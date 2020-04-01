• GMC
EDGERTON
Last year: 13-12 (3-4 GMC).
Head coach: Marchetta Caryer (14th season).
Lettermen lost: Paige Canales.
Returning lettermen: Ally Cape (Sr., 3B); Coral Picillo (Sr., SS); Emma Siebenaler (Sr., CF); Hanna Warnecke (Sr., 2B); Rylei Moreno (Jr., C); Allison Elliot (Jr.); Ashlyn Sleesman (So.); Grace Schroeder (So.); Dominique Fort (So.); Holly Stark (So.).
Strengths: “We return a solid group of girls with varsity experience who are very competitive and should compete each and every night.”
Weaknesses: Communication.
Overall outlook: “We return a lot of experience and a very enthusiastic group of girls this year.”
League outlook: “The GMC will be as tough as it always is and we hope to be in the mix and compete every night.”
FAIRVIEW
Last year: 22-2 (7-0 GMC, champions, lost in regional semifinals).
Head coach: Staci Renollet (21st season, 339-132).
Lettermen lost: Kamryn Boland (4 letters); Riley Collins (4 letters); Kendyl Kime (4 letters); Kinsey Dietrich (4 letters); Logan Smith (4 letters).
Returning lettermen: Sami Kime (Sr., 3 letters, LF); Anna Ankney (Jr., 2 letters, SS); Emerald Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Jr., 2 letters, P); Madison Schoenouer (Sr., 3 letters, 1B); Olivia Ricica (Jr., 2 letters, C); Kiersten Cline (Jr., 2 letters, CF).
Promising newcomers: “With only six returning letterwinners, we will be looking at many roles to fill from our newcomers. Several girls are competing for those spots.”
Strengths: “Our core group has a lot of drive and love of the game. They want and expect success, so their work ethic and attitude has been tremendous.”
Weaknesses: “Our glowing weakness would be the loss of five seniors who were all four year starters. They were amazing for our program both on and off the field.”
Overall outlook: “We play a very competitive schedule which will prepare us well for tournament. We are looking for daily improvement with our skill development and team unity.”
League outlook: “As always, the GMC will be very good. We will be physically and mentally ready on league days to, hopefully, compete for a championship.”
HICKSVILLE
Last year: 5-15 (1-6 GMC, seventh place, lost in sectional final).
Head coach: Andrew Lawrence (6th season).
Lettermen lost: Emily Sanders (3 letters); Samantha Klima (2 letters); Micah Schroeder (4 letters); Laney Balser (3 letters).
Returning lettermen: Kadance Barnes (So., 1 letter, P/1B); Lena Bassett (Jr., 2 letters, OF); Sydney Bland (So., 1 letter, P/1B/OF); Macie Eicher (So., 1 letter, OF); Kaitlyn Mallett (Sr., 2 letters, OF); Sommer Reinhart (Sr., 3 letters, OF); Avery Slattery (So., 1 letter, OF); Isabella Smith (So., 1 letter, 2B/SS); Kennedy Villena (3B).
Promising newcomers: Aaliyah Bigger (Fr., 2B/OF); Katie Chapman (Fr., P/2B/OF); MaKeegan Bailey (Fr., P/1B/OF); Leah Seitz (Fr., 2B/SS).
Strengths: “We return six starters and the newcomers are showing promise. Athleticism and speed is improving across the board.”
Weaknesses: “We still are a young team with six freshman or sophomore starters. Offense was lacking last year, we must improve.”
Overall outlook: “We look to improve this year in all areas. We will count on our returning younger players to step up and contribute more on the offensive side. We have talented players on defense who can make things happen on the diamond. This team has a chance to be a foundation layer for the next few weeks.”
League outlook: “The GMC will be a battle again this season. I anticipate Antwerp and Fairview will be the frontrunners with Ayersville challenging as well.”
TINORA
Last year: 9-9 (3-4 GMC).
Head coach: Denny Helberg (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Hannah Horn (4 letters); Lexi Miles (2 letters); Aubrey Reineke (4 letters).
Returning lettermen: Erica Rieke (3 letters, OF); Sierra Salinas (3 letters, SS); Sara Stark (2 letters, C); Libby Bumb (1 letter, OF); Tristen Norden (2 letters, P); Quinn Horn (1 letter, IF).
Promising newcomers: Haylie Lero (Jr.); Claire Kiessling (Jr.); Sara Neff (Jr.); Ellie Manley (Jr.); Sophia Willits (So.); Madison Schaffner (Jr.); Logan McQuillen (Fr.); Paige Carpenter (Fr.); Anna Frazer (Fr.).
Strengths: “We have the middle of our defense back.”
Weaknesses: “ We have many girls that have not played at varsity level.”
Overall outlook: “With five starters back, a solid group from the JV and with a large freshman class, we expect both teams to be strong.”
League outlook: “The GMC will be strong again, top to bottom.”
WAYNE TRACE
Last year: 15-9 (5-2 GMC, lost in district semifinals.
Head coach: Amber Showalter (5th season, 51-36).
Lettermen lost: Emily Dyson (HM all-GMC); Madilyn Brigner (first team all-GMC, second team all-district); Olivia Egnor (HM all-district); Keagann Parrish (HM all-district); Anne Eklund; Katie Doster; Meagan Speice; Sara Edwards.
Returning lettermen: Libby Wenzlick (Sr., IF/P, second team all-GMC, second team all-district, .373 BA); Claire Sinn (Sr., IF/OF); Kirsten Lewis (Sr., IF); Emma Crosby (Jr., IF).
Strengths: “We are returning a few girls who have stepped up and are being good leaders for the younger girls. We have a really good chemistry as a team and are a very close knit group.”
Weaknesses: “We will be very young in several key spots this year. We have to be very sound defensively and eliminate errors. Mental focus will be imperative.”
Overall outlook: “We will be fielding a very young team this year that will need to be able to make adjustments. We will need to stay focused and take one game at a time.”
League outlook: “The Green Meadows Conference is always competitive and our goal is to be in the mix at the end of the season.”
NWOAL
ARCHBOLD
Last year: 18-9 (5-2 NWOAL, second place, lost in district finals).
Head coach: Andrea Thiel (Fourth season).
Lettermen lost: Gabby Nafziger (4 letters, HM all-NWOAL0; Faith Wyse (3 letters, HM all-NWOAL); Alexa Wilson (3 letters); Andee Grime (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Madison Roth (Sr., 3 letters, 3B, second team all-NWOAL); Chloe Schramm (Sr., 3 letters, 2B/C/P, first team all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Kyle Sauder (Jr., 2 letters, SS, first team all-NWOAL, HM all-district); Grace Mayer (Jr., 2 letters); Bralynn Blanton (Sr., 2 letters); Alyssa McCoy 9Jr., 2 letters, C/OF, HM all-NWOAL); Reagan Kohler (so., 1 letter, RF).
Promising newcomers: Natalie Nofziger (Fr., P/1B); Addi Ziegler (So., 1B); Harley Phillips (So., U); Carsyn Hagans (So., OF).
Strengths: Hardworking, strong focus and desire to get better, team chemistry, solid on defense, pitching depth.
Weaknesses: Inexperience at some key positions.
Overall outlook: “Our goal is to be playing our best softball of the year as we approach tournament time.”
League outlook: “There will be some great competition in the NWOAL again this year as we attempt to bring a league title back to Archbold.”
BRYAN
Last year: 9-13 (3-4 NWOAL, fifth place).
Head coach: Samantha Fowls (first season).
Lettermen lost: Brittney O'Neill; Sheridan Miller.
Returning lettermen: Kelly Miller (Sr., C/1B, first team all-NWOAL, second team all-district); Meggie Voigt (Sr., OF/SS, HM all-NWOAL); Alison DuBois (Sr., 1B/OF); Scout Smith (Jr., 2B/SS/3B, HM all-NWOAL); Alex Vreeland (Jr., 1B/P/OF); Breanna Long (Jr., 2B/OF/P, HM all-NWOAL); Adrienne Struble (Jr., OF/2B); Addison Arnold (So., P/3B, second team all-NWOAL); Delilah Taylor (So., SS/C/P); Bryanna Langenderfer (So., OF).
Promising newcomers: McKenzie Adams (So., OF/2B); Madison Grieser (So., OF); Alisyn Shaffer (So., C/1B/OF); Brooke Taylor (So., OF); Olivia Moore (Jr., 3B/OF); Hannah Goodrich (Sr., U).
Strengths: “Our team has worked very hard during the first three weeks of this season. Our girls have stepped up and bought into some new things that I have been trying to implement as a first year head coach. Our team is very athletic and strong. We have a wide variety of athletes that are a part of our team. Many of our girls are multiple sport athletes. Addison Arnold has been working extremely hard during the off-season to become a stronger and more skilled pitcher on top of playing two other varsity sports. She will likely be our ace on the mound this year.”
Weaknesses: “A few of our varsity players are currently recovering from injuries. Senior Kelly Miller and junior Scout Smith have been working hard at physical therapy sessions to make a return to the field this year. These two coming back at full strength will certainly help us this year. The season is currently put on hold right now. This could highly impact our season. We startes strong during our first three weeks of practice and now our practices have come to a halt. We are hoping to get back on the field soon to get working again.”
Overall outlook: “Wauseon is the team to beat in the NWOAL. They won the league last year and will still be strong coming into this season. Each program in our league has a chance to knock off someone on any given day. Our goal is to compete for an NWOAL championship on a yearly basis. We want to continue to build this program to compete in the NWOAL and D-II.”
DELTA
Last year: 1-19 (0-7 NWOAL).
Head coach: Kelsey Gillen (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Alexa Tenney; Ariel Kohlhofer; Samantha Sedlack.
Returning lettermen: Reagan Rouleau (Jr., C/SS, HM all-NWOAL); Lydia Yoder (Sr., P/3B); Lizzy Ford (Sr., P/3B); Jorrdyn Wolford (Sr., C/1B); Marissa Cargill (Sr., OF); Ramzie Hockenberry (Sr., OF); Madison DeSantos (Sr., 1B); Jordan Mauter (Sr. 1B); Fayth Hall (Jr., 2B).
Promising newcomers: Jersey Irelan (So., OF/1B); Gretchen Culler (Fr., OF/SS).
Strengths: Nine returning players, speed. “We have a group of girls who are eager to learn, work hard and have a positive, encouraging, team atmosphere.”
Weaknesses: “We have only one player who plays year round.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking for a building year, competitive growth and having positive team unity.”
League outlook: “We are looking to be competitive and show improvement from last season.”
EVERGREEN
Last year: 14-11 (4-3 NWOAL, fourth in NWOAL).
Head coach: DJ Schuster (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Kelsie Komisarek (4 letters, HM all-NWOAL); Myra Kuszmaul (4 letters, second team all-NWOAL); Sara Myers (3 letters); Andrea Smithyer (4 letters, first team all-NWOAL0; Zoe Van Ostrand (3 letters, HM all-NWOAL).
Returning lettermen: Courtney Couts (Sr., 3 letters, P, first team all-NWOAL); Breanna Huffman (Jr., 2 letters, P/3B, HM all-NWOAL); Kennedy Keller (Jr., 2 letters, C, second team all-NWOAL); Riley Lumbrezer (Jr., 1 ltter, 2B/OF); Lexie Thibodeux (Jr., 1 ltter, OF/2B); Jocelyn Schuster (So., 1 letter, CF); Skylee Raker (So., 1 letter, 1B/C).
Promising newcomers: Allie Herr (Jr., OF); Kennedy Coolman (So., 3B/LF); Marissa Van Denk (Fr., SS); Lucie Nichols (Fr., U).
Strengths: “We have good starting pitching with first team all-NWOAL Courtney Couts returning. Breanna Huffman will expand her role on the mound. We have a very hardworking, high hustle group.”
Weaknesses: “We graduated five starters and only return one senior and four juniors with experience, we are a relatively young team. We have new starters at SS, 2B, 1B and RF.”
Overall outlook: “we are looking to improve upon our 14-11, 4-3 league record. Even with graduating five starters, this is a talented group of young ladies.”
League outlook: “we are looking to finish better than fourth in the league.”
SWANTON
Last year: 19-7 (3-4 NWOAL).
Head coach: Joe Nye (Ninth season).
Lettermen lost: Haylee Pelland (3 letters).
Returning lettermen: Kylie Ulch (Sr., 3 letters, 1B); Rachel Waszak (Jr., 2 letters, C, first team all-district); Brianna Williams (So., 1 letter, P); Jessica Dohm )Sr., 3 letters, 3B); Alexis Sarvo (Sr., 1 letter, SS); Alexis Bergman (Sr., 3 letters, P/IF); Kara Truckor (Sr., 2 letters, OF); Kaily Brownfield (Jr., 2 letters, 2B); Emma Operacz (Jr., 1 letter, IF); Trista Eitniear (So., 1 letter, IF); Baily Arnold (Jr., 1 letter, OF); Gabby Kosier (Sr., 2 letters, OF).
Overall outlook: School record 19 wins last season.
NWC
PAULDING
Last year: 13-7 (6-2 NWC).
Head coach: Mallory Clark (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Haylee Dominique (first team all-NWC, second team all-district); Ashlynn Rice (second team all-NWC); Asia Arellano (HM all-NWC).
Returning lettermen: Jalynn Parrett (Jr., second team all-NWC); Gabbie Stallbaum (Jr., HM all-NWC); Leigha Egnor (HM all-NWC).
Strengths: “We have a nice group of seniors and juniors.”
Overall outlook: “We are taking one game at a time and are working on the development of our players.”
League outlook: “We want to build off the success of Coach Carr and have a solid group of returning players. I am looking for ward to this season.”
BBC
HILLTOP
Last year: 18-8 (11-1 BBC, champions, lost in sectional finals).
Head coach: Tom Schaper (Eighth season, 128-53).
Lettermen lost: Haley Stephens (3 letters, first team all-BBC, team captain); Ashlyn Figy (3 letters).
Returning lettermen: Kodi Brenner (Jr., 2 letters, P/SS, BBC POY, second team all-district); Maddie Schaper (Sr., 3 letters, P/3B, first team all-BBC, HM all-district); Sara Barnum (Jr., 2 letters, 1B/OF, first team all-BBC); Katelynn Smith (Sr., 2 letters, OF, HM all-BBC); Hannah Riley (Jr., 2 letters, OF, HM all-BBC); Lana Baker (So., 1 letter, 1B/SS, HM all-BBC); Americus Maddox (Jr., 1 letter, C); Leanna Baker (So., 1 letter, C/U); Kacy Connolly (So., 1 letter, OF); Holly Jermeay (So., 1 letter, OF/2B).
Promising newcomers: Arleigh VanArsdalen (Jr., OF); Kennadi McCain (Sr., U).
Strengths: Offensive firepower, pitching.
Weaknesses: Youth and inexperience in roles.
Overall outlook: “With the return of many key players to our lineup this year, I feel as though we're the favorite to win the league again.”
STRYKER
Last year: 5-12 (5-7 BBC).
Head coach: Connor Sullivan (1st season).
Lettermen lost: Kiah Patterson (1 letter); Kayla Patterson (1 letter).
Returning lettermen: Kalista Blevins (Sr., 2 letters, 1B/CF); Courtney Stewart (Sr., 2 letters, SS); Mackenzie Cadwell (Sr., 2 letters, LF); Emilyanne Cox (Sr., 3 letters, C); Ariane Dangler (Jr., 2 letters, OF); Caitlyn Lyons (Jr., 2 letters, P/2B); Haylee Fulk (So., 1 letter, P/2B); Marissa Myers (So., 1 letter, 3B); Jennifer Deitz (So., 1 letter, RF).
Promising newcomers: Ryleigh Glock (Sr., OF); Abbie Meyer (Fr., P); Macy Shumaker (Fr., OF); Alexa Wickerham (Fr., OF); Gabrielle Ramon (Fr., 1B/OF).
Strengths: “Our strengths this season consists of having nine returning members to the team. We are also fortunate enough to have five seniors this year. We have a group of very dedicated girls and many that have experience at the varsity level.”
Weaknesses: “A weakness for this season is that we have quite a few younger girls that do not have the same amount of softball experience as the other girls. They have been working hard to get to know the sport better and learn how to help the team succeed in the future.”
Overall outlook: “This is going to be a very interesting season. We have a great group of girls that are putting the work and effort into the sport. They want to succeed as well as their coaches do. Our team is going to be completely different from the team that schools played last year.”
PCL
COLUMBUS GROVE
Last year: 10-10 (5-1 PCL, 3-5 NWC, first in pCL, 6th in NWC, lost in sectional finals).
Head coach: Travis Gallmeier (7th season, 99-39).
Lettermen lost: Danielle Bame; Jenna Hardeman; Joy Stechschulte
Returning lettermen: Emily Watt (Sr., OF/P); Angel Schneider (Sr., 1B); Autumn Renner (Sr., C/SS); Grace Selhorst (Jr., OF); Cheyanna Mershman (So., P/SS/DP); Kam Utendorf (So., 3B); Madison Zimmerly (So., OF/DP).
Promising newcomers: Kiara Daniels (Sr.); Lyric Dickey (Jr.); Shay Schroeder (So.); Gwen Langhals (Fr.); Megan Bogart (Fr.); Jaelyn Mangas (Fr.); Kalyn Garmatter (Fr.).
Overall outlook: “We return seven starters from a team that went 10-10 and captured the school's eighth PCL Championship. We look to continue that success this year and improve on our NWC and tournament finish. We will need to replace some important pieces from last year's team that have been contributing to our success.”
CONTINENTAL
Last year: 6-11 (3-3 PCL, third in PCL).
Head coach: Leva Aguirre (second year).
Lettermen lost: Riley Fenter (3 letters, 1B/P); Jessica Stauffer (3 letters, SS).
Returning lettermen: Kennedy Hiltner (Sr., 3 letters, C, first team all-PCL, HM all-district); Mackenzie Rayle (Sr., 3 letters, OF, HM all-PCL); Macy Collier (Sr., 3 letters, OF/1B); Natalie Speiser (Sr., 2 letters, OF/3B); Kerri Prowant (Sr., 3 letters, 2B/3B, HM all-PCL); Maddison Burke (Jr., 2 letters, 3B/SS, second team all-PCL); Catelyn Etter (Jr., 2 letters, 1B/OF, HM all-PCL); Madelyn Potts (Jr., 2 letters, 2B/OF); Tygre Troyer (Jr., 2 letters, P/IF); Jalesa Adams (So., OF).
Promising newcomers: Reese Knowles (Fr., OF/1B); Allison Scott (Fr., IF/P); Maddison Rayle (Fr., IF); Dakota Gibbs (Fr., OF); Dezira Bish (Fr., OF); Lauren Williams (Fr., IF).
Strengths: “We return seven starters with five seniors on the roster. We have 11 returning players including pitcher and catcher. We have a freshman pitcher coming in as well hoping to put some time in on the mound. We have seven returning players with over a .390 average from last year.”
Weaknesses: “We have few experienced underclassman with one sophomore and six freshman coming in.”
Overall outlook: “The girls goals for the season is to be above .500 as a team coming of a 6-11 season last year as well as getting at least a share of the PCL. Neither of these things, I believe, are unachievable with the hard work these girls are putting in.”
KALIDA
Last year: 3-12 (2-4 PCL, lost in sectionals).
Head coach: Randy Buss (3rd season).
Lettermen lost: Hannah Smith (4 letters, HM all-PCL); Makenna Hoyt (3 letters); Sami Backus (2 letters).
Returning lettermen: Ella Kaufman (Sr., 2 letters, OF/1B); Emily Buss (Jr., 2 letters, P/SS/1B, first team all-PCL); Mya Schmitz (Jr., 2 letters, C, second team all-PCL); Melanie Meyers (Jr., 2 letters, C, HM all-PCL); Katelyn kahle (Jr., 1 letter, SS); Brooke Siefker (Jr., 1 letter, 1B); Allie Hoyt (So., 1 letter, IF/OF); Molly Westrick (So., 1 letter, OF/P).
Promising newcomers: Ella Meyers (So., OF); Paige Broussard (Fr., IF); Alayna Hundley (Fr., OF); Chloe Rader (Fr., IF).
Strengths: Solid pitching, hitting and speed.
Weaknesses: inexperience in key positions, roster depth.
Overall outlook: “We are looking forward to improving in each game and hopefully competing fot the PCL championship. Our schedule will challenge us early, so our inexperienced players will need to contribute right away.”
LEIPSIC
Last year: 10-14 (5-1 PCL, 3-8 BVC, tied for first in the PCL).
Head coach: Shane Hermiller (Second season).
Lettermen lost: Bailee Sickmiller (4 letters, first team all-PCL, HM all-BVC); Jala Hazelton (3 letters, second team all-PCL, HM all-BVC); Kacey Dulle (3 letters, second team all-PCL); Hannah Mortimer (1 letter, HM all-PCL); Liz Scheckelhoff (1 letter, HM all-PCL).
Returning lettermen: Caitlen Flick (Jr., 2 letters, C); McKenna Nunez (Jr., 1 letter, 2B); Maddie Walther (Jr., 1 letter, CF, HM all-PCL); Jocelyn Hermiller (So., 1 letter, P, first team all-PCL); Ally Kirkendall (So., 1 letter, 1B).
Promising newcomers: Kyrsten Martinez (Fr., 3B); Alaina Brown (Fr., SS); Marisa Hermiller (Fr., OF/IF); Abby Haselman (Fr., OF); Sydney Schroeder (Fr., OF); Camron Dulle (Fr., IF).
Strengths: “Pitching should be good, we have a young athletic group.”
Weaknesses: “We are young with no seniors on the team. We have only one player from last year's infield returns. We have three juniors, four sophomores and seven freshmen.”
Overall outlook: “We are looking to compete, we may struggle early on but we will keep working at it and hope to contend for a PCL title.”
League outlook: “Last year we tied Miller City and Columbus Grove for a PCL title. We hope to compete for a title again this year.”
MILLER CITY
Last year: 7-9 (5-1 PCL, tied for first, lost in sectional final).
Head coach: Michael Oedy (Second season).
Lettermen lost: Kylie Berner (first team all-PCL); Emily Warnimont; Abby Niese (second team all-PCL).
Returning lettermen: Aubry Knueven (Jr., CF); Maddie Otto (Jr., P); Isabelle Vance (Jr., 3B); Allie Roth (Jr., PH); Tessa Oedy (So., P/IF); Ally Michel (So., RF); Nicole Ellerbrock (So., C/IF); Molly Ellerbrock (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Nicolette Inkrott (Fr., P); Samantha Demuth.
Strengths: Speed, the freshman are quick.
Weaknesses: “Leadership, I suspect a few will emerge. I leaned a lot on my three seniors last year.”
Overall outlook: “With so much young talent, we need to stay aggressive and put pressure on the opponent.”
