Girls
TINORA
Head coach: Jenni Saner (12th year).
Returning letterwinners: Emma Luthi (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Savanna Welling (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Felicity Barker (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Rylee Joost (So.); Zoe Gomez (So.).
Strengths: Experience.
Weaknesses: Depth.
Overall outlook: “With three seniors and two sophomores, I feel this should be a fun season with improvement over last year. The girls have played together and have experience in matches and tournaments. we look to show growth throughout the season.”
League outlook: “Wayne Trace is always strong and returning some girls with much success in the postseason last year. Fairview will be very competitive as well with a core group returning and a lot of experience. The GMC always is a competitive league and should be fun to watch this season!”
Boys
EVERGREEN
Last year: 24-33 (fifth NWOAL, ninth sectionals).
Head coach: Doug DeSloover (eighth year).
Letterwinners lost: Garrett Betz (all-NWOAL honorable mention); Connor Bartschy (all-NWOAL honorable mention).
Returning letterwinners: Aaron Miller (Sr., second team all-NWOAL); Ethan Shively (Sr.), Michael King (Sr.), Ayden DeGroff (Sr.).
Promising newcomers: Trayte Dixon (Jr.), Adam Schmidt (Fr.).
Strengths: “Having Aaron at the top of our team with four years of varsity experience is invaluable. He’s played on every course we will see this year and that gives him such a leg up on any given day. Moving to a new course this year (Woodlawn in Adrian, Mich.) will give us a competitive advantage because of its unique designs and challenging greens.”
Weaknesses: “While we have four seniors on the team, only Aaron has been a four-year player, so in terms of experience, we feel like a much younger team. With that being said, maturity and leadership are in no short supply.”
Overall outlook: “Any year in the NWOAL is going to be a challenge for us as we compete against some of the larger schools in the league. If we can get Aaron to go low and have three more solid scores to back it up, we can be competitive. Our challenge is just going to be finding that consistency quickly in a short season.”
PETTISVILLE
Last year: 126-14 (6-0 BBC, first BBC Tournament).
Returning letterwinners: Max Leppelmeier (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-BBC, first team all-district); Tommy McWatters (Sr., three-year letterwinner, first team all-BBC, honorable mention all-district); Caleb Nafziger (Sr., three-year letterwinner, second team all-BBC); Jake King (Sr., three-year letterwinner); Josh Horning (Sr., three-year letterwinner).
Strengths: Depth, experience.
Weaknesses: “We will be working heavily on course management this year. Our players have put substantial time in the summer working on their ball-striking and competing.”
Overall outlook: “We are hoping to repeat for the league title.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.