two of those returning lettermen are Lexi Wachtman and Tori Morlock. This will be their fourth year as varsity starters. Tristen Norden and Brooklyn Reineke will be our returning setters. Makenna Reetz and Emma Chafins will be a part of our offense at the net. Sara Stark and Audrey Rittenhouse help to anchor our back row. With that experience comes great leadership as well. The team has a high standard in our practices and that makes for a great learning atmosphere.”
Weakness: “With performance comes the challenge of consistency.”
League outlook: “We want to put ourselves in a position that we can ve competitive in our league.”
WAYNE TRACE
Head coach: Katey Lloyd (2nd season, 11-13).
Last season: 11-13, 3-4 GMC.
Letterwinners lost: Miriam Sinn (four-year letterwinner); Kaitlin Vest; Kylie Pfeiffer (two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Morgan Hefner (Jr., two-year letterwinner); Katrina Stoller (Sr., one-year letterwinner); Gracie Shepherd (So.); Hannah Sanderson (Sr.); Natalie Schultz (Sr.); Rachel Stoller (Jr., honorable mention all-GMC); Tiffany Sinn (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Sydnee Sinn (So.); Kacy Hornish (Fr.); Paige Alber (Fr.).
Strength: Large roster with experience, offense has many returning hitters.
Weakness: Loss of libero puts gap in defense, defense and serve receive will become a priority in order to utilize offense.
Overall outlook: ”Overall, Raider volleyball will be a team to look out for. With five seniors, we still have a young team that is continuously gaining the necessary experience to be a force for the 2020 season.”
• NWC
PAULDING
Head coach: Sydney Collins (First year).
Last season: 12-10, 4-4 NWC.
Letterwinners lost: Katie Strayer (one-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Sadie Estle (Sr., three-year letterwinner, second team NWC, second team District 7); Leigha Egnor (Sr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention NWC, honorable mention District 7); Jalynn Parrett (Sr., honorable mention NWC); Gabbie Stallbaum (Sr.); Maggie Manz (Sr.); Baylee March (Sr.); Kaeli Bustos (Sr.); Claire Schweller (Jr.); Janae Pease (Jr.).
Strength: ”This team has many strengths. We only lost one senior last year, so our varsity team didn’t have to adjust to any newcomers. These girls have had the opportunity to play together for a few years, therefore our team chemistry is very strong. They know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and really push each other on the court. We are very athletically skilled, especially in our offense. These girls are strong, aggressive and consistent in their hitting and serving.”
Weakness: ”An area we are constantly working to improve is on our defense. Although our team has some great passers, we continue to push the girls to stay on their feet and move the ball a little quicker. We are also lacking in height on this team. This can be a disadvantage when it comes to hitting and blocking against taller opponents. However, our girls have been working on their verticals and are making great progress.”
Overall outlook: ”Paulding’s volleyball program is filled with amazing young ladies. I truly feel so lucky to get to coach this group of girls this year. With having a full returning varsity team, I feel confident that we will be a top contender in the NWC. This varsity team is not only athletically gifted, but they also work together. They know the game and they are great teammates.”
• NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Head coach: Debbie Culler (1st year).
Last season: 7-16, 1-6 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Kayla Boettger (second team all-NWOAL), Lauren Coressel, Grace Ritta.
Returning letterwinners: Addi Ziegler (Jr.), Carsyn Hagans (Jr.), Lucia Rodriguez, Sophie Schramm, Hadley Galvan (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL), Olivia Smith (honorable mention all-NWOAL), Jaely Gericke (So.).
Overall outlook: ”We have some great-up-and coming players who will make a huge impact on this team through leadership and their skills. We anticipate a great season of growth and making this program something special.”
League outlook: ”Looking forward to the chance to make a turnaround in the league this year. This team is working hard to give more so we can do more.”
BRYAN
Head coach: Melanie Reinhart (12th year at Bryan, 19th overall, 269-179 record).
Last season: 19-4, 7-0 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Jessica Robb (three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Kelly Miller (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Courtney Whetro (two-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Grace Rohrer; MaKenna Turner.
Returning letterwinners: McKendry Semer (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Abby Fernihough (Sr., three-year letterwinner, second team all-NWOAL); Kloee Antigo (Sr.); Gwen Spengler (Jr., two-year letterwinner).
Promising newcomers: Jordan Beck (Jr.), Tara Morr (Jr.), Paige Kunsman (So.).
Strength: Experience, great senior leadership, team chemistry.
Weakness: ”Staying consistent throughout the whole game and not giving up points on mistakes.”
Overall outlook: ”Looking forward to a competitive season. We have a strong league that prepares you for the postseason.”
DELTA
Head coach: Heather Carrisalez (First year).
Last season: 4-19, 0-7 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Lydia Yoder, Lizzy Ford, Sydney Schauwacker, Jorrdyn Wolford.
Returning letterwinners: Brooklyn Wymer (Sr., second team NWOAL, honorable mention District 7); Brooklyn Green (Sr., honorable mention NWOAL); Reagan Rouleau (Sr.); Braelyn Wymer (Sr.); Ella Ford (Sr.); Alyesa Brown (Jr.); Jersey Irelan (Jr.); Khloe Weber (So.).
Promising newcomers: Abby Ford (Jr.), Alania Sintobin (Jr.), Gaby Ford (Jr.), Madison Savage (Jr.), Tatum Tolson (Jr.).
Strength: Strong returning letterwinners, five seniors that are great leaders and teachers from the underclassmen.
Weakness: New coach, responding to changes, not sure being allowed to play with fans in the stands.
Overall outlook: ”We have strong players and a good bench. I think we can have a great season and a better record than last year. The newcomers are learning from a good varsity core and are getting stronger at positions at the varsity level.”
League outlook: ”Our group looks strong and I think we will be good contenders in the league this year. We have a good returning core and five seniors that are great athletes.”
EVERGREEN
Head coach: Nichole Thanasiu (3rd season, 26-21).
Last season: 11-13, 4-3 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Nicole Brand (two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Naomi Brand (two-year letterwinner); Kennedi Keifer (two-year letterwinner); Savannah VanOstrand (two-year letterwinner); Mikayla Heintschel (two-year letterwinner); Claire Conrad (two-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Cassidy Cook (two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Maddie Smith (Sr.); McKenna Babcock (Sr., second team all-NWOAL); Morgan Foster (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Nicole Johnson (Jr.); Marissa VanDenk (So.); Ellie Johnson (So.).
Strength: Returning McKenna Babcock as outside hitter.
Weakness: Graduating seven seniors from last year.
Overall outlook: ”This year, we have a young and energetic group of girls that are looking to do some damage to our schedule. They have been working very hard during this unique preseason and our energy and expectations are high.”
League outlook: ”The NWOAL returns with some great competition and we look to finish in the top half of the league this year. We have young but talented players ready to compete with the best in the league.”
LIBERTY CENTER
Coach: Brandi Lingruen (Fourth season, 14-53).
Last season: 6-17, 2-5 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: KJ Weirauch (honorable mention NWOAL, District 7), Rebekah Orr (honorable mention NWOAL), Bethany Marlow.
Returning letterwinners: Michaela Jeffers (Sr.), Sydney Jones (Sr., honorable mention NWOAL), Hailey Shank (Sr.), Samantha Graber (Sr.), Lucy Jones (Jr., honorable mention NWOAL), Jenna Jones (Jr.), Delany Krugh (So.).
Promising newcomers: Maddison Perry (Sr.), Claire Atkinson (Sr.), Elle Mohler (Fr.), Keirsten Maas (Fr.), Emerson Gray (Fr.), Eliza Jones (Fr.), Emma St. Claire (Fr.).
Overall outlook: ”Despite being an extremely young team, the Tigers have shown a strong work ethic throughout the offseason and are willing to put forth the time and effort to develop and continue to rebuild the program. Under the senior leadership of Michaela Jeffers, Sydney Jones, Samantha Graber, Maddison Perry, Hailey Shank and Claire Atkinson, the team has been making strides every day to get better, and major improvement in expected. Juniors Lucy Jones and Jenna Jones provide a strong middle for the Tigers and freshmen newcomers Elle Mohler, Kirsten Maas, Emerson Gray and Eliza Jones bring big expectations for success to the table.”
League outlook: ”As always, the NWOAL looks to be extremely competitive and the Tigers are hungry to make some noise.”
PATRICK HENRY
Head coach: Hailey Nusbaum (Fifth year at Patrick Henry, sixth overall, 75-42 record).
Last season: 20-5, 6-1 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Audrey Sonnenberg (three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Carissa Rosebrook (three-year letterwinner, first team all-NWOAL); Rachel Nickels (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Callie Seedorf (two-year letterwinner); Karly Weber (two-year letterwinner); Ryanna Tietje; Faith Bostelman.
Returning letterwinners: Abby McGraw (Sr., two-year letterwinner); McKenzie Vance (Sr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Kelsey Smith (Jr.); Taylor Crawford (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Bailey Schwiebert (Sr.); Trista Fintel (Sr.); Chloe Baird (Jr.); Ella Meyer (Jr.); Baylor McGraw (Fr.); Karsyn Weber (Fr.).
Strength: Flexibilty with players playing multiple positions, senior leadership and hustle.
Weakness: Overthinking and communication.
Overall outlook: ”With our hustle and flexibility this season, we should be able to consistently compete with all levels of teams.”
SWANTON
Head coach: Kyle Borer (Eighth year, 120-50 record).
Last season: 18-6, 5-2 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Alexis Sarvo (NWOAL Player of the Year, All-Ohio honorable mention); Jessica Dohm (second team NWOAL); Ashlynn Waddell (honorable mention NWOAL); Kylie Ulch (honorable mention NWOAL); Alexis Bergman; Olivia Bergman.
Returning letterwinners: Samantha Taylor (Sr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention NWOAL); Avril Roberts (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Bailey Arnold (Sr.); Trista Eitniear (Jr.); Sofie Taylor (So.); Katlyn Floyd (So.).
Promising newcomers: Kailey Brownfield (Sr.); Emma Operacz (Sr.); Savanha Jaqua (Sr.); Brooke Dockery (Jr.); Morgan Smith (So.); Bailey DeKoeyer (So.); Sara Upham (Jr.); Brie Williams (Jr.); Maddie Smith (Fr.).
Strength: ”We have six returning lettermen back from a very successful season last year. We also have newcomers coming in to fill the holes left from graduation that won 18 matches as a part of the JV team last season. I believe this experience will help guide our success this season. I feel like our offense, attacking and serving is a strong asset of ours right now.”
Weakness: ”We had great leaders/captains that graduated last season who will be difficult to replace. As with each new season, I think our defense is where most improvement can be made. Ball control is a big part of this game and we need everyone to completely commit to the defensive part of the game. ”
Overall outlook: ”We are obviously extremely happy to have the opportunity to have a season at this point and will work hard to make the best of the situation. Coming into the season, it is obviously different from the past based on the situation our society is currently experiencing. We haven’t had as much time in the offseason together and haven’t played as much competition throughout the summer as usual.”
League outlook: ”Every year, the NWOAL is a tough, competitive league and we always have a goal to put ourselves up at the top to compete for the league title. I believe we have that capability to have that opportunity again this season as we continue to improve in practice.”
WAUSEON
Head coach: Kelsey Wulf (12th year overall, second at Wauseon. 190-65 overall record, 12-11 at Wauseon).
Last season: 12-11, 3-4 NWOAL.
Letterwinners lost: Sydney Zirkle (first team all-NWOAL, honorable mention District 7); Kelcy Blanchong (first team all-NWOAL, second team District 7); Skylar Reckner, Harlee Floss; Delanie Roush.
Returning letterwinners: Chelsie Raabe (Sr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Cameron Estep (Jr.); Marissa Seiler (Jr., honorable mention all-NWOAL); Aaliyah Glover (Jr.); Drue Roush (So.).
Promising newcomers: Autumn Pelok (Jr.); Makayla Kebschull (Jr.); Jazmine Barajas (So.); Hayley Meyer (So.); Haleight Wurst (Sr.); Kiara Stutzman (Sr.).
Strength: ”We have a strong core returning from last season. I look for us to compete in all of our matches. I think that we are stronger up front and more consistent.”
Weakness: ”We struggle with consistency and communicating. Consistency is key in coming out on top during matches and communication is crucial to getting a good flow on our side on the net. We are working hard on those in practice.”
Overall outlook: ”Once again, I look for us to compete with everyone. Despite losing a lot defensively, the defense that is stepping in is working hard in practices. If we can stay healthy and consistent with our skills, we will be successful this season.”
League outlook: ”The NWOAL will be strong again. It is always competitive. We need to be ready to compete on any given night. Teams always seen to play better against league competition.”
• BBC
HILLTOP
Head coach: Janice Bruner (33rd season, 428-344).
Last season: 16-9, 9-3 BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Kendall Roth (three-year letterwinner, led team in serve receive and kills, first team all-NWOAL); Morgan Norden (three-year letterwinner, led team in passing and blocks, first team all-NWOAL); Katelyn Smith (two-year letterwinner).
Returning letterwinners: Hannah Riley (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Taryn Grant (Sr., two-year letterwinner, led team in digs, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Kodi Brenner (Sr.); Jaden Rising (Sr.); Arleigh Van Arsdalen (Sr., led team in aces and service points, honorable mention all-NWOAL); Kacy Connolly (Jr., led team in assists); Alex Horton (Jr.); Gabby Rodriguez (So., led team in solo blocks, second team all-NWOAL).
Promising newcomer: Jayma Bailey (So.); Mia Hancock (So.); Ray Saunders (So.); Jozlyn Jones (Jr.); Alyssa Momyer (Jr.).
Strength: Defense and serving.
Weakness: Lack of overall height.
Overall outlook: ”We should be competitive as long as we reduce our unforced errors.”
League outlook: ”North Central should be favored to win the league.”
MONTPELIER
Head coach: Khrysta Coleman (Fifth year overall, second at Montpelier. 26-65 overall, 2-20 at Montpelier).
Last season: 2-20, 1-11 BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Keiylee Bentley (three-year letterwinner); Kennedy Caudill (two-year letterwinner); Kiah Sanders Kenzie Nemire.
Returning letterwinners: Jessi Bumb (Sr.); Sonja Alvira (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Ali Repp (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Chloe Bard (Sr.); Ariel Page (Jr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention BBC); Chelsea McCord (Jr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention BBC); Alyssa Custer (Jr.); Cadey Hillard (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Olivia Custer (Jr.); Emily Manisaeng (Fr.); Lydia Stimfle (Fr.).
Strength: ”We have the bulk of our roster returning from last year. This is promising because it’s another year of experience under their belts. The girls have been very positive and working hard all summer long to improve.”
Weakness: Depth.
Overall outlook: ”I feel confident going into this year because the girls have a hunger to win. Coming off a disappointing season, the girls want to prove that they are a team that can compete and win.”
League outlook: ”I feel like this year is once again up in the air with the BBC. So many teams had a lot of girls graduate. I do know North Central will be a force to be reckoned with because they are returning a strong junior group but no one can be counted out in our league.”
PETTISVILLE
Head coach: John Horning (15th year, 241-100).
Last season: 13-10, 7-5 BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Danielle King (first team all-BBC), Ryenna Klopfenstein (honorable mention all-BBC), Mikayla Graber (second team all-BBC), Megan King, Anneli Shaw.
Returning letterwinners: Xavia Borden (Sr., honorable mention all-BBC), Karsen Pursel (Jr.), Paris Coopshaw (So.), Elizabeth Rochefort (So.).
Strength: Hard working and desire to improve.
Weakness: “We have a lot of youth on our team this year and need to learn to adapt yo the speed and skills required at the varsity level.”
Overall outlook: “We want to improve everyday and take the season one match at a time. We should be competitive in all our matches and hope to be playing our best ball at the end of the season.”
League outlook: “I think our league will be competitive. North Central and Hilltop will be bringing back a lot of good talent in 2020.”
STRYKER
Head coach: Ally Moore (Third year, 15-29 record).
Last season: 8-16, 5-7 BBC.
Letterwinners lost: Kalista Blevins (three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-BBC); Makenzie Cadwell (three-year letterwinner, first team all-BBC, second team District 7); Courtney Stewart (four-year letterwinner, second team all-BBC); Emilyanne Cox; Shauna Miehls.
Returning letterwinners: Kinsey Myers (Sr., two-year letterwinner); Caitlyn Lyons (Sr.); Ariane Dangler (Sr.); Brianna Breier (Jr.); Haylee Fulk (Jr.); Sage Woolace (So., second team BBC, honorable mention District 7).
Promising newcomers: Mallori Blevins (Jr.); Jennifer Deitz (Jr.); Lexi Roth (Jr.); Gabby Ramon (So.); Emma Fulk (Fr.).
Strength: ”We have a great group of young ladies who are willing to put in the work to better the team. Even with all the rule changes and restrictions that have been happening, our team has not complained and have done what they needed to do in order to have a season.”
Weakness: ”We have put some athletes in a new position that they have not played before to help fill spots, therefore we all have a learning curve to overcome this season.”
Overall outlook: ”Our girls have worked hard over the summer and continue to put in the work to better themselves and the team. The girls strive to meet the goals they have set for the team and I am excited to watch them reach the goals.”
League outlook: ”The girls always make it a goal to be league champions and we work hard for it every year. This year will be nothing less. We strive to come out on top but know it won’t come without a fight.”
• PCL
CONTINENTAL
Head coach: Allison Schmidt (Seventh season, 43-86 record).
Last season: 7-16, 0-6 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Kennedy Hiltner (three-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL), Mackenzie Rayle (two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL), Kerri Prowant.
Returning letterwinners: Madelyn Potts (Sr., two-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL), Tygre Troyer (Sr., two-year letterwinner), Catelyn Etter (Sr.), Annika Bowers (Jr.).
Promising newcomers: Rhaegan Marshall (Fr.), Delaney Bowers (Fr.), Olivia Logan (So.).
Strength: ”Our core group of returnees will bring experience to the court and the newcomers will bring some height and overall athleticism that will be a great addition to our offense. We also have versatile hitters that will create options depending on our opponent.”
Weakness: ”While we do have experience, we also had to have players change positions to fit the needs of this year’s team. There will be an adjustment and learning curve once we get into game play.”
Overall outlook: ”I am excited for the season because I believe that this will be a team that will get better and better everyday as we start to play. Also, we should have a more powerful and aggressive offense that again will be exciting to watch progress from game to game.”
League outlook: ”We were disappointed with our league play last season, finishing in last place. It is my hope that we can be much more focused on league play and improve upon last year’s record.”
KALIDA
Head coach: Mary Kortokrax (Second year, 4-20).
Last season: 4-20, 2-3 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: None.
Returning letterwinners: Grace Klausing (Sr., first team all-PCL, second team District 8); Katelyn Kahle (Sr.); Carlee Recker (Sr., honorable mention all-PCL); Emily Buss (Sr.); Brooke Siefker (Sr.); Brooke Vennekotter (Jr., honorable mention all-PCL); Lydia Vorst (Jr.); Amanda Unverferth (Jr.); Brooke Erhart (So.).
Promising newcomers: Ella Hoffman (So.); Camille Hovest (So.); Elyse Romes (Fr.).
Weakness: communicate and work together as team.
Overall outlook: ”With the experience we gained from last year’s season we are looking forward to taking the positive lessons learned and working harder to succeed this season.”
LEIPSIC
Head coach: Brent Newell (12th year overall, seventh at Leipsic, 220-79 overall record, 127-25 at Leipsic).
Last season: 22-3, 10-1 BVC, 6-0 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Lyndie Hazelton (first team all-PCL, first team all-BVC), Brooke Brown (first team all-PCL, first team all-BVC), Aubrey Schroeder.
Returning letterwinners: Liz Scheckelhoff (Sr., PCL Player of the Year, second team all-BVC), Peyton Heitmeyer (Jr., honorable mention all-PCL, honorable mention all-BVC), Kasey Brough (So., second team all-PCL, third team all-BVC), Marisa Hermiller, McKenna Nunez, Jocie Hermiller (Jr., honorable mention all-PCL, honorable mention all-BVC).
Promising newcomers: Serenity Seifer, Caitlen Flick, Ava Henry, Alaina Brown, Reese Dulle, Aliyah Pardo.
Strength: Several returning hitters.
Weakness: Lack of varsity experienced setters.
League outlook: Liberty-Benton.
MILLER CITY
Head coach: Kari Wenzinger (Third season, 36-13).
Last season: 22-4, 5-1 PCL.
Letterwinners lost: Sofie van Wezel (four-year letterwinner, first team all-PCL); Katelyn Kuhlman (four-year letterwinner); Cayla Troyer (four-year letterwinner, second team all-PCL).
Returning letterwinners: Tessa Oedy (Jr., two-year letterwinner); Abi Lammers (Jr., two-year letterwinner, first team all-PCL, first team all-district); Abi Teders (Jr.); Lexi Banks (Jr.); Adrienne Kuhlman (Sr., three-year letterwinner, honorable mention all-PCL); Kiana Gable (So.).
Promising newcomers: Lily Otto (Sr.), Maddie Otto (Sr.), Adi Niese (Sr.)
Strength: ”We have a lot of experience coming back. Our hitters have stepped up to fill hitting and blocking positions lost to graduation.”
Weakness: ”Although we have many returning letterwinners, we lost our middle hitters and libero to graduation. We have players learning new positions.”
Overall outlook: ”We hope to win the league and to have a winning season. We have lost height in the middle but we have strong hitters back to fill those positions. The girls have worked extremely hard this summer to learn new positions.”
